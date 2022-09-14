Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Lexington, South Carolina, pay $192 per month for car insurance, on average, compared to the national average of $158. Lexington’s role as county seat for Lexington County, and its proximity to the state capital, Columbia, likely contribute to its comparatively higher car insurance costs.
But the exact cost of your car insurance premiums will vary based on your unique driver profile — your credit history, driving record, age, and location will affect your rates. Always compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Lexington.
South Carolina operates under tort law, which means at-fault drivers are responsible for damages they cause to others.
On average, Lexington drivers pay $1,938 per year for liability-only coverage and $2,672 for full-coverage policies.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lexington
Insurance companies consider several factors when determining your rate, but each company has a slightly different method of doing so. Factors considered include age, driving record, ZIP code, and vehicle type.
This wide range of factors and different methods often means you’ll find different rates across insurers for the same coverage. Start your search by checking out some of the insurance companies below that consistently offer cheap rates in Lexington.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$83
$51
Veterans
State Farm
4.5
$92
$56
Families
Auto-Owners
4.0
$89
$54
Cheap rates
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
USAA offers affordable rates, though only to active-duty military members, veterans, and select family members. Although the limitations are a dealbreaker for many, people who can work with USAA might find it the perfect fit. The company earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Cheap rates
Contras
Limited to people with a qualifying military connection
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
State Farm offers affordable car insurance and a variety of coverages and discounts. The company also offers homeowners insurance, life insurance, and other insurance products. Families can tap into additional savings through discounts for bundling, having good students, and safe driving.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo
Auto-Owners has been around since 1916 and boasts above-average customer satisfaction ratings. It offers the second-cheapest rates in Lexington after USAA and offers various discount opportunities.
Ventajas
A++ AM Best rating
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lexington
You’ll need to have car insurance to drive in Lexington, but you’ve got plenty of ways to keep your costs low. Here are some strategies to lock in cheap auto insurance:
Increase your deductible. A higher insurance deductible often comes with a lower insurance premium. Consider this choice if you have the financial resources to cover a higher deductible in the event of a claim.
Shop around. Each insurance company offers slightly different rates. You can find the best rate for your situation by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.
Look for discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer a range of discount opportunities. Find out if you qualify for lower rates.
Bundle policies. If you need multiple insurance policies, consider purchasing them through the same company. You might be able to lock in a discount by purchasing your home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance from the same place as your auto insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lexington
Liability rates start at $45 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lexington: USAA
Liability car insurance includes both property damage liability coverage and bodily injury liability coverage. After an at-fault accident, this coverage will help you pay to repair or replace the other driver’s vehicle. Additionally, it covers medical bills incurred by the other driver.[1]
Since this is a bare-bones coverage option, it tends to be the cheapest choice. Liability insurance in Lexington costs an average of $161 per month.
Explore the average monthly quotes for liability coverage by insurer in Lexington, South Carolina, below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
45
Auto-Owners
48
State Farm
50
GEICO
53
Safeco
68
Nationwide
74
Allstate
77
State Auto
83
Travelers
84
Progressive
98
Midvale Home & Auto
100
Direct Auto
114
Liberty Mutual
123
Dairyland
147
The General
159
National General
169
AssuranceAmerica
181
Bristol West
185
GAINSCO
211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lexington: USAA
Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than a liability-only policy. In addition to liability coverage, it includes both comprehensive and collision coverages.[1]
Lexington drivers pay a monthly average of $223 for full coverage.
While auto lenders often require this type of coverage, any driver looking for more financial protection should consider carrying a full-coverage policy. Find cheap full-coverage auto insurance for Lexington drivers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
74
Auto-Owners
79
State Farm
81
GEICO
87
Nationwide
112
Safeco
117
Allstate
126
Travelers
126
State Auto
145
Progressive
154
Midvale Home & Auto
161
Direct Auto
176
AssuranceAmerica
213
Liberty Mutual
222
National General
239
The General
268
Bristol West
308
Dairyland
312
GAINSCO
365
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina
You must carry a minimum amount of auto insurance to drive in South Carolina legally. Here’s a look at the minimum insurance limits in this at-fault state:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Uninsured motorist coverage
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident; $25,000 property damage per accident
While you don��’t need the following coverages, you should consider carrying them if you drive frequently:
Underinsured motorist coverage
If you get into an accident with an underinsured driver, this will help you pay for related expenses. South Carolina insurers must offer underinsured motorist coverage, but you don’t have to purchase it.
Collision coverage
After an accident, collision coverage can help you repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
If your vehicle gets damaged in a non-collision event, like a natural disaster, vandalism, or theft, comprehensive coverage can help you get back on the road.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Lexington residents with a good driving record tend to find the best auto insurance rates, while drivers with incidents on their records usually see their premiums climb.
