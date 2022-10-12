Home Insurance 101: How Much Home Insurance Do I Need?

Homeowners Insurance 101: The Basics

In many ways, a home insurance policy is similar to car insurance coverage.

A wide variety of unforeseen events—whether it’s a car accident or a tree falling on your house—can leave you with out-of-pocket damages that your policy will pay toward.

With home insurance, not only is the basic structure of your home covered in the event of a fire, windstorm, or other events, but most policies also include liability insurance in case of an accident in your home.

There are many types of policies available, and each is designed to compensate you for the replacement value of your home and the items within. These policies include:

HO-1: Basic Form

There are 10 scenarios in which an HO-1 policy will cover damages to your home including natural disasters, theft, riots, and more. Most customers don’t even have the option of purchasing this type of coverage on its own since it’s so limited.

HO-2: Broad Form

If the HO-1 option doesn’t quite feel like enough coverage, you can include other events through a Broad Form policy. In addition to the 10 listed in an HO-1 policy, you’ll also be protected in the event of falling objects, freezing of HVAC systems, and more.

HO-3: Special Form

One of the most common forms of homeowners insurance, an HO-3 policy includes all of the events mentioned above. It also provides coverage for the personal belongings in your home and additional structures like your shed or gazebo. While this is a fairly standard policy, Special Form insurance usually excludes earthquake and flood provisions.

HO-4: Tenant’s Form

You don’t have to own your home to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with personal property coverage, as renters insurance is an excellent option for those living in an apartment. An HO-4 policy will often safeguard a tenant in the event their building is damaged by offering additional living expenses as well.

HO-5: Comprehensive Form

Those who are in the market for as much homeowners insurance coverage as possible will find a Comprehensive Form meets their needs. Not only does it cover the events listed in less robust options, but it will also pay toward other scenarios as long as they aren’t explicitly excluded within the policy.

HO-6: Condo Form

While a condo owner shares many of the same interests as a homeowner when it comes to insurance, the details of policy coverage here are a bit different. An HO-6 option will extend to cover property damage, accidents in the home, and walls, floors, and ceiling of your unit as well.

HO-7: Mobile Home Form

Similar in nature to the HO-3 Special Form, a Mobile Home Form is a somewhat stripped-down version of a homeowners insurance policy that’s tailored to cover this specific type of dwelling.

HO-8: Older Home Form

The coverage needs of an older home are quite different from those of one that’s new, so if you live in a historic home or a registered landmark, you’ll want to speak with your insurance company to determine the right coverage amount for your property.