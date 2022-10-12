Connecticut Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Connecticut
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Connecticut is $1130 per year and $94 per month. Connecticut homeowners insurance rates are $268 per year more then the national average and about 19% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Connecticut the 32nd most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Connecticut is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level.

|Connecticut Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$94
|Average Annual Premium
|$1130
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|32nd
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Connecticut
For homeowners in Connecticut, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Connecticut. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Connecticut.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|UPC
|$597
|American Strategic
|$726
|Amica
|$1,008
|Travelers
|$1,025
|GMAC
|$1,106
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Connecticut
The experience of shopping for a home can be fraught. For most, a mortgage is a decades-long commitment. It forces us to consider what kind of life we want, not only now, but years in the future. That process can be inspiring—as we imagine all the beautiful things we want for ourselves and our families:
“Maybe we’ll put a trampoline in the backyard for the kids.”
“Maybe we’ll plant a little garden, just there in the sun.”
It can also be terrifying—as we imagine everything that could go wrong along the way:
“What if a tornado picked up that trampoline and hurled it through our roof?”
“What if a neighbor tripped over my planting boxes, broke their hip, and slapped us with a lawsuit so large it wiped out the kids’ college fund?”
No matter how much time and energy you invest in research, there is no escaping the fact that buying a home is a huge financial commitment, and with that commitment comes risk.
The best tool we have for managing that risk is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance can protect your property and personal belongings from natural disasters or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Need to make sure that trampoline is covered? There’s a policy for that. Need protection against personal injury claims? There’s one for that too. To help you navigate the insurance shopping experience, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to Connecticut home insurance. Read on to learn how you can find the best home insurance policy to protect your home and family.
Connecticut Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
As of 2021, the median home value in Connecticut was $273,100, and the average home insurance premium cost $1,158 per year. That makes Connecticut the 11th costliest insurance market in the nation, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
As of 2021, the median home value in Connecticut was $273,100, and the average home insurance premium cost $1,158 per year. That makes Connecticut the 11th costliest insurance market in the nation, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Those numbers might be discouraging, but don't despair. Finding cheap home insurance might be tougher here than in other states, but it's not impossible.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Connecticut by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Connecticut Cities
The cost of homeowners insurance will vary based on the specific types of home insurance coverage you purchase, coverage options you choose, whether you purchase your home and auto insurance from the same provider, and the risk profile of the property you are insuring.
Insurance providers decide a property’s risk profile based on ZIP code–specific variables, like the insurance claims history for nearby homes, local crime rates, property values, and weather patterns. For this reason, premiums can vary by city and even neighborhood.
Home insurance rates in Connecticut can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on where you live. Here are the most and least expensive Connecticut ZIP codes in which to insure a home.
|City
|Median Home Price
|Darien
|$1,289,809
|Greenwich
|$1,302,346
|Weston
|$705,907
|Norwich
|$156,300
|Meriden
|$174,691
|Bristol
|$189,808
What does home insurance cover in Connecticut?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Connecticut city level guides, check out these below.
Windstorm and Flood Insurance in Connecticut
Connecticut’s location on the Atlantic Coast makes it vulnerable to occasional tropical cyclones. In fact, two of the most damaging storms ever recorded—Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy—made landfall here and cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
Sandy, which hit New England in October 2014, was the third costliest natural disaster in United States history. The bulk of this damage—which totaled more than $25 billion—occurred in New York and New Jersey, but Connecticut suffered too—to the tune of more than $500 million.
Experts think disasters like these will only become more frequent and damaging as climate change accelerates. That’s an important thing to keep in mind because hurricane damage is not a covered loss under a standard homeowners insurance policy. Depending on where your home is located, you might purchase this coverage as an endorsement to your existing homeowners insurance or through a separate, state-sponsored plan.
When shopping for a policy, it’s important to understand how hurricane coverage differs from standard insurance. First, hurricane deductibles are calculated as a percentage of damages, rather than a flat amount. This percentage will vary based on a property’s distance from the ocean and can range from 5 to 25 percent.
