Nissan Maxima Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The Nissan Maxima costs an average of $164 per month to insure, though your rate may vary based on multiple factors.

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Nissan discontinued the Maxima in 2023, but it may still be a good choice for used-car buyers looking for a four-door sedan.[1]

Insuring a Maxima costs an average of $114 per month for basic liability coverage and $215 for full-coverage insurance. How much you’ll pay for car insurance will depend on your model year, coverage levels, driving history, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance for a Nissan Maxima, including average costs by model year, state, and more.

Quick Facts

  • The Nissan Maxima is relatively expensive to insure compared to other Nissan vehicle models. Average rates for the Maxima decrease for older models.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest rates for Maxima drivers on average.

  • Nissan Maxima vehicle owners pay an annual average of $2,580 for full-coverage insurance and $1,368 for liability-only insurance.

Cost of Nissan Maxima insurance by model year

One factor that insurance companies consider when setting rates is the value of your car. A vehicle that’s less costly to replace will typically cost less to insure.[2] Older Maxima models that have depreciated more will typically qualify for lower rates than more recent models.

Here’s a look at average monthly insurance rates for Nissan Maximas by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2023$145$272
2022$137$258
2021$135$254
2020$125$236
2019$124$234
2018$121$228
2017$124$233
2016$122$229
  • The average resale value of a 2023 Nissan Maxima is $24,160, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). As the last model year, the 2023 model is also the most expensive to insure. Some insurers offer lower rates than others, so it’s smart to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

    Below, you can compare average quotes from top insurance companies for the 2023 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$71$136
    State Farm$84$163
    Allstate$93$182
    GEICO$104$201
    American Family$107$209
    Nationwide$132$250
    Travelers$139$264
    Progressive$154$215
    Farmers$165$318
    Liberty Mutual$264$345
  • The 2022 Nissan Maxima has a current resale value of $21,723, though it may vary based on the vehicle’s mileage, condition, and more.

    Compare average car insurance rates for a 2022 Nissan Maxima from different insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$67$129
    State Farm$79$155
    Allstate$88$173
    GEICO$99$191
    American Family$101$199
    Nationwide$125$237
    Travelers$132$250
    Progressive$145$204
    Farmers$156$302
    Liberty Mutual$249$328
  • The 2021 Nissan Maxima has an average resale value of $18,810, though it’s not much cheaper to insure than the 2022 model.

    Here’s a look at average rates from different insurance companies for the 2021 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$66$127
    State Farm$78$152
    Allstate$86$170
    GEICO$97$188
    American Family$100$196
    Nationwide$123$234
    Travelers$130$246
    Progressive$143$201
    Farmers$154$297
    Liberty Mutual$246$323
  • The 2020 Maxima has an average resale value of $15,785. With the lower resale value than more recent models comes a slightly steeper dropoff in the cost to insure it.

    Check out the table below to see average rates for different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$118
    State Farm$73$142
    Allstate$80$158
    GEICO$90$175
    American Family$93$182
    Nationwide$114$217
    Travelers$120$229
    Progressive$133$186
    Farmers$143$276
    Liberty Mutual$228$300
  • With a 2019 Nissan Maxima, you have an average resale value of $13,214. That said, it’s roughly the same price to insure as a 2020 model.

    Here’s a look at average rates from different insurers for the 2019 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$117
    State Farm$72$140
    Allstate$79$157
    GEICO$89$173
    American Family$92$180
    Nationwide$113$215
    Travelers$119$227
    Progressive$131$185
    Farmers$141$274
    Liberty Mutual$226$297
  • The 2018 Nissan Maxima has an average resale value of $10,160. Below are some average quotes for the 2018 model from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$114
    State Farm$70$137
    Allstate$77$153
    GEICO$87$169
    American Family$90$176
    Nationwide$110$210
    Travelers$116$221
    Progressive$128$180
    Farmers$138$267
    Liberty Mutual$220$290
  • While the 2017 Maxima has an average resale value of $9,243, it’s actually marginally more expensive to insure compared to the 2018 model.

