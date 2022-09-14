Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Wilmington pay an overall average of $85 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are similar to North Carolina’s monthly average of $82 but less than the national average of $158 per month.
A midsize coastal city in North Carolina, Wilmington is a college town and travel destination. With a population of more than 117,000, it’s the eighth-largest city in the state.[1] Due to the influx of temporary vacationers, property crime rates are higher than in other areas in the states, which might explain its higher car insurance costs.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Wilmington residents.
Liability insurance in Wilmington costs an average of $59 per month, and full coverage costs $110 per month.
Wilmington drivers pay a yearly average of $1,317 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Wilmington
Car insurance costs vary based on your driving record, credit history, location, and other factors. Every insurer weighs these categories differently, meaning the cheapest option can vary from one driver to the next.
Drivers in Wilmington can find the best rates from Erie, Direct Auto, and GEICO. Coverage from other large national insurers, like State Farm and Progressive, is also available but tends to cost more.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Affordability
GEICO
4.2
$72
$46
Discounts
Direct Auto
3.3
$106
$52
High-risk drivers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo
Erie offers the cheapest rates for drivers in Wilmington. Drivers with a comprehensive policy receive complimentary glass repair, locksmith service, and coverage for personal items. Wilmington drivers can also take advantage of the company’s YourTurn telematics program, which tracks driving habits and rewards safe behavior through a mobile app.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
GEICO offers extensive discounts, and drivers can bundle multiple insurance policies, including home, business, and renters insurance, to further reduce coverage costs. It earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, indicating excellent financial strength.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength.
A
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$104/mo
Direct Auto provides coverage to all drivers but specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers with violations. Budget-conscious drivers can qualify for various discounts, and the company allows drivers to choose their payment due date. But customer complaints are higher than average, and drivers with clean records can usually find better coverage elsewhere.
Ventajas
Coverage for high-risk drivers
Some of the cheapest rates
Contras
High number of complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Wilmington
Car insurance companies determine rates based on driver characteristics, including age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, and location. Even though you can’t control some of those factors, you can still take steps to lower costs.
Here’s how to find cheap car insurance in Wilmington:
Ask about discounts. Most insurers offer various discounts that help reduce coverage costs. You might, for example, qualify for a good driver discount, loyalty discount, or mature driver discount. Ask insurance companies about qualification requirements as you shop for quotes.
Compare quotes. You can find the best rate when comparing quotes from multiple insurers. Knowing whether you’re getting a good deal is easier if you have numerous quotes.
Increase your deductible. The deductible is the amount you’re responsible for paying when you file a claim. Higher deductibles equate to lower premiums, which can lower costs for car insurance. It’s essential to ensure you can still afford your deductible, though.
Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean driving records pay the lowest premiums. Do your best to drive safely and avoid traffic violations.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Wilmington: Midvale Home & Auto
Liability car insurance meets North Carolina’s mandated insurance requirements. The policy covers the cost of vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers when you cause an accident. But it doesn’t pay for your own expenses.
Liability insurance in Wilmington costs an average of $59 per month. The following insurers offer the best liability-only insurance in Wilmington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
37
Erie
42
Nationwide
42
GEICO
47
Liberty Mutual
47
State Auto
50
Safeco
51
Travelers
52
Direct Auto
53
Dairyland
54
Allstate
56
Progressive
58
National General
69
State Farm
69
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Wilmington: Erie
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. If you cause an accident, it helps pay for vehicle repairs for you and the other driver. It also provides coverage for theft and most natural disasters.
Wilmington drivers pay a monthly average of $110 for full coverage. Here are the best full-coverage car insurance companies in Wilmington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
63
Nationwide
68
Midvale Home & Auto
71
GEICO
73
Travelers
77
Allstate
86
Progressive
88
Safeco
90
State Auto
95
State Farm
103
Direct Auto
104
Liberty Mutual
122
National General
129
Dairyland
320
North Carolina’s Safe Driver Incentive Plan (SDIP) creates a point system for reckless driving that correlates to insurance premium increases. Points are assigned to violations, equating to a percentage increase in insurance premiums.[3]
For example, drivers are given four points for passing a stopped school bus, and insurance premiums increase by 90%. An at-fault accident is worth one point and causes premiums to increase by 40%. The program aims to discourage unsafe driving and incentivize drivers to follow traffic laws.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving record affects how much you pay for car insurance. Drivers with incidents like driving under the influence violations, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents pay more for coverage. Insurers charge more because incidents signify drivers are more likely to file a claim, which costs insurers money.
Even though car insurance rates typically increase after an incident, some insurers still offer affordable coverage. You’ll likely need to shop around and compare quotes from various companies to find these cheap rates. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance coverage with an incident in Wilmington.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
If you get a speeding ticket, your car insurance costs will likely increase. Insurers view speeding tickets as unsafe driving indicators, and because you’re more likely to cost insurers more money, they increase your rates.