Second, you should understand the circumstances under which this deductible will apply. By law, this deductible will be triggered only once the National Weather Service has declared a hurricane with winds of 74 miles per hour or more and will remain in effect until 24 hours after the Service has terminated the last hurricane warning or downgraded the hurricane to a tropical storm.
Of course, some properties in the state are considered so high risk that finding insurance on the private market is impossible. If you find yourself in this predicament, you still have options. The state-sponsored FAIR Plan functions as an insurer of last resort, insuring homeowners who have not been able to find coverage elsewhere.
In addition to wind damage, a hurricane can lead to widespread storm surges and flooding. A Category 4 hurricane could inundate 67,433 single-family homes in Connecticut, according to the Insurance Information Institute. More than 30,000 of these homes aren’t currently covered by flood insurance.
If you’re considering buying property close to the coast, it’s important to understand that even a hurricane policy will not protect you from storm surge. For this protection, you’ll need to purchase additional coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Crumbling Foundations in Connecticut
As damaging as hurricanes can be, they rarely sneak up on us. However, there is another, more insidious threat to consider if you are purchasing a home in Connecticut. In recent years, tens of thousands of homeowners across the state have learned that the foundations of their homes were compromised by defective concrete.
The problem is caused by a specific contaminating mineral, known as pyrrhotite, that causes the concrete to crack and crumble as it’s exposed to air and moisture. It’s a slow-motion disaster that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.
State investigators have traced the problem to a quarry in Willington, Connecticut. Unfortunately, the concrete company that mined that quarry for decades is now defunct, and efforts to hold them accountable have so far failed. To make matters worse, insurance companies have refused to cover the cost of repairing affected foundations, a practice that was upheld by the Connecticut Supreme Court when they ruled on the matter in 2019.
Lawmakers have stepped in to help—setting up a private insurance company to make grants to affected homeowners. The Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company, as the organization is known, is funded through a mixture of state debt and a $12 fee on annual home insurance premiums. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $175,000 in aid, but even this amount often doesn’t cover the full cost of repairs.
Right now, lawmakers are scrambling to decide what to do when existing funding runs dry, around 2022. In the meantime, if you’re shopping for a home in Connecticut, it pays to have a thorough inspection.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Connecticut
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Connecticut.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Connecticut
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$1,377
|Amica
|$1,009
|ASI
|$726
|USAA
|$1,375
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near the Coastline in Connecticut
Beachside living is wonderful. But the risk a nearby coastline may present to your home could end up increasing your home insurnace rates. The closer you are to the shore, the more at risk your property is to flooding. This will be reflected in your homeowners insurance rate.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Encompass
|$1,359
|Farmers
|$1,248
|Homesite
|$1,423
|United P&C
|$597
Insurance shopping is a minefield of questions. While we can’t answer all of them, here are some of the most common concerns people have when shopping for home insurance in Connecticut.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Connecticut
It's possible to find a good deal on home insurance—even in a state as expensive as Connecticut. As with any other purchase, the key to saving is doing sound research and having the right tools.
If you want to save the most money with the least amount of effort, compare home insurance premiums for your property in Connecticut.
Frequently Asked Questions
Connecticut’s crumbling foundations are the result of concrete that was contaminated with pyrrhotite. This naturally occurring mineral expands when exposed to air and moisture. Over time, this process can cause concrete foundations to crumble and fail. A state investigation traced the problem to a single quarry in Connecticut, which supplied concrete to home builders from 1983 to 2015.
Yes, USAA insures home in Connecticut. However, policyholders must be active military members, veterans, or the family members of those in the armed forces.
Short answer: it depends. Of course, in times of crisis, like wildfires or earthquakes, many of your neighbors will also be filing claims with their insurance companies, crowding the systems, and slowing down the claims process. The amount of time it takes to file a claim in Connecticut will vary from case to case. To find the best home insurance companies in your area, use insurify to compare reviews and quotes.
