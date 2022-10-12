Safeco Home Insurance Review: Is it the best choice for you?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Safeco homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company.
Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy.
If you’ve been searching for an insurance policy for your home, you’ve likely come across Safeco.i
Through its network of independent agents, Safeco offers auto insurance, home coverage, and more to residents as a part of the Liberty Mutual network. Most customers are happy with the insurance products offered by Safeco, stating that the company offers a very wide range of coverage options at reasonable rates.
However, not everyone is enamored with the insurance company, as its customer satisfaction rates clearly demonstrate. Processing claims can be an arduous task and it seems that one’s level of trust in the company is based upon each individual insurance agent. Those who have stayed with Safeco for years have often developed close relationships with their local representative.
Safeco Home Insurance Reviews: Customer Satisfaction
Any given Safeco insurance review could be absolutely stellar or contain a significant complaint, again as each policyholder’s experience seems to hinge on their local agent. Those who are satisfied note that prices are fair, claims are handled quickly, and policy management couldn’t be easier. Dissatisfied individuals describe the claims process as taking upwards of six months to complete and that professionalism is lacking within the company as a whole. Currently, Safeco has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Insurance rates are one of the more prominent selling features here, as Safeco tends to stay very competitive when compared to companies like State Farm or GEICO. While prices will vary based upon your home’s age, the materials used to build it, and the value of your personal property, most customers can expect to spend between $1,600 and $2,600.
Here are two recent customer reviews showing the best and worst of Safeco:
Safeco Homeowners Insurance Quotes
Obtaining a quote for home insurance from Safeco is easy, as you can opt to contact a local agent directly or begin the process online. Individuals who are interested in a range of insurance products will be able to uncover which options best meet their needs in either scenario. If you’re unsure of the level of coverage that would be best for you, Safeco’s website features a wealth of information or you can discuss any questions you have with your agent.
Keep in mind that no two quotes will look the same, as Safeco takes a wide range of factors into consideration. The age of your home, the value of your personal belongings, and how much coverage you’re looking for will all influence the price that you pay.
Average Cost of Safeco by State
Based on 1,198 quotes generate on Insurify, we found that the average monthly cost for a Safeco insurance policy was $836 a year. Below is a table showing the average cost of Safeco home insurance by state.
What’s covered by Safeco home insurance?
A part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, it’s Safeco’s goal to offer premium coverage to all policyholders. The insurer is able to do so through a range of options, allowing individuals to customize each homeowners policy to meet their specific needs. Basic features include:
Dwelling coverage that pays toward the replacement or rebuilding of the exterior of your home or other buildings on your property
Personal property coverage that accounts for the replacement cost of your belongings
Bodily injury and property damage coverage, allowing you to remain covered if someone takes legal action against you due to an injury on your property. It also pays toward damages caused by you on another person’s property
Additional living expense payments help to offset costs if you aren’t able to stay in your home while it’s being repaired. This can include hotel expenses, food costs, and more
Many policyholders also love the additional coverage options available from Safeco, allowing them to enjoy even more peace of mind should an incident occur. You can customize your policy with one or more of the following:
Identity recovery options that provide a cash payment in the event of identity theft along with assistance from Safeco to restore your identity
Extra protection for valuables including antiques, fine jewelry, music equipment, and more
Equipment breakdown coverage kicks in if one of your appliances malfunctions for reasons other than normal wear and tear
Replacement cost options for your belongings, paying you for your items without factoring in depreciation
Most customers are inclined to bundle these add-ons with another Safeco policy to enjoy the benefits of only paying one deductible in the event that an incident damages both your home and car.
How does Safeco’s claims process work?
If you’ve experienced damage to your property via a covered loss, the idea of completing claims paperwork can seem daunting. Safeco makes the claims process very simple, though, allowing policyholders to begin the process online or through the mobile app. It’s encouraged that you provide as much information as possible regarding the incident as it will move the claims process along faster.
Each home insurance claim is different, so it’s tough to pinpoint exactly how long the entire process will take. You can rest assured that you’ll be able to work closely with your Safeco claims representative every step of the way. Before long, you’ll receive a payment based upon a completed estimate, less any applicable deductibles.
