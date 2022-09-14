>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Athens, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Athens, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $52 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Athens can expect to pay an average of $178 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are less than Georgia’s average of $193 but higher than the national average of $158 per month.

Athens is the fifth-largest city in the state, and it’s home to the University of Georgia, which has more than 37,000 students. The city’s size and large number of students on the road may partly explain why its car insurance rates are more expensive than some other Georgia cities, though it’s much cheaper than Atlanta.[1]  

Rates can vary drastically between companies, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Athens residents.

  • Athens has some of the most expensive car insurance rates in Georgia.

  • Insurers in Georgia can consider your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Athens

Various factors affect how much you pay for car insurance, including your age, gender, the type of car you drive, and even your ZIP code. Your rates will also vary by insurer, as each uses slightly different formulas to calculate insurance rates.

Ultimately, the insurance company that’s best for you depends on your financial situation and coverage needs. Below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Athens to help you get started. Quotes are based on the monthly averages for Georgia drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Hugo3.3$69$56Affordability
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Students
State Farm4.5$102$70Families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordability: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

Hugo is a relatively new company offering pay-as-you-drive liability insurance. Hugo charges no up-front fees, and you can pause your coverage whenever you need by sending a text.

Ventajas

  • Short-term policies available

  • Flexible, pay-as-you-go insurance

Contras

  • Limited additional coverage available

  • No available discounts

Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurer for students: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

Auto-Owners offers students various discounts, including a good student discount of up to 20% for students who maintain a grade point average of “B” or better. It also offers a discount to students attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of coverage options

  • Multiple discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Online claims submission not available

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for families: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

State Farm offers drivers a variety of insurance products, including auto, home, small-business, and life insurance. It offers discounts to households insuring multiple vehicles and for customers who bundle multiple policies, so it’s a great option for families looking to pile up the savings.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power rating in the Southeast

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Athens

Every insurer determines car insurance premiums differently, so you’ll need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance in Athens. Here are some ways to find the most affordable option for your situation:

  • Apply for discounts. Auto insurance companies typically offer several discounts that can help you save money on a policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. If you bundle your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or even life insurance, you could land a discount on your coverage.

  • Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Make sure you can afford to pay the deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean driving records pay the cheapest premiums. Do your best to drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurance companies before deciding on a policy. Insurance companies weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Athens: Hugo

All Georgia drivers must carry liability-only car insurance, which covers another driver’s property damage and injury costs from accidents you cause. Because it only meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy available.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Athens is Hugo, with an average premium of $52 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Athens.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo52
Auto-Owners60
State Farm65
COUNTRY Financial66
Allstate71
Mile Auto71
USAA76
Progressive88
Safeco95
Mercury100
GEICO105
State Auto105
Clearcover107
National General122
Liberty Mutual123
AssuranceAmerica125
Elephant128
Direct Auto131
GAINSCO141
Midvale Home & Auto153
Nationwide157
Infinity176
The General195
Bristol West216
Foremost232
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Athens: Hugo

Full-coverage car insurance is optional and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance covers the cost of damage to your car if you collide with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive insurance covers damages from non-collision events, like theft, fire, or vandalism.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Athens is Hugo, with an average cost of $58 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Athens.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo58
Auto-Owners87
State Farm94
COUNTRY Financial95
Allstate103
USAA109
Mile Auto114
Progressive140
Travelers144
GEICO152
Mercury164
Safeco165
Elephant179
State Auto190
Clearcover192
AssuranceAmerica212
Midvale Home & Auto213
Liberty Mutual214
Direct Auto220
Nationwide223
National General253
Foremost275
GAINSCO286
Infinity317
The General325
Bristol West409
Estimate your Athens car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia drivers must carry liability insurance coverage and meet the state’s minimum limits. Driving without insurance can result in license suspension, fines, and other penalties. If you’re pulled over or get into an accident, you must provide proof of insurance.

The table below shows Georgia’s minimum car insurance requirements.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

While liability coverage is enough to drive in Georgia legally, it may not be enough coverage for you. You’ll want to consider additional auto insurance coverages, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for physical damages to your car from a collision or with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car from non-collision events, including theft, falling objects, vandalism, and fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damages to your vehicle and injuries to you and your passengers after a collision with a driver who doesn’t have sufficient insurance coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI)s are all examples of incidents that can result in higher auto insurance rates. Because insurers consider them less risky, Athens drivers with clean driving records usually pay the cheapest rates. But that doesn’t mean drivers with incidents on their records can’t find affordable insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your car and affects your ability to drive safely, so insurers often charge drivers with speeding tickets higher rates than drivers with clean records.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Athens is Hugo, with an average cost of $74 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5274
Auto-Owners6080
State Farm6583
COUNTRY Financial6687
Allstate7192
Mile Auto71102
USAA7698
Progressive88119
Safeco95133
Mercury100149
GEICO105136
Clearcover107149
National General122159
Liberty Mutual123171
AssuranceAmerica125173
Elephant128167
Direct Auto131175
GAINSCO141178
Nationwide157205
Infinity176235
The General195262
Bristol West216285
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

If you’re responsible for a car accident, insurance companies perceive you as a greater risk and, in turn, charge you higher premiums.

