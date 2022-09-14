Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
Liability-only car insurance in Louisville costs an average of $279 per month. Louisville drivers pay much more for liability car insurance than the Kentucky state average of $176 per month and the national average of $104.
The city’s high rate of auto theft, which accounts for nearly 10% of its crime so far in 2023, likely contributes to the higher costs of car insurance in Louisville.[1]
Comparing quotes can help you find more affordable rates. Here’s what you need to know to find cheap car insurance in Louisville.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General have the cheapest liability insurance in Louisville.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Louisville is $324 per month, which is higher than the state average of $259 and the national average of $213.
Louisville has a high population density of more than 4,000 people per square mile, according to U.S. Census data.[2] Population density can contribute to higher accident rates.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Louisville
Auto-Owners, National General, and State Farm are a few of the best car insurance companies with cheap average rates in Louisville.
When it comes to car insurance, each person has their own needs based on various factors. These factors include age, vehicle type, driving record, coverage limits, chosen deductibles, credit history, marital status, and more. The best car insurance company for you will depend on your specific coverage needs and driver profile.
For instance, if you only need liability coverage, Auto-Owners may be the most affordable option. But if you have a DUI on your record or are a teen driver, you may find another company that has cheaper rates.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo
Auto-Owners operates in 26 states, including Kentucky, and sells homeowners, car, life, umbrella, and several other types of insurance through a network of independent agents. Auto-Owners helps drivers save with a range of discounts, including for vehicle safety features, on-time payments, multiple policies, and claims-free history.
Ventajas
Many policy options and discounts
Rental car coverage includes food and hotel if necessary
Offers multi-policy bundling discount
Contras
Online quotes not available
Below-average J.D. Power customer service rankings in the Southeast
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$107/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$167/mo
National General, an Allstate company, sells policies through a network of more than 55,000 local agents. Its DynamicDrive app rewards good drivers with lower rates and even larger discounts at policy renewal. Its mobile app is robust, allowing you to make payments, access policy information, and begin the claims-filing process.
Ventajas
Some of the lowest full-coverage rates in Louisville
Backed by Allstate’s financial strength
Lifetime repair guarantee if repairs are made at a Gold Medal Repair Shop
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$99/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$147/mo
State Farm sells car insurance in all 50 states, plus homeowners, life, and other types of insurance. Teen drivers and their families can find savings opportunities with State Farm’s competitive rates, and its Steer Clear and Drive Safe & Save programs. Steer Clear can help drivers younger than 25 save up to 15% when they meet the program’s qualifications.
Ventajas
Savings possible via teen and young driver savings programs
Rideshare coverage available
Consistently low rates for good drivers
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Drivers with violations may pay significantly more
Liability coverage provides two types of protection: property damage and bodily injury. Property damage liability covers the cost of damage you cause to someone else’s property with your car, such as their car, house, or tree. Bodily injury liability coverage pays for expenses associated with injuries to another driver and their passengers in a crash for which you’re at fault.
It’s important to remember that a liability-only policy won’t cover any expenses for repairing your car or any medical bills you may have incurred from the accident. It only protects the other parties in an accident you caused.
On average, Louisville drivers pay $279 per month for liability-only coverage. The following table provides examples of liability insurance costs for Louisville drivers.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Louisville: Auto-Owners
Although liability-only car insurance is available in Kentucky, your insurance agency or agent may recommend you opt for full coverage instead. If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender may mandate full coverage.
While liability-only insurance covers the other driver, their passengers, and their car, full coverage provides protection for you, your passengers, and your vehicle.
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive. Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle, no matter who causes the accident. Comprehensive insurance can pay for damage to your car caused by non-accident events like theft, vandalism, weather events, and accidents involving animals.
Full coverage costs Louisville drivers $324 per month, on average. Here’s a look at what Louisville drivers might pay for full-coverage car insurance from some top insurers in the city.
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky
To drive legally in Kentucky, you’ll need to have at least the following amount of coverage:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Additionally, Louisville drivers might benefit from the following optional coverages:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Nearly 14% of Kentucky drivers don’t have car insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council.[3] UI/UIM coverage can cover your property damages and medical bills if you’re in an accident with an uninsured driver or if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run.
Roadside assistance
If your car breaks down on the road, your battery dies, or you lock your keys in the car, roadside assistance coverage can send someone to help. Some insurers include roadside assistance in their standard policy, while others offer it as an add-on.
Rental car reimbursement
If an accident leaves your car undriveable, this optional coverage can pay the cost of renting a vehicle, up to a certain amount per day and number of days.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, this optional coverage can help pay your or your passengers’ medical bills in a covered accident.
Personal injury protection
Technically, Kentucky requires all drivers to have $10,000 in PIP coverage, which covers medical expenses regardless of who’s at fault in an accident. But you can opt out of PIP, and the limits on your right to sue after an accident, by filing a special form with the Kentucky Department of Insurance.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and other driving violations can cause your insurance company to increase your rates. Drivers with past driving violations are at higher risk of filing claims, so insurers adjust their rates accordingly.
