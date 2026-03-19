Christina Verified Review

Never use Kemper… the turtle did NOT win the race!

Reviewed in Texas on December 12, 2024

My experience with Kemper was not good at all. The only positive aspect was the premium I paid, but as the saying goes, 'you get what you pay for.' I can confirm this is true. I would not recommend Kemper to anyone because when I had an at-fault accident, they were slow to start processing my claim. It took at least 2 weeks for an adjustor to be assigned to my claim. Even then, the adjustor was not easy to reach. The shop where I took my car said they never had good experiences working with Kemper and often had to speak to the claim adjuster’s supervisor. It took almost 3 weeks for someone to give an estimate on my car. They were also slow in making the payment to the shop for the original estimate and the supplement estimate. This delay caused my car's repair to be delayed and the shop was unable to finish in a timely manner. Because of all these delays, my rental went well over 20 days and they tried to avoid paying for my rental too. I had to fight for my rental benefit to get reimbursed so I could pay the rental, which wasn't even half of what I was being charged for my rental. Kemper only paid me $500 and the total cost of the rental car was $1359.66, which is the total amount I owed for the rental. I would never recommend them to anyone else because no one deserves to go through the amount of stress and anxiety that they put me through all because they just drag their feet and are slow to process and pay out your claim to get your car back on the road.