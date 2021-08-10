Pennsylvania Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Where can I find flood insurance in Pennsylvania? Pennsylvania property owners have two options: public or private flood insurance.

If you’re a Pennsylvania homeowner, you probably already know someone who’s suffered flood damage —and the odds are that they didn’t live in a high-risk flood area. Flooding can strike nearly anywhere. In fact, 99 percent of U.S. counties have been impacted by a flooding event in the last 20 years, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ).

Homeowners here in Pennsylvania are especially at risk since the majority of the state experiences 50 or more flooding incidents in any given year.

Why not rely on your homeowners insurance policy to pay out after a flood incident? Because your standard homeowners insurance specifically excludes damage from flooding. Homeowners, condo, and renters insurance usually covers dwelling damage that comes from the top down (think rain or wind damage) or originates outside (fire or burst pipes). It specifically does not cover rising water or flooding.

For that, you need a separate flood insurance policy. This insures you against damages from flooding of normally dry land from overflow of inland or tidal waters, unusual and rapid accumulation or runoff of surface waters, and mudslides or mudflows that are caused by flooding.

Explore your insurance options with Insurify. This online tool is easy to use and can help you find the right policy for you.