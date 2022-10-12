Jacksonville, FL Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Jacksonville, FL Homeowners Insurance
Jacksonville is home to over 920,000 Floridians, making it the largest city in Florida, and for good reason. Whether you’re new to the area or have been a Jaguars fan since birth, the city has plenty of perks for everyone and sunshine all year round. Jax is also the largest city in the lower 48 by area, so the First Coast offers a good deal of space—and places—to explore.
But life Jax comes with risks, too. So whether you’re a new homeowner or searching for savings on your current home insurance policy, it’s important to make sure you’re covered.
Insurify is here to help you find the best homeowners insurance in Jacksonville, Florida, in just minutes. Use our home insurance comparison tools to see your insurance options side by side so you can choose the right policy for you in no time.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Jacksonville
For homeowners in Jacksonville, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Jacksonville. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Jacksonville.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Stillwater
|$1,113
|Citizens Property
|$1,176
|Florida Family
|$1,669
|Liberty Mutual
|$1,802
|Castle Key
|$1,827
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Jacksonville
Jacksonville homes are pretty affordable — at nearly $25,000 cheaper than the average home cost nationally — which is why most Jax residents own their homes. But buying a home in Jacksonville will still probably be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. In Jacksonville, those risks include sinkholes, hurricanes, and high property crime rates. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investments.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, many mortgage lenders will require homeowners to purchase insurance. Plus, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. Still, different coverage levels (and home insurance rates ) are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Jacksonville home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Jacksonville by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Jacksonville costs $1,790 annually, and the median home value is $203,055
That’s pretty cheap compared to the average cost of Florida homeowners insurance. Still, you should get a quote from multiple home insurance companies to make sure you secure the best home insurance rate. See the best homeowners insurance companies in Jacksonville, Florida, to find the best rate for your situation.
|Average Home Cost in Jacksonville
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Jacksonville
|$203,055
|$1,790
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Jacksonville by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Jacksonville for Home Insurance
Home insurance quotes in Jacksonville can get pretty pricey, but homeowners in neighborhoods like Woodmere and Baymeadows may face lower premiums.
This is because home insurance varies in price from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined on ZIP code–specific variables, such as the area’s claims history, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Jacksonville can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Jacksonville
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
Sinkhole Coverage in Jacksonville
Florida is more prone to sinkholes than any other U.S. state. While Jacksonville isn’t part of the state’s sinkhole alley, the city is no exception to Florida ’s natural disaster disposition.
Florida law requires insurers to include coverage in all basic homeowners policies for “catastrophic ground cover collapse,” which is defined as an event that causes abrupt ground collapse, a depression in the ground that is clearly visible, structural damage to the insured building (including its foundation), and damage that leads a government agency to condemn the building.
To receive insurance coverage for sinkhole damage, a policyholder must experience all four of those conditions. This means that even if you’re covered for catastrophic ground cover collapse, you still might not be covered if a sinkhole causes property damage.
The best way to make sure your insurance covers any damage a sinkhole might cause is to purchase additional sinkhole coverage. A sinkhole policy will come at an additional cost but protects your home with comprehensive coverage.
Protecting Your Florida Home from Hurricanes
Most homeowners insurance includes coverage for hurricane and windstorm damage (unless specifically excluded from the policy). But this coverage usually doesn’t include flood damage, which can leave homeowners paying out of pocket for serious and expensive damages.
The best way to keep your home and property protected after a hurricane is with an additional flood insurance policy. This will ensure that you aren’t responsible for repairing water damage on your own. If your policy specifically excludes hurricanes from its coverage, you will also need to purchase windstorm coverage separately from your home insurance and flood insurance coverages.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Jacksonville
Life in Jacksonville is meant to be laid-back, so finding the best homeowners insurance in Jacksonville, Florida, shouldn’t be stressful. Insurify’s comparison tools make it easy to find the perfect policy for your insurance needs in just a few minutes. That way, you can enjoy your Jacksonville home with peace of mind, knowing that your home insurance policy has you covered.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Jacksonville .
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to determine how much protection you need for your personal belongings is by making a home inventory. Add up the value of your most important and expensive items, and compare this to your policy’s coverage amount. Since Jacksonville’s property crime rate is higher than the state of Florida’s average property crime rate, you’ll probably want a policy with replacement cost coverage. This will ensure that your insurance provider covers the complete cost of replacing or repairing your stolen or damaged items.
Your home insurance cost is specific to your neighborhood, your home’s age, and even your credit score. Because of this, your premium amount may seem like it’s completely out of your control. You can still get savings with simple measures like adding a security system to your home. If you’re already paying for car insurance, ask your insurance agent if bundling your home and auto insurance policies could help you save, too.
Most home insurance policies automatically include additional living expenses (ALE) coverage. This simply means that if property damage leaves you temporarily unable to live in your home, your property insurance will help pay for living expenses like staying in a hotel until your home is repaired.
