Mazda 3 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

On average, Mazda 3 owners pay $99 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full-coverage insurance.
A 2025 Mazda 3 has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $24,150, but the vehicle can cost as much as $36,595 depending on the selected vehicle trim.[1] The Mazda 3 ranks No. 15 on Kelley Blue Book’s (KBB) list of best sedans in 2025, behind vehicles like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Hyundai Elantra, and more.[2]
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance for a Mazda vehicle is $138, which is a bit lower than the cost to insure a Mazda 3.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance costs for Mazda 3 models, on average.
Average premiums for the Mazda 3 are lower than costs for comparable sedans, including the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra.
Cost of Mazda 3 insurance by model year
On average, Mazda 3 drivers pay $99 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full-coverage insurance. USAA offers the cheapest coverage for Mazda 3 drivers, with an average rate of $95 per month for full coverage and $46 for liability insurance, according to Insurify data.
Your vehicle model year will influence how much you pay for car insurance. It generally costs more to insure a newer model year vehicle than one that’s several years old.[3]
Below, you can compare average insurance costs by model year for the Mazda 3.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025
$142
$267
2024
$141
$265
2023
$130
$245
2022
$123
$231
2021
$126
$238
2020
$130
$245
2019
$118
$223
2018
$107
$201
2017
$103
$193
2016
$104
$195
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The MSRP for a 2025 Mazda 3 ranges from $24,150 to $36,595, depending on the features you select. The vehicle has up to 250 horsepower, available all-wheel drive, and unique safety technology.
Here’s what drivers pay to insure a 2025 Mazda 3, on average.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$70
$134
State Farm
$82
$160
Allstate
$91
$179
GEICO
$102
$198
American Family
$105
$206
Nationwide
$129
$246
Travelers
$136
$259
Progressive
$151
$211
Farmers
$162
$312
Liberty Mutual
$258
$339
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2024 Mazda 3 had a starting MSRP of $24,170. That said, a used model will likely have a lower price tag. Here’s a look at average monthly quotes from different insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$69
$133
State Farm
$82
$159
Allstate
$90
$178
GEICO
$102
$196
American Family
$104
$204
Nationwide
$128
$244
Travelers
$135
$257
Progressive
$149
$209
Farmers
$161
$310
Liberty Mutual
$257
$337
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2023 Mazda 3’s original MSRP ranged from $22,550 to $32,450. You’ll likely pay less for used models, though the 2023 hasn’t had much time to depreciate. The KBB Fair Purchase Price starts at $20,345.
Compare average car insurance costs for the 2023 Mazda 3 from top insurance companies below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$64
$123
State Farm
$75
$147
Allstate
$83
$164
GEICO
$94
$181
American Family
$96
$189
Nationwide
$118
$225
Travelers
$125
$238
Progressive
$138
$194
Farmers
$148
$287
Liberty Mutual
$237
$311
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The original MSRP for a 2022 Mazda 3 ranged from $21,865 to $35,465. KBB Fair Purchase Prices for this model now range from $18,470 to $27,849.
Here are the average car insurance rates for 2022 Mazda 3s.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$60
$116
State Farm
$71
$139
Allstate
$79
$155
GEICO
$89
$171
American Family
$91
$178
Nationwide
$112
$213
Travelers
$118
$224
Progressive
$130
$182
Farmers
$140
$270
Liberty Mutual
$224
$293
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Used 2021 Mazda 3s cost an average of $15,335, but the vehicle model has an original MSRP of $21,645, per KBB. Below, you can compare average monthly insurance rates for this model from several insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$62
$119
State Farm
$73
$143
Allstate
$81
$159
GEICO
$91
$176
American Family
$93
$183
Nationwide
$115
$219
Travelers
$121
$231
Progressive
$134
$188
Farmers
$144
$278
Liberty Mutual
$229
$302
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2020 Mazda 3 had an original MSRP of $22,445, though used models now cost an average of $15,053, according to KBB. Opting for an older vehicle model can reduce insurance costs in some cases.
Here’s a look at average rates for 2020 Mazda 3s.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$64
$123
State Farm
$75
$147
Allstate
$83
$164
GEICO
$94
$181
American Family
$96
$189
Nationwide
$118
$225
Travelers
$125
$238
Progressive
$138
$194
Farmers
$148
$287
Liberty Mutual
$237
$311
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting MSRP for a 2019 Mazda 3 ranged from $21,920 to $28,420. The current KBB Fair Purchase Price for the 2019 model ranges from $13,952 to $19,458.
