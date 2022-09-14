Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Having incidents on your driving record usually increases your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean record pay because insurers see it as higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

However, you can still find affordable rates with blemishes on your record. Some insurers increase rates less than their competitors, while others offer accident forgiveness programs. It’s important to compare multiple insurance companies after an incident to find the best rate.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

With one or more speeding tickets on your record, you’ll likely pay higher car insurance rates. The increase in premiums depends on the severity of the ticket and how many you have on your record.

Springfield drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $149 for liability-only coverage. But, Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability coverage for drivers with a speeding ticket for $76 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 94 76 Safeco 151 91 Liberty Mutual 217 122 GAINSCO 238 111 Direct Auto 251 142 National General 253 124 Bristol West 340 180 The General 377 201 Dairyland 380 171

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Finding affordable car insurance with an at-fault accident on your record can be tough. Insurance companies see you as high-risk and may charge higher rates to account for that increased risk.

In Springfield, drivers with at-fault accidents average $195 per month for auto insurance. They can find the cheapest rates from Mile Auto for $79 per month.

Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 97 79 Safeco 155 93 Liberty Mutual 221 125 GAINSCO 244 114 Direct Auto 257 146 National General 261 128 Bristol West 341 180 Dairyland 383 173 The General 384 205

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a risk you don’t want to take, as it can impact your car insurance rates for years. If you’re convicted of a DUI, your current insurance company might not renew your policy, and finding replacement coverage can be challenging and expensive.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Springfield is $221. Mile Auto has the cheapest rates fro drivers with a DUI at $87 per month.

