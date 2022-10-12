Amica Home Insurance: Is It the Best Choice for You?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Most people have worked with at least one home insurance company that they felt could’ve done a better job when it comes to customer satisfaction, but very few would say that company was Amica. With stellar industry ratings and a long history of offering a wide range of insurance products, Amica is a very popular choice for home insurance. While it doesn’t serve all 50 states, policyholders who are eligible for Amica coverage tend to stick with the company on a long-term basis.
There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for home insurance, and whether you’re most concerned about your coverage options or the prices you’ll pay, it’s best to do some research before making a purchase. Smart shoppers find they can rely on Insurify, where you’ll be able to compare home insurance quotes from multiple companies quickly and easily.
Amica Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Here’s What People Are Saying…
Amica Mutual Insurance Company has one of the best reputations you’ll find when it comes to home insurance policy options. Policyholders are quick to note that its level of customer service is second to none and that claims are handled easily and promptly. Rather than being treated like an inconvenience, customers often describe Amica ’s customer service department as having a very personal touch. The company does not utilize independent agents, but rather keeps all personnel in-house.
While it’s easy to see why someone would choose Amica for their homeowners policy, not everyone is entirely satisfied. Perhaps the only negative comments about the company come from those who feel that rates are too high compared to others like Allstate or State Farm. However, when bundling auto insurance and property coverage, most find that prices are very reasonable.
Amica Homeowners Insurance Quotes
Pricing for home insurance will depend on many factors including where you live, the age of your home, and your home’s construction, among many other factors. Luckily, o btaining a quote for home insurance from Amica is very straightforward. You can visit www. amica.com and click “Get A Quote” to begin. Or, if you’d rather discuss additional coverage options with a representative, you can contact customer service at 1 (800) 242-6422. It’s Amica ’s goal to provide potential policyholders with straightforward information so that you can create the policy that best meets your needs.
Many are surprised at just how affordable a home insurance policy from Amica can be, as the company’s insurance rates tend to fall well below that of its competitors. In general, customers can expect to spend between $800 and $3600 per year depending on the value of their personal property.
What’s Covered by Amica Home Insurance?
Those who select Amica ’s standard policy will be able to enjoy peace of mind from the following types of coverage:
- Dwelling
- Personal Property
- Personal Liability
- Other Structures
- Loss of Use
In general, these options work to protect the exterior of your home and your valuable items, safeguard your assets if someone is injured in your home, cover additional elements on your property like fences or sheds, and help to offset expenses that you incur if you cannot live in your home while it’s being repaired.
How Does Amica ’s Claims Process Work?
Some homeowners insurance companies fall short when it comes to processing insurance claims, and this can be a major pain point for policyholders nationwide. Amica, on the other hand, has a reputation for handling claims proactively from start to finish. If you experience a covered loss, you can report your claim online or by calling 1 (800) 242-6422.
Amica ’s customer service team will work with you every step of the way and, depending on the severity of your damages, might send an adjuster to your home for an inspection. Once Amica has gathered all of the necessary information, it will compile a repair estimate and issue your payment promptly.
Amica Home Insurance Discounts and Payment Methods
Ready to save money? Policy rates are already low with Amica, but customers could end up saving even more money through one of the following discounts:
Loyalty Discount
Claim-free History
E-discount
Multi-line Discount
AutoPay
Safety discounts
You can find safety discounts for burglar alarms and other alarm systems. The discount is also granted to homes with automatic detection devices that can detect a water leak or gas leak. And because newer and remodeled homes are less prone to serious issues, you can also receive a safety discount for your new or remodeled home.
Amica offers three convenient ways to pay for your home insurance policy. Use your debit or credit card to make a payment online or contact customer service at 1 (800) 242-6422 to pay by phone. You can also mail your payment to:
Amica Mutual Insurance
PO Box 9128
Providence, RI 02940-9128
Customers can enroll in AutoPay as well, enabling them to avoid installment charges by having their payment deducted from their bank account or charged to their credit card.
Other Ways to Save Money
And don’t forget that you can adjust certain terms of your policy to lower your premium. Take a look at your deductible. If you have a low deductible, you can raise it. Raising your deductible lowers your premium, just be careful not to raise it higher than what you can reasonably afford when you need to make a claim.
You can also adjust your coverage limits. That’s the highest amount Amica will pay in the event of a claim. You should ensure your coverage limits are high enough to cover the cost of repair or replacement. But if it’s set higher than what you could reasonably use, it’s time to lower it.
Go through your policy information piece by piece to see if there are any reasonable adjustments you can make to lower your costs. You can also speak with an Amica insurance agent to uncover other ways to get your best rate.
Other Types of Home Insurance Coverage Offered by Amica
Home insurance is never a one size fits all purchase, so Amica has additional options available to meet customer needs. You may want to include one of the following onto your standard policy:
- Dwelling Replacement Coverage
- Valuable Items Coverage
- Identity Fraud Expense Coverage
- Personal Property Replacement Coverage
- Catastrophic Coverages
- Home Business Coverage
Policyholders who want the best Amica has to offer can enroll in the Platinum Choice option and will receive all of the above coverage, plus:
- Water Backup/Sump Overflow
- Credit Card Coverage
- Valuable Items Extended Coverage
- Liability and Medical Payment Coverage
- Computer Coverage
- Business Property Coverage
- Loss Assessment Plan
You don’t have to own a home to enjoy Amica ’s robust coverage, as it also offers insurance to renters and those living in a condo.
Other Types of Insurance Offered by Amica
Amica provides more than homeowners insurance policies. You can also find policies for:
Car insurance
Motorcycle insurance
Condo insurance
Renters insurance
Life insurance
Flood insurance
Marine insurance
Small business insurance
Identity theft insurance
Event insurance
Pet insurance
Plus, you can get help with an umbrella insurance policy to cover gaps and retirement planning services. And you can add roadside assistance and auto repair assistance to your auto policy.
Conclusion: The best way to save on home insurance
Whether you’re in need of renters insurance, liability coverage, or a full home policy, it’s best to take the time to do your research. Before you make any insurance decisions, head over to Insurify to compare prices, discover your coverage options, and more.
Amica Insurance Overview
Founded in Lincoln, Rhode Island in 1907, Amica has a long history serving residents of the United States. Initially, it was named Automobile Mutual Insurance Company of America and offered auto, theft, and fire insurance before expanding into home, life, and other options.
Amica has a strong positive reputation among customers. In 2017, it was the only company to receive a five-star customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and Associates. Additionally, Amica has received an A++ from A.M. Best, signaling superior financial strength. When you have a company with considerable financial stability that also puts the needs of customers first, it’s no surprise that Amica has been enjoying over 100 years of success.
Amica Ratings
One thing is certain: Amica often receives higher marks than other insurance providers. In fact, Amica has received the best score out of all insurers from J.D. Power for the last 17 years. Here’s a look at its ratings:
Better Business Burea: A+ Rating
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: 861/1000
A.M. Best Rating: A+ (Superior)
Moody’s Financial Strength Rating: A+
NAIC Complaint Index: 1.95
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) methodology for calculating the complaint index is to divide the market share of complaints by the market share of premiums written. The lower the number, the better.
