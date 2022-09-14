>Seguros de Autos>North Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fayetteville, North Carolina (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $42 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Fayetteville can expect to pay an average of $96 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are higher than North Carolina’s average of $82 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.

Fayetteville is the sixth-largest city in the state, which may explain why its auto insurance rates are more expensive than in many other North Carolina cities.[1] Rates vary across the board, though, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.

Datos Breves

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Fayetteville residents.

  • North Carolina requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Insurers in North Carolina can consider your credit history when determining your rates.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Fayetteville

As you shop for a car insurance company, consider factors like your budget, coverage level choices, and driving record. Below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville to help you start your search. Quotes are based on the monthly averages for North Carolina drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Erie4.4$63$41Affordability
Direct Auto3.3$106$52High-risk drivers
GEICO4.2$72$46Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordability: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

Perfect for drivers looking to save money, Erie offers some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Fayetteville. It also offers a telematics program through the YourTurn app that tracks your driving behaviors. If you’re a safe driver, you stand to save even more on car insurance with Erie.

You won’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability with Erie, either. The company is known for its reliability, with an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) and J.D. Power customer satisfaction score of 870 out of 1,000.

Ventajas

  • Rate Lock ensures premiums won’t increase

  • Affordable premiums for teen drivers

Contras

  • Available in only 12 states

  • Pay-per-mile car insurance policies not available

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Direct Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo

Direct Auto is the best car insurance company in Fayetteville for high-risk drivers. It specializes in non-standard car insurance for drivers who need SR-22 certificates — something drivers with DUIs often need to file with their state’s motor vehicles department.

It also has relatively affordable rates in Fayetteville, so high-risk drivers won’t have to overspend to get coverage. National General, which owns Direct Auto, earned an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Accepts drivers with poor driving records

  • Offers SR-22 filing

Contras

  • Few discounts available

  • Poor customer service reviews

Read our Direct Auto review
Joshua - April 23, 2024
Verified

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified

Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can

It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified

Total Rip-off

I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo

GEICO is a good option for drivers looking to stack discounts. It offers many, including multi-vehicle, multi-policy, new-vehicle, military, and good student discounts. Fayetteville drivers with multiple cars or homeowners looking to simplify their coverages may benefit from these offerings.

GEICO also has excellent financial strength, as it’s a subsidiary of one of the largest companies in the world: Berkshire Hathaway. GEICO earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), the highest possible score, and 857 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • 24/7 customer service

Contras

  • Rideshare insurance and gap insurance not available

  • Limited agent network

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville

You’ll need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville. A few tips you can use to find the most affordable option for your unique situation include:

  • Look for discounts. Car insurance companies usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. If you pair your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or even life insurance, you could land a discount on your coverage.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Just make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the lowest premiums. Do your best to drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fayetteville: Midvale Home & Auto

Per North Carolina law, drivers must purchase and maintain liability-only car insurance. A liability-only policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. Because liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy available.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Fayetteville is Midvale Home & Auto, with an average premium of $42 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto42
Erie47
Nationwide47
GEICO53
Liberty Mutual53
State Auto57
Safeco58
Travelers59
Direct Auto60
Dairyland61
Allstate64
Progressive66
National General77
State Farm77
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fayetteville: Erie

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Fayetteville and typically consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase it. This type of policy offers additional protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Fayetteville is Erie, with an average cost of $72 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie72
Nationwide76
Midvale Home & Auto80
GEICO82
Travelers87
Allstate97
Progressive99
Safeco102
State Auto108
State Farm117
Direct Auto118
Liberty Mutual138
National General146
Dairyland361
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Fayetteville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance, which means your car insurance company will cover the other party’s property damage and injury costs if you cause an accident.

The state requires drivers to carry bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage, but you can purchase other coverage for extra protection. If you fail to show proof of insurance, you may face legal and financial consequences.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverageEqual to a policy’s bodily injury liability limits but no higher than $1 million

Coverage beyond North Carolina’s minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Fayetteville but can offer additional protection in certain situations. Here are several optional car insurance policies you might find worthwhile:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like fires or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision insurance

    If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object such as a tree or fence, collision insurance will kick in, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you took out a car loan, gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can result in higher car insurance rates. Because insurers consider them less risky, Fayetteville drivers with clean driving records usually land the cheapest rates. But that doesn’t mean drivers with blemishes on their records can’t find affordable insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Nationwide

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, so insurers often charge drivers with speeding tickets higher rates than drivers with clean records.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fayetteville is Nationwide, with an average cost of $63 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Erie4768
Nationwide4763
GEICO5370
Liberty Mutual5375
Safeco5883
Travelers5979
Direct Auto6082
Dairyland6183
Allstate6484
Progressive6691
National General77102
State Farm77100
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Nationwide

If you’re responsible for a car accident, car insurance companies will perceive you as a greater risk and, in turn, charge you higher premiums.

