Velocity Risk Underwriters Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Velocity Risk Underwriters could be your future home insurance company. Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.

Velocity Risk Underwriters (VRU) is an excellent choice for homeowners insurance if you live in one of the six coastal states the company serves. Living along the coast comes with sea-related challenges. With Velocity, you get protection against damage caused by wind, rain, hail, water backups, and mold.

The insurance agency prides itself on serving coastal communities in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Texas. Its protection and functionality give policyholders peace of mind when calamity strikes.

But your needs as a homeowner aren’t cut and dried. To know if you’re getting the best coverage, use Insurify to shop around for policies and rates. You can compare coverages from multiple insurers in seconds, saving you time and money.