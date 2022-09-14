Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Lexington residents with a good driving record tend to find the best auto insurance rates, while drivers with incidents on their records usually see their premiums climb.

Common traffic violations include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. An incident indicates a higher risk to your insurance company, which causes it to raise rates.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Although a speeding fine is inconvenient, it’s just the beginning of the costs. Most drivers with a speeding ticket on their driving record see their car insurance rates increase.

On average, Lexington drivers with a speeding ticket pay $242 per month for liability-only coverage and $336 for full coverage. Explore the average monthly cost of auto insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lexington below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 45 60 Auto-Owners 48 65 State Farm 50 65 GEICO 53 70 Safeco 68 98 Nationwide 74 99 Allstate 77 102 Travelers 84 113 Progressive 98 135 Direct Auto 114 156 Liberty Mutual 123 175 Dairyland 147 201 The General 159 218 National General 169 225 AssuranceAmerica 181 255 Bristol West 185 250 GAINSCO 211 273

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

An at-fault accident almost always leads to higher car insurance premiums. It signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver, so they’ll raise rates to account for that extra risk.

In Lexington, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents is $244 for liability insurance and $338 for full coverage.

Check out the average monthly quotes for drivers in Lexington with an at-fault accident in their past.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 45 62 Auto-Owners 48 67 State Farm 50 68 GEICO 53 73 Safeco 68 102 Nationwide 74 102 Allstate 77 106 Travelers 84 117 Progressive 98 140 Direct Auto 114 162 Liberty Mutual 123 181 Dairyland 147 206 The General 159 226 National General 169 236 AssuranceAmerica 181 259 Bristol West 185 254 GAINSCO 211 285

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. The offense often leads drivers with a DUI to face significantly higher auto insurance premiums. Some insurers may even refuse to renew your coverage altogether.

Lexington car insurance rates reflect the seriousness of a DUI conviction. The average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $276, and full coverage is $382.