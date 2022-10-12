Georgia Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Georgia
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia is $1533 per year and $128 per month. Georgia homeowners insurance rates are $135 per year more then the national average and about 10% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia the 14th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
|Georgia Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$128
|Average Annual Premium
|$1533
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|14th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Georgia
For homeowners in Georgia, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Georgia. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Georgia.
|Cheapest Companies
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Farmers
|$949
|Nationwide
|$1,510
|Allstate
|$1,539
|USAA
|$1,792
|Alfa
|$1,923
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Georgia
Purchasing a home will be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With that investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment, including finding the right Georgia home insurance policy.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
For a number of reasons, a similar homeowners insurance policy may cost more in Savannah than it does in Athens. So, it’s always important to comparison shop before committing to a single company.
Georgia Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
For many reasons, different companies assess your risk differently. That’s why you get a range of quotes when you conduct comparison shopping-- and why we recommend comparison shopping every time you need insurance.
The following quotes are general estimates of annual home insurance premiums throughout Georgia, insurance companies offer different coverage levels and some even offer bundling options for your home and auto insurance.
Keep in mind that pricing changes depending on coverage levels and discounts. Some offer bundling options for your home and auto insurance. Coverage options and discounts vary from company to company.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Georgia by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Georgia Cities
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Georgia costs $2,673 annually—far more than the national average. The median Georgia home is valued at $260,700.
Home insurance rates in Georgia can be high or low compared to the state average—it all depends on where you live. Local factors that affect how an insurance company assesses your risk include:
Crime rates
Weather patterns
Distance to bodies of water
Claim rates
Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Georgia to buy and insure a home. Average rates within these ZIP codes tend to increase relative to property cost. In wildfire- or earthquake-prone areas, rates are often higher.
|City
|City
|Median Home Price
|Chamblee
|$360,849
|Cumming
|$281,800
|Atlanta
|$288,746
|Macon
|$70,400
|Augusta
|$82,000
|Columbus
|$88,200
What does home insurance cover in Georgia?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Coverage in Georgia
HO-7 type coverage is the best option for mobile homeowners. Even though home insurance, in general, is not mandatory in the state, mortgage lenders will require some sort of proof of insurance as a prerequisite to a loan.
Similar to traditional home insurance, mobile home insurance protects your investment from a plethora of risks, including dwelling coverage, personal property, and liability protection in case of an accident or natural disaster. Mobile home coverage levels can be higher than those of a traditional home, likely because mobile homes are more susceptible to damage in times of storms or other circumstances. Depending on the level of coverage you choose when insuring your mobile home, your annual premiums may fluctuate.
Coverage for Natural Disasters
As Georgia residents know all too well, natural disasters can be catastrophic to property and livelihoods. In Georgia, homeowners and renters alike face increased extreme weather like hurricanes, windstorms, and flooding each season.
What’s covered and what’s not when it comes to homeowners policies and natural disasters in Georgia? Damage due to uncontrollable circumstances, like weather or other “Acts of God”, may still be covered—your level of coverage will determine how much your property is actually protected through your policy. Homeowners coverage generally includes personal liability and property insurance.
With such risk, home insurance providers often charge higher premiums to cover potential disasters like wildfires. That being said, with the right tools, you may still be able to find competitive home insurance rates in your area. To choose from the best homeowners insurance companies, use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes all in one place.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Georgia
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Georgia.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Georgia
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Alfa
|$1,537
|Allstate
|$1,539
|ASI
|$774
|Country
|$2,487
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses With Swimming Pools in Georgia
Swimming pools fall under a category called attractive nuisances. Sure, they offer a fun way to cool off during warm summer months, but they also pose a major injury risk. For that reason, having a swimming pool in your yard could increase rates.
|Insurance Company
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Nationwide
|$1,510
|State Farm
|$3,197
|Travelers
|$1,986
|USAA
|$1,792
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Georgia
Just like groceries or clothes shopping, you can find a good bargain on home insurance. And you can do it without sacrificing sufficient coverage to protect your investment. But protecting your home from water damage, burglars and everything in between doesn’t have to break the bank. With a little research and the right tools, you’ll be on your way to big savings.
Frequently Asked Questions
Most Georgia homeowners paying high prices do so because of the increased threat of natural disasters. Unfortunately, instances of inclement weather involving high winds and floods are on the rise in Georgia. Homeowners in flood-prone areas and along the coastline should expect higher-than-average home insurance premiums.
Yes, USAA insures homes in Georgia. However, policyholders must be active military members, veterans, or the family members of those in the armed forces.
How long does a home insurance claim take in Georgia?
Short answer: it depends. In times of crisis, like wildfires or earthquakes, many of your neighbors will also be filing claims with their insurance companies, crowding the systems, and slowing down the claims process. The amount of time it takes to file a claim in Georgia will vary from case to case.
Depending on your homeowners insurance policy, your policy may or may not cover protection for your personal belongings. This will generally depend on your particular homeowners insurance coverage, and will likely fall under supplemental coverage. Different insurance products from companies might cover your belongings differently. If you have a particularly valuable item, consider insuring it separately under its own policy.
