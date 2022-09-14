Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Rock Hill, South Carolina, drivers pay an overall average of $243 per month for car insurance, which is higher than the statewide monthly average of $215. Located on the I-77 corridor, Rock Hill is a 20-minute drive from Charlotte, North Carolina. Its proximity to a large city could contribute to its higher car insurance costs.
Luckily, several quality insurers in the city provide various coverage options at affordable rates. Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in Rock Hill.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are three of the cheapest insurers in Rock Hill.
Liability insurance in Rock Hill costs an average of $193 per month, and full coverage costs $294 per month.
Rock Hill drivers pay a yearly average of $3,526 for full-coverage insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rock Hill
You should compare some of the best options for car insurance in Rock Hill because insurance companies may provide different rates based on your situation. For example, you may receive a cheaper premium if you have a clean driving record.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the cheapest insurance options based on different coverage levels and driving profiles.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$83
$51
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$92
$56
Young drivers
Auto-Owners
4.0
$89
$54
Drivers with speeding tickets
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$57/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
USAA has some of the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill. The company helps some drivers save even more if they bundle car insurance with property insurance. The company also features discounts for military personnel who drive safely.
USAA only offers car insurance and other insurance products to active, reserve, or retired military members and their immediate families. The company has discounts for military members, especially safe drivers.
Ventajas
Some of the cheapest rates in Rock Hill
Several available discount options
Contras
Must meet military personnel requirements to join
Some discounts, such as the military discount, only apply for full-coverage policies
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$102/mo
State Farm is a large insurance company that provides many coverage and savings options for young drivers. Young drivers can save up to 25% with a good student discount by reporting their grades. And the company offers discounts for students who complete a driver education course and college students away from home without their vehicle.
The Steer Clear driving program for drivers younger than 25 provides a discount of up to 15% for people without a moving violation for three years.
Ventajas
Several coverage options, including rental car coverage and emergency roadside assistance
Multiple ways for teens and drivers younger than 25 to save
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$61/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
Auto-Owners provides affordable rates for drivers in Rock Hill who have a speeding ticket on their record. The company also offers discounts for bundling your auto insurance policy with your home insurance or life insurance.
Ventajas
Several coverage options, including gap coverage and roadside assistance
Represented by more than 48,000 insurance agents
Contras
Quotes not available online without using an insurance agent
Accident forgiveness not included with basic policy
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill
Finding the cheapest car insurance for you in Rock Hill depends on different factors, like your age, coverage needs, and driving history. Still, you can do a few things to help lower your insurance costs:
Maintain a clean driving record. Try to avoid any violations, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets. These increase your risk level with insurers, as well as your rates.
Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies may use your credit history to determine your likelihood of filing an insurance claim. Maintaining a good or excellent credit score can help minimize this risk and earn you lower rates.
Ask about discounts. Insurers typically offer several discount options, including bundling, multi-vehicle, and good driver discounts.
Increase your deductible. Opting for a higher deductible can help lower your premiums. Just make sure you can pay the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Shop around. Shop around and gather quotes from at least three different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.[1]
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rock Hill: USAA
Liability-only car insurance is usually the cheapest option because it provides the least amount of coverage. Importantly, liability insuranceonly covers the other party’s vehicle and medical expenses after an accident in which you’re at fault. This insurance won’t cover your medical expenses or physical damage to your vehicle.[2]
You may want liability-only insurance if you drive an older, paid-off vehicle that you can afford to pay out-of-pocket repairs on. In Rock Hill, liability-only coverage averages $193 per month. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Rock Hill.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
57
Auto-Owners
61
State Farm
63
GEICO
68
Safeco
86
Nationwide
93
Allstate
98
State Auto
105
Travelers
106
Progressive
124
Midvale Home & Auto
126
Direct Auto
144
Liberty Mutual
155
Dairyland
186
The General
201
National General
214
AssuranceAmerica
230
Bristol West
234
GAINSCO
267
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rock Hill: USAA
Full-coverage insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, which extends coverage to your vehicle following an accident or non-collision incident, regardless of fault. If you lease a car or have a loan, your leasing company or lender may require you to have full-coverage insurance until you complete your payments.[3]
Rock Hill drivers pay a monthly average of $294 for full-coverage policies. Here are some insurance companies offering cheap full-coverage auto insurance rates in Rock Hill.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
93
Auto-Owners
100
State Farm
102
GEICO
110
Nationwide
142
Safeco
149
Allstate
160
Travelers
160
State Auto
183
Progressive
195
Midvale Home & Auto
204
Direct Auto
223
AssuranceAmerica
270
Liberty Mutual
281
National General
303
The General
340
Bristol West
390
Dairyland
395
GAINSCO
462
Here are the specific liability requirements for South Carolina drivers.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
The right coverage for you depends on your unique needs related to your budget, vehicle type, and desired coverage. It’s a good idea to consider whether you need any of the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
If you have an accident, collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle. It applies even if you cause the accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your vehicle from non-collision incidents, including vandalism, theft, severe weather, fire, and more.[5]
Personal injury protection coverage
Regardless of fault, personal injury protection pays for medical costs for you and your passengers following an accident. It can also cover portions of your lost wages and essential services.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, medical payments insurance covers medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, with no deductible required. Drivers typically either purchase PIP coverage or MedPay, but not both.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes roadside towing, lockout service, tire replacement, jump-starts, gas delivery, winching, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurers can see recent infractions on your driving record and will typically adjust your premium according to the level of risk you pose of filing an insurance claim. The frequency and severity of your traffic violations influence how much you pay for coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Receiving a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance rates to increase. In Rock Hill, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $443 per month for full coverage and $291 for liability-only coverage.
