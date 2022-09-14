>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fort Mill, South Carolina (2024)

Drivers in Fort Mill can secure cheap rates with USAA, with liability policies starting at $47 per month.

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Liability car insurance in Fort Mill costs $200 per month, on average — similar to the statewide average of $215 per month and more than the nationwide monthly average of $158.

Fort Mill’s close proximity to the large city of Charlotte could partly account for its higher car insurance costs.

Here are some of the best ways to find affordable car insurance in Fort Mill to save money without sacrificing coverage.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the best places to look for cheap car insurance in Fort Mill.

  • Drivers in Fort Mill pay a yearly average of $2,394 for car insurance.

  • USAA offers the best auto rates for veterans and active military members in Fort Mill.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Mill

Insurify’s analysis of auto insurance costs in Fort Mill, South Carolina, can shed some light on the most affordable car insurance policies. But your best choice depends on your specific coverage needs and which discounts you qualify for.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$92$56Teen drivers
USAA4.5$83$51Liability-only coverage
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo

You’ll find some of the most competitive auto rates for teen drivers at State Farm, alongside several discounts to reduce your bill even more. The company has nine agents in Fort Mill if you prefer in-person service.

Ventajas

  • Savings of up to 20% possible by insuring multiple vehicles

  • Above-average rating in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Not the cheapest option in Fort Mill

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo

USAA has very affordable rates in Fort Mill. The downside is that coverage is only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.

Ventajas

  • Wide range of customizable policy options and discounts

  • Above-average rating in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Few complaints in South Carolina, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)[1]

Contras

  • Coverage not available to everyone

  • No local branches in South Carolina

  • Rideshare insurance not available in South Carolina

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo

Auto-Owners is the best insurer for Fort Mill drivers with DUIs. It has plenty of local agents — you’ll find four in Fort Mill.

Ventajas

  • Lower-than-average auto rates

  • Few complaints in South Carolina, according to the NAIC[1]

  • At-fault accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Many customer complaints about the claims process

  • Poor mobile app ratings

  • Must contact an agent via phone to get a quote

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Mill

Your age, driving history, vehicle type, and location play a role in how much you pay for car insurance. The insurance company you choose can make a big difference, too. Here are some tips for finding cheap Fort Mill car insurance:

  • Compare quotes. Get rates from multiple insurance companies to compare prices and coverage options side by side.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts can help you cut down your overall insurance costs.

  • Review coverage. Read over your coverage to see if you can make any policy changes to save money.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Safe driving habits can qualify you for lower rates and qualify you for discounts for even more savings.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. A pay-per-mile policy uses your actual driving habits to set rates and can cost less, depending on how much you drive.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Mill: USAA

If you cause an accident, your liability auto coverage helps cover the costs of other drivers’ injuries or property damage. It’s important to note that a liability-only policy doesn’t extend to cover your own injuries or damage to your motor vehicle.

Fort Mill drivers pay a monthly average of $170 for liability-only policies. Below, you can find the lowest rates offered by insurers in Fort Mill.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA47
Auto-Owners50
State Farm52
GEICO56
Safeco70
Nationwide77
Allstate81
State Auto86
Travelers87
Progressive102
Midvale Home & Auto104
Direct Auto119
Liberty Mutual128
Dairyland153
The General166
National General176
AssuranceAmerica189
Bristol West193
GAINSCO219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Mill: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage along with collision and comprehensive coverage. It isn’t just for newer or high-value cars, though. Commuters, frequent drivers, and drivers in areas with a high frequency of accidents can also benefit from full coverage.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Fort Mill is $229 per month. But Fort Mill drivers can still find lower rates for full coverage below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA77
Auto-Owners82
State Farm84
GEICO91
Nationwide117
Safeco122
Allstate131
Travelers131
State Auto151
Progressive160
Midvale Home & Auto168
Direct Auto183
AssuranceAmerica222
Liberty Mutual231
National General249
The General280
Bristol West321
Dairyland325
GAINSCO381
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Fort Mill car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

Auto insurance in South Carolina follows an at-fault system, meaning you’re on the hook for other people’s injuries and property damages if you’re responsible for causing an accident.[2]

You’ll need a policy with at least minimum insurance coverage before applying for or renewing your driver’s license, when registering your vehicle, and at renewal.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

From protecting against uninsured drivers to covering vehicle repairs and medical bills, here are some optional auto insurance coverages available in South Carolina:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with a driver who either doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough coverage to fully compensate you for the damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to replace or repair your vehicle if it’s damaged in a collision, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car caused by events other than a collision, like theft, vandalism, natural disasters, fire, or damage from animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance provides coverage for medical expenses for you and your passengers. It can include MedPay, personal injury protection (PIP), and excess medical payments coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    This pays for a rental car while you wait for vehicle repairs as part of an insurance claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing coverage

    This covers the cost of towing and labor if your car breaks down and you need roadside assistance or a ride to a repair shop.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    S​​hort for “guaranteed asset protection,” gap insurance pays the difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and the outstanding loan or lease amount if your car is totaled or stolen, covering the gap in value.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers usually have to pay for repairs and claims more frequently if a driver has a history of incidents. In this situation, your rates will typically go up to account for insurers’ increased risk. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents are a few incidents that can lead to higher premiums.

“Typically, a driver who incurs a speeding ticket or is involved in an at-fault accident will face a surcharge on their insurance premium for a minimum of three years,” explains Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Drivers with speeding tickets can usually find affordable auto coverage without much hassle. Your rate will likely increase slightly, but not as much as it will after other driving infractions.

