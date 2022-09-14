Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can result in higher car insurance rates. Because insurers consider them less risky, Fayetteville drivers with clean driving records usually land the cheapest rates. But that doesn’t mean drivers with blemishes on their records can’t find affordable insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Nationwide

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, so insurers often charge drivers with speeding tickets higher rates than drivers with clean records.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fayetteville is Nationwide , with an average cost of $ 63 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 47 68 Nationwide 47 63 GEICO 53 70 Liberty Mutual 53 75 Safeco 58 83 Travelers 59 79 Direct Auto 60 82 Dairyland 61 83 Allstate 64 84 Progressive 66 91 National General 77 102 State Farm 77 100

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Nationwide

If you’re responsible for a car accident, car insurance companies will perceive you as a greater risk and, in turn, charge you higher premiums.

Nationwide has the cheapest rates for Fayetteville drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $67 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 47 71 Nationwide 47 67 GEICO 53 75 Liberty Mutual 53 80 Safeco 58 89 Travelers 59 84 Direct Auto 60 87 Dairyland 61 88 Allstate 64 90 Progressive 66 96 National General 77 111 State Farm 77 107

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto

North Carolina takes DUIs very seriously and imposes severe consequences, like fines of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to two years.[3] Insurers also see drivers with DUIs as very risky to insure and will either charge you extremely high rates or refuse to provide you coverage altogether.

Fayetteville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $174 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Midvale Home & Auto . The table below highlights other affordable insurers for Fayetteville drivers with DUIs.