Missouri Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Coverage for Natural Disasters

Missouri is home to some of the most beautiful state parks, lakes, rivers, and hiking spots. As serene as Missouri is, it does face natural disasters depending on the location of your new home. And if you do live in a high-risk area, you can expect to have a higher premium. Missouri homeowners can expect several extreme weather and natural disaster events, including heavy snow, flooding, tornadoes, and even earthquakes.

Flooding may be predominant in a few counties, due to the proximity of the Mississippi, Missouri, and Meramec Rivers. You as a policyholder need to know if you are in a flood zone so you know what to expect from your insurance premium.

Missouri is also one of six states to have a significant risk of loss due to earthquakes. The New Madrid Seismic Zone and the Wabash Fault, in particular, are historically prone to seismic activity. Find out if your new home is in one of these zones when you speak about your policy, as your premium may differ.

If you are new to Missouri, you may soon find out that the state is prone to occasional tornadoes that can cause extensive damage to your home. You must know if your area is prone to tornadoes and speak with your insurance provider to discuss premiums if tornadoes happen to be a problem.

If you do happen to live in a high-risk or moderate-risk area, it's essential to have home insurance to be your protection from the damage that comes from a natural disaster.