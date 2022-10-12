How Much Does Homeowners Insurance Cost?

Average Home Insurance Cost by Region

Location is the biggest factor that determines how much you’ll pay for insurance. Every region of the United States faces different risks—like flooding, hurricanes, fire, and earthquakes. And locations within each region, down to the ZIP code and street number, will face different exposure to each risk.

Here is an overview of the home insurance rates for each region of the U.S., as exemplified by some states with notable or unique insurance landscapes:

Southeast: Average Insurance Cost for Homeowners in Florida

Floridians pay some of the highest premiums for home insurance in the country—almost a $2,000 annual premium according to research at the Insurance Information Institute (III). In addition to risks due to hurricanes and flooding, Floridians also face threats due to sinkhole damage.

Keeping costs low will depend on a number of factors, not the least of which includes reviewing discounts carefully. Comparison shopping for your best rate on a regular basis could also save you hundreds from year to year. The Southeast region includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee Virginia, and West Virginia.

Southwest: Average Insurance Cost for Homeowners in Texas

Everything seems bigger in the Lone Star State, and home insurance premiums are no exception. Why is home insurance so expensive in Texas? There are a few factors:

Risks due to hurricanes, whether through water or wind damage, are high across the state and especially along the Gulf Coast

While North Texas avoids most hurricane risk, hail damage is extremely common

Hill Country experiences wildfires across the brushland

Other Southwestern states include Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Northeast: Average Insurance Cost for Homeowners in New Jersey

Homeowners in densely populated New Jersey certainly feel the pressure of rising home insurance costs. Property owners face risks due to snow, hail, wind, and rain. But there are several easy ways these homeowners can protect their property:

Install storm shutters or other protections for your windows

Keep up with roof maintenance

Remove snow from your roof to reduce the weight it bears

Keep your gutters clean

Maintain the trees on your property to lower the risk of branches coming down during a storm

Your insurance company will likely offer you a discount for taking many of the above precautions, so be sure to ask for discounts when you take great care of your property. Other Northeastern states include Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Midwest: Average Insurance Cost for Homeowners in Ohio

Ohioans know about spring storms with the occasional tornado, freezing winters with ice and snowstorms, and, for those who live near rivers, annual flooding. While Ohioans due often pay less than the national average, in areas more prone to natural disasters, premiums cost more.

Keeping home insurance rates low works the same way for all Ohio homeowners, as the same recipe can be copied no matter what region they call home. Here it is:

Prepare your home for natural disasters

Look for discounts

Choose a higher deductible to lower monthly costs

Comparison shop for your best rate on a regular basis

Other Midwestern states include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

West: Average Insurance Cost for Homeowners in California

Earthquakes, floods, sinkholes…Californians across the state face a wide variety of risks associated with their property. But over the last few years, climate change has led to an increased frequency of wildfires, and premiums have increased in turn.

The insurance market and the homeowning industries are struggling to cope with this quickly changing landscape, but there are still many ways to lower costs and lower your risk for damages:

Fireproofing your home

Working with your “fire-wise” community to address wildfire prevention and protection

And don’t forget about comparison shopping and doing other things to protect your property specific to the risks in your area: preparing for earthquakes, floods, and mold, for example.

Other Western states include Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.e

