Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Updated October 12, 2022
Liberty Mutual homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company.
Every homeowner has unique insurance needs when it comes to their policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.
It’s nearly impossible to get Liberty Mutual’s catchy song out of your head once you hear it. Yet despite its marketing jingles, customers tend to be quite happy with the company as a whole. Liberty Mutual offers homeowners a robust set of insurance products with many types of additional coverage to choose from. While no company is perfect, Liberty Mutual tends to have higher insurance rates than its competitors and may sometimes fall short with customer service.
Shopping for a home insurance policy can be daunting as there are so many insurance providers with different options to consider. Unsure if your current policy is the best policy for you? Visit Insurify. Not only will you have the ability to compare home insurance quotes from multiple companies, but you can review what types of insurance coverage will make the most sense for you.
Liberty Mutual Home Insurance Reviews: Customer Satisfaction
Any insurance company is likely to have a fair amount of customers who give rave reviews and equally as many who express complete frustration. Liberty Mutual is no exception, as it has relatively average ratings. Customers can obtain coverage through an independent agent, so any negative experiences are likely tied to each individual insurance agent?. However, some do take issue with Liberty Mutual’s claims processes, stating that payouts can be minimal and take far longer than expected.
Although Liberty Mutual Insurance Company does have some less than satisfied customers, the overwhelming majority of policyholders note that their homeowners policy is precisely what they’re looking for. Liberty Mutual combines fantastic base options along with optional coverage to give homeowners exceptional peace of mind. Some even enjoy purchasing auto insurance as well and end up saving money with a multi-policy discount.
Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance Quotes
It’s important to remember that homeowner’s insurance policies cannot always be compared in an apples-to-apples situation. A wide range of factors goes into generating a quote, including the value of your personal property, the age of your home, and even small things you may not think about, like having deadbolts, smoke alarms, burglar alarms, or protective devices.
Many customers find that even with more standard coverage options, policies from Liberty Mutual tend to be on the pricier side. In some states, prices can be nearly double that of a policy from Travelers or State Farm, but with a wide range of home discounts available, you may be able to lower your rate. As policy limits increase, customers find that quotes from Liberty Mutual tend to be slightly more competitive, but only by a small amount.
If you’re interested in obtaining a quote for property coverage, personal possessions replacement, or any other type of home insurance product, you can contact one of Liberty Mutual’s independent agents or contact customer service at 1 (800) 290-6320. Customers can also visit www.libertymutual.com to learn more about pricing by answering a few simple questions.
Average Cost of Liberty Mutual by State
Based on 530 quotes generate on Insurify, we found that the average monthly cost for a Liberty Mutual insurance policy was $137 a month. Below is a table showing the average cost of Liberty Mutual home insurance by state.
What’s covered by Liberty Mutual home insurance?
There’s a fine line between offering enough home insurance coverage to make policyholders happy and providing so many options that it becomes overwhelming. Liberty Mutual seems to have cracked the code when it comes to its product lineup, letting customers take advantage of the following standard options:
Dwelling coverage: Considered by many to be the essential foundation of any good home insurance policy, dwelling coverage will protect the structure of your home after a qualifying event. This typically includes fire, theft, and damage from wind or hail.
Personal possessions coverage: Many of us can’t even place a value on some of our belongings, but for the items that can be more easily replaced, personal possessions coverage is here to help. Customers can select from a range of coverage options based upon their replacement cost.
Liability coverage: If someone is injured while on your property, they could sue you for medical expenses and place your assets at risk. Having liability coverage helps in this scenario, allowing you to protect yourself.
Additional living expenses coverage: Sometimes, home repairs can take longer than expected, and if your home is uninhabitable after a covered event, staying in a hotel is costly. This policy feature helps to offset those extra expenses.
You can also tack add-ons to your policy in the form of riders. For example, if you need flood insurance you can add a policy to your standard home insurance.
How does Liberty Mutual’s claims process work?
Very few insurance companies make the claims process as transparent as Liberty Mutual, as the company very clearly describes what a policyholder can expect after an incident. First, if you need assistance with emergency services like covering your roof or finding a place to sleep, you’re encouraged to call the claims customer service line at 1 (844) 339-5299.
Less urgent insurance claims can be filed online and take anywhere from five to 10 minutes to complete. Customers can track the status of any open claims through their online account or even by using the Liberty Mutual mobile app. You can upload damage photos and even contact your claims representative directly from the app, allowing the claims process to be as easy as possible.
Like other home insurance companies, Liberty Mutual follows a straightforward process for handling claims. After you file your claim, the damage will need to be reviewed, and, in some cases, an inspector may be sent to your property. Liberty Mutual will then estimate the cost of required repairs and can even help you to schedule them. Finally, you’ll receive reimbursement, minus any deductible, based on that estimate — and up to your coverage limits.
