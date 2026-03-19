Is Kemper a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 347 Customers

Kemper customers give it an overall score of 3.7 out of 5. It has an average full-coverage rate of $175 per month.

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Kemper Insurance: Rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall rating3.7
Customer service2.6
Discounts3.0
Claims handling3.2
Value3.1
Policy transparency3.2
Quick Facts

  • Kemper overall user rating: 3.7 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Kemper: Not rated

  • NAIC complaint index: 5.00 (higher than expected)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Kemper: $175

Our take on Kemper insurance

Kemper specializes in car insurance for high-risk drivers who struggle to secure car insurance from other insurers. Positive customer reviews for Kemper focus on agents who are easy to work with. But negative reviews say that Kemper doesn’t offer very good value for its coverage.

Kemper customer service reviews: Rated 2.6 out of 5

Kemper’s customer service has a rating of 2.6 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews mention that if you reach the right person, it can make all the difference in having a good experience with Kemper. But negative reviews for Kemper’s customer service mainly focus on the difficulty of finding the right person to help with an issue.

You can find reviews from real Kemper customers below.

  • Roberta
    Verified Review
    I feel what I pay is a bit high, but I did want collision and that jumped up the price. I feel Kemper is a good insurance company.
    Reviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026
    I feel what I pay is a bit high, but I did want collision and that jumped up the price. I feel Kemper is a good insurance company.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on October 14, 2025
    Make sure you know if you’re going with a six-month or a 12-month policy.
    Erick
    Verified Review
    Much better price than anyone else. Oh yeah, and they go out of their way to help you solve any problems immediately. Great service, great price.
    Reviewed in Texas on August 29, 2025
    Much better price than anyone else. Oh yeah, and they go out of their way to help you solve any problems immediately. Great service, great price.
    Debora
    Verified Review
    Tim was an excellent agent.
    Reviewed in California on June 3, 2025
    Tim was clear about my options with Kemper.
    Lucile
    Verified Review
    Reliable
    Reviewed in Florida on May 11, 2025
    Easy to work with, excellent cooperation.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in California on October 5, 2024
    It's available but extremely expensive.
    Jeffery
    Verified Review
    Fairness
    Reviewed in California on September 9, 2024
    The company is okay, but their rates are poor.
    Jonathan
    Verified Review
    Kemper is the One!
    Reviewed in California on September 9, 2024
    I've been with them for over two decades. They offer the lowest rates.
    Gavin
    Verified Review
    Kemper Experience
    Reviewed in Florida on October 22, 2025
    Great value for money. Good transparency.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in California on March 16, 2025
    It's too expensive.
    Sheila
    Verified Review
    Too Much Running Around
    Reviewed in California on March 16, 2025
    You just get sent in a circle of agents.
    Lawrence
    Verified Review
    Switched from my previous insurance company due to increasing rates
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 6, 2025
    My previous insurance company was pretty good, but the rates kept increasing. So, I decided to switch to Miles.
    Sanford
    Verified Review
    Be Aware of What You Pick
    Reviewed in Florida on September 22, 2024
    The broker is great, but the broker's clerk is not too sharp.
    Diana
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfactory
    Reviewed in California on August 26, 2024
    They don't communicate well with their customers.
    Carlos
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on August 15, 2024
    Good. I would love to pay less.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Had to pay $500 deductible for a hit and run
    Reviewed in California on August 4, 2024
    The service was average.

Kemper customer service ratings vs. State Farm 

State Farm beats Kemper when it comes to customer service. State Farm has a rating of 4.2 out of 5. 

The chart below shows how the companies’ customer service ratings compare.

Company
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Average Score
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Kemper2.6 
State Farm4.2

Kemper discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Insurify customers give Kemper an average rating of 3.0 out of 5 for its discounts. Positive reviews for Kemper’s discounts focus on them creating a competitive starting price that’s a good fit for drivers on a budget. Negative reviews, however, discuss the way prices increase after discounts drop off, leaving policyholders feeling unrewarded for their loyalty.

Read real reviews from Kemper customers below.

