Top 20 Cities with the Worst Drivers

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published September 28, 2018

Reading time: 6 minutes

Click here to see the 20 Cities with the Worst Drivers report for 2021.

Is your city known for bad driving?

Now that summer is in full swing, expect both traffic incidents and road fatalities to spike across the nation. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently reported that summer and early fall are the deadliest times of year on the country’s roads, attributing this to the increased number of road trips and miles driven. In fact, July and August see approximately 116 road deaths per day in the U.S., making these the deadliest months on record. With more vehicles in motion during peak vacation time, drivers face an elevated risk of getting in an accident.

But no matter the time of year, some municipalities see higher rates of traffic incidents than others. If you’re from a city with a reputation for poor driving, it’s possible that this reputation is corroborated by the data.

Interested in which cities are home to the worst drivers, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance quote website, set out to identify the communities across the nation with the highest percentage of drivers with a history of at-fault incidents. The most common offenses cited in these communities were speeding offenses and at-fault collisions, with locales from the South and Midwest making up a slight majority. However, both major metropolitan cities and lesser-known rural towns made the list—suggesting that incident-prone driving is a problem that is not confined to any one type of community.

Methodology

Insurify allows users to compare auto insurance rates based on their answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.4 million car insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether any drivers on their policy application had been cited for a driving incident where they were at fault in the past seven years. At-fault incidents include accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving, passing violations, and other causes for citation. Using this information, the data scientists at Insurify were able to calculate the percent of drivers in each city with a history of at-fault driving incidents. After determining the city in each U.S. state with the highest percentage of drivers reporting an incident, they ranked the top twenty. They also included city statistics on the two most common types of incidents in each city—speeding violations and at-fault accidents—against the national averages for these offenses. Information on city population was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Top US Cities With the Worst Drivers

1. Greer, South Carolina - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 33.62%

2. Dover, Delaware - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%

3. Omaha, Nebraska - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%

4. Spokane, Washington - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%

5. West Jordan, Utah - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%

6. Littleton, Colorado - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

7. Norfolk, Virginia - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

8. Des Moines, Iowa - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%

9. Boise, Idaho - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%

10. Cincinnati, Ohio - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%


K Hanley CHDPhoto / Shutterstock.com

20. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.28%

  • Population: 595,351

  • 40% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 2% less likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

19. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.77%

  • Population: 863,002

  • 37% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 6% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

18. Buffalo, New York

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.86%

  • Population: 258,612

  • 18% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 43% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Nicole S Glass / Shutterstock.com

17. Apopka, Florida

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.93%

  • Population: 51,564

  • 13% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 32% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Xtremest / Shutterstock.com

16. Denton, Texas

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.22%

  • Population: 136,268

  • 25% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 29% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

15. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.75%

  • Population: 685,904

  • 44% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Hayk_Shalunts / Shutterstock.com

14. Pasadena, California

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.97%

  • Population: 142,647

  • 4% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 52% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Carolina’s blue / Shutterstock.com

13. Jacksonville, North Carolina

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.18%

  • Population: 72,447

  • 62% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 10% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Nicholas Lamontanaro / Shutterstock.com

12. Loganville, Georgia

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.44%

  • Population: 12,062

  • 37% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 27% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

11. Portland, Oregon

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.61%

  • Population: 647,805

  • 40% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


photo.ua / Shutterstock.com

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%

  • Population: 301,301

  • 47% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 30% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

9. Boise, Idaho

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%

  • Population: 226,570

  • 53% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 9% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


f11photo / Shutterstock.com

8. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%

  • Population: 217,521

  • 88% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Bryan Pollard / Shutterstock.com

7. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

  • Population: 244,703

  • 56% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 42% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

6. Littleton, Colorado

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

  • Population: 47,734

  • 66% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 24% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Lucile Purnell / Shutterstock.com

5. West Jordan, Utah

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%

  • Population: 113,905

  • 71% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 41% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

4. Spokane, Washington

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%

  • Population: 217,108

  • 65% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

3. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%

  • Population: 466,893

  • 60% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 36% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver


Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

2. Dover, Delaware

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%

  • Population: 37,538

  • 91% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 3% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver


Alan Stoddard / Shutterstock.com

1. Greer, South Carolina

  • Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 33.62%

  • Population: 30,899

  • 103% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

  • 63% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver

