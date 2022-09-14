Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and other driving violations can cause your insurance company to increase your rates. Drivers with past driving violations are at higher risk of filing claims, so insurers adjust their rates accordingly.

The average cost of car insurance for Louisville drivers with traffic incidents on their motor vehicle record is $363 per month for liability insurance and $422 for full-coverage insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

It’s important to know that many insurers will increase your car insurance premiums following a speeding ticket. How much a ticket affects your rates depends on the insurer and the state where you live. If it’s your first violation, it’s possible a speeding ticket won’t affect your rates at all.

In Louisville, the average cost of car insurance for Louisville drivers with a speeding ticket is $382 per month for liability insurance and $444 for full coverage.

The following table illustrates how a speeding ticket can affect liability car insurance rates for drivers in Louisville.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 95 123 State Farm 99 123 National General 107 135 GEICO 111 139 Safeco 113 155 USAA 121 152 Allstate 143 179 Clearcover 145 197 Travelers 158 202 Progressive 161 211 Liberty Mutual 162 220 Nationwide 209 265 CSAA 233 304 Bristol West 244 313 Shelter 255 354

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Louisville residents who cause an accident will find that their auto insurance rates will most likely go up. But some insurance companies offer accident-forgiveness coverage that prevents rate increases for certain types of accidents, or after a specific period of accident-free coverage .

Louisville drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $383 per month for liability-only coverage and $445 for full-coverage insurance.

Here’s a look at how an at-fault accident could affect your liability car insurance rates in Louisville.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 95 125 State Farm 99 127 National General 107 142 GEICO 111 145 Safeco 113 161 USAA 121 158 Allstate 143 186 Clearcover 145 226 Travelers 158 209 Progressive 161 218 Liberty Mutual 162 227 Nationwide 209 275 CSAA 233 321 Bristol West 244 318 Shelter 255 364

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. In Kentucky, a first offense can result in a six-month license suspension and 90 days in an alcohol or substance abuse program.[5]

A DUI violation will increase your car insurance rates significantly and stay on your record for 10 years. In more severe cases, insurance companies may even cancel your coverage or deny you new coverage if you try to buy a policy. But once the DUI is no longer listed on your motor vehicle report, you can anticipate a decrease in your car insurance rates.

On average, Louisville drivers with a DUI pay $439 per month for liability insurance. The following table shows liability insurance rates from top insurers for Kentucky drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records.