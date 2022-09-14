Más de 4 a�ños trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Rochester drivers pay an average of $188 per month for liability insurance, which is similar to the Michigan state average rate of $184 and higher than the national average of $104. Though Rochester has lower liability rates than Detroit, the city may have higher averages than some other Michigan cities due to its proximity to Detroit, which has high crime rates and expensive car insurance.[1]
But you can still find affordable coverage in Rochester if you compare car insurance quotes online from multiple insurers before buying a policy. Here’s what you need to know to find cheap auto coverage in Rochester.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer some of the cheapest liability insurance options in Rochester.
The average monthly cost of full-coverage insurance is $328 in Rochester, $345 in Michigan, and $213 in the U.S.
Michigan has a no-fault insurance system, which contributes to its higher-than-average car insurance rates.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rochester
Your rate will differ from every other driver, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the best fit. The table below outlines the top companies’ pros and cons and average monthly rates.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Chubb
2.9
$122
$72
Classic cars
Auto-Owners
4.0
$111
$66
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$112
$67
Military members
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.9
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
Based in New Jersey, Chubb’s personal insurance products include auto, classic car, aircraft, homeowners, renters, and condo insurance, as well as coverage for natural disasters, including earthquakes and floods. Auto insurance is only available in nine states. Chubb caters to high-net-worth drivers, people looking for high-limit coverage, and people looking for a range of insurance products.
Chubb has an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability and credit strength and no complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo
Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners is one of the nation’s largest insurers, serving nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916 and today sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. AM Best gives Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++ (Superior), and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the NAIC.
J.D. Power gave the company high marks for claims satisfaction. Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including those for having multiple policies with the insurer and paying in full.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo
In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.
AM Best gave USAA an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s U.S. Customer Service Index. But customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction scores
Savings of up to 30% possible via SafePilot
Contras
Only available to active-duty military veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rochester, MI
Insurance companies consider several factors when determining car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, vehicle type, and even the ZIP code where you park your car at night.
Here are a few things to help you find car insurance to fit your budget in Rochester:
Bundle your auto and home insurance policies. If you have multiple types of insurance, including home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, business insurance, or multiple vehicles, you may qualify for discounts by bundling your policies or insuring multiple vehicles on one policy.
Maintain a clean driving record. Your driving history has a big effect on your insurance rates. Car owners with accidents or moving violations on their records typically pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record, so practicing safe driving habits can help you keep a clean record and qualify for more affordable rates.
Take advantage of usage-based insurance. Some car insurance companies now offer usage-based insurance, which determines your premiums based on how often you drive and your driving behaviors. You may have to install a telematics device on your car or install a smartphone app to track your mileage and driving activity. Ask your insurance agent or auto insurance company about available telematics device discounts.
Shop around. Different companies offer different rates — even for seemingly identical drivers and coverages. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help ensure you find the cheapest car insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Rochester, Michigan
Monthly rates start as low as $64 for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rochester: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is a type of car insurance policy that covers the cost of damages to other vehicles, pedestrians, or property caused by the insured driver. But it doesn’t cover damage to your own vehicle. Liability-only car insurance is cheaper than full coverage, so you may be interested if you have an older model car that isn’t worth a lot. But if you financed the purchase of your car and are still making payments, your lender will require you to carry full coverage.
Rochester drivers pay an average monthly rate of $188 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Rochester.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
64
USAA
65
Chubb
69
Safeco
80
GEICO
97
Progressive
122
Nationwide
129
State Farm
132
Direct Auto
144
Travelers
153
Liberty Mutual
155
Bristol West
177
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rochester: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability insurance along with comprehensive and collision coverage. Comprehensive coverage reimburses you for loss due to theft or damage caused by something other than a collision, such as a fire, falling object, or vandalism. Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object.
You’ll benefit from full-coverage insurance if you can’t afford to repair or replace it without help from your insurance company. On average, full coverage costs Rochester drivers $328 per month. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Rochester.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
107
USAA
108
Chubb
116
Safeco
142
GEICO
163
Progressive
180
Nationwide
217
State Farm
220
Travelers
256
Liberty Mutual
274
Direct Auto
296
Bristol West
304
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Michigan is a no-fault state for car insurance. This means drivers receive compensation from their insurance company after an accident, regardless of who caused the accident.
All drivers must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability coverage. Most drivers must also purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) medical coverage, which pays for medical expenses, recovery, and rehabilitation after an auto accident. Only Medicaid recipients meeting specific criteria can opt out of PIP medical coverage.[2]
The table below shows the minimum-coverage liability insurance in Michigan:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$250,000 per person and $500,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 for damage in another state
Personal injury protection
One of the following:
Unlimited coverage
$500,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident with exclusions (only available when drivers have qualified health coverage)
$50,000 per person per accident (only available when drivers are enrolled in Medicaid)
No coverage (only available to drivers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B)
Property protection
$1 million
To protect yourself more thoroughly, you should consider carrying more than the minimum-coverage limits. Some other coverage options to consider include:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as vandalism, fire, and hail.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance reimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object.
Glass coverage
This coverage pays to repair or replace your car windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance pays the difference between the fair market value of your car and what you owe on your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.
Rates start at $76 per month for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Having a speeding ticket on your record often means facing a rate increase when you renew your policy, although the extent of the increase depends on the severity of the incident and whether it was your first offense.
