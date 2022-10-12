The Best Home Insurance for First-Time Homebuyers

What do I need to do to get a homeowners insurance quote?

It is important to have the right information to get an accurate quote. This may take some time to prepare on your end, but it will be worth it to receive a reliable number so you know what to expect when insuring your new home in the long run.

You will need to provide:

Some personal information on your financial history and insurance claims history.

Be sure to provide an honest and correct telling of your credit score and previous insurance claims. Insurance companies will always verify and check this via a soft credit check, so do not fudge the numbers regarding your financial strength. It is better to receive an accurate estimate than to provide false information that may impact your insurance premium. Note that rates vary depending on the state and each state allows insurers to consider different variables and factors when determining home and auto insurance.

Details on the kind of coverage you need and how much. There are definitely coverage limits, so it’s important to be explicit in your ask. This requires a clear understanding of your assets, including high-value personal belongings and what potential replacement costs would be. While theft can be mitigated by installing a security system, think of the replacement value and consider getting replacement cost coverage. Most lenders will explain what each type of coverage entails, but try to prepare beforehand by thinking of how much liability you want to be responsible for.

The location of your new home. As homeowners insurance policies vary depending on the state, insurers are able to gather basic information about your home by using your address. Some locations are at more risk of being hit by natural disasters. For this reason, it might be worth considering investing in additional earthquake, hurricane, or flood insurance. If your new home is in an area that is more likely to be hit by disaster, additional coverage may be a necessary add-on. Dwelling coverage is included in homeowners insurance policies and is there to make sure that if you have to rebuild or repair your home after it is damaged by a natural disaster, you won’t have to pay out of pocket. Your property, including any connected structures, like an attached garage, would be covered in this case. Your exact address can also provide them with key details about your home, like the age of your roof, but it is also a good idea to have an idea of this beforehand. The physical structure of your property is important in determining your potential premium.

Additional information on safety features. Regarding the physical structure of your home, it is also good to know what other features have been installed to protect you or that may have an impact on others. This can include fire alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, home security systems, and sprinklers. These features may also determine if you need to invest in additional life insurance.