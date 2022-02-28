Kansas City, KS Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Kansas City, KS Homeowners Insurance
Kansas City is Missouri ’s largest city, with a population of almost 500,000 residents. It sits on the Kansas- Missouri state line, which has a combined statistical area population of nearly 2.5 million residents. Kansas City is synonymous with barbecue, labeled the “Barbeque Capital.” And its history of jazz makes the city famous, with its Jazz District filled with the sounds of Charlie “Bird” Parker and Big Joe Turner. You can find live music venues and performances throughout the City of Music.
Aside from enjoying the fun and good food, many of its residents work at the many corporate headquarters of Kansas City-based companies. H&R Block, Hallmark Cards, and Hostess Brands are a few examples. And with low living expenses, residents can enjoy living comfortably in the Gateway to the Southwest.
But aside from the comfortable living, Kansas City, Missouri, homeowners must watch for some natural disasters. Tornadoes, hail, windstorms, flooding, snow, and ice storms are unpredictable and extreme weather events. They leave a path of destruction in the city. Homeowners should be protected financially from any of these events with home insurance in Kansas City.
It’s never been easier to find the best and cheapest Kansas City, Missouri, homeowners insurance policy with Insurify. Compare and save, then get a home insurance quote delivered to you in an instant. Try it now!
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Kansas City
For homeowners in Kansas City, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Kansas City. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Kansas City.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|American Family
|$1,968
|Allied
|$1,976
|USAA
|$2,021
|Encompass
|$2,147
|Travelers
|$2,257
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, housing market is trending somewhat competitive these days. That could mean some homes are getting multiple offers and pending for sale in just about 16 days. Some hot homes even sell for three percent above list price and are pending for sale in about three days. If you recently sought to buy a home or purchased a home, you know that it’s not an easy process.
Buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk, protect their investment, and gain peace of mind.
The first step to protecting your property in Kansas City is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and personal belongings from natural disasters and vandalism when a covered loss happens. Different coverage options are available for various property types, locations, and other factors. There’s also additional coverage for expensive personal belongings and more insurance options available.
Keep reading for a full guide on Kansas City home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Kansas City by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2020, the average home insurance premium in the Kansas City area costs $2,351 annually, and the median home value is $176,763.
Kansas City housing expenses are eight percent lower than the national average. Along with that, the overall living expenses are two and a half percent below the national average. Average homeowners insurance costs can vary depending on the insurance provider you choose to purchase from. Home insurance companies like State Farm and Allstate will have different pricing. One way you can compare pricing from the best home insurance companies is to use Insurify’s comparison tool. Then, you can get a quote tailored to your insurance needs. It’s so simple. Try comparing now!
See the average cost of homeowners insurance in Kansas City, MO, homeowners insurance below.
|Average Home Cost in Kansas City
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Kansas City
|$176,763
|$2,351
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Kansas City by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Kansas City for Home Insurance
ZIP codes change the price of what you pay on Kansas City homeowners insurance. For example, home insurance rates in Overland Park will be different than rates in Olathe.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Kansas City can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Kansas City
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Kansas city level guides, check out these below.
Flood Insurance with Homeowners Insurance in Kansas City
In Kansas City, Missouri, natural disasters take their toll on residents’ properties. Tornadoes, snow, ice, hail, and windstorms are common statewide. With parts of the state located in Tornado Alley, Missouri gets its fair share of tornadoes. During these powerful storms, trees and powerlines are downed, and homes are damaged and destroyed. And statewide, almost 300,000 properties are at risk of water damage due to flooding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says that the number is two times larger than most flood zones.
You will have protection from damage as a result of lightning, hail, and wind damage. But water damage is excluded on a standard homeowners insurance property in Kansas City. With the big chance of flooding, you should have flood insurance. You can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, provided by FEMA. Ask your insurance agent about purchasing additional insurance and the rates available.
Cheapest Home Insurance Quotes in KCMO
There are a few tricks of the trade when finding cheap homeowners insurance in Kansas City, Missouri. Start by looking at multiple insurance products under one insurance agency. This is known as bundling. Bundling lets you combine homeowners insurance with car insurance and life insurance. On top of that, your insurance company is likely to give you a discount or deal on insurance.
You can also get special discounts for being married, having a security or fire alarm system, and living in a gated community. Then, you can lower your premium by raising your deductible. Just be careful not to set your deductible too high, or you could end up paying more later if you file a claim.
The final step in finding the best homeowners insurance in Kansas City is to get a homeowners insurance quote. First, go to the Insurify website. Next, fill out your information based on your insurance needs. Then, submit, and you will get your insurance quotes delivered to you in a few minutes. So, what are you waiting for? Try it out with Insurify now!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Kansas City
There’s nothing like Kansas City barbeque, some jazz music, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals. Life can’t seem to get any better for Kansas City residents. But to keep up that comfortable life, you have to take care of the home. Natural disasters and vandalism happen, and it’s always good to have financial protection if anything happens to your home. How do you get the best protection and low prices and keep living that comfortable lifestyle?
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Kansas City.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can find the best homeowners insurance companies in Kansas City by comparing them on our website. You can also look online at customer-rated insurance companies on the J.D. Power website. Also, check out these companies' financial ratings by searching the A.M. Best or Moody's websites, both reputable agencies.
Homeowners insurance isn't required by law, but your lender will likely require you to buy a home insurance policy. That way, you can protect your investment and the lender's investment in you.
If you want a discount or a deal on home insurance, you should try bundling. You can add a home insurance policy to your auto insurance, and you'll likely save money on your insurance rates that way. Talk to your insurance agent for more information.
