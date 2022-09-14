Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
Situated on the Gulf Coast of Florida, Sarasota has a high risk of storm damage to vehicles and homes. Still, Sarasotans pay an overall average of $204 per month for car insurance, compared to the statewide average of $257. The city’s relatively low accident rate may contribute to its slightly lower insurance rates.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance premiums in Sarasota.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Sarasota is $167 per month for liability coverage and $241 per month for full coverage.
Florida requires drivers to purchase only property damage liability and personal injury protection coverages.
State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in Sarasota — its rates start at $64 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Sarasota
The right car insurance company for you depends on various factors, including the type of car you drive, your driving record, and your age.[1] Before committing to any company, it’s important to compare rates from multiple insurers to find the right fit for your needs.
To help get you started, here’s a list of some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Sarasota.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Teen drivers
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Senior drivers
Allstate
4.2
$140
$122
Coverage options
4.5
842
$55/mo
$64/mo
State Farm is one of the top companies for auto insurance in Sarasota, offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage.
Ventajas
Competitive pricing, with many discounts available
Personalized service from a network of local agents
Contras
Can’t buy a policy online
Generally poor ratings from many trusted review sites
4.2
835
$57/mo
$65/mo
Boasting some of the lowest auto premiums in the city, GEICO is best for drivers looking for coverage and affordability.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.2
833
$96/mo
$111/mo
Allstate car insurance is excellent for drivers who want coverage options tailored to their unique needs, including accident forgiveness.
Ventajas
Offers specialized coverage options
Various available discounts
Contras
Rates may increase significantly if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI
Lower-than-average insurance shopping-satisfaction rating from J.D. Power[2]
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota
Finding affordable car insurance can be a challenge, but you can use these strategies to lower your rates:
Increase your deductible. Increasing your deductible is a straightforward way to reduce your premiums. When you increase your deductible, you shift more of the liability when filing a claim onto yourself. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you ever file a claim.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts on insurance policies for safe driving, good grades, and completing defensive driver courses. Be sure to ask about any discounts you qualify for when shopping for car insurance.
Bundle policies. Bundling auto and home policies with the same insurer often results in discounted rates. Many insurers also offer bundling discounts for auto and renters insurance.
Drive your current car for as long as possible. Driving an older vehicle can often result in lower car insurance premiums since new vehicles cost more to repair or replace if damaged or stolen.
Compare rates. Shopping around and comparing rates from the best companies is one of the easiest ways to save money on car insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Sarasota: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance only covers damages and injuries you cause in a car accident — it doesn’t cover any damage to your vehicle. This makes it more affordable than full-coverage auto insurance, but you’ll have to pay to repair or replace your car out of pocket after an accident.
On average, Sarasota drivers pay $167 per month for minimum coverage. Here’s a list of some of the lowest liability-only rates available in Sarasota.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
55
GEICO
57
Hugo
61
Allstate
96
Safeco
105
Mile Auto
107
Travelers
114
Mercury
119
Liberty Mutual
125
Direct Auto
128
Midvale Home & Auto
142
Progressive
144
Infinity
162
Foremost
170
Dairyland
172
AssuranceAmerica
188
Bristol West
222
National General
248
The General
254
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Sarasota: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance covers legal liability and any damage to your vehicle in an accident or other event. This type of coverage is typically more expensive than liability-only plans, which only cover expenses when you injure another person or damage their property.
People who drive newer, more expensive vehicles or are financing their vehicle purchases would benefit from full-coverage car insurance. On average, Sarasota drivers pay $241 per month for full coverage.
Here’s a list of the lowest full-coverage auto insurance rates in Sarasota.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
64
GEICO
65
Hugo
69
Allstate
111
Travelers
133
Mercury
139
Safeco
143
Mile Auto
148
GAINSCO
175
Infinity
189
Liberty Mutual
191
Midvale Home & Auto
204
Direct Auto
205
Progressive
205
National General
249
Foremost
250
AssuranceAmerica
257
Dairyland
306
Bristol West
318
The General
361
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida is a no-fault car insurance state, meaning you must carry minimum personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability coverage to pay for your medical expenses and other accident-related damages, regardless of who causes an accident.
Here are the minimum coverage limits that Florida requires for drivers:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000
Property damage liability
$10,000
Keep in mind that Florida’s minimum requirements are quite low compared to other state requirements. Consider adding these coverages for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance provides coverage when theft, vandalism, falling objects, or weather events damage your vehicle.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance kicks in after an accident or when you hit a mailbox, even if you’re at fault.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance provides coverage for towing, jumpstarts, or tire changes on the side of the road when your vehicle breaks down.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance covers the difference between your total loss settlement and what you owe on your auto loan if you finance your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets can be costly in more ways than one. Not only do you have to pay the ticket, but your car insurance rates will likely increase, too. On average, Sarasota drivers with speeding tickets pay $198 per month for liability insurance.
