Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Athens can expect to pay an average of $178 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are less than Georgia’s average of $193 but higher than the national average of $158 per month.
Athens is the fifth-largest city in the state, and it’s home to the University of Georgia, which has more than 37,000 students. The city’s size and large number of students on the road may partly explain why its car insurance rates are more expensive than some other Georgia cities, though it’s much cheaper than Atlanta.[1]
Rates can vary drastically between companies, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Athens residents.
Athens has some of the most expensive car insurance rates in Georgia.
Insurers in Georgia can consider your credit history when determining your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Athens
Various factors affect how much you pay for car insurance, including your age, gender, the type of car you drive, and even your ZIP code. Your rates will also vary by insurer, as each uses slightly different formulas to calculate insurance rates.
Ultimately, the insurance company that’s best for you depends on your financial situation and coverage needs. Below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Athens to help you get started. Quotes are based on the monthly averages for Georgia drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
Hugo is a relatively new company offering pay-as-you-drive liability insurance. Hugo charges no up-front fees, and you can pause your coverage whenever you need by sending a text.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
Auto-Owners offers students various discounts, including a good student discount of up to 20% for students who maintain a grade point average of “B” or better. It also offers a discount to students attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.
Ventajas
Plenty of coverage options
Multiple discounts
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
State Farm offers drivers a variety of insurance products, including auto, home, small-business, and life insurance. It offers discounts to households insuring multiple vehicles and for customers who bundle multiple policies, so it’s a great option for families looking to pile up the savings.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Athens, Georgia
Rates start at $52 per month for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Athens
Every insurer determines car insurance premiums differently, so you’ll need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance in Athens. Here are some ways to find the most affordable option for your situation:
Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Make sure you can afford to pay the deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean driving records pay the cheapest premiums. Do your best to drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.
Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurance companies before deciding on a policy. Insurance companies weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Athens: Hugo
All Georgia drivers must carry liability-only car insurance, which covers another driver’s property damage and injury costs from accidents you cause. Because it only meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy available.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Athens is Hugo, with an average premium of $52 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Athens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
52
Auto-Owners
60
State Farm
65
COUNTRY Financial
66
Allstate
71
Mile Auto
71
USAA
76
Progressive
88
Safeco
95
Mercury
100
GEICO
105
State Auto
105
Clearcover
107
National General
122
Liberty Mutual
123
AssuranceAmerica
125
Elephant
128
Direct Auto
131
GAINSCO
141
Midvale Home & Auto
153
Nationwide
157
Infinity
176
The General
195
Bristol West
216
Foremost
232
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Athens: Hugo
Full-coverage car insurance is optional and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance covers the cost of damage to your car if you collide with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive insurance covers damages from non-collision events, like theft, fire, or vandalism.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Athens is Hugo, with an average cost of $58 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Athens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
58
Auto-Owners
87
State Farm
94
COUNTRY Financial
95
Allstate
103
USAA
109
Mile Auto
114
Progressive
140
Travelers
144
GEICO
152
Mercury
164
Safeco
165
Elephant
179
State Auto
190
Clearcover
192
AssuranceAmerica
212
Midvale Home & Auto
213
Liberty Mutual
214
Direct Auto
220
Nationwide
223
National General
253
Foremost
275
GAINSCO
286
Infinity
317
The General
325
Bristol West
409
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia drivers must carry liability insurance coverage and meet the state’s minimum limits. Driving without insurance can result in license suspension, fines, and other penalties. If you’re pulled over or get into an accident, you must provide proof of insurance.
The table below shows Georgia’s minimum car insurance requirements.[2]
Monthly rates start at $70 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Speeding can cause you to lose control of your car and affects your ability to drive safely, so insurers often charge drivers with speeding tickets higher rates than drivers with clean records.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Athens is Hugo, with an average cost of $74 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
52
74
Auto-Owners
60
80
State Farm
65
83
COUNTRY Financial
66
87
Allstate
71
92
Mile Auto
71
102
USAA
76
98
Progressive
88
119
Safeco
95
133
Mercury
100
149
GEICO
105
136
Clearcover
107
149
National General
122
159
Liberty Mutual
123
171
AssuranceAmerica
125
173
Elephant
128
167
Direct Auto
131
175
GAINSCO
141
178
Nationwide
157
205
Infinity
176
235
The General
195
262
Bristol West
216
285
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
If you’re responsible for a car accident, insurance companies perceive you as a greater risk and, in turn, charge you higher premiums.
