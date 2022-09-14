Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is a key factor that affects your car insurance rates. At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can all cause your car insurance rates to increase.[6]

Insurers can see recent infractions on your driving record and will typically adjust your premium according to the level of risk you pose of filing an insurance claim. The frequency and severity of your traffic violations influence how much you pay for coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Receiving a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance rates to increase. In Rock Hill, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $443 per month for full coverage and $291 for liability-only coverage.

Here are some average monthly quotes for Rock Hill drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 57 75 Auto-Owners 61 83 State Farm 63 82 GEICO 68 90 Safeco 86 123 Nationwide 93 124 Allstate 98 130 Travelers 106 143 Progressive 124 171 Direct Auto 144 196 Liberty Mutual 155 221 Dairyland 186 255 The General 201 276 National General 214 285 AssuranceAmerica 230 324 Bristol West 234 316 GAINSCO 267 346

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Though no one plans on having an accident, incidents can occur when out on the road. An accident can stay on your driving record for at least three years and increase your insurance rates moving forward.

For Rock Hill drivers with an at-fault accident, the monthly average car insurance costs for full coverage and liability only are $445 and $292, respectively. The following Rock Hill insurers provide affordable coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 57 78 Auto-Owners 61 85 State Farm 63 85 GEICO 68 94 Safeco 86 129 Nationwide 93 129 Allstate 98 134 Travelers 106 147 Progressive 124 177 Direct Auto 144 204 Liberty Mutual 155 228 Dairyland 186 261 The General 201 285 National General 214 299 AssuranceAmerica 230 329 Bristol West 234 321 GAINSCO 267 361

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that can remain on your driving record for years and increase your car insurance rates.

Rock Hill drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $504 per month for full coverage and $331 for liability-only policies. See average quotes for drivers with a DUI from several Rock Hill insurers below.