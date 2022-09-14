Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record affects how much you pay for car insurance. Drivers with incidents like driving under the influence violations, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents pay more for coverage. Insurers charge more because incidents signify drivers are more likely to file a claim, which costs insurers money.

Even though car insurance rates typically increase after an incident, some insurers still offer affordable coverage. You’ll likely need to shop around and compare quotes from various companies to find these cheap rates. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance coverage with an incident in Wilmington.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket, your car insurance costs will likely increase. Insurers view speeding tickets as unsafe driving indicators, and because you’re more likely to cost insurers more money, they increase your rates.

Drivers in Wilmington with a speeding ticket pay an average of $89 per month for liability coverage and $165 per month for full coverage. The table below shows how rates for drivers with a clean record compare to rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 42 61 Nationwide 42 56 GEICO 47 62 Liberty Mutual 47 67 Safeco 51 73 Travelers 52 70 Direct Auto 53 72 Dairyland 54 74 Allstate 56 74 Progressive 58 80 National General 69 92 State Farm 69 90 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you hit another vehicle and cause an accident, it’s considered an at-fault accident. The violation signifies reckless driving habits and a higher likelihood of future claims. As a result, your insurer will typically raise your insurance rates.

Liability insurance for Wilmington drivers with an accident costs an average of $94 per month. The following insurance companies offer the best rates in the city for drivers with this incident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 42 63 Nationwide 42 60 GEICO 47 66 Liberty Mutual 47 71 Safeco 51 78 Travelers 52 74 Direct Auto 53 77 Dairyland 54 78 Allstate 56 79 Progressive 58 85 National General 69 99 State Farm 69 96 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

In North Carolina, insurance costs can increase by 340% after a DUI. Depending on the circumstances of the offense, you can also face non-renewal of your insurance policy.[4] If you need car insurance after a DUI, try working with an insurer specializing in high-risk coverage.

Wilmington drivers with a DUI pay an average of $107 per month for minimum coverage. The average increases to $200 per month for full coverage. Here are the best options for drivers with a DUI in Wilmington.