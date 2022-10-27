Mallory Profeta
Insurance Writer
Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.
Experience
- Personal Finance
- Home Insurance
- Renters Insurance
- Auto Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Medicare