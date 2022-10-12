Amica Home Insurance: Is It the Best Choice for You?

Amica Home Insurance Discounts and Payment Methods

Ready to save money? Policy rates are already low with Amica, but customers could end up saving even more money through one of the following discounts:

Loyalty Discount

Claim-free History

E-discount

Multi-line Discount

AutoPay

Safety discounts

You can find safety discounts for burglar alarms and other alarm systems. The discount is also granted to homes with automatic detection devices that can detect a water leak or gas leak. And because newer and remodeled homes are less prone to serious issues, you can also receive a safety discount for your new or remodeled home.

Amica offers three convenient ways to pay for your home insurance policy. Use your debit or credit card to make a payment online or contact customer service at 1 (800) 242-6422 to pay by phone. You can also mail your payment to:

Amica Mutual Insurance

PO Box 9128

Providence, RI 02940-9128

Customers can enroll in AutoPay as well, enabling them to avoid installment charges by having their payment deducted from their bank account or charged to their credit card.

Other Ways to Save Money

And don’t forget that you can adjust certain terms of your policy to lower your premium. Take a look at your deductible. If you have a low deductible, you can raise it. Raising your deductible lowers your premium, just be careful not to raise it higher than what you can reasonably afford when you need to make a claim.

You can also adjust your coverage limits. That’s the highest amount Amica will pay in the event of a claim. You should ensure your coverage limits are high enough to cover the cost of repair or replacement. But if it’s set higher than what you could reasonably use, it’s time to lower it.

Go through your policy information piece by piece to see if there are any reasonable adjustments you can make to lower your costs. You can also speak with an Amica insurance agent to uncover other ways to get your best rate.