Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Hampshire
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en New Hampshire.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Rochester drivers pay an average of $46 per month for car insurance, significantly less than what most drivers pay across the country. Liability-only car insurance in Rochester costs an average of $30 per month, while full coverage costs $62. These cheap car insurance rates can partly be attributed to New Hampshire’s lax insurance requirements and Rochester’s small population of a little over 30,000.
Datos Breves
Drivers don’t need to carry car insurance in New Hampshire but must be able to show proof of financial responsibility.
Insurers in New Hampshire can use your credit score when determining your rates.
The overall average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $91.
Find Car Insurance in Rochester, New Hampshire
Best car insurance companies in Rochester
When it comes to the best car insurance for you, you’ll need to consider your financial situation and insurance needs. The best car insurance company for one driver may not be the right fit for you. Your age, vehicle type, driving record, coverage limits, deductible, credit score, and marital status can all affect how much you pay.
The only way to find the best and cheapest options for you is to take the time to research multiple companies and compare car insurance quotes side by side. Every company has pros and cons, and some will be better suited for your situation and driving history.
For instance, if you only need liability insurance coverage, Safeco is the most affordable option. However, if you have a spotty driving record or want discount options, you may want to consider Liberty Mutual or Bristol West.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company provides new-vehicle replacement, rental car reimbursement, liability coverage, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months.
The company has an average amount of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life, and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts.
Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to the industry average
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$215/mo
Florida-based Bristol West started selling car insurance in 1973. Farmers Insurance now owns the company, which provides private car insurance in 43 states. Bristol West specializes in writing policies for difficult-to-insure drivers — for example, drivers with a DUI or a lapse in coverage. In addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive, Bristol West offers coverages like rideshare insurance and rental car coverage.
AM Best gave Bristol West an A rating for financial strength and credit. However, the company has a higher-than-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Offers rideshare coverage as an extension of your policy
Provides coverage for difficult-to-insure drivers
Contras
Drivers with moving violations pay very high rates
It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified
Poor
Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified
Terrific
Absolutely great.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rochester
Liability coverage provides two types of protection: property damage and bodily injury. Property damage liability coverage pays for damages you cause to someone else’s property with your car, such as cars, houses, or trees. Bodily injury liability coverage pays for expenses associated with injuries to another driver and their passengers in a crash you caused.[1]
It’s important to remember that a liability-only policy won’t cover any expenses for repairing your car or any medical bills you may have from the accident — it only protects the other parties.
On average, New Hampshire drivers pay $54 for liability coverage. The following table shows the cheapest liability car insurance quotes for Rochester drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
$31
Liberty Mutual
$39
Bristol West
$77
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rochester
Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than liability coverage. Liability insurance covers the other driver, their passengers, and their car, while full coverage also protects you, your passengers, and your vehicle. While New Hampshire law doesn’t mandate you carry full coverage, if you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender may require it.
Full-coverage car insurance is made up of three core coverages: liability, collision, and comprehensive. Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by collisions with other cars or objects. Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car caused by non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and weather.[1]
In New Hampshire, the average cost of full coverage is $127 per month. Here’s a look at the average price Rochester drivers can expect to pay for full-coverage car insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
$62
Liberty Mutual
$67
Bristol West
$146
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require car insurance coverage. However, drivers must be able to show proof of financial responsibility — you may lose your driving privileges if you can’t. New Hampshire is an at-fault state, meaning that a driver who causes an accident is responsible for the other driver’s damages and injuries.[2]
If you decide to purchase car insurance in New Hampshire, the minimum amounts you can buy are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability. You also need uninsured motorist coverage at the same limits and medical payments coverage of $1,000.
Even though you don’t need to carry car insurance, it’s a smart financial decision to buy it anyway, especially if you drive a lot. Vehicle repairs can add up quickly — car insurance can be a good way to protect your finances if you can’t afford to pay for expensive repairs out of pocket. And if you cause an accident without liability insurance, you could be on the hook for all the vehicle repair costs and medical bills of the other driver.
These are some coverages Rochester drivers should consider carrying:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damages caused by collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, like telephone poles or trees.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision incidents, like fire, severe weather, and vandalism.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and other moving violations can cause your insurance company to increase your rates. Drivers with violations on their driving record are at higher risk of filing claims, so insurers adjust their rates accordingly.