Hugo has the cheapest rates for Athens drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $71 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
52
71
Auto-Owners
60
83
State Farm
65
88
COUNTRY Financial
66
94
Allstate
71
97
Mile Auto
71
108
USAA
76
104
Progressive
88
125
Safeco
95
142
Mercury
100
156
GEICO
105
144
Clearcover
107
174
National General
122
170
Liberty Mutual
123
181
AssuranceAmerica
125
178
Elephant
128
177
Direct Auto
131
185
GAINSCO
141
190
Nationwide
157
217
Infinity
176
232
The General
195
276
Bristol West
216
296
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Insurers see drivers with DUIs as very risky to insure and charge them extremely high rates or refuse to provide coverage altogether.
Athens drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $304 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Hugo. The table below highlights other affordable insurers for Athens drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
52
78
Auto-Owners
60
98
State Farm
65
106
COUNTRY Financial
66
108
Allstate
71
116
Mile Auto
71
120
USAA
76
124
Progressive
88
143
Safeco
95
155
Mercury
100
167
GEICO
105
171
Clearcover
107
174
National General
122
199
Liberty Mutual
123
200
AssuranceAmerica
125
204
Elephant
128
208
Direct Auto
131
213
GAINSCO
141
230
Nationwide
157
256
Infinity
176
287
The General
195
318
Bristol West
216
352
Foremost
232
378
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age-related factors — like mobility, vision, and cognitive issues — make senior drivers more likely to get into accidents than middle-aged drivers, so they usually pay more expensive premiums. Average rates typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. Seniors can still lock in affordable coverage with the right insurer, however.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
46
67
State Farm
49
71
COUNTRY Financial
52
75
Mile Auto
53
85
Allstate
56
81
USAA
59
85
Progressive
62
98
Mercury
79
130
Safeco
79
137
GEICO
81
117
AssuranceAmerica
90
153
National General
96
199
Clearcover
97
174
Direct Auto
98
165
Elephant
98
137
Liberty Mutual
98
171
GAINSCO
113
229
Nationwide
115
163
The General
155
258
Bristol West
169
319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
Teen drivers have little road experience, making them more likely to get into accidents, so insurers charge them higher premiums to account for this increased risk. They can save on policies by staying on their parents’ insurance, completing an approved defensive driving course, or taking advantage of good student discounts.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
94
135
Hugo
94
105
Auto-Owners
100
145
State Farm
112
162
Allstate
125
182
USAA
126
181
Mile Auto
137
220
Progressive
159
252
GEICO
166
241
Safeco
170
296
Mercury
184
302
Clearcover
192
344
Liberty Mutual
208
362
Elephant
213
297
National General
233
482
Direct Auto
240
403
AssuranceAmerica
241
409
GAINSCO
253
514
Nationwide
270
383
Infinity
297
535
The General
313
522
Bristol West
361
683
Foremost
416
493
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Compare Car Insurance Rates in Athens
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers to show the most real-time quotes
The chart below highlights average rates for drivers of varying credit-based insurance scores in Athens.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Athens?
Compared to the state of Georgia average of $193 per month, Athens drivers pay less for car insurance. However, they pay much more than the national average monthly cost for car insurance of $158.
More cities in Georgia
Factors such as crime rate and population density can affect your premiums. Cities with higher population densities, like Atlanta and Savannah, typically have higher rates than smaller cities, such as Albany and Woodstock. Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Athens compares to average costs in other Georgia cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Athens car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Athens.
How much is car insurance in Athens?
On average, car insurance in Athens costs $223 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Athens?
Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Athens, starting at $52 for liability-only coverage. Athens drivers can also find cheap rates from Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have liability rates as low as $60 and $65, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Athens?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Athens, but Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm stand out as the best car insurance companies. Auto-Owners and State Farm both have Insurify Quality Scores above 4.0 (out of 5.0) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Hugo is the best option for infrequent drivers in Athens, offering affordable pay-as-you-drive policies.
How much is the average car insurance per month in Georgia?
Car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $82 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage.
What’s the minimum car insurance in Georgia?
All Georgia drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.