Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Modesto can expect to pay an average of $238 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $121 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than California’s average of $190 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.
A small city in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is a two-hour drive from the bustling Bay Area. With a population of about 218,000, it’s the 19th-largest city in California.[1] Modesto has one of the highest property crime rates in the state and one of the highest auto theft rates in the country, which may contribute to its relatively expensive car insurance rates for a rural city.[2]
California law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance, so you’ll need to purchase coverage before getting behind the wheel. Premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, age, and location, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Modesto residents.
California is an at-fault insurance state, so the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for injuries and damage that result.
Insurers in California can’t use your credit history when determining car insurance rates.
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Modesto
The cheapest car insurance for one driver isn’t necessarily the cheapest for all drivers, since each insurer weighs driving factors differently. Quote comparison is essential to find an insurance company that suits your needs at an affordable price.
Modesto drivers can find the best car insurance rates from Clearcover, Safeco, and Mile Auto. Well-known insurers, like State Farm, AAA, and GEICO, also offer competitive rates, but their average costs are higher.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.6
JD Power
827
Liability Only
$86/mo
Full Coverage
$159/mo
Mercury is a 62-year-old insurance company that sells auto, home, condo, renters, and business insurance. In addition to standard car insurance coverage types, Mercury also offers rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and more. Mercury customers can save with multiple discounts, and the opportunity to bundle their auto insurance with home or renters coverage. The compay has an A rating from A.M. Best for financial stability. Mercury has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. However, J.D. Power ranked the company fourth incustomer satisfaction in California.
Ventajas
Numerous coverage options, discounts, and bundling opportunities
Competitive auto insurance prices
Contras
Only available in 11 states (including California)
Only available in 11 states (including California)
3.1
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$124/mo
Full Coverage
$265/mo
In business for more than 100 years, National General is part of Allstate. The company offers personal and commercial car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters coverage, and more, through a network of independent agents across the country. In addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, National General also offers accidental death and dismemberment, roadside assistance, and auto protection coverage. A.M. Best rates the company’s financial strength as excellent, meaning National General should be able to pay policyholder claims. However, the company has nearly seven times the expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$118/mo
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company. How much you drive each month determines your rates — the more you drive, the more you pay, and vice versa. It can be a good option for Modesto drivers who drive infrequently or use public transportation.
Drivers submit odometer readings and allow the company limited access to location services, offering more privacy than other pay-per-mile insurers. Even though Mile Auto provides competitive rates, there might be cheaper options if you drive a lot since rates increase with each mile.
Ventajas
Straightforward pricing model
Lower rates for less driving
Contras
Not available in every state
Monthly odometer checks
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Modesto
Different factors, including age, location, and driving record, all affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t change some of those factors, you can take steps to lower your insurance costs.
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three auto insurance companies before buying a policy. Each insurer weighs factors differently — you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Modesto: Mile Auto
California requires drivers to carry liability car insurance. If you cause an accident, the policy helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. But it doesn’t help cover the cost of your repairs.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $64 per month. Here are the best insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Modesto.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
64
Sun Coast
71
Mercury
86
Anchor
91
Safeco
93
USAA
101
Dairyland
113
National General
124
GEICO
135
Allstate
139
Farmers
143
Direct Auto
147
State Farm
155
Travelers
163
Bristol West
177
21st Century
178
Nationwide
219
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Modesto: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, along with collision and comprehensive insurance, which provide more thorough protection and cover your own vehicle. Insurance experts recommend full coverage for most drivers, but if you have an old car that isn’t worth much, you may not need it.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $118 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Modesto.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
118
Mercury
159
Sun Coast
165
Safeco
168
Anchor
196
USAA
218
Dairyland
263
National General
265
GEICO
290
Allstate
300
Farmers
309
State Farm
335
Travelers
352
Direct Auto
356
21st Century
383
Bristol West
395
Nationwide
471
Car insurance requirements in California
California mandates liability insurance, which ensures drivers can cover the vehicle repair and medical costs associated with any accidents they cause. Drivers in the state must have bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]
California’s current minimum coverage amounts are some of the lowest in the country but will increase in January 2025.[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Here are some additional car insurance policies you should consider:
Comprehensive coverage
If your car sustains damages due to something other than a collision, comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs. It covers damage from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters, for example.
Collision coverage
When you collide with another vehicle or object, such as a telephone pole or a tree, collisioncoverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs or replacement costs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car insurance companies use driving record information to determine coverage costs. High-risk violations, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and at-fault accidents, signify that drivers are more likely to file a claim, meaning it costs more for insurers to provide coverage.
