Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and other moving violations can cause your insurance company to increase your rates. Drivers with violations on their driving record are at higher risk of filing claims, so insurers adjust their rates accordingly.

However, you can still find affordable car insurance with blemishes on your record. Many insurers offer accident forgiveness and other discounts that allow you to keep your premiums low. If your insurer raises your rates dramatically after an incident, compare quotes from other insurers to see if you can find lower rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting a speeding ticket may cause some insurance companies to increase your rates. If you happen to receive two or more speeding tickets within three years, chances are high that your insurer will increase your rates. The severity of your rate increase depends on whether you have any previous blemishes on your record and how much over the speed limit you were going.

On average, New Hampshire drivers with a speeding ticket pay $224 per month for full-coverage car insurance. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Rochester.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Safeco $42 Liberty Mutual $52 Bristol West $104

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Rochester residents who cause an accident will find that their auto insurance rates most likely go up. However, some insurance companies offer accident-forgiveness coverage that prevents rate increases for certain types of accidents or after a specific period of accident-free coverage.

An at-fault accident pushes the average full-coverage car insurance rate to $176 in New Hampshire. Here’s a look at the cheapest companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in Rochester.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Safeco $44 Liberty Mutual $55 Bristol West $110

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) will always negatively affect your car insurance. Your rates will likely skyrocket, and your insurer may even refuse to provide coverage. In New Hampshire, first-time DUI offenders will face a fine of $500 to $1,200 and lose their licenses for at least nine months. You must also carry an SR-22 certificate for three years after your conviction.

With a DUI, the average cost of full coverage in New Hampshire jumps to $201 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Rochester for drivers with DUIs.