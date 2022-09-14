>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lexington, South Carolina (2024)

Lexington drivers can find the cheapest rates from USAA, with prices as low as $45 per month.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

Drivers in Lexington, South Carolina, pay $192 per month for car insurance, on average, compared to the national average of $158. Lexington’s role as county seat for Lexington County, and its proximity to the state capital, Columbia, likely contribute to its comparatively higher car insurance costs.

But the exact cost of your car insurance premiums will vary based on your unique driver profile — your credit history, driving record, age, and location will affect your rates. Always compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Lexington.

  • South Carolina operates under tort law, which means at-fault drivers are responsible for damages they cause to others.

  • On average, Lexington drivers pay $1,938 per year for liability-only coverage and $2,672 for full-coverage policies.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lexington

Insurance companies consider several factors when determining your rate, but each company has a slightly different method of doing so. Factors considered include age, driving record, ZIP code, and vehicle type.

This wide range of factors and different methods often means you’ll find different rates across insurers for the same coverage. Start your search by checking out some of the insurance companies below that consistently offer cheap rates in Lexington.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$83$51Veterans
State Farm4.5$92$56Families
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Cheap rates
Best insurer for veterans: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

USAA offers affordable rates, though only to active-duty military members, veterans, and select family members. Although the limitations are a dealbreaker for many, people who can work with USAA might find it the perfect fit. The company earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Cheap rates

Contras

  • Limited to people with a qualifying military connection

  • Customer support not available on Sundays

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for families: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

State Farm offers affordable car insurance and a variety of coverages and discounts. The company also offers homeowners insurance, life insurance, and other insurance products. Families can tap into additional savings through discounts for bundling, having good students, and safe driving.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Discounts available, especially for families

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Not always the cheapest choice

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

Auto-Owners has been around since 1916 and boasts above-average customer satisfaction ratings. It offers the second-cheapest rates in Lexington after USAA and offers various discount opportunities.

Ventajas

  • A++ AM Best rating

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Limited availability of other insurance products

  • Insurance agent might need to finalize your quote

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lexington

You’ll need to have car insurance to drive in Lexington, but you’ve got plenty of ways to keep your costs low. Here are some strategies to lock in cheap auto insurance:

  • Increase your deductible. A higher insurance deductible often comes with a lower insurance premium. Consider this choice if you have the financial resources to cover a higher deductible in the event of a claim.

  • Shop around. Each insurance company offers slightly different rates. You can find the best rate for your situation by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

  • Look for discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer a range of discount opportunities. Find out if you qualify for lower rates.

  • Bundle policies. If you need multiple insurance policies, consider purchasing them through the same company. You might be able to lock in a discount by purchasing your home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance from the same place as your auto insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lexington: USAA

Liability car insurance includes both property damage liability coverage and bodily injury liability coverage. After an at-fault accident, this coverage will help you pay to repair or replace the other driver’s vehicle. Additionally, it covers medical bills incurred by the other driver.[1]

Since this is a bare-bones coverage option, it tends to be the cheapest choice. Liability insurance in Lexington costs an average of $161 per month.

Explore the average monthly quotes for liability coverage by insurer in Lexington, South Carolina, below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA45
Auto-Owners48
State Farm50
GEICO53
Safeco68
Nationwide74
Allstate77
State Auto83
Travelers84
Progressive98
Midvale Home & Auto100
Direct Auto114
Liberty Mutual123
Dairyland147
The General159
National General169
AssuranceAmerica181
Bristol West185
GAINSCO211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lexington: USAA

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than a liability-only policy. In addition to liability coverage, it includes both comprehensive and collision coverages.[1]

Lexington drivers pay a monthly average of $223 for full coverage.

While auto lenders often require this type of coverage, any driver looking for more financial protection should consider carrying a full-coverage policy. Find cheap full-coverage auto insurance for Lexington drivers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA74
Auto-Owners79
State Farm81
GEICO87
Nationwide112
Safeco117
Allstate126
Travelers126
State Auto145
Progressive154
Midvale Home & Auto161
Direct Auto176
AssuranceAmerica213
Liberty Mutual222
National General239
The General268
Bristol West308
Dairyland312
GAINSCO365
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Lexington car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

You must carry a minimum amount of auto insurance to drive in South Carolina legally. Here’s a look at the minimum insurance limits in this at-fault state:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident; $25,000 property damage per accident

While you don’t need the following coverages, you should consider carrying them if you drive frequently:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get into an accident with an underinsured driver, this will help you pay for related expenses. South Carolina insurers must offer underinsured motorist coverage, but you don’t have to purchase it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    After an accident, collision coverage can help you repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your vehicle gets damaged in a non-collision event, like a natural disaster, vandalism, or theft, comprehensive coverage can help you get back on the road.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Lexington residents with a good driving record tend to find the best auto insurance rates, while drivers with incidents on their records usually see their premiums climb.

