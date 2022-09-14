Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and other traffic violations can increase car insurance rates significantly. When you have one or more incidents on your driving record, insurance companies view you as higher risk and charge more for auto coverage.[1]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can be costly in more ways than one. Not only do you have to pay the ticket, but your car insurance rates will likely increase, too. On average, Sarasota drivers with speeding tickets pay $198 per month for liability insurance.

If you’ve received a speeding ticket and are looking for the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota, below is a table of some of the lowest premiums available.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 55 63 GEICO 57 66 Hugo 61 79 Allstate 96 111 Safeco 105 134 Mile Auto 107 140 Travelers 114 135 Mercury 119 162 Liberty Mutual 125 158 Direct Auto 128 154 Progressive 144 175 Infinity 162 195 Dairyland 172 208 AssuranceAmerica 188 235 Bristol West 222 264 National General 248 291 The General 254 308 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Like a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident can increase your auto rate. The amount it increases depends on the severity of the accident and your insurance company.[4]

Sarasota drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $213 per month for liability coverage. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes in Sarasota for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 55 68 GEICO 57 72 Hugo 61 77 Allstate 96 120 Safeco 105 145 Mile Auto 107 151 Travelers 114 145 Mercury 119 172 Liberty Mutual 125 169 Direct Auto 128 166 Progressive 144 188 Infinity 162 194 Dairyland 172 221 AssuranceAmerica 188 247 Bristol West 222 279 National General 248 318 The General 254 331 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol can have serious consequences, including hefty fines and increased car insurance rates.[4] Drivers with DUIs in Sarasota pay an average of $247 per month for minimum coverage.

Here’s a table showing some of the lowest car insurance premiums available for Sarasota drivers with a DUI.