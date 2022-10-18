Homeowners Insurance Companies with the Cheapest Rates (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Securing the right homeowners insurance policy for your new home is a crucial step towards protecting your new investment and gaining peace of mind, but coverage can be expensive. We’ll show you how to find the cheapest homeowners insurance companies. Let’s dive in.
Insurify has compiled the stats on the best and most affordable home insurance quotes in the nation, broken down by location, company, local risk, and even demographic variables. Read on to find the best cheap homeowners insurance quotes in your area.
Home insurance coverage is too essential to be a burden. Check out the table below to find the best cheap homeowners insurance quotes in your area.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Average Monthly Premium
|Erie
|$992
|$83
|USAA
|$1,001
|$84
|Nationwide
|$1,221
|$102
|Allstate
|$1,295
|$108
|Travelers
|$1,304
|$109
Since no two homeowner profiles are entirely the same, your rates may vary from the averages above. Home insurance providers may weigh rating factors differently, increasing or decreasing premiums accordingly.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies
Insurify has compiled this list of the most affordable home insurance companies for a standard home insurance policy with typical coverage limits and deductible levels to assist you in searching for the best and cheapest home insurance rates.
Insurance providers take many risk variables into account when calculating your annual premium. Crime rates and vandalism in your ZIP code, the frequency of natural disasters in your area, and the age of your house may pose risks to the safety and integrity of your house. Fret not, though—cheap home insurance quotes aren’t impossible to find if you know where to look in your search for the ideal home policy. National averages vary greatly depending on your geographical region and the certain risks it poses to insurers.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies (2022)
Cheapest Overall: Erie
Cheapest for Military Families: USAA
Cheapest for Bundling: Nationwide
Cheapest with Discounts: Allstate
Cheapest for Basic Policies: Travelers
Erie Insurance
Cheapest Overall
Erie Insurance offers services in twelve states in the Midwest and Northeast. Excellent for homeowners who’d like to bundle their insurance products, Erie offers significant bundling discounts for policyholders. It offers various coverage options and discounts beyond bundling to help customize policies to homeowners’ exact needs.
Pros
Strong ratings from AM Best and JD Power
Many coverage options
Low volume of consumer complaints
Cons
Limited discounts
Regional operation
No way to file claims online
|Insurify Composite Score
|A.M. Best
|J.D. Power
|S&P Rating
|87
|A+
Superior
|856
Out of 1,000
|A+
USAA
Cheapest for Military Families
If you’re eligible for coverage from USAA, it will likely offer the best rates available to you. USAA only offers coverage to active military members, veterans, and their families. It consistently ranks among the best in industry rankings and awards like J.D. Power. It offers policyholders discounts and customizable policies that may reduce premiums even further.pros
Pros
A wide array of standard coverages
Average rates below the national average
Low volume of consumer complaints
Cons
Strict eligibility requirements
Few available discounts
|Insurify Composite Score
|A.M. Best
|J.D. Power
|S&P Rating
|96
|A++
Superior
|889
Out of 1,000
|AA+
Nationwide
Cheapest for Bundling
Nationwide is one of the country’s largest insurance providers. Whether it’s their catchy jingle stuck in your head or its well-known customer service reputation, you know Nationwide. It also offers some of the most competitive homeowners insurance rates in the industry. Nationwide gives lots of discounts and supplemental coverage options.
