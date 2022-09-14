Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers usually have to pay for repairs and claims more frequently if a driver has a history of incidents. In this situation, your rates will typically go up to account for insurers’ increased risk. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents are a few incidents that can lead to higher premiums.

“Typically, a driver who incurs a speeding ticket or is involved in an at-fault accident will face a surcharge on their insurance premium for a minimum of three years,” explains Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Drivers with speeding tickets can usually find affordable auto coverage without much hassle. Your rate will likely increase slightly, but not as much as it will after other driving infractions.

On average, Fort Mill drivers with a speeding ticket pay $256 for liability coverage and $345 for full coverage per month. Shopping around can help you get a cheaper policy to offset any rate increases.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Finding affordable coverage with an at-fault accident on your driving record can be a bit more challenging than with just a speeding ticket. Insurers might label you as a high-risk driver if you have more than one accident or a history of other types of traffic violations.

Drivers in Fort Mill with an at-fault accident on their record pay a monthly average of $257 for liability coverage and $347 for full-coverage car insurance.

Below, you can find a policy that fits your needs by comparing insurers and considering factors such as coverage limits and deductibles.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

The rate of alcohol-impaired driving deaths is 78% higher in South Carolina than the rest of the country.[4] Insurers view DUIs as a major risk and will charge you substantially higher rates if you have one on your record. Depending on the severity of your infraction, you may need to look at insurers that specialize in high-risk policies.