Common traffic violations include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. An incident indicates a higher risk to your insurance company, which causes it to raise rates.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Although a speeding fine is inconvenient, it’s just the beginning of the costs. Most drivers with a speeding ticket on their driving record see their car insurance rates increase. 

On average, Lexington drivers with a speeding ticket pay $242 per month for liability-only coverage and $336 for full coverage. Explore the average monthly cost of auto insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lexington below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA4560
Auto-Owners4865
State Farm5065
GEICO5370
Safeco6898
Nationwide7499
Allstate77102
Travelers84113
Progressive98135
Direct Auto114156
Liberty Mutual123175
Dairyland147201
The General159218
National General169225
AssuranceAmerica181255
Bristol West185250
GAINSCO211273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

An at-fault accident almost always leads to higher car insurance premiums. It signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver, so they’ll raise rates to account for that extra risk. 

In Lexington, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents is $244 for liability insurance and $338 for full coverage.

Check out the average monthly quotes for drivers in Lexington with an at-fault accident in their past.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA4562
Auto-Owners4867
State Farm5068
GEICO5373
Safeco68102
Nationwide74102
Allstate77106
Travelers84117
Progressive98140
Direct Auto114162
Liberty Mutual123181
Dairyland147206
The General159226
National General169236
AssuranceAmerica181259
Bristol West185254
GAINSCO211285
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. The offense often leads drivers with a DUI to face significantly higher auto insurance premiums. Some insurers may even refuse to renew your coverage altogether. 

Lexington car insurance rates reflect the seriousness of a DUI conviction. The average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $276, and full coverage is $382. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of average monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI in Lexington.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA4573
Auto-Owners4878
State Farm5082
GEICO5386
Safeco68111
Nationwide74121
Allstate77126
Travelers84137
Progressive98160
Direct Auto114186
Liberty Mutual123201
Dairyland147240
The General159259
National General169276
AssuranceAmerica181295
Bristol West185302
GAINSCO211344
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Insurance companies consider age when determining rates, and as drivers hit their 70s, insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums. Seniors account for about 14% of Lexington County’s population.[4] 

The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for Lexington seniors is $125. If you’re a senior driver in Lexington looking for the most affordable rates, shopping around is essential.

Start your search by comparing average monthly quotes for Lexington seniors below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA5735
Auto-Owners6137
State Farm6138
GEICO6741
Nationwide8254
Travelers9664
Safeco9756
Allstate9960
Progressive10869
Direct Auto13285
AssuranceAmerica154131
Liberty Mutual17798
National General188133
The General213126
Bristol West240144
Dairyland245115
GAINSCO292169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teen drivers usually pay the most for car insurance since they don’t have much driving experience and are more likely to get into accidents. Liability coverage costs $293 per month for teen drivers in Lexington, on average.

But young drivers still have ways to save, including shopping around, increasing their deductible, driving a safe vehicle, applying for good student discounts, and staying on their parents’ insurance policies.

Take a look at the average monthly quotes for young drivers in Lexington below:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA12475
Auto-Owners13381
GEICO13985
State Farm14187
Nationwide194128
Safeco212123
Allstate224137
Travelers230153
Progressive280178
Direct Auto325211
Liberty Mutual380210
AssuranceAmerica414352
The General435258
National General460325
Dairyland514242
Bristol West520312
GAINSCO662383
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lexington car insurance quotes by credit tier

South Carolina allows insurance companies to look at your credit history when determining your premium.[5] Drivers with excellent or good credit scores often pay less than drivers with poor credit scores.

Here’s how your credit tier can affect your premium in Lexington:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Lexington?

Drivers in Lexington pay an overall average monthly premium of $192 per month, which is more expensive than most other cities in the Palmetto State. For example, drivers in the coastal city of Charleston pay an overall average of $253 per month for coverage. And by comparison, the overall average monthly cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $215.

More cities in South Carolina

Car insurance rates vary based on a multitude of factors, your location being one of them. Drivers in denser cities typically pay higher premiums than drivers in more suburban areas.

Explore average quotes for other cities in South Carolina below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Greenville$215$166
Myrtle Beach$190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Rock Hill$294$193
Summerville$314$210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Lexington car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Lexington.

  • How much is car insurance in Lexington?

    Car insurance in Lexington costs $192 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $223 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $161 per month for liability coverage. Your rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lexington?

    With an average monthly premium of $54 for full coverage, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lexington. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Lexington insurers include State Farm and USAA.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lexington?

    With a monthly rate of $45 for liability-only coverage, USAA has the cheapest rates in Lexington. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with monthly liability rates of $48 and $50, respectively.

  • How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?

    Drivers in South Carolina must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. You also must have the same three limits in uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Is South Carolina a no-fault state?

    No. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for an accident must use their own insurance to cover the damage they cause.