The average cost of car insurance for Louisville drivers with traffic incidents on their motor vehicle record is $363 per month for liability insurance and $422 for full-coverage insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Louisville
Monthly rates start at $118 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
It’s important to know that many insurers will increase your car insurance premiums following a speeding ticket. How much a ticket affects your rates depends on the insurer and the state where you live. If it’s your first violation, it’s possible a speeding ticket won’t affect your rates at all.
In Louisville, the average cost of car insurance for Louisville drivers with a speeding ticket is $382 per month for liability insurance and $444 for full coverage.
The following table illustrates how a speeding ticket can affect liability car insurance rates for drivers in Louisville.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Louisville residents who cause an accident will find that their auto insurance rates will most likely go up. But some insurance companies offer accident-forgiveness coverage that prevents rate increases for certain types of accidents, or after a specific period of accident-free coverage.
Louisville drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $383 per month for liability-only coverage and $445 for full-coverage insurance.
Here’s a look at how an at-fault accident could affect your liability car insurance rates in Louisville.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. In Kentucky, a first offense can result in a six-month license suspension and 90 days in an alcohol or substance abuse program.[5]
A DUI violation will increase your car insurance rates significantly and stay on your record for 10 years. In more severe cases, insurance companies may even cancel your coverage or deny you new coverage if you try to buy a policy. But once the DUI is no longer listed on your motor vehicle report, you can anticipate a decrease in your car insurance rates.
On average, Louisville drivers with a DUI pay $439 per month for liability insurance. The following table shows liability insurance rates from top insurers for Kentucky drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Generally, senior citizens have the lowest car insurance rates of any age group. They tend to drive less than people of working age and have more experience behind the wheel. But despite having a clean driving record, you may see an increase in your car insurance rates once you turn 70.
Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Moreover, if a senior driver does get into an accident, their injuries are typically more severe, leading to higher medical bills and increased costs for the insurance company.
The average cost of car insurance for Louisville seniors is $262 per month for full-coverage insurance and $225 for liability-only coverage.
Here’s a look at average car insurance costs for senior drivers in Louisville.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenage drivers get into crashes almost four times more often per mile driven, according to the IIHS.[6] Teens are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors and have less experience handling road hazards like heavy rain and hail during spring storms in Louisville.
As a young driver, you can reduce your car insurance premium and find the most affordable coverage by taking advantage of various discounts. For instance, you can remain on your parents’ insurance policy, drive a safe car, leave your car at home if you go away to school, and earn good grades to qualify for student discounts. Additionally, some insurers reward good driving habits and accident-free records with discounts.
Teen drivers in Louisville face average insurance costs of $513 per month for liability insurance and $595 for full-coverage insurance. The following table illustrates average costs for Louisville teens from some top insurance companies.
Compare Quotes for Louisville Car Insurance
Rates start as low as $95/mo. for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Louisville car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Kentucky, it’s legal for insurance companies to take your credit history into account when determining your car insurance premiums. Claims data indicates that people with lower credit scores may be more likely to file a claim. Consequently, if your credit score is low, your insurance cost will be higher.
Drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit scores. Here’s a look at how credit can affect full-coverage car insurance costs in Louisville.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Louisville?
Yes. Louisville drivers pay high average rates for car insurance, at $279 per month for liability and $324 for full-coverage insurance. This is much higher than the monthly state average costs of $176 for liability and $259 for full coverage and the national average costs of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage.
Within Kentucky, car insurance generally costs more in the more urban Louisville ZIP codes than in nearby rural and suburban areas. Cars parked in the city are more susceptible to theft, vandalism, and vehicle accidents. Car insurance in Louisville is considerably more expensive than other highly-populated cities in Kentucky, including Bowling Green and Lexington.
More cities in Kentucky
Here’s a look at how Louisville’s car insurance costs compare to average rates in other Kentucky cities. On average, Louisville drivers pay $279 per month for liability and $324 for full-coverage insurance.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Louisville is $324. Liability-only coverage costs an average of $279 in Louisville. How much you pay for coverage ultimately depends on your driving record, credit history, age, chosen coverage, and more.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Louisville?
With a liability insurance rate of $95 per month, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Louisville. State Farm and GEICO also offer cheap coverage, with respective liability rates of $99 and $107 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Louisville?
State Farm has an average J.D. Power rating of 833, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and Kentucky liability insurance starting as low as $68 per month. GEICO’s average J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction is 818, and it has an IQ Score of 4.2. Finally, USAA — which serves only active-duty military, veterans, and their families — has an IQ Score of 4.5 and an average J.D. Power rating of 876.
All three insurers have AM Best financial strength ratings of A++ (Superior), the highest rating given.
Is car insurance cheaper in Indiana or Kentucky?
Car insurance is generally cheaper in Indiana than in Kentucky. The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $69 per month for liability insurance and $139 for full coverage. Kentucky drivers pay an average of $176 for liability insurance and $259 for full coverage.
How long do you have to get insurance after buying a car in Kentucky?
You’ll need to show proof of insurance to register a vehicle in Kentucky, or to renew a vehicle registration. The state says you’re not allowed to operate a vehicle until you’ve insured it, so you’ll need to get coverage for your new car right away.
Fortunately, comparison sites make it easy to compare quotes and get car insurance coverage quickly — often within the same day you apply.
