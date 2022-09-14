>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Sarasota, Florida (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest liability-coverage insurer in Sarasota, with rates as low as $55 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Situated on the Gulf Coast of Florida, Sarasota has a high risk of storm damage to vehicles and homes. Still, Sarasotans pay an overall average of $204 per month for car insurance, compared to the statewide average of $257. The city’s relatively low accident rate may contribute to its slightly lower insurance rates.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance premiums in Sarasota.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Sarasota is $167 per month for liability coverage and $241 per month for full coverage.

  • Florida requires drivers to purchase only property damage liability and personal injury protection coverages.

  • State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in Sarasota — its rates start at $64 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Sarasota

The right car insurance company for you depends on various factors, including the type of car you drive, your driving record, and your age.[1] Before committing to any company, it’s important to compare rates from multiple insurers to find the right fit for your needs.

To help get you started, here’s a list of some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Sarasota.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
State Farm4.5$81$70Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$83$72Senior drivers
Allstate4.2$140$122Coverage options
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
4.5
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm is one of the top companies for auto insurance in Sarasota, offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage.

Ventajas

  • Competitive pricing, with many discounts available

  • Personalized service from a network of local agents

Contras

  • Can’t buy a policy online

  • Generally poor ratings from many trusted review sites

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
4.2
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Boasting some of the lowest auto premiums in the city, GEICO is best for drivers looking for coverage and affordability.

Ventajas

  • Can purchase a policy online

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited number of agents in Sarasota

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for coverage options: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
4.2
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Allstate car insurance is excellent for drivers who want coverage options tailored to their unique needs, including accident forgiveness.

Ventajas

  • Offers specialized coverage options

  • Various available discounts

Contras

  • Rates may increase significantly if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI

  • Lower-than-average insurance shopping-satisfaction rating from J.D. Power[2]

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota

Finding affordable car insurance can be a challenge, but you can use these strategies to lower your rates:

  • Increase your deductible. Increasing your deductible is a straightforward way to reduce your premiums. When you increase your deductible, you shift more of the liability when filing a claim onto yourself. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you ever file a claim.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts on insurance policies for safe driving, good grades, and completing defensive driver courses. Be sure to ask about any discounts you qualify for when shopping for car insurance.

  • Bundle policies. Bundling auto and home policies with the same insurer often results in discounted rates. Many insurers also offer bundling discounts for auto and renters insurance.

  • Drive your current car for as long as possible. Driving an older vehicle can often result in lower car insurance premiums since new vehicles cost more to repair or replace if damaged or stolen.

  • Compare rates. Shopping around and comparing rates from the best companies is one of the easiest ways to save money on car insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Sarasota: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance only covers damages and injuries you cause in a car accident — it doesn’t cover any damage to your vehicle. This makes it more affordable than full-coverage auto insurance, but you’ll have to pay to repair or replace your car out of pocket after an accident.

On average, Sarasota drivers pay $167 per month for minimum coverage. Here’s a list of some of the lowest liability-only rates available in Sarasota.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm55
GEICO57
Hugo61
Allstate96
Safeco105
Mile Auto107
Travelers114
Mercury119
Liberty Mutual125
Direct Auto128
Midvale Home & Auto142
Progressive144
Infinity162
Foremost170
Dairyland172
AssuranceAmerica188
Bristol West222
National General248
The General254
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Sarasota: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance covers legal liability and any damage to your vehicle in an accident or other event. This type of coverage is typically more expensive than liability-only plans, which only cover expenses when you injure another person or damage their property.

People who drive newer, more expensive vehicles or are financing their vehicle purchases would benefit from full-coverage car insurance. On average, Sarasota drivers pay $241 per month for full coverage.

Here’s a list of the lowest full-coverage auto insurance rates in Sarasota.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm64
GEICO65
Hugo69
Allstate111
Travelers133
Mercury139
Safeco143
Mile Auto148
GAINSCO175
Infinity189
Liberty Mutual191
Midvale Home & Auto204
Direct Auto205
Progressive205
National General249
Foremost250
AssuranceAmerica257
Dairyland306
Bristol West318
The General361
Estimate your Sarasota car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida is a no-fault car insurance state, meaning you must carry minimum personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability coverage to pay for your medical expenses and other accident-related damages, regardless of who causes an accident.

Here are the minimum coverage limits that Florida requires for drivers:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000
Property damage liability$10,000
Keep in mind that Floridas minimum requirements are quite low compared to other state requirements. Consider adding these coverages for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance provides coverage when theft, vandalism, falling objects, or weather events damage your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance kicks in after an accident or when you hit a mailbox, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance provides coverage for towing, jumpstarts, or tire changes on the side of the road when your vehicle breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between your total loss settlement and what you owe on your auto loan if you finance your vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and other traffic violations can increase car insurance rates significantly. When you have one or more incidents on your driving record, insurance companies view you as higher risk and charge more for auto coverage.[1]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can be costly in more ways than one. Not only do you have to pay the ticket, but your car insurance rates will likely increase, too. On average, Sarasota drivers with speeding tickets pay $198 per month for liability insurance.

