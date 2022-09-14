>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Rock Hill, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Rock-Hill, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $57 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Rock Hill, South Carolina, drivers pay an overall average of $243 per month for car insurance, which is higher than the statewide monthly average of $215. Located on the I-77 corridor, Rock Hill is a 20-minute drive from Charlotte, North Carolina. Its proximity to a large city could contribute to its higher car insurance costs.

Luckily, several quality insurers in the city provide various coverage options at affordable rates. Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in Rock Hill.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are three of the cheapest insurers in Rock Hill.

  • Liability insurance in Rock Hill costs an average of $193 per month, and full coverage costs $294 per month.

  • Rock Hill drivers pay a yearly average of $3,526 for full-coverage insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rock Hill

You should compare some of the best options for car insurance in Rock Hill because insurance companies may provide different rates based on your situation. For example, you may receive a cheaper premium if you have a clean driving record.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the cheapest insurance options based on different coverage levels and driving profiles.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$83$51Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$92$56Young drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Drivers with speeding tickets
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo

USAA has some of the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill. The company helps some drivers save even more if they bundle car insurance with property insurance. The company also features discounts for military personnel who drive safely.

USAA only offers car insurance and other insurance products to active, reserve, or retired military members and their immediate families. The company has discounts for military members, especially safe drivers.

Ventajas

  • Some of the cheapest rates in Rock Hill

  • Several available discount options

Contras

  • Must meet military personnel requirements to join

  • Some discounts, such as the military discount, only apply for full-coverage policies

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

State Farm is a large insurance company that provides many coverage and savings options for young drivers. Young drivers can save up to 25% with a good student discount by reporting their grades. And the company offers discounts for students who complete a driver education course and college students away from home without their vehicle. 

The Steer Clear driving program for drivers younger than 25 provides a discount of up to 15% for people without a moving violation for three years.

Ventajas

  • Several coverage options, including rental car coverage and emergency roadside assistance

  • Multiple ways for teens and drivers younger than 25 to save

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with speeding tickets: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

Auto-Owners provides affordable rates for drivers in Rock Hill who have a speeding ticket on their record. The company also offers discounts for bundling your auto insurance policy with your home insurance or life insurance.

Ventajas

  • Several coverage options, including gap coverage and roadside assistance

  • Represented by more than 48,000 insurance agents

Contras

  • Quotes not available online without using an insurance agent

  • Accident forgiveness not included with basic policy

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill

Finding the cheapest car insurance for you in Rock Hill depends on different factors, like your age, coverage needs, and driving history. Still, you can do a few things to help lower your insurance costs:

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Try to avoid any violations, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets. These increase your risk level with insurers, as well as your rates.

  • Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies may use your credit history to determine your likelihood of filing an insurance claim. Maintaining a good or excellent credit score can help minimize this risk and earn you lower rates.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurers typically offer several discount options, including bundling, multi-vehicle, and good driver discounts.

  • Increase your deductible. Opting for a higher deductible can help lower your premiums. Just make sure you can pay the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Shop around. Shop around and gather quotes from at least three different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.[1]

Find Car Insurance in Rock Hill

Liability rates start at $57 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rock Hill: USAA

Liability-only car insurance is usually the cheapest option because it provides the least amount of coverage. Importantly, liability insurance only covers the other party’s vehicle and medical expenses after an accident in which you’re at fault. This insurance won’t cover your medical expenses or physical damage to your vehicle.[2]

You may want liability-only insurance if you drive an older, paid-off vehicle that you can afford to pay out-of-pocket repairs on. In Rock Hill, liability-only coverage averages $193 per month. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Rock Hill.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA57
Auto-Owners61
State Farm63
GEICO68
Safeco86
Nationwide93
Allstate98
State Auto105
Travelers106
Progressive124
Midvale Home & Auto126
Direct Auto144
Liberty Mutual155
Dairyland186
The General201
National General214
AssuranceAmerica230
Bristol West234
GAINSCO267
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rock Hill: USAA

Full-coverage insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, which extends coverage to your vehicle following an accident or non-collision incident, regardless of fault. If you lease a car or have a loan, your leasing company or lender may require you to have full-coverage insurance until you complete your payments.[3]

Rock Hill drivers pay a monthly average of $294 for full-coverage policies. Here are some insurance companies offering cheap full-coverage auto insurance rates in Rock Hill.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA93
Auto-Owners100
State Farm102
GEICO110
Nationwide142
Safeco149
Allstate160
Travelers160
State Auto183
Progressive195
Midvale Home & Auto204
Direct Auto223
AssuranceAmerica270
Liberty Mutual281
National General303
The General340
Bristol West390
Dairyland395
GAINSCO462
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Rock Hill car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

Most states require drivers to have a certain level of liability car insurance coverage. In South Carolina, drivers must carry property damage and bodily injury liability coverage, as well as uninsured motorist insurance equal to the minimum amount of liability coverage.[4]

Here are the specific liability requirements for South Carolina drivers.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability$25,000 per accident

The right coverage for you depends on your unique needs related to your budget, vehicle type, and desired coverage. It’s a good idea to consider whether you need any of the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident, collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle. It applies even if you cause the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your vehicle from non-collision incidents, including vandalism, theft, severe weather, fire, and more.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Regardless of fault, personal injury protection pays for medical costs for you and your passengers following an accident. It can also cover portions of your lost wages and essential services.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also known as MedPay, medical payments insurance covers medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, with no deductible required. Drivers typically either purchase PIP coverage or MedPay, but not both.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes roadside towing, lockout service, tire replacement, jump-starts, gas delivery, winching, and more.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is a key factor that affects your car insurance rates. At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can all cause your car insurance rates to increase.[6]

Insurers can see recent infractions on your driving record and will typically adjust your premium according to the level of risk you pose of filing an insurance claim. The frequency and severity of your traffic violations influence how much you pay for coverage.