  • Love
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance I've Ever Worked With
    Reviewed in California on July 5, 2024
    Great deals and wonderful customer service.
    David
    Verified Review
    The Best Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in New York on December 4, 2025
    Excellent help.
    Alvin
    Verified Review
    Very Rewarding Adventure in My Life
    Reviewed in California on March 23, 2025
    Very satisfying experience.
    Tony
    Verified Review
    Ok Insurance
    Reviewed in California on March 21, 2025
    So far, it's okay.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    New Auto Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Florida on November 25, 2024
    Ensure that there's a representative available who understands the business of Kemper. My contact did not have the knowledge or understanding to answer my questions.
    Violeta
    Verified Review
    Very good, but I was not expecting the increase in price.
    Reviewed in Florida on August 16, 2024
    The service is very good, but I wasn't expecting the recent increase in price.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Kemper Customer Service - Horrible
    Reviewed in California on July 7, 2024
    Their customer service is horrible. By that, I mean they are neither friendly nor professional. My last interaction with them was last week. The agent kept coughing in my ear and clearing her throat. Don't they have a mute button for that? She lacked confidence and spoke to me as if I were her friend. I'm not her friend, I am a customer. By the way, she's not the only one there who communicates in a negative manner.
    Edgar
    Verified Review
    Service
    Reviewed in Florida on June 15, 2024
    Good service.
    Cinquette
    Verified Review
    Worst experience with insurance ever
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 18, 2025
    They tell you it’s no money down to start coverage, then double charge you on your first due date. After I told them I’m switching coverage and not renewing at the renewal date, they put my card on auto-pay and on my renewal day withdrew money from my account, putting me in overdraft. I am now with State Farm and was able to get the withdrawal reversed.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Shop Around
    Reviewed in California on April 21, 2025
    Everything was good. However, my premiums kept rising and upon doing some research, I found out that I was being overcharged.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Told my payments would be one amount, turns out it was higher
    Reviewed in California on April 8, 2025
    I'm not sure if it's Kemper or the broker I don't like.
    Gilbert
    Verified Review
    Review
    Reviewed in California on March 6, 2025
    It's hard to get through to someone to speak after the payment is made.
    Rosario
    Verified Review
    It's okay. They're not the easiest to deal with. When you can get someone on the phone, they are nice for the most part. I called to add a new truck to the policy, and thought everything was done. However, I later found out they never actually added the new truck. There are also issues with auto pay. It's probably learning curves for everyone since they took over my previous insurance. It is what it is.
    Reviewed in California on July 18, 2024
    It's okay. They're not the easiest to deal with. When you can get someone on the phone, they are nice for the most part. I called to add a new truck to the policy, and thought everything was done. However, I later found out they never actually added the new truck. There are also issues with auto pay. It's probably learning curves for everyone since they took over my previous insurance. It is what it is.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Kemper Review
    Reviewed in California on July 15, 2024
    They terminated my policy because I live in California, despite the fact that I've never filed a claim.
    Rosibel
    Verified Review
    It's Good
    Reviewed in Florida on July 8, 2024
    It's a good insurance, but I've noticed that after many years, I don't receive discounts.
    Sylvia
    Verified Review
    Overcharging for Reinstatement
    Reviewed in California on January 26, 2024
    I was late by 2 days on my payment, and they refused to reinstate me. They were charging me double the payment and the down-payment. They also had an attitude problem.

Kemper discounts ratings vs. State Farm

Kemper falls behind State Farm when it comes to discounts. State Farm has a rating of 3.9 out of 5. State Farm gets better average reviews than Kemper for its discounts.

Here’s how these companies stack up for discounts.

Company
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Average Score
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Kemper3.0
State Farm3.9

Kemper claims handling reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Insurify customers with Kemper give the company a rating of 3.2 out of 5 for its claims handling. Some customers have smooth and fast claims experiences with little friction. Other customers find that they have difficulty reaching claims adjusters and that there’s a lack of follow-through with Kemper’s claims handling.

  • Yakov
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance with Kemper
    Reviewed in New York on April 11, 2025
    I have five tips to share with my friends about Kemper.
    Drew
    Verified Review
    Horrible
    Reviewed in Florida on September 30, 2024
    It's very expensive.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    Had to Choose Car Insurance Over Food
    Reviewed in California on September 20, 2024
    I feel their prices were way over-inflated. Yes, I had special circumstances, but what they charged me was outrageous.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    Satisfaction
    Reviewed in California on March 28, 2024
    Memory met all my concerns.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Changed Over Time
    Reviewed in California on April 4, 2025
    At times, it was difficult to communicate with someone. When Kemper decided not to cover California, I wasn't given much time to switch insurance companies.
    Leonel
    Verified Review
    Policies are too expensive and complicated
    Reviewed in Florida on May 25, 2024
    I was not able to find a decent price. It's not good.
    Bruce
    Verified Review
    Too expensive despite a good record
    Reviewed in California on August 27, 2025
    The price keeps going up. I've never filed a claim. Unfortunately, when someone rear-ended me, they didn’t have insurance, and by accident, mine had expired by two months. My wife and I just didn’t touch base.
    Steve
    Verified Review
    California's Worst for Insurance and Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on March 8, 2025
    I feel like they're the biggest scam in California. All payments go to them and there's no courtesy from them, just increased rates of $100 per month.
    Willis
    Verified Review
    Not Too Happy!
    Reviewed in Florida on January 27, 2025
    There's no personal contact - just a number! They tried to overcharge me at first!!
    Hannah
    Verified Review
    Fair
    Reviewed in Illinois on December 8, 2024
    The prices are too expensive.
    Rolando
    Verified Review
    Good Service, but Check Around for Faster Claim Service
    Reviewed in California on October 13, 2024
    The service is good.
    Eugene
    Verified Review
    Charged for the whole month, despite having car for only 2 weeks
    Reviewed in California on October 2, 2024
    This is not good.

Kemper claims handling ratings vs. State Farm

Compared to State Farm, Kemper’s score of 3.2 out of 5 comes in second for its claims handling, according to Insurify customers. State Farm gets an average rating of 4.1 out of 5. 

Here’s how these companies stack up for claims handling.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Kemper3.2
State Farm4.1

Kemper value for money reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Kemper’s value for money doesn’t receive high marks, coming in at 3.1 out of 5 based on reviews from Insurify customers. Some customers say that Kemper seems expensive for what you get and that difficulties with claims can make it not seem worth the price. But other reviews from longtime Kemper customers say they find the policy easy to maintain and reasonably priced.

Below, you can read real reviews from Insurify customers with Kemper.

  • Evaristo
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on February 25, 2024
    I would absolutely stay with Kemper, but they are no longer providing auto insurance.
    Christina
    Verified Review
    Never use Kemper… the turtle did NOT win the race!
    Reviewed in Texas on December 12, 2024
    My experience with Kemper was not good at all. The only positive aspect was the premium I paid, but as the saying goes, 'you get what you pay for.' I can confirm this is true. I would not recommend Kemper to anyone because when I had an at-fault accident, they were slow to start processing my claim. It took at least 2 weeks for an adjustor to be assigned to my claim. Even then, the adjustor was not easy to reach. The shop where I took my car said they never had good experiences working with Kemper and often had to speak to the claim adjuster’s supervisor. It took almost 3 weeks for someone to give an estimate on my car. They were also slow in making the payment to the shop for the original estimate and the supplement estimate. This delay caused my car's repair to be delayed and the shop was unable to finish in a timely manner. Because of all these delays, my rental went well over 20 days and they tried to avoid paying for my rental too. I had to fight for my rental benefit to get reimbursed so I could pay the rental, which wasn't even half of what I was being charged for my rental. Kemper only paid me $500 and the total cost of the rental car was $1359.66, which is the total amount I owed for the rental. I would never recommend them to anyone else because no one deserves to go through the amount of stress and anxiety that they put me through all because they just drag their feet and are slow to process and pay out your claim to get your car back on the road.
    Armando
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfied
    Reviewed in California on September 19, 2024
    It's poor. It's hard to even make a payment. They are quick to charge, but I have to jump through hoops to simply change my payment card. I wouldn't recommend using it unless you have time to waste.
    Shannon
    Verified Review
    My Experience with Kemper
    Reviewed in Texas on June 5, 2024
    The claims handling process was the worst I've ever experienced. It was difficult to get anyone to answer their phone, and it was even harder to get the same person to follow through with anything. It was a horrible experience. I would advise considering other options.
    Tina
    Verified Review
    Do NOT use Kemper
    Reviewed in California on February 10, 2026
    Terrible, they charge extra for glass coverage. I was in an accident on 12/30 and still have not heard back from them. When you call, it goes to a call center that cannot help you or transfer your call, just to a payment portal. Of course, they want their money, but they don’t want to help you. I got the number of the person who’s supposed to be handling my claim. I’ve been calling them since probably December 31 and have never gotten a call back. The voicemail gives the number to the supervisor and says they will call you back within 24 hours, but that’s also not true because here it is February 11 and I still have not heard back from them.
    Jackie
    Verified Review
    Do Not Recommend
    Reviewed in California on September 28, 2025
    Terrible experience dealing with claims. They lack direction, have poor communication, and are dismissive to their clients. They allowed me to be at fault for an accident rather than putting in the work to properly investigate. They try to justify drastic rate increases without a concise explanation.
    Petula
    Verified Review
    Need a better website or app. Not user friendly and price still high.
    Reviewed in Florida on June 15, 2025
    The website could be better. The price is still high. Customer service hours are very limited.
    Rufus
    Verified Review
    No Response
    Reviewed in California on October 10, 2024
    They never called me back.
    Carlos
    Verified Review
    Poor Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on October 7, 2024
    I would not recommend this company. My representative was not helpful. I had a claim that was never attended to. I had to do all of the work and there has been no progress. I've left multiple messages and none have been returned.

Kemper value for money ratings vs. State Farm

Reviews from Kemper customers about its value for the money place it below State Farm. State Farm’s rating is 3.7 out of 5. Customers cite a more dependable experience overall with State Farm, making the price feel more justified.

The chart below shows how the ratings for these companies compare.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Kemper3.1
State Farm3.7

Kemper policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Kemper gets a 3.2 out of 5 for policy transparency from Insurify customers. Some customer reviews talk about clear explanations from specific agents and say that Kemper policy choices were easy to understand when guided properly.

But a recurring theme is surprising billing amounts that don’t line up with what Kemper customers thought they agreed to, creating negative experiences. Customers sometimes describe unclear terms around renewal, payment handling, and fees.

Below, you can read through reviews of Kemper from real Insurify customers.

  • Mario
    Verified Review
    Ok
    Reviewed in California on September 23, 2024
    Too expensive.
    Ulysses
    Verified Review
    Bad Experience
    Reviewed in Florida on October 2, 2024
    The prices are high.
    Ulysses
    Verified Review
    Every time I renew the policy, they raise the price. Despite my age being 60 years old with a clean record, and my wife being 46 years old with a clean record and no accidents, the price increases.
    Reviewed in Florida on September 15, 2024
    Every time I renew the policy, they raise the price. Despite my age being 60 years old with a clean record, and my wife being 46 years old with a clean record and no accidents, the price increases.
    Tyrone
    Verified Review
    Not Recommended
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 10, 2024
    They secretly increased rates, which was horrible.
    Alexis
    Verified Review
    Terrible Experience
    Reviewed in California on August 20, 2024
    This was the worst experience I've ever had with an insurance company. They were not helpful during my claim process. I was unjustly deemed at fault for an accident, which negatively impacted my driving record.
    Mauro
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in California on July 22, 2024
    Too expensive.
    Eric
    Verified Review
    Not good
    Reviewed in New York on June 18, 2024
    Geico's cost is reasonable, but I can't say the same for the entire country. However, in upstate NY, their claims service is very poor. For instance, I had a motorcycle accident 6 years ago and naturally, I made a claim. But they resisted me fiercely. As a result, I ended up paying for all of my bike repairs out of pocket. They also refused to cover any medical expenses for my fiancee.
    Esteban
    Verified Review
    Overpriced
    Reviewed in California on March 4, 2024
    It's overpriced.

Kemper policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm

Kemper’s 3.2 out of 5 policy transparency score lags behind its competitors, according to reviews from Insurify customers. State Farm receives a rating of 3.8 out of 5. 

