¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average total monthly cost of car insurance in Apopka is $256, compared to the national average of $158 per month. Car insurance rates tend to be higher in Florida, and factors like population density, commute time, and accident frequency all likely affect rates in Apopka.
Driver-specific factors such as driving history, age, gender, vehicle make and model, and more also influence car insurance costs, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best deal available to you.
Datos Breves
Apopka drivers pay a monthly average of $302 for full-coverage car insurance and $209 for liability-only coverage.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance in Apopka.
The city’s relatively high population density of more than 1,500 people per square mile also affects car insurance rates.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Apopka
If you’re looking for the best car insurance companies in Apopka, cost is probably one of your top factors in consideration. Though the price of a policy depends on your insurance needs, driving record, and other factors, you can typically find a good deal on car insurance.
Hugo, State Farm, and GEICO offer the best car insurance at affordable rates in Apopka. Here’s what you need to know about each insurer.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$103
$77
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Drivers with an accident
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$77/mo
Launched in 2021, Hugo is a car insurance company that offers on-demand coverage. Drivers can get coverage for periods between three days and six months. The company doesn’t advertise discounts, but customers can turn coverage on and off as needed, depending on their chosen plan. The company has an average rating of 4.8 on Trustpilot. Hugo primarily sells liability-only coverage, but a full-coverage plan is also available.
Ventajas
Some of the lowest average liability rates in Apopka
You can pause coverage as needed and only pay for the days you drive
Contras
On-demand coverage only available for liability coverage plans
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified
Great Option for Liability Coverage
Excellent.
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$80/mo
State Farm offers competitive rates for Apopka drivers with an at-fault accident on their record. The company has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and a below-average number of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index.
Ventajas
Competitive rates for drivers with high-risk violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$82/mo
GEICO has affordable pricing for teenage drivers, an age group that pays the most expensive rates. Due to the company’s extensive list of discounts, it’s possible to secure coverage for less. GEICO has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and a below-average number of complaints on the NAIC complaint index.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness coverage available
Solid pricing for drivers who typically face high prices due to age or previous violations
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Apopka
You can’t control some factors that affect car insurance rates, like your age and location. But you can take steps to lower your car insurance costs.
Raise your deductible. If you opt for a higher insurance deductible, you can often decrease the cost of coverage. But make sure you can afford the deductible in the event of an accident.
Enroll in a defensive driving course. Some insurers allow customers to lower their coverage costs by enrolling in a defensive driving course. After you complete the course, you may qualify for a discount.
Qualify for discounts. Check with your insurance company about potentially available discounts. There are usually a handful of options, including a loyalty discount, a good student discount, or a bundle discount for home, auto, and life insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Apopka: State Farm
If you cause an accident, liability insurance covers damage to the other vehicle and medical expenses for the other driver.[1] The minimum-coverage requirements vary from state to state, but Florida does mandate coverage for residents.
The average cost of liability-only coverage in Apopka is $209 per month, but you may find more attractive deals from the companies in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
69
GEICO
71
Hugo
77
Allstate
120
Safeco
132
Mile Auto
134
Travelers
143
Mercury
149
Liberty Mutual
157
Direct Auto
160
Midvale Home & Auto
178
Progressive
181
Infinity
203
Foremost
213
Dairyland
216
AssuranceAmerica
236
Bristol West
279
National General
311
The General
319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Apopka: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance includes comprehensive, collision, and liability protection. A full-coverage policy can help pay to repair or replace your vehicle in case of an accident or covered event, regardless of who’s at fault.
Full coverage averages $302 per month in Apopka, but drivers may find cheaper rates from the following companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
80
GEICO
82
Hugo
87
Allstate
139
Travelers
167
Mercury
175
Safeco
180
Mile Auto
186
GAINSCO
219
Infinity
237
Liberty Mutual
240
Midvale Home & Auto
256
Direct Auto
257
Progressive
257
National General
313
Foremost
314
AssuranceAmerica
322
Dairyland
384
Bristol West
399
The General
453
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
You should think about buying additional coverage because the minimums don’t typically cover the costs of an accident.
“The average car cost of a new car is [between] $48K and $55K, depending on what source you quote,” explains Earl Jones, insurance agent and owner of his own insurance agency in California. If you only have the minimum liability insurance, you may quickly run out of coverage and need to pay the remaining expenses out of pocket.
You can add the following protection options as single policies or select a full-coverage policy that includes all three.[3]
Comprehensive insurance provides protection if your car sustains damages due to a non-collision accident, like vandalism, theft, or hail.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident: State Farm
Your car insurance costs can increase due to driving incidents like a driving under the influence (DUI) charge, speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident.[4] These incidents indicate to insurers that you might file a claim in the future, which makes you more expensive to insure.
The overall average monthly rate for Apopka residents with an incident on their record is $247.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Insurance rates usually increase after a speeding ticket.[5] Because of that, you should compare quotes from different insurers to find the best deal.
The average monthly cost of full coverage with a ticket in Apopka is $358, while liability-only policies average $248 with a ticket. The following table shows the average monthly costs of top insurers for Apopka drivers with speeding tickets on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
69
79
GEICO
71
83
Hugo
77
100
Allstate
120
139
Safeco
132
168
Mile Auto
134
175
Travelers
143
170
Mercury
149
203
Liberty Mutual
157
198
Direct Auto
160
193
Progressive
181
220
Infinity
203
244
Dairyland
216
261
AssuranceAmerica
236
295
Bristol West
279
332
National General
311
365
The General
319
387
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you cause an accident or other auto incident, you probably have an at-fault accident on your driving record. As a result, your monthly auto insurance rates usually increase. An accident can affect your rates for three years or longer.