For some, it’s best to be very proactive throughout this process, as customers have noted that completing a claim can take quite a long time. After you’ve ensured that everyone in your home is safe, file your claim as soon as you can.
Available Discounts and Payment Methods
Lowering insurance costs is an important part of setting up your coverage. Many insurance providers are known for the discounts made available. Safeco does its best to remain competitive when it comes to saving money. Some prospective customers find that the company offers far fewer ways to save compared to others, but it’s best to discuss these options with your local agent. Safeco discounts include:
Bundling your policies, like Safeco car insurance, renters insurance, and more as a Safeco Package, to enjoy up to 15 percent off
Additional multi-policy discounts are available when you opt for boat, RV, or motorcycle insurance
A newer home discount may be an option for those with homes that are less than 10 years old
Other options like paying your bill in full or selecting a higher deductible can also allow you to save on your rates
Bundling with a Safeco auto insurance policy is definitely the most popular way to save. Safeco auto includes features like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Plus you get additional discounts like diminishing deductibles and accident forgiveness.
Paying Your Safeco Bill
Paying your Safeco bill can be done in three different ways. Using a checking account or credit card, call 1 (888) 723-3260 and have your policy number available. You can also make a payment online or can mail a check to:
Safeco Insurance
P.O. Box 91016
Chicago, IL
60680-1174
Other Types of Home Insurance Coverage Offered by Safeco
You don’t have to be a homeowner to take advantage of these coverage options as Safeco customers can purchase a variety of policies. The company offers insurance products that consider many types of dwellings and scenarios, including:
Renters insurance
Condo coverage
Landlord options
Home warranty products
Additional protection for your valuables
RVs, trailers, and motorhomes can also be covered by Safeco, and those who want maximum protection may want to explore the company’s umbrella policy options as well.
The Best Way to Save on Home Insurance
Home insurance is a complex item, and what’s great for one homeowner may not be suitable for another. When shopping for coverage, keep in mind that you’ll need to protect your home’s exterior, the valuables inside, and also purchase coverage for other scenarios that might occur like injuries or vandalism.
Safeco Home Insurance FAQ
Yes. Safeco is a reliable insurer. It has been in business for nearly 100 years. In 2008, Safeco was acquired by Liberty Mutual. Safeco has continued to receive excellent ratings for financial strength.
Every home insurance policy will be different, as customer needs can vary dramatically. Safeco may or may not be the cheapest option in your area, so it’s best to determine your individual needs when shopping for coverage.
Customers are encouraged to purchase more than one policy through Safeco to save money, so it’s recommended that you explore all of your options before you buy. Using Insurify is the easiest way to do so, as it allows you to compare quotes from multiple companies at once.
Safeco Insurance Overview
Now a part of parent company Liberty Mutual, Safeco was founded in Seattle, Washington in 1923, as the Selective Auto and Fire Ensurance Company of America. In 1957 it began to sell life insurance products and continued to expand its customer reach well into the 2000s. In 2008, Safeco became a part of Liberty Mutual and distributes its products through independent agents nationwide.
Many customers are satisfied with Safeco as a whole, stating that the company offers a great portfolio of insurance products at competitive prices. Customer service can be hit or miss, and this has affected the company’s ratings from the BBB and more. It’s recommended that you develop a close working relationship with your local Safeco agent if you plan to purchase coverage, as this will ensure the greatest chance for a positive experience.
Safeco Insurance Ratings
Customers aren’t the only source for Safeco insurance company reviews. There are several independent rating agencies that evaluate different aspects of a companies practices and viability.
Better Business Bureau: A+
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: 2/5 (below average)
A.M. Best: A (Excellent)
Moody’s Financial Strength Rating: A2 (Good)
Standard & Poor’s Financial Rating: A- (Strong)
NAIC Complaint Index: 1.98
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) methodology for calculating the complaint index is to divide the market share of complaints by the market share of premiums written. The lower the number, the better.