To see how the companies’ policy transparency compares, look at the chart below.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Kemper3.2
State Farm3.8

Kemper vs. State Farm and Allstate

Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how Kemper stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and Allstate.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Kemper customer reviews: Read what over 347 Insurify customers have to say about Kemper

The reviews below show what more than 347 Insurify customers have said about Kemper in the past 12 months.

Wendell
Verified Review
Service is Good!
Reviewed in California on March 15, 2025
It's the cheapest and it's easy to get claims.
Veronika
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in California on March 22, 2024
I never needed any service for myself.
Devin
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on January 12, 2024
Lower price than everyone else.
Gustavo
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in on August 10, 2023
It could be a 5, but I think I'm paying too much.
Richard
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in on August 6, 2023
I had no issues with Kemper until my rates started rising.
Itzamari
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on February 1, 2023
Edit was a good price, now it's too much.
Stanley
Verified Review
Whenever I needed them, they were there. I didn't get any excuses; they were just there. So far, I've had no problems with roadside assistance and no complaints. Plus, no one can beat their price.
Reviewed in on January 10, 2023
Whenever I needed them, they were there. I didn't get any excuses; they were just there. So far, I've had no problems with roadside assistance and no complaints. Plus, no one can beat their price.
William
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in on November 9, 2022
They took care of my claim rapidly when I had debris strike my car on the turnpike.
Louis
Verified Review
Very Unsatisfied
Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025
They are too expensive, and getting in touch with them is a headache!
Autum
Verified Review
In the beginning, you guys were excellent in going through the whole process, explaining my options, answering the phone, and returning calls in a timely manner. The prices were very good. But now, I can't get my agent to answer the phone for anything. I kept receiving texts telling me I needed to make a payment, even though I had already made one. I kept calling my agent who never answered, and I couldn't leave a message because her mailbox was full. The funny thing is, every time I call, it's full, meaning she never checks her phone. I found out my policy needed to be renewed, and I can't get her to answer the phone to explain to me what needed to happen.
Reviewed in on January 9, 2024
In the beginning, you guys were excellent in going through the whole process, explaining my options, answering the phone, and returning calls in a timely manner. The prices were very good. But now, I can't get my agent to answer the phone for anything. I kept receiving texts telling me I needed to make a payment, even though I had already made one. I kept calling my agent who never answered, and I couldn't leave a message because her mailbox was full. The funny thing is, every time I call, it's full, meaning she never checks her phone. I found out my policy needed to be renewed, and I can't get her to answer the phone to explain to me what needed to happen.
Dayna
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in on June 10, 2023
The cost is too high.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in on January 30, 2023
Poor communication - They did not answer my email regarding setting up auto payments.
Kevin
Verified Review
They overcharged us and have not given us a refund after reducing it to where it should have been all along.
Reviewed in on January 24, 2023
They overcharged us and have not given us a refund after reducing it to where it should have been all along.
Kathy
Verified Review
I've been with this company for 3-4 years. I've had my fair share of accidents and seen my rates increase and decrease. They are a broker, Calles, based in California, while Kemper is located in Texas. You end up paying broker fees which can be quite high. Recently, I switched to another company, Progressive, which saved me over $100 per month for a newer car. I'm glad I switched, but I regret having paid them $285 in broker fees for changing the policy from an older car to my new one. I would advise against dealing with the middle man, as you end up paying exorbitant fees.
Reviewed in on January 14, 2023
I've been with this company for 3-4 years. I've had my fair share of accidents and seen my rates increase and decrease. They are a broker, Calles, based in California, while Kemper is located in Texas. You end up paying broker fees which can be quite high. Recently, I switched to another company, Progressive, which saved me over $100 per month for a newer car. I'm glad I switched, but I regret having paid them $285 in broker fees for changing the policy from an older car to my new one. I would advise against dealing with the middle man, as you end up paying exorbitant fees.
Bryan
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on January 11, 2023
Poor claims department.
David
Verified Review
They got my information wrong after I submitted a photo of my ID, causing a change in my quote after a month. It's terrible for online account management.
Reviewed in on January 10, 2023
They got my information wrong after I submitted a photo of my ID, causing a change in my quote after a month. It's terrible for online account management.

John Leach
Written byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

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John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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