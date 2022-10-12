Manchester, NH Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Manchester, NH Homeowners Insurance
Manchester is New Hampshire ’s most populous city, and it is definitely a city on the rise. The Queen City is great for those who prefer the pleasures of city life with opportunities to escape to parks, mountains, and even the ocean. With attractions like the Currier Museum of Art, plenty of ski slopes, and amenities from malls and nightclubs to concerts and sports arenas, Manchester will keep you busy every weekend.
As nice as living in the New England city can be, life in Manchester isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, it’s often afflicted by thunderstorms, snow, and even hurricanes.
Whether you’re shopping for your first home insurance policy or looking for savings on your current premiums, Insurify makes your search simple. Compare insurance companies, homeowners insurance costs, and coverage options with the best home insurance comparisons in Manchester in just a few minutes.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Manchester
For homeowners in Manchester, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Manchester. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Manchester.
|Cheapest Companies
Quotes
|Nationwide
|$623
|Plymouth Rock
|$666
|Travelers
|$782
|Amica
|$868
|Concord
|$976
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Manchester
The median home value in Manchester is over $280,000, so your Granite State home will likely be one of the most expensive purchases of your life. With a long-term investment like homeownership, you aren’t going to just throw caution to the wind; you’re going to try to protect your home and property to the best of your ability.
Home insurance makes this easy. A homeowners policy will help cover the cost of damages caused by natural disasters, theft, and vandalism and even protects your family if someone is injured on your property. You aren’t legally required to purchase a homeowners policy, but most mortgage lenders will require you to insure your home.
Every homeowners policy has different exclusions, and it’s important to have the right coverage for your insurance needs, so keep reading for a full guide on Manchester home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Manchester by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2020, the average home insurance premium in Manchester costs $1,140 annually, and the median home value is $287,015.
That’s pretty cheap compared to the state and national averages, but comparing home insurance quotes with multiple home insurance companies can help you save even more. You may get cheap offers from national companies like State Farm or Allstate, or you might have better luck with a smaller New Hampshire homeowners insurance provider like Concord General Mutual Insurance Company, which is why it’s important to shop around. Many insurance agencies offer free quotes, so make sure you get a quote from each provider you’re considering before choosing a policy.
Average Home Cost in Manchester
Average Annual Insurance Premium in Manchester
|$287,015
|$1,140
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Manchester by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Manchester for Home Insurance
Your experience living in Manchester, like any city, depends on which area you live in. Downtown Manchester is great for those looking for nightlife, whereas the nearby city of Nashua offers a quieter city vibe. Bedford and Amherst are more expensive and residential, while Hooksett and Goffstown are more rural.
Every neighborhood has its own character and sense of community. And each neighborhood has its own home insurance rates, too.
This is because homeowners premiums are based on ZIP code–specific variables, like your neighborhood’s crime rates and the natural disasters that happen nearby. Just as your rates go up if you file a lot of insurance claims, so do the rates in a neighborhood where residents file many claims.
Rates in Manchester are still quite low compared to the national average, but your insurance rate will be based on where you live, even down to the specific street.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Manchester
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Manchester Flood Insurance
The Merrimack River that runs through Manchester leaves the area’s homes susceptible to flood damage. Home insurance policies don’t cover water damage caused by floods, so it’s important to protect your Manchester home with a flood insurance policy.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides flood insurance to Manchester homes through the National Flood Insurance Program, so you can purchase a policy directly through the NFIP or with your private insurance agent. If you’re hesitant to purchase coverage—even though you’ll likely need it—make sure you don’t wait too long. Most flood insurance policies have a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in, so the “better late than never” approach won’t work out in your favor if a storm is on the way.
Watch Out for Wind Exclusions
Every home insurance policy has exclusions (nobody’s perfect), but it’s best to know what your policy covers and what it doesn’t before you start relying on protection that isn’t there. For instance, many insurance companies won’t cover certain perils like earthquakes or windstorms in high-risk areas.
If your homeowners coverage excludes wind and hail damage, you should talk to your insurance agent about adding a separate wind and hail deductible. This will allow you to have the coverage you need in case of a windstorm or hailstorm without having to pay for an entirely separate or comprehensive policy. These deductibles are usually set as a percentage of your dwelling coverage. If your home sustains wind or hail damage, your insurer simply subtracts the deductible from your reimbursement so you can focus on fixing your home instead of stressing about your insurance coverage.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Manchester
Manchester is a great place to enjoy the luxuries of city life with the relaxing ambiance of nature all around. Insurify is here to make sure your insurance search is just as relaxing as a day in the White Mountains. And since comparing policies with Insurify only takes a few minutes, you can find the perfect Manchester home insurance policy for you and get back to hiking those mountains (or taking a day trip to Boston) in no time.
Use Insurify for home insurance quote comparison for your property in Manchester.
Frequently Asked Questions
Homeowners in Manchester are two times more likely to become a victim of property crime than those across the rest of the state, and it can be hard to know what steps to take after a break-in. First, you should file a police report so the burglary is properly documented. Your insurer may require the police report as well as photos of any damage you need to repair. Contact your insurer to see what additional information they need before your coverage kicks in; then, you can focus on getting your home and personal belongings back in order.
Some insurance companies will offer lower premiums to policyholders with home security systems, but be sure to check with your insurance provider in case there are specific guidelines to follow in order to qualify. Even if your insurer doesn’t offer home security discounts, installing security cameras could help you get more out of your coverage in case of a burglary.
Some insurance companies offer discounts for policyholders who purchase multiple insurance products like car insurance, home insurance, and sometimes even life insurance. An insurer may offer lower prices if you purchase all of your policies, or even just your home and auto insurance policies, as a package through their company. This ensures that they get more business and you secure savings.