If you’ve received a speeding ticket and are looking for the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota, below is a table of some of the lowest premiums available.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm5563
GEICO5766
Hugo6179
Allstate96111
Safeco105134
Mile Auto107140
Travelers114135
Mercury119162
Liberty Mutual125158
Direct Auto128154
Progressive144175
Infinity162195
Dairyland172208
AssuranceAmerica188235
Bristol West222264
National General248291
The General254308
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Like a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident can increase your auto rate. The amount it increases depends on the severity of the accident and your insurance company.[4]

Sarasota drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $213 per month for liability coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes in Sarasota for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm5568
GEICO5772
Hugo6177
Allstate96120
Safeco105145
Mile Auto107151
Travelers114145
Mercury119172
Liberty Mutual125169
Direct Auto128166
Progressive144188
Infinity162194
Dairyland172221
AssuranceAmerica188247
Bristol West222279
National General248318
The General254331
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol can have serious consequences, including hefty fines and increased car insurance rates.[4] Drivers with DUIs in Sarasota pay an average of $247 per month for minimum coverage.

Here’s a table showing some of the lowest car insurance premiums available for Sarasota drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm5583
GEICO5786
Hugo6185
Allstate96145
Safeco105159
Mile Auto107169
Travelers114173
Mercury119185
Liberty Mutual125189
Direct Auto128194
Progressive144218
Infinity162245
Foremost170257
Dairyland172260
AssuranceAmerica188285
Bristol West222336
National General248375
The General254384
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance companies may charge seniors more for insurance due to several factors. On average, older drivers tend to be more risky than younger drivers due to their slower reaction times, decreased flexibility and vision, and a higher risk of medical emergencies.[5]

Senior drivers in Sarasota pay an average of $139 per month for liability coverage and $201 per month for full coverage. To help you get the best deal, the below table illustrates the lowest car insurance rates available to senior drivers in Sarasota.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm4350
GEICO4652
Allstate7890
Mile Auto83114
Safeco90123
Travelers91106
Mercury98114
Direct Auto100160
Liberty Mutual103158
Progressive105149
Dairyland140249
AssuranceAmerica141193
Bristol West180257
National General202203
The General209297
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Insurance companies often consider teen drivers as high risk because they’re less-experienced drivers. As a result, they usually have to pay higher premiums for coverage.[1]

Insuring a teen driver in Sarasota costs an average of $256 per month for liability coverage and $369 per month for full coverage. Below is a table showing the cheapest car insurance quotes for teens in Sarasota, so they (and their parents) can save money on their policies without sacrificing quality.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO8395
State Farm88102
Hugo103116
Allstate157182
Safeco175238
Travelers192224
Mile Auto193267
Liberty Mutual196299
Mercury204238
Direct Auto218349
Progressive241343
Infinity253295
Dairyland259460
Foremost283416
AssuranceAmerica339463
Bristol West343491
The General376534
National General441443
Sarasota car insurance quotes by credit tier

Florida allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when determining your premiums.[6]

Insurance companies view drivers with poor credit as riskier and more likely to file claims than drivers with good or excellent credit. This means people with poor credit scores usually pay higher premiums for car insurance than people with better scores.

The following table shows the average monthly quotes for each credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Sarasota?

Car insurance is more expensive in Sarasota than the national average due to various factors, including:

  • A high number of uninsured drivers: Florida has a high rate of uninsured motorists, which can drive up the cost of coverage for everyone else.

  • Severe weather: Florida may be the Sunshine State, but it experiences a lot of severe weather events, including hurricanes, thunderstorms, and lightning.[7] These weather events can damage vehicles, driving up the number of claims and causing insurance companies to charge more in the state.

  • Influx of yearly tourists: Florida experienced its highest estimate of tourists in a single quarter at the beginning of 2023.[8] This influx of drivers unfamiliar with Florida roads may contribute to more claims and higher insurance costs.

But car insurance rates vary significantly by ZIP code within Florida, depending on several factors such as population density and the average cost of car repairs in the area.[1] For example, cities with higher populations and more tourists tend to have higher rates due to the increased risk of accidents and claims.

Despite these factors, Sarasota is an affordable city for car insurance compared to cities like Riverview and Spring Hill.

More cities in Florida

To see how car insurance rates differ among some of the most popular cities in Florida, consider the table below, which shows the average monthly premium for full-coverage and liability-only policies in some other Florida cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cape Coral$264$203
Clearwater$298$234
Daytona Beach$277$202
Fort Lauderdale$340$256
Fort Myers$266$190
Gainesville$243$158
Jacksonville$301$202
Jupiter$292$221
Miami$363$272
Orlando$312$221
Sarasota car insurance FAQs

Check out the average cost of car insurance in Florida while you compare quotes in Sarasota to help find the best car insurance prices in your area. Below are the answers to common questions about car insurance in Sarasota to help you find the right coverage.

  • How much is car insurance in Sarasota?

    The average cost of car insurance in Sarasota is $167 per month for liability coverage and $241 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Sarasota include State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo, with liability rates starting at $55, $57, and $61 per month, respectively.

    While these insurers have average rates less than the city average, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance is by comparing quotes from multiple companies to find the coverage that meets your specific needs at a price that fits your budget.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Sarasota?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Sarasota include GEICO and Allstate. Not only do these companies have higher-than-average J.D. Power satisfaction ratings in Florida, but they also have lower-than-average rates and high IQ Scores.[9]

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Sarasota?

    Your credit history, age, vehicle, and gender are personal factors that affect the cost of car insurance. Local factors like accident and theft rates, the cost of car repairs, and the cost of medical care can also affect car insurance rates.[1]

  • How much car insurance do you need in Florida?

    Florida requires $10,000 for property damage liability and $10,000 for personal injury protection.[3]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

