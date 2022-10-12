Maryland Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Maryland?

Many homeowners mistakenly believe their homeowners insurance will cover flood losses —but it doesn’t.

Standard homeowners coverage doesn’t cover floods. But a flood insurance policy bridges the gap to protect your home and your family when floodwaters rise.

A flood policy isn’t usually required unless you live in a high-risk flood area. In that case, your lender can mandate coverage as a condition of your mortgage.

But there’s no such thing as a flood-free zone. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ), you may want to get a flood policy even if it isn’t required—more than 25 percent of flood insurance claims come from people who live outside high-risk areas.

Additionally, the Maryland Insurance Administration recommends everyone who owns or rents property buy flood insurance regardless of how low or high the risk of flooding is where you live.

Maryland Flood Zones

Maryland has many floodplains throughout the state. Knowing your risk of flooding can help you determine if flood insurance is worth it for you.

The best place to start is with FEMA ’s Map Service Center. It’s simple to use—enter a property’s address, and a map showing its flood zone hazard will appear:

Zones B and X (shaded) have moderate flood risk.

Zones C and X (unshaded) have minimal flood risk.

Zones that start with A—A, AE, A1–30, AH, AO, AR, and A99—are designated as areas of high-risk flood hazard.

Zones that start with V—V, VE, and V1–30—are high-risk coastal areas.

Zone D is an area of undetermined risk because a flood hazard analysis hasn’t been done.

You can also ask your insurance agent about your flood zone. Keep in mind that your entire property may not be in a single zone. It’s possible for part of your lot to be in a separate flood zone from your actual house.