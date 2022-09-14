Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents occur on the road all the time. Incidents almost always increase your insurance premium, whether it’s an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and while multiple violations can affect your rates, you can still find affordable insurance.

Below, we’ll cover what you can expect to pay for insurance after different types of incidents.

Shop for Car Insurance in Salem, OR Rates start at $94 for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Insurers see speeding as unsafe driving behavior, which is why drivers with speeding tickets on their records often pay more for insurance. The effect on your premium will vary by insurer and the severity of the ticket.

In addition to an insurance hike, you’ll likely also pay fines. Oregon speeding ticket costs depend on where you’re driving and how many miles above the speed limit you’re going. Speeding in school zones or work zones may result in higher fees.

On average, Salem drivers with speeding tickets pay $182 per month for liability coverage and $316 for full-coverage auto insurance.

Here are some of the average monthly rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Salem.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 64 96 Safeco 78 114 GAINSCO 105 139 Liberty Mutual 105 153 National General 114 156 Direct Auto 127 177 Dairyland 153 214 Bristol West 163 225 The General 179 252 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your record will often result in your insurer increasing your insurance rates since insurers consider drivers who have caused an accident to be at higher risk than drivers with clean records. However, the effects on your rate should diminish with time by practicing safe driving habits.

Salem drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an overall average of $244 per month for car insurance.

Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 64 99 Safeco 78 118 GAINSCO 105 143 Liberty Mutual 105 156 National General 114 161 Direct Auto 127 182 Dairyland 153 216 Bristol West 163 226 The General 179 256 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Like anywhere else, driving under the influence in Oregon is a serious offense and can result in fees, license suspension, and even jail time. Aside from that, you’ll likely also see a bump in your insurance costs after a DUI, as insurers perceive you as a riskier investment and adjust rates accordingly.

In Salem, the average rates for drivers with DUIs are $202 for liability-only insurance and $349 for full coverage.

Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with a DUI on their record.