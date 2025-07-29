7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Featured in
Featured in
Table of contents
Progressive, the second-largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, offers a telematics discount program called Snapshot.[1] Usage-based insurance, or telematics programs, monitors driver behavior and offers discounts to safe drivers.
Snapshot provides enrolled drivers with potential premium discounts. But not every driver can earn savings, and the percentage of actual savings varies by driver.
Here’s what you should know about the Progressive Snapshot program, including how to decide if it’s a good car insurance option for you.
You can earn a participation discount upon signing up for Snapshot as a new Progressive policyholder. Progressive advertises an average of $169 in initial savings in the first six months.
Customers who complete the Snapshot program and renew coverage with Progressive earn an average of $322 per year in policy discounts, according to Progressive.
Approximately two in 10 drivers receive an increased premium at the end of the program.
What is Progressive Snapshot?
Progressive Snapshot is a program that monitors your real driving behavior. The insurance company uses this information to make decisions about your premium costs.
Safe drivers can potentially save money by participating in this program. But risky drivers may actually see their car insurance costs increase under the program. About 20% of drivers see an increased premium at the end of the Snapshot program, according to Progressive.
Depending on where you live, Progressive Snapshot may be available as either a mobile app or a plug-in device. Although this program operates in most states, it’s not available in California.
Where available, Progressive Snapshot may be a good option for safe drivers seeking to lower their car insurance costs. On average, drivers save around $322 on their car insurance premiums after the program’s completion. At sign-up, drivers receive an automatic discount, with an average of $169 in savings.[2]
How Progressive Snapshot works
Progressive Snapshot starts when you sign up. Depending on your situation, you might choose to enroll using the mobile app or opt for a plug-in device. The plug-in device is a good option for drivers with a mobile phone that doesn’t support the Progressive app.
You should receive a sign-up discount. Once enrolled, Snapshot will begin to monitor your driving behavior immediately. Along the way, you can check in on the mobile app or online to see how you’re doing. The app will provide driving tips to help you improve your habits.
Progressive Snapshot closely monitors the following driving features and habits:
Hard braking
Fast accelerations
Late night driving between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Driving frequency
Phone usage while driving
When you renew your auto insurance policy — usually after six months — you may receive a Snapshot discount from Progressive if it has collected enough positive information about your driving behavior. But if Progressive collected negative information about your driving behavior, you might see your insurance premiums increase upon policy renewal.
Pros and cons of using Snapshot
Every tool has benefits and drawbacks, including Progressive Snapshot. Below, you can weigh the pros and cons of using the Snapshot telematics program.
Guaranteed sign-up discount
Multiple ways to participate in the program
Can opt out at any time
Privacy concerns
Rates could increase based on driving behavior
Not available in California
How much you can save with Snapshot
Progressive has offered more than $1.2 billion in discounts because of Snapshot. Drivers receive an average sign-up discount of $169. When it’s time to renew coverage after completing the Snapshot program, Progressive drivers earn an average of $322 per year in savings.
But exactly how much you can save varies based on your situation and driving behavior. If you practice safe driving, you may earn big savings. If you don’t drive safely, you could see your rate increase.
Snapshot reviews and customer feedback
Real Progressive Snapshot customers report mixed opinions about the program.
The Progressive app has received positive feedback, with more than 4.5 out of 5 stars in both Google Play and the Apple App Store. But Android users seem to report more difficulties with Snapshot itself. For example, one reviewer said:
Another user generally liked the app but stated issues with the app’s Snapshot features:
Snapshot users on Reddit also had a range of opinions. One Reddit user said, “In the end, the Snapshot device did nothing but create stress, anxiety, and a higher insurance premium.”
But another reported a positive experience: “I did it and it took $329 off my 6 month term which was a significant discount. I work from home though and only drive on the weekends so it made sense for me.”
How to enroll in Progressive Snapshot
You can enroll in the Snapshot program when you purchase your policy. If you’ve already purchased a policy, you can enroll by calling the company at 1 (877) 329-7283.[3] At enrollment, you’ll likely receive a participation discount if you’re a new customer.
After you sign up for the program, you’ll either finalize the mobile app setup or wait for the plug-in device to arrive on your doorstep. Once you set up your mobile app or plug-in device, Snapshot will begin to monitor your driving behavior. When you renew your policy, Progressive may offer you a discount based on the driving behaviors it records.
If you decide to opt out of Snapshot during the policy period, you’ll lose your participation discount. In some states, you might not lose the discount during this policy period but instead face a surcharge upon renewal.
Progressive Snapshot data privacy
When you set up Snapshot, you give Progressive permission to monitor your driving. Some of the data collected includes vehicle speed, location via GPS, and time of day.
Progressive Snapshot uses this information to assess your driving behavior. Drivers deemed to practice safe driving behavior tend to receive a discount, while high-risk drivers tend to see their premiums increase.
Although the company claims to protect your data, it sometimes shares personally identifiable information with third parties. For some drivers, this level of data sharing could be unacceptable. But other drivers may be comfortable with the exchange of data in pursuit of lower car insurance costs.
Is Progressive Snapshot worth it?
Progressive Snapshot is a tool worth considering, but it’s not for everyone.
Generally, safe drivers, low-mileage drivers, and tech-savvy users can benefit the most from this telematics program. But Snapshot isn’t a good fit for people who drive late at night, often hit the brakes hard, or don’t want Progressive to track them.
Before deciding to sign up with Progressive Snapshot in hopes of a discount, take an honest look at your driving behavior. If you often speed or use your phone in the car, you don’t have much to gain from Progressive Snapshot. But if you truly use your vehicle infrequently and safely, Snapshot may offer worthwhile savings.
Progressive Snapshot FAQs
If you have additional questions about Progressive Snapshot, the following answers may help.
How much does Progressive Snapshot lower your insurance?
Snapshot users save an average of $322 per year, according to Progressive. But your actual savings will vary based on your unique situation and driving behavior.
How does your phone know if you’re driving or a passenger?
If you aren’t driving, you have the ability to categorize a trip as a passenger trip.
What are the disadvantages of Progressive Snapshot?
If you exhibit poor driving behavior, using Progressive Snapshot can increase your car insurance costs.
How long does Progressive Snapshot track you?
Progressive Snapshot continues to monitor your driving habits for as long as you have the app installed and turned on for driving trips. This period may last for six months.
Can you pause Progressive Snapshot?
Yes. It’s possible to pause Progressive Snapshot in some situations. You can also choose to opt out of Progressive Snapshot at any time. But opting out of the program may involve losing your discount.
Does Progressive Snapshot show your location?
Yes. Progressive Snapshot tracks and collects data about your location.
