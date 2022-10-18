Homeowners Insurance Companies with the Cheapest Rates (2022)

Tips and Tricks to Lower Home Insurance Rates

The average cost of homeowners insurance in the United States is just about $1,400. But really, who wants to be average? There are some tricks homeowners can try to cut their costs. The best way to ensure you’ve secured the best and cheapest coverage is by comparing homeowners insurance quotes with a trusted comparison tool. There are also some home improvement tasks that homeowners can invest in to save money in the long run. These might include a roof replacement, installing modern security technology, or updating heating systems.

There are a few steps homeowners everywhere can take to help them lower their monthly premiums and keep their homes and loved ones safe. The best home insurance companies use a particular methodology to determine average rates. If you can meet these requirements, you may be able to lower your rates.

Bundle, bundle, bundle! By combining your homeowners and auto insurance policies with the same company, you could save money on your monthly payments with a multi-policy discount. Selecting specific coverage options when bundling may get you serious premium savings. You may be eligible for other home insurance discounts for having a claims-free history or even for installing smoke detectors in your home.

Discounts vary quite a bit from one company to another, but here are some of the most common home insurance discounts and how to qualify for them.

Multi-Product Discount

Average Discount: 20%

Many insurance companies sell other products besides home insurance: auto insurance, life insurance, etc. Buying more than one type of policy from a carrier can get you a discounted “bundling” rate. Bundling your home insurance with car insurance can also save you considerable time.

Protective Device Discount

Average Discount: 15%

Having a home security system, smoke detectors, deadbolts, and other protective devices may earn you a discount.

Claim-Free Discount

Average Discount: 5%

If you’ve never filed a home insurance claim, you may be eligible for a discount.

Exclusive Group Savings

Average Discount: 2%

If you belong to specific organizations, such as AARP or are a member of certain professions, you may be eligible for a discount.

Newly Purchased Home

Average Discount: 5%

Being a first-time homebuyer or new homebuyer may earn you a discount—be sure to ask your insurance company.

New/Renovated Home Discount

Average Discount: 35%

Buying a brand-new home or extensively restoring an existing one may get you a deal on your insurance premiums.

Early Shopper Discount

Average Discount: 2%

Start shopping for home insurance before your current policy expires, and you may get this discount.

Insured to Value Discount

Average Discount: 5%

Setting your coverage level to 100% of the replacement cost of your home may make you eligible for a discount.

Purchase Home Security Systems

Shelling out a few bucks for a more advanced home alarm system or more secure home parts may lead to long-term savings. Companies may grant discounts and lower your premiums for homes that are more than adequately secured. Take common-sense precautions against burglars by locking your doors at all times, installing a deadbolt, considering a security system, and notifying trustworthy neighbors while you’re out of town.

Choose Your Deductible Wisely

Carefully select the right deductible amount to ensure you’re adequately covered if you need to file a claim. It might be tempting to choose a higher deductible amount to secure low monthly rates, but you have to remember that your deductible amount is the cash you’ll have to shell out before an insurance claim kicks in. Here’s what you can expect to pay in annual premiums for different deductible levels with the cheapest insurance companies.da

$500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $5,000

Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Erie $1,412 $1,315 $1,228 $1,163 $989 USAA $1,424 $1,327 $1,240 $1,174 $998 Allstate $1,737 $1,619 $1,512 $1,432 $1,218 Nationwide $1,843 $1,717 $1,604 $1,519 $1,291 Travelers $1,856 $1,729 $1,615 $1,529 $1,300

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Credit Counts

Keep a good credit score, if you can. Though a handful of states are outlawing this practice for auto insurance policies, the fact remains that home insurance companies can factor your credit health into your home insurance rates. Insurers can use credit scores to calculate a similar metric, called an insurance score, which helps them flag high-risk customers. Be sure you understand the explicit exclusions of your policy. The cost of homeowners insurance you select may exclude certain perils which have to be selected as add-ons to your policy.

Poor Credit Average Credit Good Credit Excellent Credit

Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Avg Annual Premium Erie $2,112 $1,060 $966 $834 USAA $2,131 $1,070 $974 $842 Allstate $2,600 $1,305 $1,189 $1,027 Nationwide $2,757 $1,384 $1,261 $1,089 Travelers $2,776 $1,394 $1,269 $1,096

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Preparation is Key

Prepare ahead of time. Always keep fire extinguishers in convenient areas in your home, including near your kitchen and in the garage. You may also want to consider installing a home sprinkler system. Don’t forget to keep your appliances up-to-date and stay on top of roofing repairs and mold damage mitigation. Take an extra second to reconsider investing in outdoor structures like trampolines or diving boards, as these often result in price increases in your home insurance costs.

Consider the Big Picture

When choosing which home insurance company to sign onto, think beyond the monthly rate. Once you’ve narrowed down your best and cheapest options, consider the company’s customer service and claims satisfaction reputation, along with other intangibles. The best homeowners insurance companies in the United States receive high marks from policyholders not merely because they secure them the cheapest rates., but because they are there for them and easy to work with during the toughest of times. Rating services like J.D. Power & Associates may help you determine the very best homeowners insurance companies in your area. Even though these higher-rated home insurance companies may be a few extra bucks a month, their proven customer satisfaction rates may be worth it. Use a home insurance calculator to figure out how much you might need to budget for your monthly premiums–– before signing the dotted line.

There’s a lot more to home insurance than just dwelling coverage. Insurance offers protection in the form of replacement costs for damaged personal belongings, liability coverage, and protection against financial losses after a disaster. Get covered now.