Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Fayetteville can expect to pay an average of $96 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are higher than North Carolina’s average of $82 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.
Fayetteville is the sixth-largest city in the state, which may explain why its auto insurance rates are more expensive than in many other North Carolina cities.[1]Rates vary across the board, though, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Fayetteville residents.
North Carolina requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage.
Insurers in North Carolina can consider your credit history when determining your rates.
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Fayetteville
As you shop for a car insurance company, consider factors like your budget, coverage level choices, and driving record. Below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville to help you start your search. Quotes are based on the monthly averages for North Carolina drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañ�ía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo
Perfect for drivers looking to save money, Erie offers some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Fayetteville. It also offers a telematics program through the YourTurn app that tracks your driving behaviors. If you’re a safe driver, you stand to save even more on car insurance with Erie.
You won’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability with Erie, either. The company is known for its reliability, with an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) and J.D. Power customer satisfaction score of 870 out of 1,000.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
Direct Auto is the best car insurance company in Fayetteville for high-risk drivers. It specializes in non-standard car insurance for drivers who need SR-22 certificates — something drivers with DUIs often need to file with their state’s motor vehicles department.
It also has relatively affordable rates in Fayetteville, so high-risk drivers won’t have to overspend to get coverage. National General, which owns Direct Auto, earned an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
GEICO is a good option for drivers looking to stack discounts. It offers many, including multi-vehicle, multi-policy, new-vehicle, military, and good student discounts. Fayetteville drivers with multiple cars or homeowners looking to simplify their coverages may benefit from these offerings.
GEICO also has excellent financial strength, as it’s a subsidiary of one of the largest companies in the world: Berkshire Hathaway. GEICO earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), the highest possible score, and 857 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Fayetteville, NC
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville
You’ll need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville. A few tips you can use to find the most affordable option for your unique situation include:
Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Just make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the lowest premiums. Do your best to drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.
Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fayetteville: Midvale Home & Auto
Per North Carolina law, drivers must purchase and maintain liability-only car insurance. A liability-only policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. Because liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy available.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Fayetteville is Midvale Home & Auto, with an average premium of $42 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
42
Erie
47
Nationwide
47
GEICO
53
Liberty Mutual
53
State Auto
57
Safeco
58
Travelers
59
Direct Auto
60
Dairyland
61
Allstate
64
Progressive
66
National General
77
State Farm
77
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fayetteville: Erie
Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Fayetteville and typically consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase it. This type of policy offers additional protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Fayetteville is Erie, with an average cost of $72 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
72
Nationwide
76
Midvale Home & Auto
80
GEICO
82
Travelers
87
Allstate
97
Progressive
99
Safeco
102
State Auto
108
State Farm
117
Direct Auto
118
Liberty Mutual
138
National General
146
Dairyland
361
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance, which means your car insurance company will cover the other party’s property damage and injury costs if you cause an accident.
Equal to a policy’s bodily injury liability limits but no higher than $1 million
Coverage beyond North Carolina’s minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Fayetteville but can offer additional protection in certain situations. Here are several optional car insurance policies you might find worthwhile:
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like fires or theft.
Collision insurance
If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object such as a tree or fence, collision insurance will kick in, no matter who’s at fault.
Gap insurance
If you took out a car loan, gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Nationwide
Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, so insurers often charge drivers with speeding tickets higher rates than drivers with clean records.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fayetteville is Nationwide, with an average cost of $63 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
47
68
Nationwide
47
63
GEICO
53
70
Liberty Mutual
53
75
Safeco
58
83
Travelers
59
79
Direct Auto
60
82
Dairyland
61
83
Allstate
64
84
Progressive
66
91
National General
77
102
State Farm
77
100
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Nationwide
If you’re responsible for a car accident, car insurance companies will perceive you as a greater risk and, in turn, charge you higher premiums.
Nationwide has the cheapest rates for Fayetteville drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $67 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
47
71
Nationwide
47
67
GEICO
53
75
Liberty Mutual
53
80
Safeco
58
89
Travelers
59
84
Direct Auto
60
87
Dairyland
61
88
Allstate
64
90
Progressive
66
96
National General
77
111
State Farm
77
107
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto
North Carolina takes DUIs very seriously and imposes severe consequences, like fines of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to two years.[3] Insurers also see drivers with DUIs as very risky to insure and will either charge you extremely high rates or refuse to provide you coverage altogether.
Fayetteville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $174 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Midvale Home & Auto. The table below highlights other affordable insurers for Fayetteville drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
47
73
Nationwide
47
79
GEICO
53
89
Liberty Mutual
53
89
Safeco
58
98
Travelers
59
99
Direct Auto
60
101
Dairyland
61
103
Allstate
64
108
Progressive
66
111
National General
77
130
State Farm
77
130
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Midvale Home & Auto
Because age-related factors like mobility, vision, and cognitive issues can make senior drivers more likely to get into accidents than middle-aged drivers, they usually pay more expensive premiums. Average rates tend to decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70, but seniors can still lock in affordable coverage.
Seniors in Fayetteville pay an average of $81 per month for car insurance. Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some other cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Erie
36
56
Nationwide
36
58
GEICO
43
66
Liberty Mutual
44
115
Direct Auto
47
92
Travelers
47
69
Progressive
48
73
Dairyland
50
296
Safeco
50
88
Allstate
52
79
State Farm
60
92
National General
63
120
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Midvale Home & Auto
Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience on the road and face higher premiums as a result. They can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance, complete an approved defensive driving course, or take advantage of good student discounts.
Teen drivers in Fayetteville pay an average of $150 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from Midvale Home & Auto. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Nationwide
75
122
GEICO
78
121
Erie
81
124
Liberty Mutual
84
218
Dairyland
93
548
Safeco
97
171
Travelers
100
147
Direct Auto
103
203
Allstate
106
160
Progressive
111
167
State Farm
124
188
National General
138
262
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Compare Car Insurance Rates in Fayetteville
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers to show the most real-time quotes
The table below demonstrates average rates for drivers with different credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Fayetteville?
Fayetteville drivers pay an average of $96 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. However, it sits in the middle of the pack compared to other North Carolina cities. It’s more expensive than Asheville and Jacksonville but less expensive than cities like Chapel Hill and Wilmington.
More cities in North Carolina
Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within North Carolina due to variations in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and several other factors. Here’s a look at the average quotes for both liability and full-coverage car insurance in other cities in North Carolina compared to Fayetteville.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fayetteville car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Fayetteville.
How much is car insurance in Fayetteville?
On average, car insurance in Fayetteville costs $124 per month for full coverage and $68 for liability-only insurance. But your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville?
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Fayetteville, starting at $42 for liability-only coverage. Fayetteville drivers can also find cheap rates from Erie and Nationwide, which have liability rates as low as $47 and $47, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Fayetteville, but Erie, Direct Auto, and GEICO stand out as the best car insurance companies. Erie and GEICO both have Insurify Quality Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Direct Auto is the best option for high-risk Fayetteville drivers, offering policies for drivers with DUIs.
How much is the average car insurance per month in North Carolina?
Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month for car insurance. Drivers pay an average of $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage.
What’s the bare minimum car insurance in North Carolina?
All North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Drivers must also carry uninsured motorist coverage equal to their policy’s bodily injury liability limits but no greater than $1 million.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
