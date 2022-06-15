Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Washington, D.C.: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Who should buy gap insurance in Washington, D.C.?

Is gap insurance required in Washington, D.C.? While drivers in Washington, D.C. are not required to carry gap insurance, many lenders require leaseholders to purchase this type of coverage. If you lease a car, make sure you check with your lender to see if they require gap insurance.

Gap insurance can be an option for many drivers, depending on their financing situation. Most auto insurance policies include liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage, so it can be confusing to know if you should include optional add-ons to your policy. Continue reading to see if gap insurance is an option for your D.C. auto insurance policy.

This type of auto insurance coverage is beneficial for those who have different finance plans for their vehicles. A car owner who has financed their car for five years or longer, made a less-than-20-percent down payment on their car, or leased their car will benefit from gap insurance. Also, it can be helpful for car owners of quickly depreciating cars or those with equity rolled over from old loans.

Gap coverage does not typically cover medical expenses or bodily injury but rather the value of the car if it experiences any physical damage or is stolen. There are other policy add-ons to cover reimbursements for additional needs if you, as the motorist or renter, are interested. These can range from covering property damage to liability insurance.