Kemper Insurance: Rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall rating
|3.7
|Customer service
|2.6
|Discounts
|3.0
|Claims handling
|3.2
|Value
|3.1
|Policy transparency
|3.2
Kemper overall user rating: 3.7 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Kemper: Not rated
NAIC complaint index: 5.00 (higher than expected)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Kemper: $175
Our take on Kemper insurance
Kemper specializes in car insurance for high-risk drivers who struggle to secure car insurance from other insurers. Positive customer reviews for Kemper focus on agents who are easy to work with. But negative reviews say that Kemper doesn’t offer very good value for its coverage.
Kemper customer service reviews: Rated 2.6 out of 5
Kemper’s customer service has a rating of 2.6 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews mention that if you reach the right person, it can make all the difference in having a good experience with Kemper. But negative reviews for Kemper’s customer service mainly focus on the difficulty of finding the right person to help with an issue.
You can find reviews from real Kemper customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026I feel what I pay is a bit high, but I did want collision and that jumped up the price. I feel Kemper is a good insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 14, 2025Make sure you know if you’re going with a six-month or a 12-month policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 29, 2025Much better price than anyone else. Oh yeah, and they go out of their way to help you solve any problems immediately. Great service, great price.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 3, 2025Tim was clear about my options with Kemper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 11, 2025Easy to work with, excellent cooperation.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 5, 2024It's available but extremely expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 9, 2024The company is okay, but their rates are poor.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 9, 2024I've been with them for over two decades. They offer the lowest rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 22, 2025Great value for money. Good transparency.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 16, 2025It's too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 16, 2025You just get sent in a circle of agents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 6, 2025My previous insurance company was pretty good, but the rates kept increasing. So, I decided to switch to Miles.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 22, 2024The broker is great, but the broker's clerk is not too sharp.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 26, 2024They don't communicate well with their customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 15, 2024Good. I would love to pay less.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 4, 2024The service was average.
Kemper customer service ratings vs. State Farm
State Farm beats Kemper when it comes to customer service. State Farm has a rating of 4.2 out of 5.
The chart below shows how the companies’ customer service ratings compare.
Company
Average Score
|Kemper
|2.6
|State Farm
|4.2
Kemper discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Insurify customers give Kemper an average rating of 3.0 out of 5 for its discounts. Positive reviews for Kemper’s discounts focus on them creating a competitive starting price that’s a good fit for drivers on a budget. Negative reviews, however, discuss the way prices increase after discounts drop off, leaving policyholders feeling unrewarded for their loyalty.
Read real reviews from Kemper customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 5, 2024Great deals and wonderful customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on December 4, 2025Excellent help.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 23, 2025Very satisfying experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 21, 2025So far, it's okay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 25, 2024Ensure that there's a representative available who understands the business of Kemper. My contact did not have the knowledge or understanding to answer my questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 16, 2024The service is very good, but I wasn't expecting the recent increase in price.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 7, 2024Their customer service is horrible. By that, I mean they are neither friendly nor professional. My last interaction with them was last week. The agent kept coughing in my ear and clearing her throat. Don't they have a mute button for that? She lacked confidence and spoke to me as if I were her friend. I'm not her friend, I am a customer. By the way, she's not the only one there who communicates in a negative manner.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 15, 2024Good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 18, 2025They tell you it’s no money down to start coverage, then double charge you on your first due date. After I told them I’m switching coverage and not renewing at the renewal date, they put my card on auto-pay and on my renewal day withdrew money from my account, putting me in overdraft. I am now with State Farm and was able to get the withdrawal reversed.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 21, 2025Everything was good. However, my premiums kept rising and upon doing some research, I found out that I was being overcharged.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 8, 2025I'm not sure if it's Kemper or the broker I don't like.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 6, 2025It's hard to get through to someone to speak after the payment is made.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 18, 2024It's okay. They're not the easiest to deal with. When you can get someone on the phone, they are nice for the most part. I called to add a new truck to the policy, and thought everything was done. However, I later found out they never actually added the new truck. There are also issues with auto pay. It's probably learning curves for everyone since they took over my previous insurance. It is what it is.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 15, 2024They terminated my policy because I live in California, despite the fact that I've never filed a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on July 8, 2024It's a good insurance, but I've noticed that after many years, I don't receive discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 26, 2024I was late by 2 days on my payment, and they refused to reinstate me. They were charging me double the payment and the down-payment. They also had an attitude problem.
Kemper discounts ratings vs. State Farm
Kemper falls behind State Farm when it comes to discounts. State Farm has a rating of 3.9 out of 5. State Farm gets better average reviews than Kemper for its discounts.
Here’s how these companies stack up for discounts.
Company
Average Score
|Kemper
|3.0
|State Farm
|3.9
Kemper claims handling reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Insurify customers with Kemper give the company a rating of 3.2 out of 5 for its claims handling. Some customers have smooth and fast claims experiences with little friction. Other customers find that they have difficulty reaching claims adjusters and that there’s a lack of follow-through with Kemper’s claims handling.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on April 11, 2025I have five tips to share with my friends about Kemper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 30, 2024It's very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 20, 2024I feel their prices were way over-inflated. Yes, I had special circumstances, but what they charged me was outrageous.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 28, 2024Memory met all my concerns.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 4, 2025At times, it was difficult to communicate with someone. When Kemper decided not to cover California, I wasn't given much time to switch insurance companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 25, 2024I was not able to find a decent price. It's not good.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 27, 2025The price keeps going up. I've never filed a claim. Unfortunately, when someone rear-ended me, they didn’t have insurance, and by accident, mine had expired by two months. My wife and I just didn’t touch base.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 8, 2025I feel like they're the biggest scam in California. All payments go to them and there's no courtesy from them, just increased rates of $100 per month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 27, 2025There's no personal contact - just a number! They tried to overcharge me at first!!Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on December 8, 2024The prices are too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 13, 2024The service is good.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 2, 2024This is not good.