Find Car Insurance in Rock Hill

Monthly rates start at $72 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Receiving a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance rates to increase. In Rock Hill, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $443 per month for full coverage and $291 for liability-only coverage.

Here are some average monthly quotes for Rock Hill drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA5775
Auto-Owners6183
State Farm6382
GEICO6890
Safeco86123
Nationwide93124
Allstate98130
Travelers106143
Progressive124171
Direct Auto144196
Liberty Mutual155221
Dairyland186255
The General201276
National General214285
AssuranceAmerica230324
Bristol West234316
GAINSCO267346
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Though no one plans on having an accident, incidents can occur when out on the road. An accident can stay on your driving record for at least three years and increase your insurance rates moving forward.

For Rock Hill drivers with an at-fault accident, the monthly average car insurance costs for full coverage and liability only are $445 and $292, respectively. The following Rock Hill insurers provide affordable coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA5778
Auto-Owners6185
State Farm6385
GEICO6894
Safeco86129
Nationwide93129
Allstate98134
Travelers106147
Progressive124177
Direct Auto144204
Liberty Mutual155228
Dairyland186261
The General201285
National General214299
AssuranceAmerica230329
Bristol West234321
GAINSCO267361
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El seguro de auto más barato después de un accidente 2024

El seguro de auto más barato después de un accidente 2024

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that can remain on your driving record for years and increase your car insurance rates.

Rock Hill drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $504 per month for full coverage and $331 for liability-only policies. See average quotes for drivers with a DUI from several Rock Hill insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA5793
Auto-Owners61100
State Farm63103
GEICO68111
Safeco86140
Nationwide93152
Allstate98160
Travelers106173
Progressive124202
Direct Auto144235
Liberty Mutual155253
Dairyland186304
The General201328
National General214349
AssuranceAmerica230375
Bristol West234382
GAINSCO267436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Drivers age 35 and older typically earn insurance rates that decrease over time. But car insurance rates may cost more for seniors than middle-aged drivers because older drivers have a higher crash death rate — potentially due to some physical vulnerabilities that accompany age. But if you keep a clean driving record, you may not experience a rate increase.[7]

Some insurance companies also offer discounts to senior drivers, so you should inquire about discounts when comparing quotes. Rock Hill senior drivers pay a monthly average of $228 for full-coverage policies and $150 for liability-only policies. Here are some of the cheapest insurers for Rock Hill seniors.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA7244
Auto-Owners7747
State Farm7747
GEICO8552
Nationwide10468
Travelers12281
Safeco12371
Allstate12577
Progressive13687
Direct Auto167108
AssuranceAmerica195166
Liberty Mutual224124
National General238168
The General270160
Bristol West304182
Dairyland310146
GAINSCO369213
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teenagers and drivers younger than 25 typically receive the highest car insurance rates due to less experience driving.

In Rock Hill, car insurance rates for teen drivers are priced at $535 for full coverage and $351 for liability only, on average.

To lower your car insurance premium as a young driver, you should inquire about a safe driver program or good student discounts. You can also typically save by remaining on your parents’ insurance plan, if possible.

Here are some of the cheapest auto insurers for young drivers in Rock Hill.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA15696
Auto-Owners169103
GEICO176109
State Farm177109
Nationwide247161
Safeco270156
Allstate285175
Travelers292194
Progressive355226
Direct Auto412266
Liberty Mutual481265
AssuranceAmerica525447
The General552326
National General583412
Dairyland651306
Bristol West658395
GAINSCO838484
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Rock Hill car insurance quotes by credit tier

South Carolina insurers may consider your credit history when determining your premium. You typically earn better car insurance rates if you have good or excellent credit because insurers view credit as an indicator of risk. You can still find affordable coverage if you have a lower credit score, as insurers consider several other factors when determining your rate.

Here’s what drivers in Rock Hill pay on average each month, based on their credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Rock Hill?

On average, Rock Hill drivers pay $193 per month for liability and $294 for full-coverage car insurance. Statewide, average rates are a bit lower, at $164 per month for liability and $267 for full coverage. And car insurance costs in Rock Hill exceed the national average rates of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage.

Premiums also vary among different South Carolina cities and ZIP codes, depending on factors like traffic congestion, accident frequency, crime rates, and more. The cost of car insurance in Rock Hill is lower than in larger South Carolina cities, like Charleston and Columbia.

More cities in South Carolina

Average car insurance rates in Rock Hill cost less than many other South Carolina cities. Though your insurance rates can vary based on your situation, it’s important to understand how prices can fluctuate based on the city you live in.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Greenville$215$166
Lexington$223$161
Myrtle Beach$190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Summerville$314$210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Rock Hill car insurance FAQs

It’s important to determine what you value in an auto insurer and how much coverage you need before purchasing car insurance. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Rock Hill.

  • How much is car insurance in Rock Hill?

    On average, Rock Hill drivers pay $243 per month for car insurance. Specifically, liability-only coverage costs $193 per month, and full coverage is $294 per month, on average. Your premium depends on your driving history, coverage level, vehicle type, age, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill, with monthly liability rates as low as $57. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $61 and $63.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Rock Hill?

    With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and affordable coverage, State Farm is the best insurance company in Rock Hill. Other top insurers in the state include USAA, GEICO, and Travelers.

  • How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?

    South Carolina drivers need to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per person in property damage liability.

  • Is South Carolina a no-fault state?

    No. South Carolina is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that at-fault drivers must cover the costs associated with the accident they cause, including for damage and injury they cause the other driver and their passengers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "What You Should Know About Auto Insurance Coverage."
  4. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers