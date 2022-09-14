Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Savannah is considered the oldest city in the state of Georgia, with a historic district that takes you back in time. Its population, location, and accident rates all play a role in car insurance costs, which are higher than the average in the United States.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Savannah is $221 per month, according to Insurify data. That’s higher than the state average of $193 and the national average of $158.
But you may be able to find cheaper rates in Savannah by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the three cheapest car insurance companies in Savannah.
Savannah’s location on the coast may contribute to its higher rates, as damage from storms can drive up insurance costs.
The city’s impaired driving rate is more than three times the state’s average.[1]
Best car insurance companies in Savannah
If you’re looking for car insurance in Savannah, GA, you have plenty of options to choose from. You can secure basic liability insurance coverage, opt for full coverage, and find optional coverage types to meet your needs. For the most competitive rates and discounts, here are some of the top options for auto insurance in Savannah.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Liability-only coverage
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Teen drivers
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$104
$71
Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo
Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Auto-Owners is one of the nation’s largest insurers, serving nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916, and today sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. A.M. Best gives Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++, and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. J.D. Power gives the company high marks for claims satisfaction. Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including ones for having multiple policies with the insurer, and for paying in full.
Ventajas
Insures classic and modified cars
Good optional coverages
Contras
Comparatively high number of customer complaints in Georgia, according the National Association of Insurance Commissioners
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Ventajas
Multiple discounts, including many for teen drivers
Bundling options
Contras
No gap coverage available
Potentially high premiums for drivers with poor credit
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
COUNTRY Financial launched in Illinois in 1925, and today offers auto, home, life and other types of insurance products. A.M. Best gives the company an A+ rating for financial stability and credit strength. The company has a much lower-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. COUNTRY Financial offers liability and full-coverage car insurance, as well as home, life and disability. Policyholders can save money with multiple discounts from COUNTRY, including discounts for multiple policies, multiple cars, legacy (unmarried children of policy holders), engaged couples, and certain occupations.
Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Savannah
Savannah drivers looking for cheap car insurance should consider some of the following strategies:
Compare car insurance companies. If you find a good quote, don’t stop there. Gather quotes from a minimum of three auto insurance companies. Look at rates, discounts, benefits, and customer service ratings.
Bundle insurance policies. If you need other insurance products, such as renters insurance or homeowners insurance, most companies offer discounts if you bundle those policies.
Look for discounts. To lower rates, see which discounts you may qualify for at each insurer and compare how much you could save. “Many insurance providers offer discounts that can help reduce premiums,” Grizzle says. “Explore potential discounts, such as safe driving discounts, discounts for bundling multiple policies, or discounts for certain safety features in your vehicle. These opportunities can lead to significant savings.”
Drive safely. The best way to save money on car insurance rates is to stay safe and keep a spotless driving record. Wear your seat belt, follow speed limits, and drive defensively. Only get behind the wheel if you’re sober and energized. If not, use a rideshare service or public transportation.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Savannah: Hugo
Liability car insurance is a type of coverage the state mandates. By Georgia law, Savannah drivers must obtain certain limits in coverage that typically cover bodily injury and property damage liability.
It protects against liability if you injure someone or damage their vehicle in an accident, but it can leave you exposed, as it doesn’t cover you and your own vehicle.[2] On average, liability-only coverage costs $178 per month in Savannah. Here are the cheapest options for liability-only car insurance in Savannah, GA.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Savannah
Minimum-coverage policies start at $64/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Savannah: Hugo
While you can manage with just liability insurance required by Georgia law, you’ll receive more generous protections by getting full-coverage car insurance. Full-coverage car insurance includes not only liability insurance but also collision and comprehensive coverage. These additional coverages can pay to repair or replace your car in an at-fault accident, or a non-collision event. If you lease or finance your car, your leasing company or lender will require you to buy full-coverage car insurance to protect their investment.
Drivers in Savannah pay an average of $265 per month for full-coverage insurance.
If you want greater benefits with your insurance, consider these affordable full-coverage options in Savannah.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Drivers in Savannah must comply with Georgia’s minimum insurance requirements. This means getting bodily injury liability coverage at $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident. Plus, you need $25,000 in coverage per incident for property damage liability.[3]
“Beyond the minimum requirements, evaluate additional coverage options based on your specific needs,” says Tyler Grizzle, a founding partner at GSP Insurance Group with offices in Georgia and South Carolina. “This may include collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and medical payments coverage. Understanding the benefits and costs of each option can help you make informed decisions.”
It’s important to note that Georgia is an at-fault state. After an accident, fault will be assigned to a driver who’s responsible for the damage done to the other party and vehicle.
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
For further protection, drivers in Savannah should consider the following coverages:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving a vehicle is a major responsibility. It requires your total focus and energy — and in a split second, anything can happen. Incidents occur all the time, every day. They can include anything from minor fender benders to serious events, like receiving a speeding ticket or driving under the influence.
These incidents appear on your driving record, raise your risk profile, and typically come with increased car insurance premiums. In Savannah, drivers with moving violations face average monthly rates of $370 for full coverage and $248 for liability only. Read on to learn more about how these events affect rates and where to find affordable prices.
Find Car Insurance in Savannah
Minimum coverage starts at $87/mo. for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Driving over the speed limit can put other drivers at risk and reduce your reaction time. If you drive above the posted speed limit and get pulled over, you’ll probably get a speeding ticket. How much you’ll pay depends on how fast you’re going, but your insurance rates will likely increase regardless of how much your ticket is.
A speeding ticket bumps Savannah’s average car insurance costs to $257 per month for liability-only coverage and $383 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest places to get insurance in Savannah after a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
An at-fault accident is an unpleasant experience that affects more than just you and your car. It typically increases your premiums, too. Rates typically increase for about three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).[4]
In Savannah, drivers with at-fault accidents face average monthly rates of $400 for full coverage and $268 for liability-only policies. Here are the top insurance companies in Savannah to consider if you’ve been in an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Getting convicted of a DUI is a serious matter and can lead to a number of negative consequences. In Georgia, your first DUI can lead to a license suspension for a year, though you may be able to get it reinstated after 120 days if you meet certain requirements.[5] On top of that, insurance rates can potentially double.
Savannah drivers with a DUI can expect averages of $453 per month for full coverage and $304 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with a DUI in Savannah.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates begin to decrease in adulthood at age 35 and continue downward steadily until you reach about 75. Seniors typically face rate increases because age presents additional risks in coordination and vision, but you can still find affordable insurance.[6]
On average, Savannah seniors pay $138 per month for liability-only coverage and $206 monthly for full coverage. Below are the most affordable insurers for seniors in Savannah, GA.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
If you’re a teen or a parent of a teen, you might quickly realize that the average monthly cost of car insurance is much higher for young drivers. Teens’ lack of driving experience and higher tendency toward risky driving behaviors, like speeding or distracted driving, put them at a higher risk of accidents. Unfortunately, fatal accidents are the top cause of death among U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[7]
For full-coverage car insurance, Savannah teens pay an average of $473 per month, while liability-only coverage costs $318 per month, on average. Look for insurance companies that offer a good student discount (you’ll typically need a B average or better) and stay on your parents’ policy to reduce costs. Below, find the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens in Savannah.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Savannah
Unlock discounts and savings when you compare rates through Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Savannah car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies use various factors when determining your risk, including your credit history. Several states have outlawed this practice, but most states, including Georgia, still allow insurers to consider your credit and create a credit-based insurance score when assessing risk.[8]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Savannah?
In Savannah, car insurance averages $221 per month overall, higher than both the state and national overall averages. Location is an important factor in car insurance rates, as weather events, accident rates, and vehicle crime rates all influence your likelihood of filing a claim.
More cities in Georgia
Car insurance rates can vary from city to city, and even by ZIP codes. Here’s how Savannah’s average monthly rates stack up against other Georgia cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Savannah car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance in Savannah can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in the Hostess City of the South.
How much is car insurance in Savannah?
On average, Savannah drivers pay $265 for full-coverage car insurance and $178 for liability-only policies. Your exact premium will vary depending on your driving record, your credit history, your age, the insurer you choose, and much more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Savannah?
Hugo is the cheapest insurer in Savannah. Its minimum-coverage policies start at $64 per month. Auto-Owners and State Farm are the second- and third-cheapest car insurance companies in Savannah, with liability-only rates as low as $75 and $81, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Savannah?
Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Savannah, with an IQ Score of 4.0, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and low rates. It’s followed closely by State Farm, which has higher average rates, an IQ Score of 4.5, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++.
Is car insurance cheaper in Savannah?
Car insurance in Savannah is cheaper than in some other cities in Georgia, such as Atlanta and Macon. But it’s more expensive than in many other cities, including Augusta and Columbus.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.