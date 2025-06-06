Home>Car Insurance>Mazda

Mazda 3 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The overall average cost of car insurance for a Mazda 3 is $142 per month.

Updated

On average, Mazda 3 owners pay $99 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full-coverage insurance.

A 2025 Mazda 3 has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $24,150, but the vehicle can cost as much as $36,595 depending on the selected vehicle trim.[1] The Mazda 3 ranks No. 15 on Kelley Blue Book’s (KBB) list of best sedans in 2025, behind vehicles like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Hyundai Elantra, and more.[2]

Here’s a detailed look at car insurance costs by model year and state for the Mazda 3.

Quick Facts

  • The overall average monthly cost of car insurance for a Mazda vehicle is $138, which is a bit lower than the cost to insure a Mazda 3.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance costs for Mazda 3 models, on average.

  • Average premiums for the Mazda 3 are lower than costs for comparable sedans, including the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra.

Cost of Mazda 3 insurance by model year

On average, Mazda 3 drivers pay $99 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full-coverage insurance. USAA offers the cheapest coverage for Mazda 3 drivers, with an average rate of $95 per month for full coverage and $46 for liability insurance, according to Insurify data.

Your vehicle model year will influence how much you pay for car insurance. It generally costs more to insure a newer model year vehicle than one that’s several years old.[3]

Below, you can compare average insurance costs by model year for the Mazda 3.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$142$267
2024$141$265
2023$130$245
2022$123$231
2021$126$238
2020$130$245
2019$118$223
2018$107$201
2017$103$193
2016$104$195
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP for a 2025 Mazda 3 ranges from $24,150 to $36,595, depending on the features you select. The vehicle has up to 250 horsepower, available all-wheel drive, and unique safety technology.

    Here’s what drivers pay to insure a 2025 Mazda 3, on average.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$134
    State Farm$82$160
    Allstate$91$179
    GEICO$102$198
    American Family$105$206
    Nationwide$129$246
    Travelers$136$259
    Progressive$151$211
    Farmers$162$312
    Liberty Mutual$258$339
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Mazda 3 had a starting MSRP of $24,170. That said, a used model will likely have a lower price tag. Here’s a look at average monthly quotes from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$69$133
    State Farm$82$159
    Allstate$90$178
    GEICO$102$196
    American Family$104$204
    Nationwide$128$244
    Travelers$135$257
    Progressive$149$209
    Farmers$161$310
    Liberty Mutual$257$337
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Mazda 3’s original MSRP ranged from $22,550 to $32,450. You’ll likely pay less for used models, though the 2023 hasn’t had much time to depreciate. The KBB Fair Purchase Price starts at $20,345.

    Compare average car insurance costs for the 2023 Mazda 3 from top insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$64$123
    State Farm$75$147
    Allstate$83$164
    GEICO$94$181
    American Family$96$189
    Nationwide$118$225
    Travelers$125$238
    Progressive$138$194
    Farmers$148$287
    Liberty Mutual$237$311
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original MSRP for a 2022 Mazda 3 ranged from $21,865 to $35,465. KBB Fair Purchase Prices for this model now range from $18,470 to $27,849.

    Here are the average car insurance rates for 2022 Mazda 3s.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$116
    State Farm$71$139
    Allstate$79$155
    GEICO$89$171
    American Family$91$178
    Nationwide$112$213
    Travelers$118$224
    Progressive$130$182
    Farmers$140$270
    Liberty Mutual$224$293
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Used 2021 Mazda 3s cost an average of $15,335, but the vehicle model has an original MSRP of $21,645, per KBB. Below, you can compare average monthly insurance rates for this model from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62$119
    State Farm$73$143
    Allstate$81$159
    GEICO$91$176
    American Family$93$183
    Nationwide$115$219
    Travelers$121$231
    Progressive$134$188
    Farmers$144$278
    Liberty Mutual$229$302
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 Mazda 3 had an original MSRP of $22,445, though used models now cost an average of $15,053, according to KBB. Opting for an older vehicle model can reduce insurance costs in some cases.

    Here’s a look at average rates for 2020 Mazda 3s.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$64$123
    State Farm$75$147
    Allstate$83$164
    GEICO$94$181
    American Family$96$189
    Nationwide$118$225
    Travelers$125$238
    Progressive$138$194
    Farmers$148$287
    Liberty Mutual$237$311
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for a 2019 Mazda 3 ranged from $21,920 to $28,420. The current KBB Fair Purchase Price for the 2019 model ranges from $13,952 to $19,458.