Pros
A wide array of standard coverages
Huge discount library
Low volume of consumer complaints
Cons
Coverage not available nationwide
No mobile home insurance option
|Insurify Composite Score
|A.M. Best
|J.D. Power
|S&P Rating
|88
|A+
Superior
|875
Out of 1,000
|A+
Allstate
Cheapest with Discounts
Another giant in the industry, Allstate, is a reliable and trusted insurer. It offers some of the cheapest rates for homeowners insurance. If you’re looking to bundle with your car insurance policy, Allstate could be your best bet with the most affordable quotes.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
Huge discount library
Low volume of consumer complaints
Cons
Low ratings on claim payouts
|Insurify Composite Score
|A.M. Best
|J.D. Power
|S&P Rating
|89
|A+
Superior
|868
Out of 1,000
|AA-
Travelers
Cheapest for Basic Policies
Travelers’ average homeowners insurance premium is lower than the national average. With highly customizable plans, homeowners can tweak their coverage levels until they’re the perfect match for their home and lifestyle. With a good reputation and low rates to boot, Travelers is an excellent option for home insurance coverage.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
Available nationwide
Huge discount library
Cons
No mobile home insurance option
|Insurify Composite Score
|A.M. Best
|J.D. Power
|S&P Rating
|85
|A++
Superior
|855
Out of 1,000
|AA
How Location Affects Your Home Insurance Cost
ZIP codes often assist home insurance companies in predicting the risk of insuring homes in certain areas. For instance, if your town has a sudden hike in the crime rate, the average home insurance premiums may reflect that increase in the following renewal cycle. Similarly, if your area is prone to natural disasters like wildfires or hurricanes, expect to see those risks reflected in your rates. Your financial stability is closely aligned with the amount of protection your insurance policy offers you, so be sure you’re keeping up your credit score?
The average American homeowner won’t necessarily be able to score the cheapest home insurance rate. After all, not all homeowners have a perfect credit score or want policies without high coverage limits. Remember, Insurify can secure you a cheap quote, no matter your background, profile, or insurance needs.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies by State
Since homeowners insurance rates rely so heavily on geographical features to determine quotes, companies will have drastically different rates from state to state. Sometimes, regional companies can be cheaper for homeowners than larger, national insurers. Here are the most affordable homeowners insurance companies in each state. These quotes were calculated for standard coverage limits and average deductible amounts.
|State
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Alabama
|American National
|$794
|Alaska
|Umialik
|$1,030
|Arizona
|USAA
|$945
|Arkansas
|Farmers
|$858
|California
|Horace Mann
|$852
|Colorado
|Encompass
|$1,191
|Connecticut
|Foremost Signature
|$926
|Delaware
|Nationwide
|$678
|Florida
|Stillwater
|$2,202
|Georgia
|Farmers
|$1,012
|Hawaii
|Zephyr
|$314
|Idaho
|Safeco
|$437
|Illinois
|Liberty Mutual
|$816
|Indiana
|Westfield
|$743
|Iowa
|Allstate
|$873
|Kansas
|Allstate
|$1,860
|Kentucky
|State Farm
|1225
|Louisiana
|Horace Mann
|$2,257
|Maine
|Foremost Signature
|$483
|Maryland
|Travelers
|$847
|Massachusetts
|Foremost Signature
|$739
|Michigan
|Farmers
|$884
|Minnesota
|Western National
|$1,120
|Mississippi
|Allstate
|$1,157
|Missouri
|Safeco
|$1,405
|Montana
|Safeco
|$1,006
|Nebraska
|Nationwide
|$1,259
|Nevada
|Allstate
|$672
|New Hampshire
|MAPFRE
|$533
|New Jersey
|New Jersey Manufacturers
|$522
|New Mexico
|Liberty Mutual
|$984
|New York
|USAA
|$639
|North Carolina
|Safeco
|$659
|North Dakota
|Allstate
|$1,006
|Ohio
|Cincinnati Insurance
|$753
|Oklahoma
|Travelers
|$1,961
|Oregon
|Travelers
|$792
|Pennsylvania
|Encompass
|$794
|Rhode Island
|State Farm
|$555
|South Carolina
|Chubb
|$790
|South Dakota
|Farmers
|$843
|Tennessee
|Allstate
|$1,088
|Texas
|USAA
|$926
|Utah
|Nationwide
|$704
|Vermont
|Allstate
|$479
|Virginia
|State Farm
|$939
|Washington
|Grange Insurance
|$697
|West Virginia
|Safeco
|$914
|Wisconsin
|Travelers
|$901
|Wyoming
|Safeco
|$740
Tips and Tricks to Lower Home Insurance Rates
The average cost of homeowners insurance in the United States is just about $1,400. But really, who wants to be average? There are some tricks homeowners can try to cut their costs. The best way to ensure you’ve secured the best and cheapest coverage is by comparing homeowners insurance quotes with a trusted comparison tool. There are also some home improvement tasks that homeowners can invest in to save money in the long run. These might include a roof replacement, installing modern security technology, or updating heating systems.