Rochester drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $228 per month for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
64
78
USAA
65
77
Chubb
69
83
Safeco
80
103
GEICO
97
114
Progressive
122
150
Nationwide
129
154
State Farm
132
153
Direct Auto
144
175
Travelers
153
184
Liberty Mutual
155
198
Bristol West
177
213
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, insurance companies tend to view you as a risky driver and will increase your rates to account for that extra risk. This can make finding affordable car insurance more challenging.
Rochester drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average monthly premium of $235 for liability-only insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly liability rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
64
81
USAA
65
81
Chubb
69
86
Safeco
80
109
GEICO
97
121
Progressive
122
158
Nationwide
129
162
State Farm
132
162
Direct Auto
144
185
Travelers
153
193
Liberty Mutual
155
208
Bristol West
177
220
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence is a serious offense that involves operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Finding cheap car insurance will be difficult if you’ve been convicted of a DUI, and your choices may be limited.
The average cost of liability car insurance for Rochester drivers with a past DUI is $273 per month. Here are some of the lowest liability car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
64
96
USAA
65
98
Chubb
69
104
Safeco
80
120
GEICO
97
146
Progressive
122
183
Nationwide
129
194
State Farm
132
198
Direct Auto
144
216
Travelers
153
230
Liberty Mutual
155
233
Bristol West
177
266
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Experienced drivers tend to be safer behind the wheel. But drivers age 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile driven than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[3] As a result, insurance companies tend to decrease rates for drivers around age 35 but increase them again around age 70.
Senior drivers in Rochester pay $167 per month for liability insurance and $291 for full-coverage insurance. Below are the average monthly car insurance rates for seniors in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
53
88
Chubb
53
89
USAA
54
90
Safeco
71
125
GEICO
80
135
Progressive
92
136
Nationwide
101
171
State Farm
106
177
Direct Auto
116
239
Travelers
126
210
Liberty Mutual
132
234
Bristol West
148
254
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Car insurance companies charge higher rates for teen drivers because they don’t have many years of experience behind the wheel and are prone to taking risks that more mature drivers might avoid.[4]
On average, teen drivers in Rochester pay $252 per month for liability-only coverage and $439 per month for full coverage.
The best way for teens and their families to keep rates affordable is to join their parents’ insurance policy. They should also take advantage of discounts most insurance companies offer, such as those for good students and completing an approved driver training course.
Below are the average insurance rates for teens in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
93
155
USAA
93
155
Chubb
113
189
Safeco
126
223
GEICO
132
222
Nationwide
193
325
Progressive
193
284
State Farm
198
329
Liberty Mutual
228
403
Direct Auto
231
476
Travelers
243
406
Bristol West
256
440
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Rochester
Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?
Yes. The cost of car insurance in Rochester, Michigan, is higher than the national average but comparable to the state average.
Average monthly premiums in Rochester are $328 for full coverage and $188 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data. Nationwide, the average monthly premiums are $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.
One of the reasons for this discrepancy has historically been Michigan’s unique form of no-fault insurance. Until July 1, 2020, insurance companies in the state had to offer unlimited PIP coverage, meaning there was no cap on potential medical damages if one of their customers had an accident.[5] In 2020, a tiered system replaced the old system, allowing Michigan drivers to purchase lower PIP limits. The legislation also requires insurance companies to reduce statewide average premiums for eight years.
Despite this positive change, rates in Rochester will likely remain higher than in some areas, partially due to Michigan’s harsh winters. Inclement weather increases the likelihood of accidents, which increases insurance claims. For example, snow and ice can make the road slippery in Rochester and nearby Rochester Hills, leading to an increased frequency of accidents. Harsh storms can lead to damage from falling tree branches, leading to more severe losses.
More cities in Michigan
The cost of car insurance in Rochester is higher than in many other Michigan cities, partially because of its proximity to Detroit, which has high crime and vehicle theft rates.[1] The table below shows how rates in other Michigan cities compare to Rochester’s average monthly rates if you’re considering a move to save money.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Rochester car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about auto insurance in Rochester.
How much is car insurance in Rochester, Michigan?
Drivers in Rochester pay an average of $328 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $188 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
What company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Rochester?
Drivers looking for the lowest insurance rates should consider Auto-Owners. The insurer offers liability coverage for as low as $64 per month. USAA and Chubb are also affordable options for Rochester drivers, with respective liability-only rates of $65 and $69 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rochester?
Auto-Owners is one of the best car insurance company in Rochester, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). The average cost of car insurance from Auto-Owners in Michigan is $66 per month for liability coverage and $111 for full-coverage insurance. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Rochester choices include Chubb and USAA.
How much is car insurance per month in Michigan?
Car insurance in Michigan costs $184 per month for liability coverage and $345 for full-coverage insurance.
Why are Michigan car insurance rates so high?
Michigan car insurance rates are so high primarily because it’s a no-fault state, meaning drivers must carry personal injury protection coverage, which pays for each driver’s damages regardless of fault. Insurers charge more in premiums to make up for this extra coverage. Most states don’t require this coverage, so Michigan drivers bear an extra burden.
Can Michigan insurers consider your credit history when determining premiums?
No. Unlike many states, Michigan prohibits insurance companies from considering your credit history when determining premiums.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.