Common traffic violations include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. An incident indicates a higher risk to your insurance company, which causes it to raise rates.[3]
Shop for Car Insurance in Lexington, SC
Monthly rates start at $57 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Although a speeding fine is inconvenient, it’s just the beginning of the costs. Most drivers with a speeding ticket on their driving record see their car insurance rates increase.
On average, Lexington drivers with a speeding ticket pay $242 per month for liability-only coverage and $336 for full coverage. Explore the average monthly cost of auto insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lexington below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
45
60
Auto-Owners
48
65
State Farm
50
65
GEICO
53
70
Safeco
68
98
Nationwide
74
99
Allstate
77
102
Travelers
84
113
Progressive
98
135
Direct Auto
114
156
Liberty Mutual
123
175
Dairyland
147
201
The General
159
218
National General
169
225
AssuranceAmerica
181
255
Bristol West
185
250
GAINSCO
211
273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
An at-fault accident almost always leads to higher car insurance premiums. It signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver, so they’ll raise rates to account for that extra risk.
In Lexington, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents is $244 for liability insurance and $338 for full coverage.
Check out the average monthly quotes for drivers in Lexington with an at-fault accident in their past.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
45
62
Auto-Owners
48
67
State Farm
50
68
GEICO
53
73
Safeco
68
102
Nationwide
74
102
Allstate
77
106
Travelers
84
117
Progressive
98
140
Direct Auto
114
162
Liberty Mutual
123
181
Dairyland
147
206
The General
159
226
National General
169
236
AssuranceAmerica
181
259
Bristol West
185
254
GAINSCO
211
285
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Driving under the influence is one of the most serious moving violations. The offense often leads drivers with a DUI to face significantly higher auto insurance premiums. Some insurers may even refuse to renew your coverage altogether.
Lexington car insurance rates reflect the seriousness of a DUI conviction. The average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $276, and full coverage is $382. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of average monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI in Lexington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
45
73
Auto-Owners
48
78
State Farm
50
82
GEICO
53
86
Safeco
68
111
Nationwide
74
121
Allstate
77
126
Travelers
84
137
Progressive
98
160
Direct Auto
114
186
Liberty Mutual
123
201
Dairyland
147
240
The General
159
259
National General
169
276
AssuranceAmerica
181
295
Bristol West
185
302
GAINSCO
211
344
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Insurance companies consider age when determining rates, and as drivers hit their 70s, insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums. Seniors account for about 14% of Lexington County’s population.[4]
The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for Lexington seniors is $125. If you’re a senior driver in Lexington looking for the most affordable rates, shopping around is essential.
Start your search by comparing average monthly quotes for Lexington seniors below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
57
35
Auto-Owners
61
37
State Farm
61
38
GEICO
67
41
Nationwide
82
54
Travelers
96
64
Safeco
97
56
Allstate
99
60
Progressive
108
69
Direct Auto
132
85
AssuranceAmerica
154
131
Liberty Mutual
177
98
National General
188
133
The General
213
126
Bristol West
240
144
Dairyland
245
115
GAINSCO
292
169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teen drivers usually pay the most for car insurance since they don’t have much driving experience and are more likely to get into accidents. Liability coverage costs $293 per month for teen drivers in Lexington, on average.
But young drivers still have ways to save, including shopping around, increasing their deductible, driving a safe vehicle, applying for good student discounts, and staying on their parents’ insurance policies.
Take a look at the average monthly quotes for young drivers in Lexington below:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
124
75
Auto-Owners
133
81
GEICO
139
85
State Farm
141
87
Nationwide
194
128
Safeco
212
123
Allstate
224
137
Travelers
230
153
Progressive
280
178
Direct Auto
325
211
Liberty Mutual
380
210
AssuranceAmerica
414
352
The General
435
258
National General
460
325
Dairyland
514
242
Bristol West
520
312
GAINSCO
662
383
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Here’s how your credit tier can affect your premium in Lexington:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lexington?
Drivers in Lexington pay an overall average monthly premium of $192 per month, which is more expensive than most other cities in the Palmetto State. For example, drivers in the coastal city of Charleston pay an overall average of $253 per month for coverage. And by comparison, the overall average monthly cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $215.
More cities in South Carolina
Car insurance rates vary based on a multitude of factors, your location being one of them. Drivers in denser cities typically pay higher premiums than drivers in more suburban areas.
Explore average quotes for other cities in South Carolina below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lexington car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Lexington.
How much is car insurance in Lexington?
Car insurance in Lexington costs $192 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $223 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $161 per month for liability coverage. Your rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lexington?
With an average monthly premium of $54 for full coverage, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lexington. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Lexington insurers include State Farm and USAA.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lexington?
With a monthly rate of $45 for liability-only coverage, USAA has the cheapest rates in Lexington. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with monthly liability rates of $48 and $50, respectively.
How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?
Drivers in South Carolina must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. You also must have the same three limits in uninsured motorist coverage.
Is South Carolina a no-fault state?
No. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for an accident must use their own insurance to cover the damage they cause.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.