Hugo has the cheapest rates for Athens drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $71 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5271
Auto-Owners6083
State Farm6588
COUNTRY Financial6694
Allstate7197
Mile Auto71108
USAA76104
Progressive88125
Safeco95142
Mercury100156
GEICO105144
Clearcover107174
National General122170
Liberty Mutual123181
AssuranceAmerica125178
Elephant128177
Direct Auto131185
GAINSCO141190
Nationwide157217
Infinity176232
The General195276
Bristol West216296
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Insurers see drivers with DUIs as very risky to insure and charge them extremely high rates or refuse to provide coverage altogether.

Athens drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $304 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Hugo. The table below highlights other affordable insurers for Athens drivers with DUIs.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5278
Auto-Owners6098
State Farm65106
COUNTRY Financial66108
Allstate71116
Mile Auto71120
USAA76124
Progressive88143
Safeco95155
Mercury100167
GEICO105171
Clearcover107174
National General122199
Liberty Mutual123200
AssuranceAmerica125204
Elephant128208
Direct Auto131213
GAINSCO141230
Nationwide157256
Infinity176287
The General195318
Bristol West216352
Foremost232378
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age-related factors — like mobility, vision, and cognitive issues — make senior drivers more likely to get into accidents than middle-aged drivers, so they usually pay more expensive premiums. Average rates typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. Seniors can still lock in affordable coverage with the right insurer, however.

Seniors in Athens pay an average of $138 per month for car insurance. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some other cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Athens.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4667
State Farm4971
COUNTRY Financial5275
Mile Auto5385
Allstate5681
USAA5985
Progressive6298
Mercury79130
Safeco79137
GEICO81117
AssuranceAmerica90153
National General96199
Clearcover97174
Direct Auto98165
Elephant98137
Liberty Mutual98171
GAINSCO113229
Nationwide115163
The General155258
Bristol West169319
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo

Teen drivers have little road experience, making them more likely to get into accidents, so insurers charge them higher premiums to account for this increased risk. They can save on policies by staying on their parents’ insurance, completing an approved defensive driving course, or taking advantage of good student discounts.

Teen drivers in Athens pay an average of $318 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from Hugo. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Athens.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial94135
Hugo94105
Auto-Owners100145
State Farm112162
Allstate125182
USAA126181
Mile Auto137220
Progressive159252
GEICO166241
Safeco170296
Mercury184302
Clearcover192344
Liberty Mutual208362
Elephant213297
National General233482
Direct Auto240403
AssuranceAmerica241409
GAINSCO253514
Nationwide270383
Infinity297535
The General313522
Bristol West361683
Foremost416493
Athens car insurance quotes by credit tier

Georgia allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when determining car insurance premiums. Insurers view drivers with good to excellent credit as less risky than drivers with bad credit and charge them cheaper premiums.[3]

The chart below highlights average rates for drivers of varying credit-based insurance scores in Athens.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Athens?

Compared to the state of Georgia average of $193 per month, Athens drivers pay less for car insurance. However, they pay much more than the national average monthly cost for car insurance of $158.

More cities in Georgia

Factors such as crime rate and population density can affect your premiums. Cities with higher population densities, like Atlanta and Savannah, typically have higher rates than smaller cities, such as Albany and Woodstock. Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Athens compares to average costs in other Georgia cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Albany$131$205
Atlanta$204$257
Columbus$137$230
Dallas$177$249
Gainesville$131$224
Lawrenceville$170$262
Marietta$159$223
Savannah$178$265
Valdosta$107$169
Woodstock$150$230
Athens car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Athens.

  • How much is car insurance in Athens?

    On average, car insurance in Athens costs $223 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Athens?

    Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Athens, starting at $52 for liability-only coverage. Athens drivers can also find cheap rates from Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have liability rates as low as $60 and $65, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Athens?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Athens, but Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm stand out as the best car insurance companies. Auto-Owners and State Farm both have Insurify Quality Scores above 4.0 (out of 5.0) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Hugo is the best option for infrequent drivers in Athens, offering affordable pay-as-you-drive policies.

  • How much is the average car insurance per month in Georgia?

    Car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $82 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance in Georgia?

    All Georgia drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. World Population Review. "Georgia Cities by Population (2023)."
  2. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Auto Insurance."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