Apopka drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an average of $386 per month for full coverage and $267 for liability-only coverage. The following table illustrates quotes for Apopka drivers with at-fault accidents.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
69
85
GEICO
71
89
Hugo
77
97
Allstate
120
150
Safeco
132
182
Mile Auto
134
189
Travelers
143
182
Mercury
149
216
Liberty Mutual
157
213
Direct Auto
160
208
Progressive
181
236
Infinity
203
244
Dairyland
216
277
AssuranceAmerica
236
310
Bristol West
279
350
National General
311
398
The General
319
415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI causes your insurance rates to increase, perhaps more than any other driving infraction. Your current insurance company might drop your coverage due to the seriousness of the driving incident, or you may face increased rates.
If you need new coverage after a DUI in Apopka, you'll face average monthly rates of $446 for full coverage and $309 for liability only. The following insurance companies are the cheapest in Apopka for drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
69
104
GEICO
71
107
Hugo
77
107
Allstate
120
182
Safeco
132
200
Mile Auto
134
211
Travelers
143
216
Mercury
149
232
Liberty Mutual
157
238
Direct Auto
160
242
Progressive
181
274
Infinity
203
307
Foremost
213
322
Dairyland
216
327
AssuranceAmerica
236
357
Bristol West
279
422
National General
311
471
The General
319
483
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates fluctuate with age. Teenagers cost the most to insure, but rates decrease for drivers around the age of 35 and continue to decrease through retirement age. You might see rates increase again slightly around age 70 due to increased physical vulnerability and a higher crash death rate.[6]
Seniors in Apopka have access to competitive car insurance rates, with average monthly costs of $252 for full coverage and $175 for liability-only policies. Apopka seniors may find better-than-average rates from the following companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
62
54
GEICO
66
57
Allstate
113
98
Travelers
133
114
Mercury
144
123
Mile Auto
144
104
Safeco
154
113
Progressive
187
132
Liberty Mutual
198
130
Direct Auto
200
125
AssuranceAmerica
242
177
National General
255
254
Dairyland
313
176
Bristol West
323
226
The General
373
263
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teenagers face the most expensive insurance rates due to inexperience driving and risky driving habits.[7] Staying on your parents’ insurance plan, opting for a safe car, and qualifying for a good student discount can help reduce your costs as a teen driver. And if you’re younger than 18, you won't be able to buy your own policy without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
Teen drivers in Apopka face average monthly rates of $463 for full coverage and $320 for liability only. The following table shows the insurers with the cheapest rates for teen drivers in Apopka.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
119
103
State Farm
127
110
Hugo
147
130
Allstate
228
197
Travelers
281
241
Mercury
300
255
Safeco
300
220
Mile Auto
336
242
Infinity
370
317
Liberty Mutual
376
246
Progressive
431
303
Direct Auto
438
273
Foremost
523
355
National General
557
553
Dairyland
577
325
AssuranceAmerica
580
425
Bristol West
616
430
The General
671
472
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Apopka car insurance quotes by credit tier
Florida insurers can consider your credit history as a factor when determining auto insurance pricing. Some states prohibit insurers from considering credit, but Apopka residents can expect their credit history to affect quotes.
Insurers use credit history to generate credit-based insurance scores that predict the likelihood of you filing a claim. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores usually secure lower rates on car insurance. People with poor credit scores typically pay higher rates.
The average rates in Apopka increase as credit scores decrease. Here’s what Apopka drivers pay by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Apopka?
Drivers in Apopka pay an average of $302 per month for full-coverage car insurance, compared to the state average of $299 per month. Liability averages $209 per month in Apopka and $214 at the state level.
But compared to the national averages of $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability only, Apopka residents pay more than other U.S. drivers. When determining prices, car insurance companies consider an area’s weather, traffic, crime rates, and other factors. Due to its location, Florida residents pay high rates for car insurance.
More cities in Florida
Apopka offers competitive car insurance rates compared to other cities in the state. The following table shows average monthly rates in other Florida cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Apopka car insurance FAQs
Finding auto coverage that works best for your budget and insurance needs can feel overwhelming. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding car insurance in Apopka, Florida.
How much is car insurance in Apopka?
On average, Apopka drivers pay a total of $256 per month for car insurance. Liability coverage averages $209 per month, while full coverage is $302, on average. Your premium ultimately depends on your driving record, credit history, age, insurer, location, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Apopka?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance for most drivers in Apopka, with liability rates that start at $69 per month.
Apopka drivers can also find cheap rates from GEICO and Hugo, the second- and third-cheapest companies in the city. Their liability rates start at $71 and $77 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Apopka?
State Farm has an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, which indicates financial strength, customer satisfaction, and quality coverage options, making it the best car insurance company in the city. GEICO and Allstate also offer quality coverage, and Hugo has the best on-demand coverage options.
Is Florida a no-fault state?
Yes. Florida is a no-fault state, which means that each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their respective auto insurer, regardless of fault.
Do you need a car when living in Apopka?
Most people living in Apopka need a car to comfortably get around the city. That said, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority provides some public transportation options, including bus routes.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.