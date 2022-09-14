>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Modesto, California (2024)

Modesto drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Mile Auto. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $64 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

Drivers in Modesto can expect to pay an average of $238 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $121 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than California’s average of $190 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.

A small city in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is a two-hour drive from the bustling Bay Area. With a population of about 218,000, it’s the 19th-largest city in California.[1] Modesto has one of the highest property crime rates in the state and one of the highest auto theft rates in the country, which may contribute to its relatively expensive car insurance rates for a rural city.[2]

California law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance, so you’ll need to purchase coverage before getting behind the wheel. Premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, age, and location, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Modesto residents.

  • California is an at-fault insurance state, so the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for injuries and damage that result.

  • Insurers in California can’t use your credit history when determining car insurance rates.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Modesto

The cheapest car insurance for one driver isn’t necessarily the cheapest for all drivers, since each insurer weighs driving factors differently. Quote comparison is essential to find an insurance company that suits your needs at an affordable price.

Modesto drivers can find the best car insurance rates from Clearcover, Safeco, and Mile Auto. Well-known insurers, like State Farm, AAA, and GEICO, also offer competitive rates, but their average costs are higher.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Mercury3.6$164$88Affordability
National General3.1$280$127High-risk drivers
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Pay-per-mile insurance
Best insurer for affordability: Mercury

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$86/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$159/mo

Mercury is a 62-year-old insurance company that sells auto, home, condo, renters, and business insurance. In addition to standard car insurance coverage types, Mercury also offers rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and more. Mercury customers can save with multiple discounts, and the opportunity to bundle their auto insurance with home or renters coverage. The compay has an A rating from A.M. Best for financial stability. Mercury has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. However, J.D. Power ranked the company fourth incustomer satisfaction in California.

Ventajas

  • Numerous coverage options, discounts, and bundling opportunities

  • Competitive auto insurance prices

Contras

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: National General

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$124/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$265/mo

In business for more than 100 years, National General is part of Allstate. The company offers personal and commercial car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters coverage, and more, through a network of independent agents across the country. In addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, National General also offers accidental death and dismemberment, roadside assistance, and auto protection coverage. A.M. Best rates the company’s financial strength as excellent, meaning National General should be able to pay policyholder claims. However, the company has nearly seven times the expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Ventajas

  • Non-standard policies for high-risk drivers

  • Multiple add-on choices

Contras

  • Numerous online complaints

  • Quotes may be higher than some competitors

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company. How much you drive each month determines your rates — the more you drive, the more you pay, and vice versa. It can be a good option for Modesto drivers who drive infrequently or use public transportation.

Drivers submit odometer readings and allow the company limited access to location services, offering more privacy than other pay-per-mile insurers. Even though Mile Auto provides competitive rates, there might be cheaper options if you drive a lot since rates increase with each mile.

Ventajas

  • Straightforward pricing model

  • Lower rates for less driving

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Monthly odometer checks

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Modesto

Different factors, including age, location, and driving record, all affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t change some of those factors, you can take steps to lower your insurance costs.

The following tips can help you find the cheapest car insurance in Modesto, CA:

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies usually offer a variety of discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. Many insurers offer discounts for bundling your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or even life insurance.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Just make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest rates. Try to drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three auto insurance companies before buying a policy. Each insurer weighs factors differently — you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Modesto: Mile Auto

California requires drivers to carry liability car insurance. If you cause an accident, the policy helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. But it doesn’t help cover the cost of your repairs.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $64 per month. Here are the best insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Modesto.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto64
Sun Coast71
Mercury86
Anchor91
Safeco93
USAA101
Dairyland113
National General124
GEICO135
Allstate139
Farmers143
Direct Auto147
State Farm155
Travelers163
Bristol West177
21st Century178
Nationwide219
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Modesto: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage, along with collision and comprehensive insurance, which provide more thorough protection and cover your own vehicle. Insurance experts recommend full coverage for most drivers, but if you have an old car that isn’t worth much, you may not need it.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $118 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Modesto.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto118
Mercury159
Sun Coast165
Safeco168
Anchor196
USAA218
Dairyland263
National General265
GEICO290
Allstate300
Farmers309
State Farm335
Travelers352
Direct Auto356
21st Century383
Bristol West395
Nationwide471
Car insurance requirements in California

California mandates liability insurance, which ensures drivers can cover the vehicle repair and medical costs associated with any accidents they cause. Drivers in the state must have bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[3]

California’s current minimum coverage amounts are some of the lowest in the country but will increase in January 2025.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

Here are some additional car insurance policies you should consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car sustains damages due to something other than a collision, comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs. It covers damage from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters, for example.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    When you collide with another vehicle or object, such as a telephone pole or a tree, collision coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    If you have injuries due to an accident, a personal injury protection policy helps pay for the costs of your medical treatment.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If another driver causes an accident and doesn’t have enough coverage, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs.[5]

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies use driving record information to determine coverage costs. High-risk violations, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and at-fault accidents, signify that drivers are more likely to file a claim, meaning it costs more for insurers to provide coverage.