Nationwide has the cheapest rates for Fayetteville drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $67 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Erie4771
Nationwide4767
GEICO5375
Liberty Mutual5380
Safeco5889
Travelers5984
Direct Auto6087
Dairyland6188
Allstate6490
Progressive6696
National General77111
State Farm77107
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto

North Carolina takes DUIs very seriously and imposes severe consequences, like fines of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to two years.[3] Insurers also see drivers with DUIs as very risky to insure and will either charge you extremely high rates or refuse to provide you coverage altogether.

Fayetteville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $174 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Midvale Home & Auto. The table below highlights other affordable insurers for Fayetteville drivers with DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Erie4773
Nationwide4779
GEICO5389
Liberty Mutual5389
Safeco5898
Travelers5999
Direct Auto60101
Dairyland61103
Allstate64108
Progressive66111
National General77130
State Farm77130
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Midvale Home & Auto

Because age-related factors like mobility, vision, and cognitive issues can make senior drivers more likely to get into accidents than middle-aged drivers, they usually pay more expensive premiums. Average rates tend to decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70, but seniors can still lock in affordable coverage.

Seniors in Fayetteville pay an average of $81 per month for car insurance. Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some other cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Erie3656
Nationwide3658
GEICO4366
Liberty Mutual44115
Direct Auto4792
Travelers4769
Progressive4873
Dairyland50296
Safeco5088
Allstate5279
State Farm6092
National General63120
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Midvale Home & Auto

Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience on the road and face higher premiums as a result. They can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance, complete an approved defensive driving course, or take advantage of good student discounts.

Teen drivers in Fayetteville pay an average of $150 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from Midvale Home & Auto. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Nationwide75122
GEICO78121
Erie81124
Liberty Mutual84218
Dairyland93548
Safeco97171
Travelers100147
Direct Auto103203
Allstate106160
Progressive111167
State Farm124188
National General138262
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Fayetteville car insurance quotes by credit tier

North Carolina allows insurance companies to consider your credit history when underwriting policies. Auto insurance companies view drivers with good to excellent credit as less risky than drivers with poor credit, so they charge them lower premiums.[4]

The table below demonstrates average rates for drivers with different credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Fayetteville?

Fayetteville drivers pay an average of $96 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. However, it sits in the middle of the pack compared to other North Carolina cities. It’s more expensive than Asheville and Jacksonville but less expensive than cities like Chapel Hill and Wilmington.

More cities in North Carolina

Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within North Carolina due to variations in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and several other factors. Here’s a look at the average quotes for both liability and full-coverage car insurance in other cities in North Carolina compared to Fayetteville.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Asheville$44$71
Chapel Hill$45$101
Charlotte$75$140
Durham$56$118
Greensboro$62$101
Greenville$61$111
High Point$61$97
Jacksonville$58$86
Raleigh$61$116
Wilmington$59$110
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Fayetteville car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Fayetteville.

  • How much is car insurance in Fayetteville?

    On average, car insurance in Fayetteville costs $124 per month for full coverage and $68 for liability-only insurance. But your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville?

    Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Fayetteville, starting at $42 for liability-only coverage. Fayetteville drivers can also find cheap rates from Erie and Nationwide, which have liability rates as low as $47 and $47, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Fayetteville, but Erie, Direct Auto, and GEICO stand out as the best car insurance companies. Erie and GEICO both have Insurify Quality Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Direct Auto is the best option for high-risk Fayetteville drivers, offering policies for drivers with DUIs.

  • How much is the average car insurance per month in North Carolina?

    Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month for car insurance. Drivers pay an average of $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage.

  • What’s the bare minimum car insurance in North Carolina?

    All North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Drivers must also carry uninsured motorist coverage equal to their policy’s bodily injury liability limits but no greater than $1 million.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