    Compare average insurance costs for this model below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$58$112
    State Farm$68$134
    Allstate$76$149
    GEICO$85$165
    American Family$87$172
    Nationwide$107$205
    Travelers$113$216
    Progressive$125$176
    Farmers$135$261
    Liberty Mutual$215$283
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 Mazda 3 had starting MSRPs ranging from $20,020 to $26,220, according to KBB. You’ll likely pay much less for a used model.

    Compare average monthly car insurance quotes from popular insurance companies for this model below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$52$101
    State Farm$62$121
    Allstate$68$135
    GEICO$77$149
    American Family$79$155
    Nationwide$97$185
    Travelers$103$195
    Progressive$113$159
    Farmers$122$235
    Liberty Mutual$195$255
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for a 2017 Mazda 3 was $19,770, though a used model is now worth around $10,000, according to KBB.

    Below, you can compare average costs to insure a 2017 Mazda 3 from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$50$97
    State Farm$60$116
    Allstate$66$129
    GEICO$74$143
    American Family$76$149
    Nationwide$94$178
    Travelers$99$187
    Progressive$109$152
    Farmers$117$226
    Liberty Mutual$187$245
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Mazda 3’s MSRP was $19,380 when the carmaker introduced it to the market, though its current estimated value is less than $10,000, according to KBB. Insurance for an older Mazda 3 model typically costs less than premiums for newer models.

    You can compare average insurance costs for drivers with a 2016 Mazda 3 below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$51$98
    State Farm$60$117
    Allstate$67$131
    GEICO$75$144
    American Family$77$150
    Nationwide$95$179
    Travelers$100$189
    Progressive$110$154
    Farmers$119$228
    Liberty Mutual$189$248
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Mazda insurance by state

Insurance rates for your new Mazda 3 will depend on your state and ZIP code. Drivers in some locations will pay significantly less for insurance than drivers elsewhere due to location-based risk factors. For example, drivers in coastal states may pay higher premiums than drivers in more inland states.

Below, you can compare average car insurance costs by state for the Mazda 3. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$131
Arkansas$236
Arizona$160
California$222
Colorado$203
Connecticut$309
Delaware$227
Florida$212
Georgia$230
Iowa$112
Idaho$115
Illinois$157
Indiana$133
Kansas$152
Kentucky$200
Louisiana$204
Massachusetts$164
Maryland$312
Maine$139
Michigan$255
Minnesota$180
Missouri$178
Mississippi$191
Montana$153
North Carolina$86
North Dakota$127
Nebraska$161
New Hampshire$104
New Jersey$164
New Mexico$146
Nevada$259
New York$434
Ohio$119
Oklahoma$164
Oregon$148
Pennsylvania$159
Rhode Island$136
South Carolina$249
South Dakota$119
Tennessee$138
Texas$218
Utah$169
Virginia$177
Vermont$140
Washington$147
District of Columbia$317
Wisconsin$122
West Virginia$144
Wyoming$110

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Mazda 3 

Whether you’re buying a new or used vehicle, having enough coverage to protect yourself and your finances is important.

You can learn more about essential coverages to consider below.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Bodily injury liability protects third parties, such as other drivers and their passengers, if you’re responsible for an accident. Property damage liability covers repairs to another person’s property if you caused the damage. Liability-only insurance offers basic protection, but it may not be enough to protect your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Full coverage

    Not a specific coverage type, full-coverage insurance includes several coverages, including liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance kicks in if something outside of your control — such as vandalism, fire, or severe weather — damages your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage to your car after a motor vehicle accident, no matter who’s responsible for the crash.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage can pay for medical bills or lost wages after a crash for you and your passengers. Some states require this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    Similar to PIP insurance, MedPay can cover medical expenses following an accident. This coverage is optional in most states, though a few states require it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13c17bd678/car-service-96x96-orange_027-car-lift.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you have an auto loan or lease, gap insurance can cover the gap between what your insurance will cover and what you still owe your lender following vehicle theft or total loss.

Mazda 3 car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Mazda 3 car insurance.

  • USAA offers the cheapest Mazda 3 insurance, with average monthly rates of $46 for liability-only insurance and $95 for full-coverage insurance. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate are a few more affordable companies to consider.

  • Mazda 3s are midsize sedans, which are generally affordable to insure. But your insurance rates will vary depending on your driving history, location, gender, age, and other factors.

  • On average, insuring a Mazda 3 costs an average of $186 per month for full-coverage insurance and $99 per month for liability-only coverage. Your car insurance costs will vary depending on your coverage details, driving record, and more.

  • Mazda 3s are midsize sedans, which are typically fairly affordable to maintain. But Insurify doesn’t have estimated maintenance costs for vehicle types.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Mazda. "2025 Mazda 3 Sedan."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Sedans of 2025."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
