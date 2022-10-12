Austin, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Austin, TX Homeowners Insurance
Of the nearly one million residents of Austin, 45 percent are homeowners. What makes this Texas city such a great place to live? To start, Austin residents have various entertainment options that span art, culture, and live music.
Situated about three hours southwest of Dallas and two hours north of San Antonio, Austin has more than 250 live music venues. With so many platforms, it’s no surprise the city is known as the Live Music Capital of the World. People from all over the world come to enjoy music, from rock and blues to jazz and country artists. With so much musical variety, you can create a soundtrack that fits your life. For homeowners, that includes finding a great deal on homeowners insurance.
Insurify has the tools you need to find your best homeowners insurance in Austin. Easily compare quotes and review property insurance to get the right protection for you and your family in minutes.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Austin
For homeowners in Austin, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Austin. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Austin.
|Kemper
|$364
|Nationwide
|$818
|Travelers
|$869
|Esurance
|$1,021
|USAA
|$1,104
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Austin
Nearly half of Austin residents are homeowners. Buying a home is a significant investment. It may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners in Austin, Texas, can take to minimize risk and protect their investments.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft.
Since homeowners policies in Austin offer different coverage levels for different property types, locations, and other factors, you’ll want to carefully compare homeowners insurance quotes to get the best coverage for your home.
Keep reading for a full guide on Austin home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Austin by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Austin costs $1,879 annually, and the median home value is $426,750.
Austin is home to many great neighborhoods. Whether you enjoy the walkability of the North Loop or being near the University of Texas in Cherrywood, a home insurance policy is a necessary cost of being a homeowner. Here’s what you can expect from an insurance company in Austin.
|$426,750
|$1,879
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Austin by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Austin for Home Insurance
You can find many great neighborhoods in Austin. Where you purchase a house depends on your interests and what you can afford.
Like property costs, the cost of homeowners insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Home insurance rates in Austin can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Austin
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
Flood Insurance in Austin
Of all the natural disasters you might experience in Austin, flooding is the most common and the most serious. Flooding threatens the city year-round, and your home could be at risk even if it isn’t near a creek or river floodplain.
Many homeowners don’t realize that standard home insurance companies don’t cover flood water damage to your property or personal belongings. If you live in Austin, consider the additional coverage of flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ) to protect your home.
Hail and Home Insurance Coverage
Texas is known for producing large hail. From 1994 to 2019, hail was to blame for 81 percent of severe thunderstorm damage in the Lone Star State.
If you own a home in Austin, hail could damage siding, shingles, gutters, vents, and windows. Luckily, Austin homeowners insurance generally covers those parts of your home under the policy’s dwelling coverage.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Austin
Homeowners in Austin can enjoy year-round music, festivals, and nightlife. Before you settle in to enjoy the city culture, remember to shop around for the best and cheapest home insurance. Rates can vary from one company to the next. Comparing quotes and coverage options can give you the peace of mind that you’re getting the best protection for you and your family.
Frequently Asked Questions
The amount of time a home insurance company can take to process a claim can depend on your insurance group, coverage levels, and the level of damage caused in the city. For instance, your request might not take long if a windstorm sweeps through and knocks down a few trees. But widespread damage from a hailstorm or flood could overwhelm your insurer and slow down the process.
Many insurers offer discounts when you combine insurance services. Bundling your home and car insurance can add up to significant cost savings. Keep in mind that your premiums can depend on your deductible and any additional coverage you might add to your policy.
While cost is an important consideration, you also want to find the right coverage for your home. Finding the best home insurance company isn’t always easy. Luckily, some of the most well-known insurance agencies offer home insurance products in Austin. Comparing coverage options from State Farm, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, USAA, and Farmers insurance can help you narrow your choices. Check with your insurance agent or get a quote from Insurify to compare options for your home in Austin.