Compare average insurance costs for this model below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$58
$112
State Farm
$68
$134
Allstate
$76
$149
GEICO
$85
$165
American Family
$87
$172
Nationwide
$107
$205
Travelers
$113
$216
Progressive
$125
$176
Farmers
$135
$261
Liberty Mutual
$215
$283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2018 Mazda 3 had starting MSRPs ranging from $20,020 to $26,220, according to KBB. You’ll likely pay much less for a used model.
Compare average monthly car insurance quotes from popular insurance companies for this model below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$52
$101
State Farm
$62
$121
Allstate
$68
$135
GEICO
$77
$149
American Family
$79
$155
Nationwide
$97
$185
Travelers
$103
$195
Progressive
$113
$159
Farmers
$122
$235
Liberty Mutual
$195
$255
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting MSRP for a 2017 Mazda 3 was $19,770, though a used model is now worth around $10,000, according to KBB.
Below, you can compare average costs to insure a 2017 Mazda 3 from different car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$50
$97
State Farm
$60
$116
Allstate
$66
$129
GEICO
$74
$143
American Family
$76
$149
Nationwide
$94
$178
Travelers
$99
$187
Progressive
$109
$152
Farmers
$117
$226
Liberty Mutual
$187
$245
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2016 Mazda 3’s MSRP was $19,380 when the carmaker introduced it to the market, though its current estimated value is less than $10,000, according to KBB. Insurance for an older Mazda 3 model typically costs less than premiums for newer models.
You can compare average insurance costs for drivers with a 2016 Mazda 3 below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$51
$98
State Farm
$60
$117
Allstate
$67
$131
GEICO
$75
$144
American Family
$77
$150
Nationwide
$95
$179
Travelers
$100
$189
Progressive
$110
$154
Farmers
$119
$228
Liberty Mutual
$189
$248
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Mazda insurance by state
Insurance rates for your new Mazda 3 will depend on your state and ZIP code. Drivers in some locations will pay significantly less for insurance than drivers elsewhere due to location-based risk factors. For example, drivers in coastal states may pay higher premiums than drivers in more inland states.
Below, you can compare average car insurance costs by state for the Mazda 3. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$131
Arkansas
$236
Arizona
$160
California
$222
Colorado
$203
Connecticut
$309
Delaware
$227
Florida
$212
Georgia
$230
Iowa
$112
Idaho
$115
Illinois
$157
Indiana
$133
Kansas
$152
Kentucky
$200
Louisiana
$204
Massachusetts
$164
Maryland
$312
Maine
$139
Michigan
$255
Minnesota
$180
Missouri
$178
Mississippi
$191
Montana
$153
North Carolina
$86
North Dakota
$127
Nebraska
$161
New Hampshire
$104
New Jersey
$164
New Mexico
$146
Nevada
$259
New York
$434
Ohio
$119
Oklahoma
$164
Oregon
$148
Pennsylvania
$159
Rhode Island
$136
South Carolina
$249
South Dakota
$119
Tennessee
$138
Texas
$218
Utah
$169
Virginia
$177
Vermont
$140
Washington
$147
District of Columbia
$317
Wisconsin
$122
West Virginia
$144
Wyoming
$110
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Mazda 3
Whether you’re buying a new or used vehicle, having enough coverage to protect yourself and your finances is important.
You can learn more about essential coverages to consider below.
Liability coverage
Bodily injury liability protects third parties, such as other drivers and their passengers, if you’re responsible for an accident. Property damage liability covers repairs to another person’s property if you caused the damage. Liability-only insurance offers basic protection, but it may not be enough to protect your vehicle.
Full coverage
Not a specific coverage type, full-coverage insurance includes several coverages, including liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance kicks in if something outside of your control — such as vandalism, fire, or severe weather — damages your car.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your car after a motor vehicle accident, no matter who’s responsible for the crash.[4]
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP coverage can pay for medical bills or lost wages after a crash for you and your passengers. Some states require this coverage.
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage
Similar to PIP insurance, MedPay can cover medical expenses following an accident. This coverage is optional in most states, though a few states require it.
Gap coverage
If you have an auto loan or lease, gap insurance can cover the gap between what your insurance will cover and what you still owe your lender following vehicle theft or total loss.
Mazda 3 car insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Mazda 3 car insurance.
USAA offers the cheapest Mazda 3 insurance, with average monthly rates of $46 for liability-only insurance and $95 for full-coverage insurance. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate are a few more affordable companies to consider.
Mazda 3s are midsize sedans, which are generally affordable to insure. But your insurance rates will vary depending on your driving history, location, gender, age, and other factors.
On average, insuring a Mazda 3 costs an average of $186 per month for full-coverage insurance and $99 per month for liability-only coverage. Your car insurance costs will vary depending on your coverage details, driving record, and more.
Mazda 3s are midsize sedans, which are typically fairly affordable to maintain. But Insurify doesn’t have estimated maintenance costs for vehicle types.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Jess has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.