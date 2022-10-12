Wisconsin Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Wisconsin
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Wisconsin is $1203 per year and $100 per month. Wisconsin homeowners insurance rates are $195 per year less then the national average and about 14% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Wisconsin the 28th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Wisconsin is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Wisconsin in minutes.
|Wisconsin Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$100
|Average Annual Premium
|$1203
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|28th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Wisconsin
For homeowners in Wisconsin, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Wisconsin. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Wisconsin.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$671
|Secura
|$852
|Hastings Mutual
|$967
|Wisconsin Mutual
|$1,166
|American Family
|$1,192
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Wisconsin
Whether a first-time homebuyer or buying a new home in Wisconsin, you've just made one of the most significant financial investments in your life. Every investment comes with risk. However, specific steps will help homeowners like you minimize your risk and protect your investment for years to come.
The first step to take? Protect your property with homeowners insurance. Home insurance is not necessarily required by law, but it protects your property. From personal belongings to natural disasters, you are covered with home insurance. Not to worry—financial liability is possible with Wisconsin homeowners insurance.
Continue reading for your full guide on Wisconsin home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Wisconsin Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Wisconsin costs $1,358 annually, and the median home value is $178,900.
That's a lot of money to spend annually. As important as all of these costs are, how do you make it work, paying these costs while providing for yourself and your family?
That's where Insurify can help. Compare quotes so you can find the best value in homeowners insurance where you live. You can adjust insurance coverage levels to fit your life so you get the best Wisconsin home insurance on the market.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Wisconsin by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Wisconsin Cities
Real estate costs vary from city to city, and so do home insurance costs. How is pricing determined? Well, there are ZIP code–-specific variables, including the volume of nearby home insurance claims, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, like natural disasters and their frequency that determine the pricing. More or less, what you will annually pay on average insurance premiums all comes down to the specific neighborhood you live in.
Even your specific neighborhood like Waukesha or Wauwatosa may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
While Wisconsin insurance rates can be either relatively high or low compared to the national average, it will all come down to the town you reside in. Here are the most and least expensive Wisconsin ZIP codes in which to insure your home.
|City
|Median Home Price The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Mequon
|$446,254
|Hudson
|$315,018
|Lake Geneva
|$244,313
|Rothschild
|$157,334
|Green Bay
|$151,470
|Richland Center
|$111,156
What does home insurance cover in Wisconsin?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Wisconsin city level guides, check out these below.
Wisconsin Mobile Home Insurance
If you own a mobile home in Wisconsin, you should have mobile home insurance. There are more than 731 mobile home communities in Wisconsin. You probably already know some challenges that come with mobile homeownership, so there is a lot to consider. Natural disasters can inflict even more damage to mobile homes due to their lightweight materials. Flooding and winter storms plague Wisconsin year after year, another fact that justifies mobile home insurance.
As a mobile homeowner, insurance is imperative to cover you in case of vandalism, personal liability protection, and damage from the climate in Wisconsin. You need to protect your family from these risks. The recommended choice for a homeowner's insurance policy on a mobile home is an HO-7 policy, specifically customized for manufactured and mobile homes.
Talk to your insurance agent about potential discounts while discussing home insurance coverage options. For instance, you can get lower home insurance rates by permanently affixing your mobile or manufactured home to its base for wind protection, installing a home security system, and installing smoke detectors. There are options to help you get some home insurance discounts and put extra money in your bank account.
The price of mobile home insurance may seem high. However, you can get the best price on mobile home insurance in Wisconsin by letting Insurify help you compare multiple home insurance companies, such as Nationwide, Allstate, State Farm, and more.
Wisconsin Natural Disasters and Home Insurance Rates
Natural disasters happen no matter where you live. Being prepared for the unknown is crucial, especially for homeowners in Wisconsin. Winter storms, thunderstorms, and flooding are the most common disasters in the region and have contributed to higher premiums in certain areas.
Separate flood insurance is recommended, especially if you live in a flood zone in Wisconsin. Some considerations could make your home insurance premium overall higher or lower. For example, your property may be in a flood plain or a flood insurance zone that applies to your property, affecting your insurance policy rates.
Because winter storms and rain are more frequent, Wisconsin faces some dangerous flooding year after year. Flood insurance rates also depend on the approximate base flood elevation of your home. Though most home insurance providers cover living expenses, medical expenses, and liability protection in case of flooding, going with flood insurance is better than no protection. This is true even if you live in a low-risk flood area.
Winter weather also makes snow pile up on your home, weighing your fixtures down and leaving damage. Year-round thunderstorms cause strong winds, hail, and fog, which inevitably damage your home. In fact, in the summer of 2018, Wisconsin saw one summer storm that caused $206 million in damages.
Homeowners insurance will cover wind damage, falling objects, and lightning. Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover damages due to flooding or earthquakes. You would have to get an additional rider or policy to cover those risks and additional living expenses.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Wisconsin
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Wisconsin.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Wisconsin
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$671
|American Family
|$941
|Badger Mutual
|$1,403
|Encompass
|$1,292
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Wisconsin
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Erie
|$2,763
|Secura
|$765
|Travelers
|$981
|USAA
|$1,064
Big Savings in America's Dairyland
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has a lot to offer its residents, from watching the Green Bay Packers play at Lambeau Field to kayaking down the Wisconsin River. It all comes down to needing the right home insurance policy at the right price, so you can keep you and your family protected.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Wisconsin.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, AAA does insure homes in Wisconsin. Bundling discounts and add-on coverage for personal property with AAA makes home insurance in Wisconsin customizable to fit your needs. Talk to your local agent about potential discounts to get the best homeowners insurance available.
Yes. Most insurance companies in Wisconsin offer bundling on home insurance with car insurance and life insurance products. Check with your local agent for special discounts on bundled insurance products.
No, home insurance coverage in Wisconsin does not usually include flooding. You will need separate flood insurance. Though, there are instances where your insurance will handle the covered loss, like living expenses, medical expenses, and liability coverage.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required