Available Discounts and Payment Methods
Initially, some customers are surprised when they see how much policies can cost from Liberty Mutual; however, the company offers a variety of discounts to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. You may be able to enjoy one or more of the following:
Multi-policy discount
Claims-free discount
Protective devices discount
New home discount
Safe homeowner program
Safety features discount
Early shopper discount
Insured to Value discount
Renovated home discount
Military discount
Preferred payment discount
New roof discount
Paperless discount
By far, the most common discounts are bundling and setting up automatic payments. But just because you have one or two discounts doesn’t mean you can’t have more. Be sure to speak with your agent about taking advantage of all the discounts available to you. And don’t forget that you can bundle more than your home and auto policy. Liberty Mutual offers a menu of insurance products eligible for a bundling discount (more on this below).
Paying Your Liberty Mutual Bill
It’s clear that Liberty Mutual makes every effort to enhance customer satisfaction, so along with the multitude of ways you can save, the company also makes it easy to pay your premium. You can use a credit card or bank account and pay online or simply make a one-time payment without having to login by providing your name and date of birth.
Other payment options include calling 1 (800) 824-7317 and following the automated payment system or setting up payroll deductions by calling 1 (800) 290-8102. Customers may be able to set up automatic bill payments through their bank, or you can mail a check to:
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
Personal Market – RPC
PO Box 1604
New York, NY 10116-1604
Other Types of Home Insurance Offered by Liberty Mutual
Policyholders who require more customized or extensive coverage just might find what they’re looking for with Liberty Mutual, as it offers additional options as well as policies for more unique housing situations:
Enjoy extended coverage for your valuables through umbrella policy options
Inflation protection options allow you to replace your items that much easier
Both water backup and sump pump overflow scenarios may be covered
Those who need renters insurance will find plenty of coverage with the option to still bundle their policy with car insurance
Condo and mobile home insurance policies are available, catering to the specific needs of these dwelling types
Landlord options also offer additional peace of mind for those who own rental property
Other Insurance Products Offered by Liberty Mutual
In addition to home insurance, Liberty Mutual provides a number of insurance products so you can get full protection for all your important possessions. These products include:
Auto insurance
Roadside assistance
Business insurance
Life insurance
Identity theft insurance
Liberty Mutual Home Insurance FAQ
How expensive is Liberty Mutual home insurance?
The premium you pay for coverage with Liberty Mutual will vary based on a number of factors, including the age of your home and what kind of policy limits you’re interested in.
Does Liberty Mutual cover vacant homes?
It’s best to contact an independent agent to find out the specifics of Liberty Mutual’s offerings. The company is often able to create customized plans to meet policyholder needs, and vacant home coverage might be an option.
Can I bundle my home insurance with other insurance from Liberty Mutual?
Many customers enjoy purchasing coverage through Liberty Mutual Auto and combining it with their home insurance. Not only can you enjoy a multi-policy discount, but you’ll be able to take advantage of roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, and in some instances, car replacement options.
The Best Way to Save on Home Insurance
Insurance can be one of your most substantial expenses aside from initially purchasing your home, so it makes sense to do some research and find out how you can save the most on your coverage. Make sure to visit Insurify before you buy, as you’ll have the option of comparing multiple quotes at once.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Overview
Founded in 1912, Liberty Mutual has a global presence, offering a very diverse range of insurance products to residents of over a dozen countries. More than 50,000 are employed by the insurer, and as of 2016, the company had over $121 billion in assets.
Customers often find that Liberty Mutual is a household name, with many placing their trust in the company for decades. Satisfied policyholders note that the company truly cares about its customers and will often go the extra mile when needed; however, others cite common frustrations that can be pointed out across the insurance industry as a whole.
In all, Liberty Mutual aims to make each customer’s experience as easy as possible. It clearly lays out information online, partners with thousands of independent agents to offer easy access to customer service, and utilizes a mobile app that aids in claims processing and account management.
Liberty Mutual Ratings
Liberty mutual customers are the only source of company reviews. Here are the ratings of Liberty Mutual from top ratings agencies:
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: 872 / 1,000
A.M. Best: A Rating
Moody’s Financial Strength: A2 Rating
Standard & Poor’s Financial: A Rating
Better Business Bureau Rating: A+
NAIC Complaint Index: 2.22
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) methodology for calculating the complaint index is to divide the market share of complaints by the market share of premiums written. The lower the number, the better.
Liberty Mutual’s score of 2.22 indicates that the company has had a number of complaints. Still, this is lower than the complaint index of Allstate. But higher than GEICO and Nationwide.