Kemper claims handling ratings vs. State Farm
Compared to State Farm, Kemper’s score of 3.2 out of 5 comes in second for its claims handling, according to Insurify customers. State Farm gets an average rating of 4.1 out of 5.
Here’s how these companies stack up for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Kemper
|3.2
|State Farm
|4.1
Kemper value for money reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Kemper’s value for money doesn’t receive high marks, coming in at 3.1 out of 5 based on reviews from Insurify customers. Some customers say that Kemper seems expensive for what you get and that difficulties with claims can make it not seem worth the price. But other reviews from longtime Kemper customers say they find the policy easy to maintain and reasonably priced.
Below, you can read real reviews from Insurify customers with Kemper.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 25, 2024I would absolutely stay with Kemper, but they are no longer providing auto insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 12, 2024My experience with Kemper was not good at all. The only positive aspect was the premium I paid, but as the saying goes, 'you get what you pay for.' I can confirm this is true. I would not recommend Kemper to anyone because when I had an at-fault accident, they were slow to start processing my claim. It took at least 2 weeks for an adjustor to be assigned to my claim. Even then, the adjustor was not easy to reach. The shop where I took my car said they never had good experiences working with Kemper and often had to speak to the claim adjuster’s supervisor. It took almost 3 weeks for someone to give an estimate on my car. They were also slow in making the payment to the shop for the original estimate and the supplement estimate. This delay caused my car's repair to be delayed and the shop was unable to finish in a timely manner. Because of all these delays, my rental went well over 20 days and they tried to avoid paying for my rental too. I had to fight for my rental benefit to get reimbursed so I could pay the rental, which wasn't even half of what I was being charged for my rental. Kemper only paid me $500 and the total cost of the rental car was $1359.66, which is the total amount I owed for the rental. I would never recommend them to anyone else because no one deserves to go through the amount of stress and anxiety that they put me through all because they just drag their feet and are slow to process and pay out your claim to get your car back on the road.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 19, 2024It's poor. It's hard to even make a payment. They are quick to charge, but I have to jump through hoops to simply change my payment card. I wouldn't recommend using it unless you have time to waste.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on June 5, 2024The claims handling process was the worst I've ever experienced. It was difficult to get anyone to answer their phone, and it was even harder to get the same person to follow through with anything. It was a horrible experience. I would advise considering other options.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 10, 2026Terrible, they charge extra for glass coverage. I was in an accident on 12/30 and still have not heard back from them. When you call, it goes to a call center that cannot help you or transfer your call, just to a payment portal. Of course, they want their money, but they don’t want to help you. I got the number of the person who’s supposed to be handling my claim. I’ve been calling them since probably December 31 and have never gotten a call back. The voicemail gives the number to the supervisor and says they will call you back within 24 hours, but that’s also not true because here it is February 11 and I still have not heard back from them.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 28, 2025Terrible experience dealing with claims. They lack direction, have poor communication, and are dismissive to their clients. They allowed me to be at fault for an accident rather than putting in the work to properly investigate. They try to justify drastic rate increases without a concise explanation.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 15, 2025The website could be better. The price is still high. Customer service hours are very limited.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 10, 2024They never called me back.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 7, 2024I would not recommend this company. My representative was not helpful. I had a claim that was never attended to. I had to do all of the work and there has been no progress. I've left multiple messages and none have been returned.
Kemper value for money ratings vs. State Farm
Reviews from Kemper customers about its value for the money place it below State Farm. State Farm’s rating is 3.7 out of 5. Customers cite a more dependable experience overall with State Farm, making the price feel more justified.
The chart below shows how the ratings for these companies compare.
Company
Average Score
|Kemper
|3.1
|State Farm
|3.7
Kemper policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Kemper gets a 3.2 out of 5 for policy transparency from Insurify customers. Some customer reviews talk about clear explanations from specific agents and say that Kemper policy choices were easy to understand when guided properly.
But a recurring theme is surprising billing amounts that don’t line up with what Kemper customers thought they agreed to, creating negative experiences. Customers sometimes describe unclear terms around renewal, payment handling, and fees.
Below, you can read through reviews of Kemper from real Insurify customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 23, 2024Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 2, 2024The prices are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 15, 2024Every time I renew the policy, they raise the price. Despite my age being 60 years old with a clean record, and my wife being 46 years old with a clean record and no accidents, the price increases.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 10, 2024They secretly increased rates, which was horrible.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 20, 2024This was the worst experience I've ever had with an insurance company. They were not helpful during my claim process. I was unjustly deemed at fault for an accident, which negatively impacted my driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 22, 2024Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on June 18, 2024Geico's cost is reasonable, but I can't say the same for the entire country. However, in upstate NY, their claims service is very poor. For instance, I had a motorcycle accident 6 years ago and naturally, I made a claim. But they resisted me fiercely. As a result, I ended up paying for all of my bike repairs out of pocket. They also refused to cover any medical expenses for my fiancee.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 4, 2024It's overpriced.
Kemper policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm
Kemper’s 3.2 out of 5 policy transparency score lags behind its competitors, according to reviews from Insurify customers. State Farm receives a rating of 3.8 out of 5.
To see how the companies’ policy transparency compares, look at the chart below.
Company
Average Score
|Kemper
|3.2
|State Farm
|3.8
Kemper vs. State Farm and Allstate
Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how Kemper stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and Allstate.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Kemper customer reviews: Read what over 347 Insurify customers have to say about Kemper
The reviews below show what more than 347 Insurify customers have said about Kemper in the past 12 months.