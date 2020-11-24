Beyond the 9 to 5: Occupations with the Worst Drivers

Jobs with the Worst Drivers

10. Surveyor/Mapmaker

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 34.23%

Median annual wage: $45,010

Most common incident: Accidents (31% higher than the national average)

Given that these drivers are geography experts, it may come as a surprise that surveyors are not the most spatially aware when on the road. Overall, surveyors accrue driving violations 25 percent more frequently than the average driver. Additionally, their most prevalent incident type is at-fault accidents; drivers that work in surveying cause accidents at a rate that exceeds the national average by 31 percent.

9. Account Collector

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 34.32%

Median annual wage: $37,000

Most common incident: Speeding (28% higher than the national average)

Account collectors may be adept at following up with customers to track down payments, but when it comes to safe driving, they seem to be a bit less meticulous. With an overall incident rate that is 25 percent higher than the national average, account collectors are the ninth-worst drivers in the rankings. They also tend to have a need for speed: account collectors are caught violating speeding regulations at a rate that exceeds that of the average driver by 28 percent.

8. Metalworker

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 34.55%

Median annual wage: $50,400

Most common incident: Speeding (30% higher than the national average)

Metalworkers are fundamental in ensuring the structural soundness of our infrastructure, including homes, shops, and office buildings. However, this attention to detail that they implement in their work does not always come out while driving. Metalworkers are some of the most incident-prone drivers on the road, with an overall incident rate that’s 25 percent higher than the national average. Perhaps in the rush between jobs, metalworkers most often are caught for speeding — they get cited for violating speed limits 30 percent more often than the average driver.

7. Journalist/Reporter

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 34.78%

Median annual wage: $46,270

Most common incident: Accidents (32% higher than the national average)

Hot off the presses! In the hurry to get the scoop, journalists and reporters earned themselves the title of the seventh-worst drivers in the nation. With an overall incident rate that’s 26 percent higher than the national average, journalists and reporters are some of the worst offenders on the road. Their most prevalent violation is at-fault accidents, which they experience at a rate that eclipses the nationwide mean by 32 percent.

6. Welder

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 35.20%

Median annual wage: $42,490

Most common incident: Speeding (37% higher than the national average)

The second metalworking job to make the list, welders have the seventh-highest overall incident rate compared to all other occupations. Welders accrue driving violations at a rate that’s 27 percent higher than the national average. Like metalworkers, welders’ most frequent violations are for speeding. The intensity required of welders when operating dangerous machinery makes for an intense day’s work, which may contribute to fatigue that affects their driving behavior.

5. Ticket Salesman

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 35.36%

Median annual wage: $31,820

Most common incident: Speeding (36% higher than the national average)

2020 has been a notoriously poor year for ticket sales, as the pandemic has put an indefinite hold on most live-audience events. Likewise, workers in the live entertainment industry are facing a precarious future. Even so, workers in ticket and membership sales have some of the most on-road incidents, with an overall violation rate that’s 27 percent higher than the national average. These drivers are particularly prone to speeding, and they do so at a rate that surpasses the nationwide mean by 36 percent.

4. Production Crew

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 35.56%

Median annual wage: $29,800

Most common incident: Accidents (37% higher than the national average)

The manufacturing industry has experienced profound shockwaves from the coronavirus pandemic. In some industry sectors, production has ramped up due to the influx of e-commerce demand, but other sub-industries have not been as lucky. Not only has it been a difficult year for production crew members because of 2020’s uniquely burdensome circumstances, but it has also been less-than-optimal regarding their driving patterns. Production crew members get into accidents 37 percent more often than the average driver, and all overall incidents 27 percent more often.

3. Electrician/Linesman

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 35.71%

Median annual wage: $56,180

Most common incident: Speeding (36% higher than the national average)

Electricians may know how to fix a circuit, but their habits on the road could use some rewiring. With a violation rate that’s 28 percent higher than the national average, electricians and linesmen are the third-worst drivers in the rankings. Notably, they are also one of the two occupations on the list with a median annual wage that’s above the national average. Most frequently, electricians and linesmen are caught for violating speed limits, at a rate 36 percent higher than the typical driver’s.

2. Process Server

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 36.04%

Median annual wage: $58,400

Most common incident: Accidents (13% higher than the national average)

Process servers fulfill an integral role in our justice system by delivering important legal papers to the corresponding parties in a litigation proceeding. Unfortunately, it seems that in the process of upholding their job’s duties, they tend to run into some hiccups on the road. Process servers have the second-highest overall incident rate among all the jobs surveyed that’s 28 percent higher than the national average. The most prominent of these violations for these drivers are accidents, which are 13 percent more prevalent than the nationwide average.

1. Bartender

Percentage of drivers with a prior incident: 36.91%

Median annual wage: $23,680

Most common incident: Accidents (28% higher than the national average)

The coronavirus pandemic’s effect on bars has been unprecedented: 2020 has been the year of a gloomy closing time for bars across the country. In dozens of states, bars have been unable to fully adapt to the lockdown orders like restaurants, which offer takeout and delivery options. The pandemic has hit bartenders and other bar staff particularly hard, but bartending was not a walk in the park even before the pandemic. Factors like unconventional hours and rowdy customers are everyday stressors for bartenders, which likely contributes to the fact that their driving incident rate, which exceeds the national average by 30 percent, is the highest in the nation. Bartenders are also more likely to be on the roads late at night or when fatigued. This can explain why they are the most prone to accidents, at a rate that’s 28 percent higher than the average driver’s.