Drivers in Wilmington with a speeding ticket pay an average of $89 per month for liability coverage and $165 per month for full coverage. The table below shows how rates for drivers with a clean record compare to rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
42
61
Nationwide
42
56
GEICO
47
62
Liberty Mutual
47
67
Safeco
51
73
Travelers
52
70
Direct Auto
53
72
Dairyland
54
74
Allstate
56
74
Progressive
58
80
National General
69
92
State Farm
69
90
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you hit another vehicle and cause an accident, it’s considered an at-fault accident. The violation signifies reckless driving habits and a higher likelihood of future claims. As a result, your insurer will typically raise your insurance rates.
Liability insurance for Wilmington drivers with an accident costs an average of $94 per month. The following insurance companies offer the best rates in the city for drivers with this incident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
42
63
Nationwide
42
60
GEICO
47
66
Liberty Mutual
47
71
Safeco
51
78
Travelers
52
74
Direct Auto
53
77
Dairyland
54
78
Allstate
56
79
Progressive
58
85
National General
69
99
State Farm
69
96
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
In North Carolina, insurance costs can increase by 340% after a DUI. Depending on the circumstances of the offense, you can also face non-renewal of your insurance policy.[4] If you need car insurance after a DUI, try working with an insurer specializing in high-risk coverage.
Wilmington drivers with a DUI pay an average of $107 per month for minimum coverage. The average increases to $200 per month for full coverage. Here are the best options for drivers with a DUI in Wilmington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
42
65
Nationwide
42
71
GEICO
47
79
Liberty Mutual
47
79
Safeco
51
86
Travelers
52
87
Direct Auto
53
89
Dairyland
54
91
Allstate
56
94
Progressive
58
98
National General
69
116
State Farm
69
116
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance, with rates decreasing steadily throughout adulthood as drivers gain experience. But costs increase again around age 70 due to declining eyesight and other safety concerns.
Liability insurance for senior drivers in Wilmington costs $50 per month, on average. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for seniors in Wilmington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
49
32
Nationwide
52
32
GEICO
59
38
Travelers
61
42
Progressive
64
43
Allstate
70
46
Safeco
77
44
Direct Auto
81
42
State Farm
81
54
Liberty Mutual
101
39
National General
106
57
Dairyland
262
44
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Due to reckless driving and inexperience, teenage drivers pay higher rates for car insurance than any other age group. Teen drivers in Wilmington pay monthly averages of $92 for liability coverage and $171 for full coverage.
Parents of teen drivers should prepare for increased costs, but you can take steps to get the best deal.
If your teenager only drives a car occasionally, let your insurer know since it might lead to lower rates. Similarly, ask about good student discounts and encourage your teen to stay on your policy as long as possible.
Below are the best insurance options with the lowest quotes for teen drivers in Wilmington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
107
69
Erie
108
72
Nationwide
109
67
Travelers
131
88
Allstate
142
92
Progressive
149
98
Safeco
151
86
State Farm
165
111
Direct Auto
179
91
Liberty Mutual
193
74
National General
231
124
Dairyland
485
82
Wilmington car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies in North Carolina can use credit history when determining car insurance rates. Insurers consider drivers with bad credit to be more likely to file claims and, as a result, charge them more for coverage than drivers with excellent or good credit.[4]
Here’s how much Wilmington drivers pay, on average, based on their credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers.
Is car insurance more expensive in Wilmington?
Wilmington drivers pay an overall average of $85 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average of $158 and similar to the state average of $82.
Thanks to its proximity to the ocean, Wilmington boasts some of the most expensive real estate in North Carolina, and auto insurance costs follow suit.[5] Drivers in Wilmington pay more than drivers in nearby cities like Greenville.
More cities in North Carolina
See how car insurance rates in Wilmington compare to some other North Carolina cities in the table below.
Wilmington car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Wilmington.
How much is car insurance in Wilmington?
On average, car insurance in Wilmington costs $110 per month for full coverage and $59 for liability-only insurance. But your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and even your credit history.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Wilmington?
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Wilmington, starting at $37 per month for liability-only coverage. Wilmington drivers can also find cheap rates from Erie and Nationwide, which have monthly liability rates as low as $42 and $42, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Wilmington?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Wilmington, but Erie, Direct Auto, and GEICO stand out as the best car insurance companies. Erie and GEICO both have Insurify Quality Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Direct Auto is the best option for high-risk Wilmington drivers, offering affordable policies to drivers with DUIs.
How much is car insurance per month in NC?
Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month. Drivers pay a monthly average of $56 for liability coverage and $108 for full coverage.
What is the minimum car insurance in NC?
North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. They must also carry uninsured motorist coverage equal to their policy’s bodily injury liability limits but no greater than $1 million.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.