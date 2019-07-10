Working on It: Occupations with the Best and Worst Drivers

Worst

10. Sales Representative

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 36.97%

Number of people employed: 14,542,290

Average salary: $41,790

People with jobs in retail are often subject to fast-paced and stressful work environments, dealing with a bevy of requests and frustrated customers. Combine this with work hours that can stretch well into the night, and you are left with workers who are exhausted on their commutes home. It may come as no surprise, then, that over a third of sales representatives have a prior driving incident.

9. Journalist/Reporter

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 37.28%

Number of people employed: 43,030

Average salary: $60,530

Those in the journalism industry are also no stranger to bizarre work schedules, with many reporters required to travel for their jobs, stay up late writing for a deadline, or wake up in the predawn hours to get ready for a morning broadcast. With the increased travel time and hectic schedules, it stands to reason that nearly 40 percent of journalists would have a prior driving violation.

8. Masseuse

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 37.3%

Number of people employed: 105,160

Average salary: $45,880

Massage therapists are dedicated to improving the well-being of other people during the day. Apparently that same desire doesn’t translate to the roads, as they come in at the number eight spot on the top 10. Their percentage of drivers with a prior incident is nearly 10 percent higher than the national average. What’s more, the costs associated with those incidents likely have a higher effect. The average salary for a massage therapist is $45,880, which is below the national average.

7. Metalworker

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 37.57%

Number of people employed: 1,940,370

Average salary: $41,480

With nearly two million members, metalworking is the second-most popular industry on this countdown. These laborers are responsible for the production of many of our most important day-to-day commodities. However, metalworking can also be difficult and exhausting, as craftsmen are forced to stand for long periods of time and frequently lift heavy objects. This could lead to exhaustion on the roads.

6. Welder

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 37.75%

Number of people employed: 389,190

Average salary: $44,360

Much like metalworking, welding is another business that requires odd hours—welders will often start very early in the morning, or work late at night—and a lot of physical exertion. Putting in overtime is also common, and though the benefits are good, welders still struggle to avoid danger on the roads.

5. Chiropractor

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 38.06%

Number of people employed: 34,740

Average salary: $85,870

Chiropractic treatment is one of the most widely accepted forms of alternative medicine in the United States. According to a 2016 poll conducted by Gallup, over 35 million Americans seek treatment from a chiropractor every year, mostly due to lower back pain. The practice is very safe, with patients who undergo procedures such as neck realignment suffering serious complications at a rate of just one in 1,000,000, according to a study done by the RAND Corporation. Chiropractors are much less safe on the road, though, with a prior incident rate of over 38 percent. Their average annual salary is the highest of any on this list, though, which should help offset some of those traffic costs.

4. Bartender

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 38.41%

Number of people employed: 631,480

Average salary: $26,780

To some, it may come as no surprise that bartenders rank highly on this list. They work in stressful environments and are on shift late into the night, driving home at a time where there is certainly increased risk of encountering drunk motorists. To make matters worse, bartenders are not well paid, with the lowest annual salary of any profession in this top 10 ranking.

3. Production Crew

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 38.63%

Number of people employed: 239,490

Average salary: $55,970

Production crews are the unheralded heroes of the film industry, tasked with some of the more thankless jobs like location scouting and set design. Much like many of the other jobs on this list, long hours surely have something to do with the increased rate of driving incidents. Film crews often have a brutal schedule, filming in the dark of night and working through long days. It’s a problem that has gained publicity recently, after a crew member of the show Longmire crashed his car and died while asleep at the wheel following an 18-hour work day in 2014.

2. Fitness Club Manager

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 39.88%

Number of people employed: 16,490

Average salary: $72,190

Fitness club managers likely have more conventional work schedules than many of the other jobs on this list, but nevertheless, the profession has the second-highest rate of drivers with a prior incident. It’s a small profession, with the fewest number of workers of any profession on this list, and that may partially contribute to the high share of drivers with a traffic incident. However, like many other management positions the pay is good. A fitness club manager’s yearly salary is more than $20,000 over the national average.

1. Ticket/Membership Sales

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 43.09%

Number of people employed: 1,033,820

Average salary: $64,860

Ticket/membership salespeople are far and away the worst occupational group of drivers, with a traffic citation rate over three percent greater than any other job. It’s also the third largest industry of employment on this list, with tons of entry level positions that require long hours on the phone speaking to customers. In fact, an article published by Johnson and Wales University in 2017 stated that ticket salespeople can expect to work 55 to 60 hours per week, as well as on weekends as well depending on the time of year. Those long hours once again could contribute to increased fatigue behind the wheel, resulting in a higher likelihood of accidents.