Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?

Yes. The cost of car insurance in Rochester, Michigan, is higher than the national average but comparable to the state average.

Average monthly premiums in Rochester are $328 for full coverage and $188 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data. Nationwide, the average monthly premiums are $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.

One of the reasons for this discrepancy has historically been Michigan’s unique form of no-fault insurance. Until July 1, 2020, insurance companies in the state had to offer unlimited PIP coverage, meaning there was no cap on potential medical damages if one of their customers had an accident.[5] In 2020, a tiered system replaced the old system, allowing Michigan drivers to purchase lower PIP limits. The legislation also requires insurance companies to reduce statewide average premiums for eight years.

Despite this positive change, rates in Rochester will likely remain higher than in some areas, partially due to Michigan’s harsh winters. Inclement weather increases the likelihood of accidents, which increases insurance claims. For example, snow and ice can make the road slippery in Rochester and nearby Rochester Hills, leading to an increased frequency of accidents. Harsh storms can lead to damage from falling tree branches, leading to more severe losses.