    Compare average rates from some of the cheapest insurers below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$117
    State Farm$72$140
    Allstate$79$156
    GEICO$89$172
    American Family$92$179
    Nationwide$113$214
    Travelers$119$226
    Progressive$131$184
    Farmers$141$273
    Liberty Mutual$226$296
  • A 2016 Nissan Maxima has an average resale value of $8,321. Start your search for car insurance for your 2016 model from some of the top insurance companies listed below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only 
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$115
    State Farm$71$137
    Allstate$78$153
    GEICO$88$169
    American Family$90$176
    Nationwide$111$211
    Travelers$117$222
    Progressive$129$181
    Farmers$139$268
    Liberty Mutual$222$291
Average cost of Nissan Maxima insurance by state

Your state and ZIP code play a significant role in determining your car insurance rate. Location-based factors that can affect insurance costs include a state’s weather trends, average costs of vehicle repairs and medical expenses, and rates of accidents, theft, and insurance fraud.

Here’s a look at the average monthly cost to insure a Nissan Maxima for each U.S. state, according to Insurify data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$145
Arkansas$260
Arizona$177
California$245
Colorado$223
Connecticut$340
Delaware$250
Florida$233
Georgia$253
Iowa$123
Idaho$127
Illinois$173
Indiana$147
Kansas$167
Kentucky$220
Louisiana$225
Massachusetts$181
Maryland$344
Maine$153
Michigan$281
Minnesota$198
Missouri$196
Mississippi$211
Montana$168
North Carolina$95
North Dakota$139
Nebraska$178
New Hampshire$115
New Jersey$181
New Mexico$161
Nevada$285
New York$478
Ohio$131
Oklahoma$181
Oregon$163
Pennsylvania$176
Rhode Island$150
South Carolina$274
South Dakota$131
Tennessee$152
Texas$240
Utah$186
Virginia$195
Vermont$154
Washington$162
District of Columbia$349
Wisconsin$134
West Virginia$159
Wyoming$121

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Nissan Maxima

How much coverage you need will depend on your budget, vehicle condition, vehicle model year, and more. Depending on your situation, you may choose to select more or less coverage for your Nissan Maxima.

Here’s what you should know about your different coverage options.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance can protect you if you cause an accident that results in bodily injury or property damage sustained by others. Most states require a minimum amount of liability coverage.[3] That said, experts often recommend that you have at least $100,000 in coverage for bodily injuries per person and $300,000 per accident, as well as $100,000 in property damage coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an outstanding loan on your Maxima, you’ll likely need to maintain collision coverage. Collision insurance covers repairs from collisions with other vehicles or objects. You can choose a higher deductible to save on your premium. If you own the car outright and can afford to self-insure, you may opt to skip collision coverage altogether.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damages related to theft, fire, vandalism, natural disasters, and other perils.[4] Your lender will likely require it if you have a loan on the car. Like collision insurance, you can adjust the deductible according to your budget and drop the coverage if you no longer have a loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Other required coverages

    Depending on where you live, state law may also require you to maintain personal injury protection, medical payments coverage, or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. To find out what you need, you can check with an insurance company or your state’s insurance department.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    More optional coverages

    Some car insurance companies may offer other types of coverage, such as rental car reimbursement or accident forgiveness coverage. While these elective add-ons can come in handy, you’ll need to decide if the costs outweigh the potential benefits. Carefully consider your coverage needs.

Nissan Maxima car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about insuring your Nissan Maxima.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the lowest average rates for Nissan Maxima drivers. That said, each insurance company approaches pricing differently, so it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • The Nissan Maxima tends to be a bit more expensive to insure than similar midsize sedans. For example, insuring a Nissan Maxima costs more on average than the average cost to insure a Honda Accord or a Toyota Camry, according to Insurify data.

  • The average cost to insure a Nissan Maxima is $164 per month. By coverage level, drivers pay an average of $114 per month for liability-only coverage or $215 for full-coverage insurance.

  • After 42 years of production, Nissan shut down the Maxima line after releasing the 2023 model. According to the manufacturer, the decision was due to the company’s shift to focus on electric vehicles. The company also cited that sales of the model were struggling as consumers gravitated more to SUVs.[5]

Sources

  1. Nissan. "Nissan Maxima."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
  5. USA Today. "What cars are getting discontinued in 2024? Say goodbye to the Maxima, Charger, more."
Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