On average, Fort Mill drivers with a speeding ticket pay $256 for liability coverage and $345 for full coverage per month. Shopping around can help you get a cheaper policy to offset any rate increases.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA4762
Auto-Owners5068
State Farm5268
GEICO5674
Safeco70100
Nationwide77103
Allstate81107
Travelers87117
Progressive102141
Direct Auto119162
Liberty Mutual128182
Dairyland153209
The General166228
National General176235
AssuranceAmerica189267
Bristol West193260
GAINSCO219284
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Finding affordable coverage with an at-fault accident on your driving record can be a bit more challenging than with just a speeding ticket. Insurers might label you as a high-risk driver if you have more than one accident or a history of other types of traffic violations.

Drivers in Fort Mill with an at-fault accident on their record pay a monthly average of $257 for liability coverage and $347 for full-coverage car insurance.

Below, you can find a policy that fits your needs by comparing insurers and considering factors such as coverage limits and deductibles.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA4765
Auto-Owners5069
State Farm5271
GEICO5677
Safeco70105
Nationwide77107
Allstate81111
Travelers87121
Progressive102145
Direct Auto119169
Liberty Mutual128188
Dairyland153215
The General166236
National General176246
AssuranceAmerica189270
Bristol West193265
GAINSCO219296
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

The rate of alcohol-impaired driving deaths is 78% higher in South Carolina than the rest of the country.[4] Insurers view DUIs as a major risk and will charge you substantially higher rates if you have one on your record. Depending on the severity of your infraction, you may need to look at insurers that specialize in high-risk policies.

The average monthly quote for drivers in Fort Mill with a DUI is $291 for liability coverage and $392 for full coverage. Check out the table below that highlights the most affordable car insurance rates for Fort Mill drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA4777
Auto-Owners5082
State Farm5285
GEICO5691
Safeco70114
Nationwide77126
Allstate81132
Travelers87142
Progressive102166
Direct Auto119194
Liberty Mutual128209
Dairyland153250
The General166271
National General176287
AssuranceAmerica189308
Bristol West193315
GAINSCO219357
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

While car insurance quotes tend to decrease around age 35, senior drivers can see premiums drop. But the savings fade with age, as insurers view older drivers as more likely to file a claim.

Senior drivers living in Fort Mill pay an average of $132 per month for liability coverage. Start your search by comparing the average full coverage and liability-only rates for Fort Mill seniors below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA6036
Auto-Owners6338
State Farm6339
GEICO7043
Nationwide8556
Travelers10067
Safeco10158
Allstate10363
Progressive11271
Direct Auto13789
AssuranceAmerica160136
Liberty Mutual184102
National General196138
The General222132
Bristol West250151
Dairyland255120
GAINSCO305175
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Young drivers pay much higher car insurance rates than adults — the biggest reason is the increased risk of accidents. Lack of experience leads to an accident rate nearly three times higher for teenagers than for drivers age 20 and older.[5] Liability coverage costs $309 per month for teen drivers in Fort Mill, on average.

Still, following a few strategies can ease the financial strain of insuring a young driver. Consider adding your teen to your policy and buying a safe, reliable car with safety features to keep costs down. You can also talk to your teen about maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA12979
Auto-Owners13984
GEICO14690
State Farm14690
Nationwide203134
Safeco221127
Allstate233144
Travelers239159
Progressive291186
Direct Auto338220
Liberty Mutual395219
AssuranceAmerica432368
The General455270
National General479338
Dairyland535252
Bristol West541326
GAINSCO691397
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Fort Mill car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies can’t deny you coverage because of your credit history, but they can consider it when setting your premiums.[6] Generally, a higher credit score leads to lower car insurance rates. Insurers see drivers with better credit as lower risk and less likely to file claims.

In Fort Mill, drivers with poor credit scores typically pay more for full coverage than drivers with good credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Mill?

Drivers in Fort Mill pay $200 per month, on average, for an auto insurance policy — slightly less than the average rate in South Carolina of $215.

Auto rates can change depending on your location, thanks to differences in population density, crime rates, and accident rates. For example, Greer’s average quote is $176 per month, while drivers in Myrtle Beach pay an average of $168 per month.

More cities in South Carolina

Fort Mill and the surrounding area, including Rock Hill, have some of the cheapest rates in South Carolina overall. See how Fort Mill’s rates compare to some other South Carolina cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Greenville$215$166
Lexington$223$161
Myrtle Beach$190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Rock Hill$294$193
Summerville$314$210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fort Mill car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about finding car insurance in Fort Mill, check out the answers to some commonly asked questions below.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in Fort Mill?

    Like any city, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance in Fort Mill. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates even further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Mill?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Mill, with monthly liability rates as low as $47. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $50 and $52.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Mill?

    USAA is the best car insurance company in Fort Mill, with an IQ Score of 4.5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s followed closely by State Farm, with an IQ Score of 4.5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

  • How much insurance do you need in South Carolina?

    The minimum liability-insurance requirements in South Carolina are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Car owners also need to purchase uninsured motorist coverage with coverage levels equal to liability coverage requirements.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "https://content.naic.org/cis_refined_results.htm?TABLEAU=CIS_STATE&Cocode=18600&REALM=PROD&Cocode=18600&REALM=PROD."
  2. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Insurance Requirements."
  3. South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Sobering Facts: Alcohol-Impaired Driving - South Carolina."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. South Carolina General Assembly. "Bill 3219: Consumer credit reporting."
