Laura Adams

Laura Adams is one of the nation’s leading personal finance, insurance, and small business authorities. She’s an award-winning author, speaker, and the host of "Money Girl," a top-rated weekly podcast. She’s frequently quoted in the national media, and millions of readers and listeners benefit from her practical financial advice. Laura’s mission is to empower consumers to make smart money decisions every day through her spokesperson and advocacy work. She received an MBA from the University of Florida and lives in Vero Beach, Florida.