Because of that, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase after an incident. But you can still find affordable rates if you take the time to compare companies. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Modesto with different violations on your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding tickets often cause your car insurance rates to increase, as speeding increases the likelihood of an accident — and a claim. Even though car insurance costs are higher after speeding, you can still find competitive rates.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $90 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Modesto for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
64
90
Mercury
86
126
Safeco
93
128
USAA
101
128
Dairyland
113
148
National General
124
159
GEICO
135
171
Allstate
139
176
Farmers
143
182
Direct Auto
147
193
State Farm
155
194
Travelers
163
211
Bristol West
177
229
21st Century
178
236
Nationwide
219
281
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
If you’re responsible for a car crash, it shows on your driving records as an at-fault accident. In California, it will stay on your motor vehicle record for three years. During that time, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $91 per month. Here are the best car insurance companies if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
64
91
Mercury
86
126
Anchor
91
120
Safeco
93
129
USAA
101
128
Dairyland
113
147
National General
124
160
GEICO
135
171
Allstate
139
176
Farmers
143
181
Direct Auto
147
193
State Farm
155
194
Travelers
163
210
Bristol West
177
224
21st Century
178
234
Nationwide
219
280
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is a high-risk violation that can cause your car insurance costs to increase dramatically. In California, convictions will stay on your driving record for 10 years. You may also lose your license, have to pay a fine, and could even spend up to six months in jail.[6] Your insurance company can also choose to cancel or not renew your policy.
It can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after a DUI. However, some insurers specialize in coverage for drivers with DUIs. You’ll need to research companies that offer coverage to drivers with DUIs and compare rates.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $97 per month. The following insurers offer the best quotes for drivers with a DUI in Modesto.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
64
97
Mercury
86
128
Anchor
91
132
Safeco
93
135
USAA
101
146
Dairyland
113
164
National General
124
179
GEICO
135
195
Allstate
139
201
Farmers
143
207
Direct Auto
147
213
State Farm
155
224
Travelers
163
236
Bristol West
177
256
21st Century
178
258
Nationwide
219
317
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Car insurance rates vary depending on a driver’s age. Drivers near retirement age pay some of the lowest rates for car insurance due to experience on the road and safe driving practices. It’s a great time to compare rates from multiple insurers and ensure you get the best deal since rates increase again around age 70.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $49 per month. Here are the best car insurance options for seniors in Modesto.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
49
90
Mercury
70
130
Safeco
79
143
USAA
81
174
Dairyland
91
212
National General
100
214
GEICO
107
230
Allstate
112
242
Farmers
112
242
Direct Auto
113
275
State Farm
120
259
Travelers
128
277
21st Century
134
289
Bristol West
142
317
Nationwide
165
354
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to unsafe driving habits, like speeding and distracted driving. As a parent with a teenage driver, the expense of insurance can add up, but you can take steps to secure a lower rate.
Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.
The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $116 per month. Here are the best car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Modesto.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
116
214
Mercury
148
274
Anchor
152
328
Safeco
156
281
USAA
156
336
Dairyland
171
397
GEICO
198
425
National General
222
474
Allstate
229
494
Farmers
233
504
State Farm
248
536
Direct Auto
252
609
Bristol West
275
613
Travelers
275
595
21st Century
277
597
Nationwide
350
754
Is car insurance more expensive in Modesto?
Your location has a major effect on your car insurance rates. Modesto drivers pay an average of $180 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to California cities, however.
More cities in California
Even though Modesto is near the Bay Area, it’s in the Central Valley, which is quieter and more rural. Drivers in larger Bay Area cities, like San Francisco and Oakland, pay more for car insurance, but drivers in Santa Maria and Chula Vista pay significantly less than Modesto drivers.
Modesto car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Modesto.
How much is car insurance in Modesto?
On average, car insurance in Modesto costs $238 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Modesto?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Modesto, starting at $64 for liability-only coverage. Modesto drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates as low as $71 and $86, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Modesto?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Modesto, but Clearcover, Safeco, and Mile Auto stand out as the best car insurance companies. Clearcover offers the cheapest rates, Safeco caters to high-risk drivers, and Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Modesto, offering affordable pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in California?
Car insurance in California costs an average of $190 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $125 for liability coverage and $255 for full coverage.
What is the minimum car insurance in California?
All California drivers must carry $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Does credit score affect car insurance rates in California?
No. California doesn’t permit insurers to consider your credit score when determining car insurance rates.[7]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.