There are a few steps homeowners everywhere can take to help them lower their monthly premiums and keep their homes and loved ones safe. The best home insurance companies use a particular methodology to determine average rates. If you can meet these requirements, you may be able to lower your rates.
Bundle, bundle, bundle! By combining your homeowners and auto insurance policies with the same company, you could save money on your monthly payments with a multi-policy discount. Selecting specific coverage options when bundling may get you serious premium savings. You may be eligible for other home insurance discounts for having a claims-free history or even for installing smoke detectors in your home.
Discounts vary quite a bit from one company to another, but here are some of the most common home insurance discounts and how to qualify for them.
Multi-Product Discount
Average Discount: 20%
Many insurance companies sell other products besides home insurance: auto insurance, life insurance, etc. Buying more than one type of policy from a carrier can get you a discounted “bundling” rate. Bundling your home insurance with car insurance can also save you considerable time.
Protective Device Discount
Average Discount: 15%
Having a home security system, smoke detectors, deadbolts, and other protective devices may earn you a discount.
Claim-Free Discount
Average Discount: 5%
If you’ve never filed a home insurance claim, you may be eligible for a discount.
Exclusive Group Savings
Average Discount: 2%
If you belong to specific organizations, such as AARP or are a member of certain professions, you may be eligible for a discount.
Newly Purchased Home
Average Discount: 5%
Being a first-time homebuyer or new homebuyer may earn you a discount—be sure to ask your insurance company.
New/Renovated Home Discount
Average Discount: 35%
Buying a brand-new home or extensively restoring an existing one may get you a deal on your insurance premiums.
Early Shopper Discount
Average Discount: 2%
Start shopping for home insurance before your current policy expires, and you may get this discount.
Insured to Value Discount
Average Discount: 5%
Setting your coverage level to 100% of the replacement cost of your home may make you eligible for a discount.
Purchase Home Security Systems
Shelling out a few bucks for a more advanced home alarm system or more secure home parts may lead to long-term savings. Companies may grant discounts and lower your premiums for homes that are more than adequately secured. Take common-sense precautions against burglars by locking your doors at all times, installing a deadbolt, considering a security system, and notifying trustworthy neighbors while you’re out of town.
Choose Your Deductible Wisely
Carefully select the right deductible amount to ensure you’re adequately covered if you need to file a claim. It might be tempting to choose a higher deductible amount to secure low monthly rates, but you have to remember that your deductible amount is the cash you’ll have to shell out before an insurance claim kicks in. Here’s what you can expect to pay in annual premiums for different deductible levels with the cheapest insurance companies.da
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Erie
|$1,412
|$1,315
|$1,228
|$1,163
|$989
|USAA
|$1,424
|$1,327
|$1,240
|$1,174
|$998
|Allstate
|$1,737
|$1,619
|$1,512
|$1,432
|$1,218
|Nationwide
|$1,843
|$1,717
|$1,604
|$1,519
|$1,291
|Travelers
|$1,856
|$1,729
|$1,615
|$1,529
|$1,300
Credit Counts
Keep a good credit score, if you can. Though a handful of states are outlawing this practice for auto insurance policies, the fact remains that home insurance companies can factor your credit health into your home insurance rates. Insurers can use credit scores to calculate a similar metric, called an insurance score, which helps them flag high-risk customers. Be sure you understand the explicit exclusions of your policy. The cost of homeowners insurance you select may exclude certain perils which have to be selected as add-ons to your policy.
