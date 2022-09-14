Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies use driving record information to determine coverage costs. High-risk violations, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) violations, and at-fault accidents, signify that drivers are more likely to file a claim, meaning it costs more for insurers to provide coverage.

Because of that, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase after an incident. But you can still find affordable rates if you take the time to compare companies. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in Modesto with different violations on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding tickets often cause your car insurance rates to increase, as speeding increases the likelihood of an accident — and a claim. Even though car insurance costs are higher after speeding, you can still find competitive rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Modesto is Mile Auto , with an average cost of $ 90 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Modesto for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 64 90 Mercury 86 126 Safeco 93 128 USAA 101 128 Dairyland 113 148 National General 124 159 GEICO 135 171 Allstate 139 176 Farmers 143 182 Direct Auto 147 193 State Farm 155 194 Travelers 163 211 Bristol West 177 229 21st Century 178 236 Nationwide 219 281

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

If you’re responsible for a car crash, it shows on your driving records as an at-fault accident. In California, it will stay on your motor vehicle record for three years. During that time, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Modesto is Mile Auto , with an average cost of $91 per month. Here are the best car insurance companies if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 64 91 Mercury 86 126 Anchor 91 120 Safeco 93 129 USAA 101 128 Dairyland 113 147 National General 124 160 GEICO 135 171 Allstate 139 176 Farmers 143 181 Direct Auto 147 193 State Farm 155 194 Travelers 163 210 Bristol West 177 224 21st Century 178 234 Nationwide 219 280

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a high-risk violation that can cause your car insurance costs to increase dramatically. In California, convictions will stay on your driving record for 10 years. You may also lose your license, have to pay a fine, and could even spend up to six months in jail.[6] Your insurance company can also choose to cancel or not renew your policy.

It can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after a DUI. However, some insurers specialize in coverage for drivers with DUIs. You’ll need to research companies that offer coverage to drivers with DUIs and compare rates.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Modesto is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $97 per month. The following insurers offer the best quotes for drivers with a DUI in Modesto.