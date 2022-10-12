Nevada Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Nevada
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Nevada is $908 per year and $76 per month. Nevada homeowners insurance rates are 490 per year less then the national average and about 35% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Nevada the 40th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Nevada is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Nevada in minutes.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$76
|Average Annual Premium
|$908
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|40th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Nevada
For homeowners in Nevada, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Nevada. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Nevada.
|Cheapest Companies
|Travelers
|$669
|American Family
|$844
|Capital Insurance Group
|$1,050
|USAA
|$1,189
|State Farm
|$1,307
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Nevada
Much like Nevada's annual temperatures, the real estate market is red-hot. Key cities like Las Vegas, Reno, and Carson City see a boom in buyers, while inventory is relatively low. New recent attractions like Allegiant Stadium, home to the new Las Vegas Raiders football team, have brought jobs to the Las Vegas metropolitan area. Home prices in Nevada have gone up because of the latest additions. And if you just purchased your new home, you know how expensive homeownership can be. That means you should be saving anywhere you can. Getting the best home insurance rate is the first place to start.
Being a homeowner means having expenses pop up from nowhere. You need to protect your home and maintain it. Fires, theft, vandalism, and property damage are risks that come with homeownership. You need to find the right coverage options to fit your family and your home. Optional coverages may include buying separate policies for valuables or flooding, and these additional coverages can add up. Insurance carriers often offer home and auto bundling. You can bundle life insurance, auto insurance, and home insurance to receive discounts and offers. Talk to your local agent about bundling insurance products. There may be special offers available to save you more money.
Continue reading as we cover the best and cheapest Nevada home insurance.
Nevada Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Nevada costs $3,195 annually, and the median home value is $309,730
While home insurance coverage is lower than the national average, home prices are on the rise at around a five percent annual increase. With home prices higher than ever before, saving where you can become essential because you still need to provide for your family. Start saving by comparing top insurance companies and average cost of home insurance in Nevada.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Nevada by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Nevada Cities
Every home and family is different, much like home prices. And like home prices, Nevada home insurance rates differ from city to city, town to town, and ZIP code to ZIP code. There are variables in every ZIP code, like the nearby crime rates, property costs, natural disaster frequency, and claims volume. These variables dictate if your Nevada home insurance rates are higher or lower.
Rates in Nevada can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Nevada for home insurance.
|City
|Reno
|$403,318
|Sparks
|$368,724
|Las Vegas
|$290,535
|Caliente
|$130,261
|Lovelock
|$137,191
|Carlin
|$168,168
What does home insurance cover in Nevada?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
Earthquake Insurance Coverage in Nevada
Supplemental earthquake insurance should be considered for your home in Nevada. Since the 1840s, earthquakes with a magnitude of six or greater have occurred in Nevada. Much like the neighboring state of California, earthquakes happen frequently. There are dozens of active faults in Nevada. Some fault lines are also visible in the Las Vegas Valley. And if an active fault as far as 100 miles away shakes its area, you can feel the shake too. Many modern casinos have been designed to withstand shaking. Buildings are up to code, much like California's standards. While Nevada's major cities are prepared for a quake, your property should be just as prepared. It's only a matter of time before a large-enough earthquake comes and leaves behind property damage. A great deal of damage will not be covered on your standard Nevada home insurance policy. Earthquake insurance can be more expensive in areas that need it more. The more earthquake insurance claims, the higher the rates. Check with your local agent to see if you live in a high-risk area for earthquakes. If your area is prone to seismic activity, you could be at risk of losing precious items. And you may be faced with property damage beyond repair in the event of a quake. In this case, earthquake insurance may be worthwhile.
Wildfires and Nevada Home Insurance
Wildfires are annual events in the Western United States. Nevada is no exception. Because Nevada is a dry state, brush fires and forest fires are common. The hottest summer months are extra brutal. Neighboring states like California, Oregon, Arizona, and Utah experience wildfires. Since there is a high risk of wildfires in Nevada, home insurance companies may charge higher premiums. It all depends on your area's risk. It may be worth adding fire insurance to your Nevada home insurance policy as an extra level of protection. There are preselected coverage amounts that reflect the perceived risk in your area. To get the best home insurance in Nevada, proper coverage limits to protect your home from fires may be necessary.
Customer Satisfaction and Nevada Home Insuranc
Customer satisfaction is essential for finding the best Nevada home insurance. Allstate, State Farm, and Liberty mutual are annually rated in customer satisfaction. J.D. Power awards insurance companies based on customer service excellence. To check if your potential home insurance carrier is awarded in excellence, check out J.D. Power's website.
Did you know? Insurify helps compare the best Nevada home insurance companies. Check out our comparison tool. You will get the best and accurate quotes from top companies delivered to your inbox.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Nevada
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Nevada.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Nevada
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$731
|Country
|$1,563
|Encompass
|$1,229
|Travelers
|$602
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Nevada
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|American Family
|$735
|CSAA
|$2,002
|Farmers
|$1,131
|USAA
|$999
Put all your bets on Nevada home insurance, we've got you covered.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Nevada
Nevada is a backyard adventure and an oasis wrapped up in one. Casinos, resorts, and outdoor mountain hiking await. But like any Western state, the risks of fire and earthquakes pose a significant threat to all types of properties. Whether you live in Elko or Henderson, finding the right coverage at an affordable price is easy. Thankfully, you can check out the best Nevada home insurance companies at the cheapest rates.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Nevada. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
AAA offers home insurance coverage in Nevada, California, and Utah. You may be able to get insurance discounts with your existing membership. Extra offers may be available by bundling your home insurance and auto insurance. Contact your local agent to see additional offers available.
Financial strength is a determining factor in finding the best home insurance companies. Financial strength ratings determine how likely an insurance carrier will be able to pay out claims. A.M. Best is an agency that offers ratings to top insurance companies like Farmers Insurance and American Family Insurance. Check out its website for more information.
No, earthquake coverage is not included with most Nevada homeowners insurance policies. A supplemental earthquake insurance policy may be necessary if you live in a high-risk area. Check with your local agent to find out if you will need earthquake insurance.