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Avg Annual Premium
|Erie
|$2,112
|$1,060
|$966
|$834
|USAA
|$2,131
|$1,070
|$974
|$842
|Allstate
|$2,600
|$1,305
|$1,189
|$1,027
|Nationwide
|$2,757
|$1,384
|$1,261
|$1,089
|Travelers
|$2,776
|$1,394
|$1,269
|$1,096
Preparation is Key
Prepare ahead of time. Always keep fire extinguishers in convenient areas in your home, including near your kitchen and in the garage. You may also want to consider installing a home sprinkler system. Don’t forget to keep your appliances up-to-date and stay on top of roofing repairs and mold damage mitigation. Take an extra second to reconsider investing in outdoor structures like trampolines or diving boards, as these often result in price increases in your home insurance costs.
Consider the Big Picture
When choosing which home insurance company to sign onto, think beyond the monthly rate. Once you’ve narrowed down your best and cheapest options, consider the company’s customer service and claims satisfaction reputation, along with other intangibles. The best homeowners insurance companies in the United States receive high marks from policyholders not merely because they secure them the cheapest rates., but because they are there for them and easy to work with during the toughest of times. Rating services like J.D. Power & Associates may help you determine the very best homeowners insurance companies in your area. Even though these higher-rated home insurance companies may be a few extra bucks a month, their proven customer satisfaction rates may be worth it. Use a home insurance calculator to figure out how much you might need to budget for your monthly premiums–– before signing the dotted line.
There’s a lot more to home insurance than just dwelling coverage. Insurance offers protection in the form of replacement costs for damaged personal belongings, liability coverage, and protection against financial losses after a disaster. Get covered now.
Cheap Home Insurance Companies - FAQ
Use a free home insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare tailor-made, ready-to-buy home insurance quotes from top companies. Don't bother going from site to site—compare custom discounts and rates based on your needs, with just a few clicks. You can save up to hundreds on your home insurance premium and even buy 100% online.
Consider setting your home insurance policy deductible as high as possible. This will reduce your claim stress because it won’t be worthwhile to put in any claims for small damages, just ones that are so major they’ll exceed your high deductible. In effect, it turns your home insurance policy into a catastrophic coverage policy. However, it also means you’ll likely pay far less in premiums, which can save you money in the long run.
The more money and assets you have, the more vulnerable you are to lawsuits. While typical home insurance policies do offer liability coverage, those coverage levels may be unrealistically low for high net worth individuals. In that case, consider picking up an umbrella policy for extra coverage. An umbrella policy sits on top of your existing home insurance policy and kicks in where the basic policy’s coverage runs out. For example, if your home insurance policy covers liability expenses up to $100,000 and you get an umbrella policy with coverage up to $1 million, then the home insurance policy will pay for the first $100,000 in lawsuit expenses. At the same time, the umbrella policy will cover everything from $100,001 to $1 million in lawsuit expenses.
How to Find the Best and Cheapest Home Insurance
Finally, there’s one way that you can find the best rates around, lower your insurance costs, and spare yourself a lot of angry phone calls: Insurify.
We believe that the cost of home insurance should never be an obstacle to protecting your home and personal property.
Insurify offers free and cheap home insurance quotes to homeowners all over the country. Whether you reside in a beachside mansion or teeny-tiny cottage in the countryside, we’ve got you covered. Insurance companies love filling our television screens and speakers with endless ads trying to convince us that they are the right choice. The average homeowner doesn’t really care which insurance company they’re covered by, as long as they’re getting the best insurance products and coverage options available.
Home insurance quotes from top-ranked national and regional companies, unlock discounts for which you’re eligible, choose your coverage amounts, and secure a policy today: no hassles or gimmicks, just a simple comparison. First-time homebuyer or not, scoring the best and cheapest home insurance policies has never been simpler. Insurify also offers comparison for renters coverage, life insurance, and car insurance policies; so, we’ve got everything you need.