However, you can still find affordable car insurance with blemishes on your record. Many insurers offer accident forgiveness and other discounts that allow you to keep your premiums low. If your insurer raises your rates dramatically after an incident, compare quotes from other insurers to see if you can find lower rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Getting a speeding ticket may cause some insurance companies to increase your rates. If you happen to receive two or more speeding tickets within three years, chances are high that your insurer will increase your rates. The severity of your rate increase depends on whether you have any previous blemishes on your record and how much over the speed limit you were going.
On average, New Hampshire drivers with a speeding ticket pay $224 per month for full-coverage car insurance. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Rochester.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$42
Liberty Mutual
$52
Bristol West
$104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Rochester residents who cause an accident will find that their auto insurance rates most likely go up. However, some insurance companies offer accident-forgiveness coverage that prevents rate increases for certain types of accidents or after a specific period of accident-free coverage.
An at-fault accident pushes the average full-coverage car insurance rate to $176 in New Hampshire. Here’s a look at the cheapest companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in Rochester.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$44
Liberty Mutual
$55
Bristol West
$110
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) will always negatively affect your car insurance. Your rates will likely skyrocket, and your insurer may even refuse to provide coverage. In New Hampshire, first-time DUI offenders will face a fine of $500 to $1,200 and lose their licenses for at least nine months. You must also carry an SR-22 certificate for three years after your conviction.
With a DUI, the average cost of full coverage in New Hampshire jumps to $201 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Rochester for drivers with DUIs.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$48
Liberty Mutual
$60
Bristol West
$120
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Generally, you’ll see your car insurance rates decrease as you get older, provided you have a clean driving record. However, you’ll likely see an increase in your car insurance rates once you turn 75.
Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents compared to younger adults, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[3] Moreover, if a senior driver does get into an accident, their injuries are typically more severe, leading to higher medical bills and increased costs for the insurance company.[4]
New Hampshire seniors have an overall average car insurance rate of $62 per month. Here’s a look at car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Rochester.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$22
Liberty Mutual
$27
Bristol West
$54
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers get into crashes almost four times as often as other drivers per mile driven, according to the IIHS. This is due to several factors, such as reckless driving, driving while distracted, and having limited experience handling road hazards. Another significant factor is alcohol, which contributes to many accidents involving teenagers.[5]
Young drivers can reduce their insurance premiums by taking advantage of discounts. For instance, you can remain on a parent’s insurance policy, drive a safe car, leave your car at home if you go away to school, and earn good grades to qualify for good student discounts. Additionally, many insurers reward good driving habits and accident-free records with discounts.
Car insurance for teenagers costs a monthly average of $97 for liability-only coverage and $229 for full coverage. The following table will give you an idea of what teenage drivers can expect to pay for car insurance in Rochester.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$57
Liberty Mutual
$71
Bristol West
$143
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rochester
Car insurance can be expensive, but you have plenty of ways to lower your rates:
Add multiple cars or family members to your policy and ask your local agent for a multi-driver or multi-car discount.
Review your deductibles and coverage limits with a licensed representative from your agent’s office. Higher deductibles and lower limits will reduce your premium. Just be sure you can afford to pay out of pocket in case of an accident.
Choose a vehicle with safety features and anti-theft devices.
Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.
Here’s a look at how credit can affect car insurance costs in Rochester.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?
Car insurance costs are generally cheaper in Rochester than in other cities in New Hampshire, including Manchester and Nashua, as it’s more rural and has less traffic. Rochester car insurance costs an average of $46 per month, compared to New Hampshire�’s average monthly rate of $91.
More cities in New Hampshire
Here’s a look at how Rochester’s full-coverage car insurance costs compare to those in other New Hampshire cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Rochester car insurance FAQs
The answers below should help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap car insurance in Rochester.
How much is car insurance in Rochester?
Rochester drivers pay $46 per month for auto coverage, on average. Car insurance in the city costs $30 per month for liability coverage and $62 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, age, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rochester?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.7 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), and customizable coverage options, Liberty Mutual is the best car insurance company in Rochester. Other top insurers include Safeco and Bristol West.
Do you legally need car insurance in New Hampshire?
No. New Hampshire doesn’t require car insurance. However, drivers must be able to show proof of financial responsibility or risk losing their driving privileges.
Does New Hampshire have no-fault insurance?
No. New Hampshire uses an at-fault system for car insurance, meaning the driver responsible for an accident must turn to their own insurance company or pay for the damages out of pocket.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.