JJ Starr
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Experience
- Lending
- Personal Finance
- Property and Casualty Insurance
- Real Estate
Education
- Stephens College - BA
- New York University - MFA
Credentials
- Series 6
- 64 FINRA licenses
- Life insurance license (NY)