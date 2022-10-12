North Dakota Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Average Cost of Home Insurance in North Dakota

According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in North Dakota is $1758 per year and $147 per month. North Dakota homeowners insurance rates are $360 per year more then the national average and about 26% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in North Dakota the 11th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.

