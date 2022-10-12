Pennsylvania Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Pennsylvania
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania is $864 per year and $72 per month. Pennsylvania homeowners insurance rates are $534 per year less then the national average and about 38% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania the 42nd most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Pennsylvania is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Pennsylvania in minutes.
Pennsylvania Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$72
|Average Annual Premium
|$864
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|42nd
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Pennsylvania
For homeowners in Pennsylvania, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Pennsylvania. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania.
|Cheapest Companies
Cheapest Companies | Quotes
|Cumberland Mutual
|$457
|USAA
|$691
|Westfield
|$692
|Donegal
|$710
|Nationwide
|$796
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Pennsylvania
Purchasing a home will be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With that investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment, including finding the right Pennsylvania home insurance policy.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
For a number of reasons, a similar homeowners insurance policy may cost more in Philadelphia than it does in Pittsburgh. So, it’s always important to comparison-shop before committing to a single company.
Pennsylvania Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
For many reasons, different companies assess your risk differently. That’s why you get a range of quotes when you conduct comparison shopping-- and why we recommend comparison shopping every time you need insurance.
The following quotes are general estimates of annual home insurance premiums throughout Pennsylvania, insurance companies offer different coverage levels and some even offer bundling options for your home and auto insurance. Keep in mind that pricing changes depending on coverage levels and home insurance discounts. Rates Coverage options and discounts vary from company to company. Many factors affect your home insurance premiums, so keep in mind, the cheapest option in Lancaster may be different than State College.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Pennsylvania by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Pennsylvania Cities
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Pennsylvania costs $1,184 annually—far less than the national average. The median Pennsylvania home is valued at $198,377.
Home insurance rates throughout Pennsylvania can be high or low compared to the state average—it all depends on where you live. Local factors that affect how an insurance company assesses your risk include:
Crime rates
Weather patterns
Distance to bodies of water
Claim rates
Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Pennsylvania to buy and insure a home. The average cost of homeowners insurance within these townships tend to increase relative to property cost. In blizzard or flood-prone areas, rates are often higher.
|City
City | Median Home Price
|West Chester
|$389,900
|State College
|$303,055
|Pittsburgh
|$164,317
|Oil City
|$38,762
|Reading
|$64,200
|Erie
|$76,671
What does home insurance cover in Pennsylvania?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Pennsylvania city level guides, check out these below.
Risk Associated with Pennsylvania Homeowners Insurance
Natural disasters and extreme weather are no stranger to Pittsburgh residents. Severe winter storms, tornadoes, drought, windstorms, landslides, and rare earthquakes plague the city from time to time. Extreme snow, rain, and flooding seem to be the worst weather-related events to disrupt Pittsburgh's day-to-day. Let's also not forget a high crime rate, which can impact insurance premiums as well.
Severe Storms & Flooding
In August 2011, Hurricane Irene, which caused $14.2 billion in damages, was responsible for killing five Pennsylvania residents. Two weeks later, Tropical Storm Lee killed seven more in Pennsylvania alone. Blizzards sweep through as well, often closing schools and businesses in the city of Pittsburgh. These events wreak havoc on homes, causing damage and flooding. Pittsburgh sees more days of rain and snow than Seattle, Washington.
While flood insurance is not included with a standard homeowners insurance policy, there is additional coverage available. Check with your local agent about the National Flood Insurance Program, a government program for flood policies.
Crime
Crime is another aspect that adversely affects home insurance premiums. The crime rate in Pittsburgh is 37 per 1,000 residents. This rating is higher compared to all community sizes in America. And your chance of becoming a victim of property crime or violent crime is one in 27. It's crucial that you protect your home and family against crime, too. While the crime rate will differ from neighborhood to neighborhood, check with your local agent for added protection against vandalism, theft, or personal liability. It could be as easy as installing a home security system for lower rates on your Pittsburgh home insurance annual premium.
Best Homeowners Insurance for Bundling in Pittsburgh
Bundling could help you save on your homeowners insurance premiums. It's easy to bundle home and auto insurance, as most insurance companies, like Allstate, Erie, Nationwide, and State Farm, offer bundling right on their website front pages. If you do not see a disclaimer for bundled insurance products, ask your insurance agent about it when you purchase.
There is a best home insurance carrier for anyone. Let's say you're stuck between Erie Insurance and a competitor; you can use Insurify, the best way to compare home insurance, based on the coverage options you need. It's that easy!
Special Home Insurance Situations in Pennsylvania
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Pennsylvania.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Pennsylvania
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
Insurance Company | Average Annual Premium
|Cumberland
|$457
|Encompass
|$1,271
|Nationwide
|$796
|Westfield
|$505
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Pennsylvania
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
Insurance Company | Average Annual Premium
|Donegal
|$532
|Travelers
|$1,290
|USAA
|$765
|Penn National
|$715
We've found the key to finding cheap homeowners insurance in the Keystone State.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Pennsylvania
Just like groceries or clothes shopping, you can find a good bargain on home insurance. Living expenses can push you over the edge of your monthly budget- don’t let your home insurance cost be the problem. Protect your property investment, personal belongings, and family with proper home insurance coverage. Protecting your home and family from vandalism, personal liability, and natural disasters don’t have to break the bank. With a little research and the right tools, you’ll be on your way to big savings.
Frequently Asked Questions
Always comparison shop before committing to a policy. There are ways to cut your insurance costs, like bundling policies, increasing your deductible, and doing some home improvements. If you live in an area more prone to extreme weather, we have some tips for lowering your rates:
Install storm-safe windows and doors
Upgrade your roof
Yes, USAA insures homes in Pennsylvania. However, policyholders must be active military members, veterans, or the family members of those in the armed forces.
Short answer: it depends. Of course, in times of crisis, like hurricanes or flooding, many of your neighbors will also be filing claims with their insurance companies, crowding the systems, and slowing down the claims process. The amount of time it takes to file a claim in Pennsylvania will vary from case to case. To find the best home insurance companies in your area, use insurify to compare reviews and quotes.
