What Is a Home Insurance Declarations Page?

What’s Included in a Declarations Page

The homeowners insurance declarations page is included with your home insurance policy. It’s a quick, easy-to-read summary of the coverage included in your homeowners insurance policy and contains all of the most important information about your home insurance.

Here are some of the things you can expect to find on the declarations page.

Insurance policy number: You will need this to file a claim.

Name and contact information for the policyholder: Your name and address are listed here. This field will also include the address of the covered home if it’s different from your usual address.

Named insureds on the policy: Your name goes here. If you live with someone, they will also be listed here as additional insureds.

Contact information for the insurer: You will need the insurance company’s contact information to file a claim.

Instructions for filing a claim: The dec page will spell out what information you need to report a claim if you have a covered loss.

Description of the insured property: This may include information about the build and utilities of the insured property, like the construction type of the home, roof materials used, and the main source of heat.

Coverages included in the policy: This section lists the coverages that your policy includes, such as dwelling coverage, dwelling extension if you have a garage, and personal property. It will not include endorsements or add-on policies, which are listed elsewhere.

Type of coverage: The declarations page will list the type of policy you have, such as an HO-5 policy.

Policy limits: The maximum amount of coverage for each coverage type will be listed, as well as overall coverage limits for the policy. The dec page will also list your policy’s liability coverage limits, which are specifically for liability insurance.

Deductible: The dec page will list your deductible. The deductible is the amount you will pay out of pocket before your insurance helps pay for repairs after a covered incident.

Premium: Your insurance premium will be listed on the policy declarations page.

Endorsements: If you have any add-on endorsements or riders to your policy, they will be listed in their own section on the dec page next to their deductibles and limits.

Effective date and expiration date: These are usually found near the top. The policy effective date is when your policy begins, and the expiration date is when it ends. It may also be listed as a policy period or policy term, which refers to how long your policy is valid before you need to renew it. The typical homeowners policy is a year long.

Discounts and surcharges: If you have any discounts or surcharges applied to your policy, they will usually appear around the middle or end of the dec page. Depending on the insurance company, you can get discounts for things like not filing a claim in the last few years, using security systems, staying with the same company for a long time, or bundling your homeowners and auto insurance policy with the same company. Read through your discounts to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible. In some cases, it may make financial sense to combine your home and car insurance policy, for example.

How you’ll receive payouts: Some dec pages may describe how you’ll receive payouts for covered losses when you submit a claim. When you sign up for your policy, you’ll decide whether you’ll be reimbursed for the actual cash value (the value of the item minus depreciation) or its replacement cost (the cost to fully replace the item). Insurance that provides the full replacement cost is usually more expensive but can be handy if you have a large covered loss.