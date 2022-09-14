Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident: State Farm

Your car insurance costs can increase due to driving incidents like a driving under the influence (DUI) charge, speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident.[4] These incidents indicate to insurers that you might file a claim in the future, which makes you more expensive to insure.

The overall average monthly rate for Apopka residents with an incident on their record is $247.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurance rates usually increase after a speeding ticket.[5] Because of that, you should compare quotes from different insurers to find the best deal.

The average monthly cost of full coverage with a ticket in Apopka is $358, while liability-only policies average $248 with a ticket. The following table shows the average monthly costs of top insurers for Apopka drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 69 79 GEICO 71 83 Hugo 77 100 Allstate 120 139 Safeco 132 168 Mile Auto 134 175 Travelers 143 170 Mercury 149 203 Liberty Mutual 157 198 Direct Auto 160 193 Progressive 181 220 Infinity 203 244 Dairyland 216 261 AssuranceAmerica 236 295 Bristol West 279 332 National General 311 365 The General 319 387 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident or other auto incident, you probably have an at-fault accident on your driving record. As a result, your monthly auto insurance rates usually increase. An accident can affect your rates for three years or longer.

Apopka drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an average of $386 per month for full coverage and $267 for liability-only coverage. The following table illustrates quotes for Apopka drivers with at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 69 85 GEICO 71 89 Hugo 77 97 Allstate 120 150 Safeco 132 182 Mile Auto 134 189 Travelers 143 182 Mercury 149 216 Liberty Mutual 157 213 Direct Auto 160 208 Progressive 181 236 Infinity 203 244 Dairyland 216 277 AssuranceAmerica 236 310 Bristol West 279 350 National General 311 398 The General 319 415 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI causes your insurance rates to increase, perhaps more than any other driving infraction. Your current insurance company might drop your coverage due to the seriousness of the driving incident, or you may face increased rates.

If you need new coverage after a DUI in Apopka, you'll face average monthly rates of $446 for full coverage and $309 for liability only. The following insurance companies are the cheapest in Apopka for drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records.