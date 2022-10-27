Photo of an Insurify author

Mallory Profeta

Insurance Writer

Mal Profeta is a writer, editor, educator, and public health advocate. They serve as the communications director of an NIH-funded clinical and translational science research center that focuses on addressing health disparities in Appalachia. A former Fulbright recipient, they hold a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University and a master's from New York University.

Experience

Experience

  • Personal Finance
  • Home Insurance
  • Renters Insurance
  • Auto Insurance
  • Health Insurance
  • Medicare
AuthorsdelimiterMallory Profeta

Mallory Profeta's latest posts

How to Cancel Your Car Insurance (@CurrentYear)

How to Cancel Your Car Insurance (2022)

Canceling your car insurance policy is usually easy. In most cases, you can simply call your insurance provider and cancel over the phone.

3 min. readAugust 15, 2022
Wawanesa Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, @CurrentYear)

Wawanesa Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Is Wawanesa car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Wawanesa car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Mercury Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, @CurrentYear)

Mercury Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Is Mercury car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Mercury car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Elizabethtown, KY, for @CurrentYear

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Elizabethtown, KY, for 2022

Find and compare the cheapest car insurance rates in Elizabethtown, KY, starting at $145/mo with SafeAuto insurance.

3 min. readJune 29, 2022
Arizona Car Insurance Laws and Requirements (@CurrentYear)

Arizona Car Insurance Laws and Requirements (2022)

What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona? Here is the up-to-date auto insurance information Arizona drivers need to drive legally

4 min. readJune 27, 2022
Nebraska Car Insurance Laws and Requirements (@CurrentYear)

Nebraska Car Insurance Laws and Requirements (2022)

What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Nebraska? Here is the up-to-date auto insurance information Nebraska drivers need to drive legally.

4 min. readJune 17, 2022

Mallory Profeta's popular posts

How to Buy Car Insurance Online without a Credit Card (@CurrentYear)

How to Buy Car Insurance Online without a Credit Card (2022)

You can still buy car insurance online even without a credit card or checking account. Here's how.

6 min. readJune 20, 2022
Sewer Backup Insurance: How To Know If You Actually Need It

Sewer Backup Insurance: How To Know If You Actually Need It

Low cost, high protection.

3 min. readJuly 1, 2021
Is It Illegal to Sleep In Your Car?

Is It Illegal to Sleep In Your Car?

Sleeping in your car isn’t illegal. But some towns, cities, and neighborhoods may have their own rules that prohibit it.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022