If you’ve received a speeding ticket and are looking for the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota, below is a table of some of the lowest premiums available.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
55
63
GEICO
57
66
Hugo
61
79
Allstate
96
111
Safeco
105
134
Mile Auto
107
140
Travelers
114
135
Mercury
119
162
Liberty Mutual
125
158
Direct Auto
128
154
Progressive
144
175
Infinity
162
195
Dairyland
172
208
AssuranceAmerica
188
235
Bristol West
222
264
National General
248
291
The General
254
308
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Like a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident can increase your auto rate. The amount it increases depends on the severity of the accident and your insurance company.[4]
Sarasota drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $213 per month for liability coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes in Sarasota for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
55
68
GEICO
57
72
Hugo
61
77
Allstate
96
120
Safeco
105
145
Mile Auto
107
151
Travelers
114
145
Mercury
119
172
Liberty Mutual
125
169
Direct Auto
128
166
Progressive
144
188
Infinity
162
194
Dairyland
172
221
AssuranceAmerica
188
247
Bristol West
222
279
National General
248
318
The General
254
331
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence of alcohol can have serious consequences, including hefty fines and increased car insurance rates.[4] Drivers with DUIs in Sarasota pay an average of $247 per month for minimum coverage.
Here’s a table showing some of the lowest car insurance premiums available for Sarasota drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
55
83
GEICO
57
86
Hugo
61
85
Allstate
96
145
Safeco
105
159
Mile Auto
107
169
Travelers
114
173
Mercury
119
185
Liberty Mutual
125
189
Direct Auto
128
194
Progressive
144
218
Infinity
162
245
Foremost
170
257
Dairyland
172
260
AssuranceAmerica
188
285
Bristol West
222
336
National General
248
375
The General
254
384
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance companies may charge seniors more for insurance due to several factors. On average, older drivers tend to be more risky than younger drivers due to their slower reaction times, decreased flexibility and vision, and a higher risk of medical emergencies.[5]
Senior drivers in Sarasota pay an average of $139 per month for liability coverage and $201 per month for full coverage. To help you get the best deal, the below table illustrates the lowest car insurance rates available to senior drivers in Sarasota.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
43
50
GEICO
46
52
Allstate
78
90
Mile Auto
83
114
Safeco
90
123
Travelers
91
106
Mercury
98
114
Direct Auto
100
160
Liberty Mutual
103
158
Progressive
105
149
Dairyland
140
249
AssuranceAmerica
141
193
Bristol West
180
257
National General
202
203
The General
209
297
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Insurance companies often consider teen drivers as high risk because they’re less-experienced drivers. As a result, they usually have to pay higher premiums for coverage.[1]
Insuring a teen driver in Sarasota costs an average of $256 per month for liability coverage and $369 per month for full coverage. Below is a table showing the cheapest car insurance quotes for teens in Sarasota, so they (and their parents) can save money on their policies without sacrificing quality.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
83
95
State Farm
88
102
Hugo
103
116
Allstate
157
182
Safeco
175
238
Travelers
192
224
Mile Auto
193
267
Liberty Mutual
196
299
Mercury
204
238
Direct Auto
218
349
Progressive
241
343
Infinity
253
295
Dairyland
259
460
Foremost
283
416
AssuranceAmerica
339
463
Bristol West
343
491
The General
376
534
National General
441
443
Sarasota car insurance quotes by credit tier
Florida allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when determining your premiums.[6]
Insurance companies view drivers with poor credit as riskier and more likely to file claims than drivers with good or excellent credit. This means people with poor credit scores usually pay higher premiums for car insurance than people with better scores.
The following table shows the average monthly quotes for each credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Sarasota?
Car insurance is more expensive in Sarasota than the national average due to various factors, including:
A high number of uninsured drivers: Florida has a high rate of uninsured motorists, which can drive up the cost of coverage for everyone else.
Severe weather: Florida may be the Sunshine State, but it experiences a lot of severe weather events, including hurricanes, thunderstorms, and lightning.[7] These weather events can damage vehicles, driving up the number of claims and causing insurance companies to charge more in the state.
Influx of yearly tourists: Florida experienced its highest estimate of tourists in a single quarter at the beginning of 2023.[8] This influx of drivers unfamiliar with Florida roads may contribute to more claims and higher insurance costs.
But car insurance rates vary significantly by ZIP code within Florida, depending on several factors such as population density and the average cost of car repairs in the area.[1] For example, cities with higher populations and more tourists tend to have higher rates due to the increased risk of accidents and claims.
Despite these factors, Sarasota is an affordable city for car insurance compared to cities like Riverview and Spring Hill.
More cities in Florida
To see how car insurance rates differ among some of the most popular cities in Florida, consider the table below, which shows the average monthly premium for full-coverage and liability-only policies in some other Florida cities.
Sarasota car insurance FAQs
Check out the average cost of car insurance in Florida while you compare quotes in Sarasota to help find the best car insurance prices in your area. Below are the answers to common questions about car insurance in Sarasota to help you find the right coverage.
How much is car insurance in Sarasota?
The average cost of car insurance in Sarasota is $167 per month for liability coverage and $241 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Sarasota include State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo, with liability rates starting at $55, $57, and $61 per month, respectively.
While these insurers have average rates less than the city average, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance is by comparing quotes from multiple companies to find the coverage that meets your specific needs at a price that fits your budget.
What are the best car insurance companies in Sarasota?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Sarasota include GEICO and Allstate. Not only do these companies have higher-than-average J.D. Power satisfaction ratings in Florida, but they also have lower-than-average rates and high IQ Scores.[9]
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Sarasota?
Your credit history, age, vehicle, and gender are personal factors that affect the cost of car insurance. Local factors like accident and theft rates, the cost of car repairs, and the cost of medical care can also affect car insurance rates.[1]
How much car insurance do you need in Florida?
Florida requires $10,000 for property damage liability and $10,000 for personal injury protection.[3]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