Here are some average monthly quotes for Rock Hill drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
57
75
Auto-Owners
61
83
State Farm
63
82
GEICO
68
90
Safeco
86
123
Nationwide
93
124
Allstate
98
130
Travelers
106
143
Progressive
124
171
Direct Auto
144
196
Liberty Mutual
155
221
Dairyland
186
255
The General
201
276
National General
214
285
AssuranceAmerica
230
324
Bristol West
234
316
GAINSCO
267
346
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Though no one plans on having an accident, incidents can occur when out on the road. An accident can stay on your driving record for at least three years and increase your insurance rates moving forward.
For Rock Hill drivers with an at-fault accident, the monthly average car insurance costs for full coverage and liability only are $445 and $292, respectively. The following Rock Hill insurers provide affordable coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
57
78
Auto-Owners
61
85
State Farm
63
85
GEICO
68
94
Safeco
86
129
Nationwide
93
129
Allstate
98
134
Travelers
106
147
Progressive
124
177
Direct Auto
144
204
Liberty Mutual
155
228
Dairyland
186
261
The General
201
285
National General
214
299
AssuranceAmerica
230
329
Bristol West
234
321
GAINSCO
267
361
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that can remain on your driving record for years and increase your car insurance rates.
Rock Hill drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $504 per month for full coverage and $331 for liability-only policies. See average quotes for drivers with a DUI from several Rock Hill insurers below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
57
93
Auto-Owners
61
100
State Farm
63
103
GEICO
68
111
Safeco
86
140
Nationwide
93
152
Allstate
98
160
Travelers
106
173
Progressive
124
202
Direct Auto
144
235
Liberty Mutual
155
253
Dairyland
186
304
The General
201
328
National General
214
349
AssuranceAmerica
230
375
Bristol West
234
382
GAINSCO
267
436
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Drivers age 35 and older typically earn insurance rates that decrease over time. But car insurance rates may cost more for seniors than middle-aged drivers because older drivers have a higher crash death rate — potentially due to some physical vulnerabilities that accompany age. But if you keep a clean driving record, you may not experience a rate increase.[7]
Some insurance companies also offer discounts to senior drivers, so you should inquire about discounts when comparing quotes. Rock Hill senior drivers pay a monthly average of $228 for full-coverage policies and $150 for liability-only policies. Here are some of the cheapest insurers for Rock Hill seniors.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
72
44
Auto-Owners
77
47
State Farm
77
47
GEICO
85
52
Nationwide
104
68
Travelers
122
81
Safeco
123
71
Allstate
125
77
Progressive
136
87
Direct Auto
167
108
AssuranceAmerica
195
166
Liberty Mutual
224
124
National General
238
168
The General
270
160
Bristol West
304
182
Dairyland
310
146
GAINSCO
369
213
In Rock Hill, car insurance rates for teen drivers are priced at $535 for full coverage and $351 for liability only, on average.
To lower your car insurance premium as a young driver, you should inquire about a safe driver program or good student discounts. You can also typically save by remaining on your parents’ insurance plan, if possible.
Here are some of the cheapest auto insurers for young drivers in Rock Hill.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
156
96
Auto-Owners
169
103
GEICO
176
109
State Farm
177
109
Nationwide
247
161
Safeco
270
156
Allstate
285
175
Travelers
292
194
Progressive
355
226
Direct Auto
412
266
Liberty Mutual
481
265
AssuranceAmerica
525
447
The General
552
326
National General
583
412
Dairyland
651
306
Bristol West
658
395
GAINSCO
838
484
Rock Hill car insurance quotes by credit tier
South Carolina insurers may consider your credit history when determining your premium. You typically earn better car insurance rates if you have good or excellent credit because insurers view credit as an indicator of risk. You can still find affordable coverage if you have a lower credit score, as insurers consider several other factors when determining your rate.
Here’s what drivers in Rock Hill pay on average each month, based on their credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Rock Hill?
On average, Rock Hill drivers pay $193 per month for liability and $294 for full-coverage car insurance. Statewide, average rates are a bit lower, at $164 per month for liability and $267 for full coverage. And car insurance costs in Rock Hill exceed the national average rates of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage.
Premiums also vary among different South Carolina cities and ZIP codes, depending on factors like traffic congestion, accident frequency, crime rates, and more. The cost of car insurance in Rock Hill is lower than in larger South Carolina cities, like Charleston and Columbia.
More cities in South Carolina
Average car insurance rates in Rock Hill cost less than many other South Carolina cities. Though your insurance rates can vary based on your situation, it’s important to understand how prices can fluctuate based on the city you live in.
Rock Hill car insurance FAQs
It’s important to determine what you value in an auto insurer and how much coverage you need before purchasing car insurance. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Rock Hill.
How much is car insurance in Rock Hill?
On average, Rock Hill drivers pay $243 per month for car insurance. Specifically, liability-only coverage costs $193 per month, and full coverage is $294 per month, on average. Your premium depends on your driving history, coverage level, vehicle type, age, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill?
USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill, with monthly liability rates as low as $57. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $61 and $63.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rock Hill?
With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and affordable coverage, State Farm is the best insurance company in Rock Hill. Other top insurers in the state include USAA, GEICO, and Travelers.
How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?
South Carolina drivers need to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per person in property damage liability.
Is South Carolina a no-fault state?
No. South Carolina is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that at-fault drivers must cover the costs associated with the accident they cause, including for damage and injury they cause the other driver and their passengers.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.