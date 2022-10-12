New Hampshire Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Do I Need Flood Insurance in New Hampshire?

According to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, flooding is New Hampshire ‘s most common and costly natural disaster.

Most people assume their home insurance covers any flood damage they might have—it doesn’t.

Flood insurance isn’t required for most New Hampshire renters or homeowners. However, your mortgage lender can direct you to buy coverage as a condition of your home loan if your home is in a flood zone.

But 30 percent of flood insurance claims are a result of flooding in low-risk and moderate- risk areas. So you may still need flood insurance even if you’re not in a high-risk flood zone.

How would you know your risk of flooding?

Whether you’re in Concord, Manchester, Amherst, or Portsmouth, turn to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ). FEMA flood maps can help you determine your home’s flood zone.

New Hampshire Flood Zones

Everyone in New Hampshire lives in an area with some flood risk. So the question isn’t “Are you at risk?” but rather “What level of risk does your area have?”

New Hampshire ’s Office of Strategic Initiatives has resources to locate your flood zone. It recommends the FEMA Map Service Center to find Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs). The state has a handy guide to find your flood zone.

When looking at the maps, pay attention to the Special Flood Hazard Areas. These include different flood zones, such as Zones A, AE, AO, A1–30, and VE. Typically, you’ll be required to buy flood insurance if you’re in one of those designated zones.

You can also contact a local realtor. They can help you determine the flood zone you’re in.