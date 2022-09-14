>Seguros de Autos>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Salem, Oregon (2024)

Salem drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Mile Auto. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $64 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Salem can expect to pay an average of $201 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $116 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are higher than Oregon’s average of $136 and slightly higher than the national average of $158 per month.

The capital of Oregon, Salem is the state’s second-largest city, with a population of around 177,000.[1] It also has a comparatively high crime rate, which could contribute to its higher-than-average car insurance rates.[2] However, rates vary based on your driving record, age, ZIP code, and other factors, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Salem drivers.

  • Oregon is an at-fault state, so the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.

  • Insurers in Oregon can use a credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance rate.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Salem

The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the cheapest option for you — insurance companies weigh driving factors differently. That’s why it’s important to get quotes from a few companies to make sure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the cheapest for your specific needs.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the best car insurance companies in Salem, Oregon.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Safeco4.5$107$66Affordability
Mile Auto3.5$68$54Infrequent drivers
Liberty Mutual3.8$157$89Flexible coverage options
Best insurer for affordability: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$130/mo

Safeco offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Eugene and scored above average in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It offers numerous coverage options, including collision, comprehensive, and medical payments. Safeco also provides multiple discounts, including good driving and vehicle safety discounts.

Ventajas

  • Affordable premiums

  • Various discounts for young adults

Contras

  • Discounts and coverage options not available in every state

  • Gap insurance not available

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

With a pay-per-mile structure, Mile Auto can help people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year save on insurance. Auto Mile’s website states it can help low-mileage drivers save 30% to 40% off their current rates.

Ventajas

  • Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers

  • No telematics-based tracking device required

Contras

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for flexible coverage options: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$105/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$186/mo

In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.

Ventajas

  • Wide range of available discounts

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Many negative reviews and customer complaints

  • Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average

Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Salem

Car insurance companies consider a variety of factors when determining your premiums, like your age, driving record, vehicle type, ZIP code, and even your credit score. Each company weighs these factors differently, so you’ll get varying rates across the board.

Here are some tips to help you find cheap car insurance rates in Salem:

  • Shop around. You may be surprised how much rates can vary between insurers. It’s a good idea to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurers so you know you’re getting the best deal for your needs.

  • Increase your deductible. A deductible is an amount you must pay before your insurer starts paying a covered claim. Raising your deductible may lower your insurance bill but increase your out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.

  • Improve your credit score. Insurers in Oregon can consider your credit score when setting rates and may perceive people with lower credit scores as riskier and adjust rates accordingly. Improving your credit score may lower your insurance costs.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies usually offer several discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle your auto insurance with homeowners, renters, or even life insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Salem: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance helps cover the expenses of the other driver if you cause an accident, such as medical expenses and the cost to repair or replace their vehicle. However, it won’t cover your own vehicle damages and medical bills.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Salem is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $64 per month.

Here are some of the average rates for liability-only car insurance from top insurers in Salem:

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto64
Safeco78
GAINSCO105
Liberty Mutual105
National General114
Midvale Home & Auto126
Direct Auto127
Dairyland153
Bristol West163
The General179
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Salem: Mile Auto

While liability insurance covers injuries and damage to other people, full-coverage auto insurance protects you and your property. Full coverage is worth considering if you want to avoid paying medical bills and repair costs out of pocket.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Salem is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $79 per month.

Below are the average rates for full-coverage car insurance policies in Salem.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto79
Travelers102
Nationwide121
Safeco130
Liberty Mutual186
Midvale Home & Auto190
GAINSCO224
Direct Auto225
National General232
Bristol West309
The General336
Dairyland339
Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Like in most states, Oregon drivers must carry liability insurance. Keep in mind these are only minimums, and you should consider more coverage to minimize the possibility of out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.

Below are the minimum insurance coverage requirements in Oregon.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

In addition to the state’s minimum coverage, consider the following optional coverage options for broader protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps cover your repair bills if you’re involved in an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a pole or fence.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage helps pay for non-accident-related damage, such as weather, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Cars start depreciating in value as soon as you drive them off the lot. Gap insurance helps cover the gap between the depreciated value of your vehicle and the amount left on your loan or lease if your car is stolen or totaled.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    Rental car reimbursement helps pay for alternative transportation, such as rental cars or train and bus tickets, while your car is in the shop.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents occur on the road all the time. Incidents almost always increase your insurance premium, whether it’s an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and while multiple violations can affect your rates, you can still find affordable insurance.

Below, we’ll cover what you can expect to pay for insurance after different types of incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Insurers see speeding as unsafe driving behavior, which is why drivers with speeding tickets on their records often pay more for insurance. The effect on your premium will vary by insurer and the severity of the ticket.