Because of that, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase after an incident. But you can still find affordable rates if you take the time to compare companies. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Modesto with different violations on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding tickets often cause your car insurance rates to increase, as speeding increases the likelihood of an accident — and a claim. Even though car insurance costs are higher after speeding, you can still find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $90 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Modesto for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto6490
Mercury86126
Safeco93128
USAA101128
Dairyland113148
National General124159
GEICO135171
Allstate139176
Farmers143182
Direct Auto147193
State Farm155194
Travelers163211
Bristol West177229
21st Century178236
Nationwide219281
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

If you’re responsible for a car crash, it shows on your driving records as an at-fault accident. In California, it will stay on your motor vehicle record for three years. During that time, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $91 per month. Here are the best car insurance companies if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto6491
Mercury86126
Anchor91120
Safeco93129
USAA101128
Dairyland113147
National General124160
GEICO135171
Allstate139176
Farmers143181
Direct Auto147193
State Farm155194
Travelers163210
Bristol West177224
21st Century178234
Nationwide219280
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a high-risk violation that can cause your car insurance costs to increase dramatically. In California, convictions will stay on your driving record for 10 years. You may also lose your license, have to pay a fine, and could even spend up to six months in jail.[6] Your insurance company can also choose to cancel or not renew your policy.

It can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after a DUI. However, some insurers specialize in coverage for drivers with DUIs. You’ll need to research companies that offer coverage to drivers with DUIs and compare rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $97 per month. The following insurers offer the best quotes for drivers with a DUI in Modesto.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto6497
Mercury86128
Anchor91132
Safeco93135
USAA101146
Dairyland113164
National General124179
GEICO135195
Allstate139201
Farmers143207
Direct Auto147213
State Farm155224
Travelers163236
Bristol West177256
21st Century178258
Nationwide219317
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Car insurance rates vary depending on a driver’s age. Drivers near retirement age pay some of the lowest rates for car insurance due to experience on the road and safe driving practices. It’s a great time to compare rates from multiple insurers and ensure you get the best deal since rates increase again around age 70.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $49 per month. Here are the best car insurance options for seniors in Modesto.

Insurance CompanyLiability Only Full Coverage
Mile Auto4990
Mercury70130
Safeco79143
USAA81174
Dairyland91212
National General100214
GEICO107230
Allstate112242
Farmers112242
Direct Auto113275
State Farm120259
Travelers128277
21st Century134289
Bristol West142317
Nationwide165354
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to unsafe driving habits, like speeding and distracted driving. As a parent with a teenage driver, the expense of insurance can add up, but you can take steps to secure a lower rate.

Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.

The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $116 per month. Here are the best car insurance quotes for teenage drivers in Modesto.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto116214
Mercury148274
Anchor152328
Safeco156281
USAA156336
Dairyland171397
GEICO198425
National General222474
Allstate229494
Farmers233504
State Farm248536
Direct Auto252609
Bristol West275613
Travelers275595
21st Century277597
Nationwide350754
Is car insurance more expensive in Modesto?

Your location has a major effect on your car insurance rates. Modesto drivers pay an average of $180 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to California cities, however.

More cities in California

Even though Modesto is near the Bay Area, it’s in the Central Valley, which is quieter and more rural. Drivers in larger Bay Area cities, like San Francisco and Oakland, pay more for car insurance, but drivers in Santa Maria and Chula Vista pay significantly less than Modesto drivers.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Anaheim$131$285
Berkeley$126$236
Chula Vista$114$203
Fresno$120$217
Los Angeles$179$289
Oakland$138$218
Sacramento$129$280
San Diego$108$199
San Francisco$142$240
Santa Maria$93$216
Modesto car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Modesto.

  • How much is car insurance in Modesto?

    On average, car insurance in Modesto costs $238 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Modesto?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Modesto, starting at $64 for liability-only coverage. Modesto drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates as low as $71 and $86, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Modesto?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Modesto, but Clearcover, Safeco, and Mile Auto stand out as the best car insurance companies. Clearcover offers the cheapest rates, Safeco caters to high-risk drivers, and Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Modesto, offering affordable pay-per-mile insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in California?

    Car insurance in California costs an average of $190 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $125 for liability coverage and $255 for full coverage.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in California?

    All California drivers must carry $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

  • Does credit score affect car insurance rates in California?

    No. California doesn’t permit insurers to consider your credit score when determining car insurance rates.[7]

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "Modesto city, California."
  2. Neighborhood Scout. "Modesto, CA crime analytics."
  3. State of California Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  4. Increase in Private Passenger Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Requirements. "California Department of Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  6. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "CALIFORNIA DRIVER’S HANDBOOK."
  7. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?."

