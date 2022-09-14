Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Drivers in Salem can expect to pay an average of $201 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $116 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are higher than Oregon’s average of $136 and slightly higher than the national average of $158 per month.
The capital of Oregon, Salem is the state’s second-largest city, with a population of around 177,000.[1] It also has a comparatively high crime rate, which could contribute to its higher-than-average car insurance rates.[2] However, rates vary based on your driving record, age, ZIP code, and other factors, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Salem drivers.
Oregon is an at-fault state, so the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Oregon can use a credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance rate.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Salem
The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the cheapest option for you — insurance companies weigh driving factors differently. That’s why it’s important to get quotes from a few companies to make sure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the cheapest for your specific needs.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best car insurance companies in Salem, Oregon.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$78/mo
Full Coverage
$130/mo
Safeco offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Eugene and scored above average in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It offers numerous coverage options, including collision, comprehensive, and medical payments. Safeco also provides multiple discounts, including good driving and vehicle safety discounts.
Ventajas
Affordable premiums
Various discounts for young adults
Contras
Discounts and coverage options not available in every state
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$79/mo
With a pay-per-mile structure, Mile Auto can help people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year save on insurance. Auto Mile’s website states it can help low-mileage drivers save 30% to 40% off their current rates.
Ventajas
Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers
No telematics-based tracking device required
Contras
Available in only 11 states
Limited coverage options
Best insurer for flexible coverage options: Liberty Mutual
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$105/mo
Full Coverage
$186/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Salem
Car insurance companies consider a variety of factors when determining your premiums, like your age, driving record, vehicle type, ZIP code, and even your credit score. Each company weighs these factors differently, so you’ll get varying rates across the board.
Here are some tips to help you find cheap car insurance rates in Salem:
Shop around. You may be surprised how much rates can vary between insurers. It’s a good idea to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurers so you know you’re getting the best deal for your needs.
Increase your deductible. A deductible is an amount you must pay before your insurer starts paying a covered claim. Raising your deductible may lower your insurance bill but increase your out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
Improve your credit score. Insurers in Oregon can consider your credit score when setting rates and may perceive people with lower credit scores as riskier and adjust rates accordingly. Improving your credit score may lower your insurance costs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Salem: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance helps cover the expenses of the other driver if you cause an accident, such as medical expenses and the cost to repair or replace their vehicle. However, it won’t cover your own vehicle damages and medical bills.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Salem is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $64 per month.
Here are some of the average rates for liability-only car insurance from top insurers in Salem:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
64
Safeco
78
GAINSCO
105
Liberty Mutual
105
National General
114
Midvale Home & Auto
126
Direct Auto
127
Dairyland
153
Bristol West
163
The General
179
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Salem: Mile Auto
While liability insurance covers injuries and damage to other people, full-coverage auto insurance protects you and your property. Full coverage is worth considering if you want to avoid paying medical bills and repair costs out of pocket.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Salem is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $79 per month.
Below are the average rates for full-coverage car insurance policies in Salem.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
79
Travelers
102
Nationwide
121
Safeco
130
Liberty Mutual
186
Midvale Home & Auto
190
GAINSCO
224
Direct Auto
225
National General
232
Bristol West
309
The General
336
Dairyland
339
Car insurance requirements in Oregon
Like in most states, Oregon drivers must carry liability insurance. Keep in mind these are only minimums, and you should consider more coverage to minimize the possibility of out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.
Below are the minimum insurance coverage requirements in Oregon.[3]
Cars start depreciating in value as soon as you drive them off the lot. Gap insurance helps cover the gap between the depreciated value of your vehicle and the amount left on your loan or lease if your car is stolen or totaled.
Rental car reimbursement coverage
Rental car reimbursement helps pay for alternative transportation, such as rental cars or train and bus tickets, while your car is in the shop.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents occur on the road all the time. Incidents almost always increase your insurance premium, whether it’s an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and while multiple violations can affect your rates, you can still find affordable insurance.
Below, we’ll cover what you can expect to pay for insurance after different types of incidents.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Insurers see speeding as unsafe driving behavior, which is why drivers with speeding tickets on their records often pay more for insurance. The effect on your premium will vary by insurer and the severity of the ticket.
In addition to an insurance hike, you’ll likely also pay fines. Oregon speeding ticket costs depend on where you’re driving and how many miles above the speed limit you’re going. Speeding in school zones or work zones may result in higher fees.
On average, Salem drivers with speeding tickets pay $182 per month for liability coverage and $316 for full-coverage auto insurance.
Here are some of the average monthly rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Salem.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
64
96
Safeco
78
114
GAINSCO
105
139
Liberty Mutual
105
153
National General
114
156
Direct Auto
127
177
Dairyland
153
214
Bristol West
163
225
The General
179
252
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Having an at-fault accident on your record will often result in your insurer increasing your insurance rates since insurers consider drivers who have caused an accident to be at higher risk than drivers with clean records. However, the effects on your rate should diminish with time by practicing safe driving habits.
Salem drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an overall average of $244 per month for car insurance.
Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
64
99
Safeco
78
118
GAINSCO
105
143
Liberty Mutual
105
156
National General
114
161
Direct Auto
127
182
Dairyland
153
216
Bristol West
163
226
The General
179
256
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Like anywhere else, driving under the influence in Oregon is a serious offense and can result in fees, license suspension, and even jail time. Aside from that, you’ll likely also see a bump in your insurance costs after a DUI, as insurers perceive you as a riskier investment and adjust rates accordingly.
In Salem, the average rates for drivers with DUIs are $202 for liability-only insurance and $349 for full coverage.
Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with a DUI on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
64
109
Safeco
78
128
GAINSCO
105
173
Liberty Mutual
105
173
National General
114
187
Direct Auto
127
209
Dairyland
153
251
Bristol West
163
268
The General
179
294
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age is one of the factors insurers consider when setting rates. The youngest and oldest drivers tend to pay the most for insurance. Rates decrease around age 35 but increase at around age 70. This could be due to an increased risk of injury from an accident, which can lead to higher claims.
On average, senior drivers in Salem pay $136 for a full-coverage policy each month and $79 per month for liability-only coverage.
Here are the average monthly rates for seniors in Salem.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
44
55
Safeco
61
101
Liberty Mutual
78
139
GAINSCO
79
168
National General
84
171
Direct Auto
89
158
Dairyland
113
250
Bristol West
119
226
The General
133
250
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Due to their lack of driving experience and high accident rates, teen drivers can expect to pay higher than average premiums. However, teens have ways to lower costs, such as good student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and staying on a parent’s insurance policy.
Teen drivers in Salem pay an overall average of $288 per month for car insurance.
Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance rates for teen drivers in Salem.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
125
154
Safeco
141
235
Liberty Mutual
179
318
GAINSCO
190
406
National General
219
445
Direct Auto
234
415
Dairyland
251
557
Bristol West
274
520
The General
290
545
Salem car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Salem.
How much is car insurance in Salem?
On average, car insurance in Salem costs $201 per month for full coverage and $116 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Salem?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Salem, starting at $64 for liability-only coverage. Salem drivers can also find cheap rates from Safeco and GAINSCO, which have liability rates as low as $78 and $105, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Salem?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Salem, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA are the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA have Insurify Quality Scores above 4.0 (out of 5.0) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Salem, offering pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in Oregon?
Car insurance in Oregon costs an average of $112 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $70 for liability coverage and $154 for full coverage.
Is car insurance higher in Oregon?
Car insurance in Oregon is slightly higher than the national average, but it’s not the most expensive state for car insurance. Part of the reason Oregon’s insurance rates are expensive is because of its extensive minimum car insurance requirements.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.