In addition to an insurance hike, you’ll likely also pay fines. Oregon speeding ticket costs depend on where you’re driving and how many miles above the speed limit you’re going. Speeding in school zones or work zones may result in higher fees.

On average, Salem drivers with speeding tickets pay $182 per month for liability coverage and $316 for full-coverage auto insurance. 

Here are some of the average monthly rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Salem.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto6496
Safeco78114
GAINSCO105139
Liberty Mutual105153
National General114156
Direct Auto127177
Dairyland153214
Bristol West163225
The General179252
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your record will often result in your insurer increasing your insurance rates since insurers consider drivers who have caused an accident to be at higher risk than drivers with clean records. However, the effects on your rate should diminish with time by practicing safe driving habits.

Salem drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an overall average of $244 per month for car insurance.

Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto6499
Safeco78118
GAINSCO105143
Liberty Mutual105156
National General114161
Direct Auto127182
Dairyland153216
Bristol West163226
The General179256
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Like anywhere else, driving under the influence in Oregon is a serious offense and can result in fees, license suspension, and even jail time. Aside from that, you’ll likely also see a bump in your insurance costs after a DUI, as insurers perceive you as a riskier investment and adjust rates accordingly.

In Salem, the average rates for drivers with DUIs are $202 for liability-only insurance and $349 for full coverage.

Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with a DUI on their record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto64109
Safeco78128
GAINSCO105173
Liberty Mutual105173
National General114187
Direct Auto127209
Dairyland153251
Bristol West163268
The General179294
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Age is one of the factors insurers consider when setting rates. The youngest and oldest drivers tend to pay the most for insurance. Rates decrease around age 35 but increase at around age 70. This could be due to an increased risk of injury from an accident, which can lead to higher claims.

On average, senior drivers in Salem pay $136 for a full-coverage policy each month and $79 per month for liability-only coverage.

Here are the average monthly rates for seniors in Salem.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto4455
Safeco61101
Liberty Mutual78139
GAINSCO79168
National General84171
Direct Auto89158
Dairyland113250
Bristol West119226
The General133250
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Due to their lack of driving experience and high accident rates, teen drivers can expect to pay higher than average premiums. However, teens have ways to lower costs, such as good student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and staying on a parent’s insurance policy.

Teen drivers in Salem pay an overall average of $288 per month for car insurance.

Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance rates for teen drivers in Salem.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto125154
Safeco141235
Liberty Mutual179318
GAINSCO190406
National General219445
Direct Auto234415
Dairyland251557
Bristol West274520
The General290545
Salem car insurance quotes by credit tier

Oregon allows car insurance companies to consider credit scores when setting rates.[4] Generally, drivers with good credit scores can expect to pay less for car insurance, while people with bad credit scores may pay higher premiums.

Here are the average monthly quotes for each of the following credit tiers:

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Salem?

Yes. Auto insurance is generally more expensive for Salem drivers than in many other parts of the U.S.

On average, Salem drivers pay $159 for car insurance. This is higher than the state average of $136 and the national average of $158.

More cities in Oregon

Car insurance rates vary by city and even ZIP code. Insurers consider factors like population density, crime rate, and weather when determining your premiums.

Here’s how other Oregon cities compare to Salem in terms of car insurance prices.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Beaverton$131$208
Corvallis$91$148
Eugene$88$170
Grants Pass$85$146
McMinnville$107$156
Medford$86$149
Portland$129$203
Redmond$78$136
Springfield$95$160
Salem car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Salem.

  • How much is car insurance in Salem?

    On average, car insurance in Salem costs $201 per month for full coverage and $116 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Salem?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Salem, starting at $64 for liability-only coverage. Salem drivers can also find cheap rates from Safeco and GAINSCO, which have liability rates as low as $78 and $105, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Salem?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Salem, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA are the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA have Insurify Quality Scores above 4.0 (out of 5.0) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Salem, offering pay-per-mile insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Oregon?

    Car insurance in Oregon costs an average of $112 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $70 for liability coverage and $154 for full coverage.

  • Is car insurance higher in Oregon?

    Car insurance in Oregon is slightly higher than the national average, but it’s not the most expensive state for car insurance. Part of the reason Oregon’s insurance rates are expensive is because of its extensive minimum car insurance requirements.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Oregon Secretary of State. "Salem: Oregon's Capital."
  2. Neighborhood Scout. "Salem, OR."
  3. Oregon Department of Transportation. "Minimum Insurance Requirements."
  4. OregonLaws. "ORS 746.661 Use of credit history or insurance score."

