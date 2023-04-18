Brett Clendenen

Referral Team Assistant Manager

A resident of Farragut, Tennessee, Brett has more than 13 years of experience in insurance. Prior to joining Insurify in 2020, he was a full-time licensed insurance agent with Answer Financial. Brett is a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and is married with a 3-year-old son. He is an avid sports fan who loves his Tennessee Volunteers.